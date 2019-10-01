CRO Race: Marko Kump wins stage 1

Image 1 of 10 Marco Kump winner of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Marco Kump wins the stage in a close sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Marco Kump (left) gets the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Pierre Rolland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 James Fouche (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Matej Mohoric (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Ben Hermans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Josip Rumac (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Ruben Plaza (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won the opening stage of the CRO Tour, taking the race lead in the process. The Slovenian beat Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana) and Eduard Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) in a photo finish at the end of a rolling opening stage.

The victory is the Kump's seventh of the season, and the 31-year-old now leads the general classification by four seconds ahead of Gidich.

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 4:27:29 2 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 4 John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik 5 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 8 Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 9 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida