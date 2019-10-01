CRO Race: Marko Kump wins stage 1
Adria Mobil rider beats Gidich and Grosu in Lipik
Stage 1: Osijek - Lipik
Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won the opening stage of the CRO Tour, taking the race lead in the process. The Slovenian beat Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana) and Eduard Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) in a photo finish at the end of a rolling opening stage.
The victory is the Kump's seventh of the season, and the 31-year-old now leads the general classification by four seconds ahead of Gidich.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4:27:29
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|4
|John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik
|5
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|8
|Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|9
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4:27:19
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Dušan Rajović (Srb) Adria Mobil
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:06
|5
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|6
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:09
|8
|Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|9
|John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik
|0:00:10
|10
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
