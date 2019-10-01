Trending

CRO Race: Marko Kump wins stage 1

Adria Mobil rider beats Gidich and Grosu in Lipik

Marco Kump

Marco Kump winner of stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Kump

Marco Kump wins the stage in a close sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Kump

Marco Kump (left) gets the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adam Yates

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pierre Rolland

Pierre Rolland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
James Fouche

James Fouche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric

Matej Mohoric
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ben Hermans

Ben Hermans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Josip Rumac

Josip Rumac
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ruben Plaza

Ruben Plaza
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) won the opening stage of the CRO Tour, taking the race lead in the process. The Slovenian beat Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana) and Eduard Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) in a photo finish at the end of a rolling opening stage.

The victory is the Kump's seventh of the season, and the 31-year-old now leads the general classification by four seconds ahead of Gidich.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil4:27:29
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
4John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik
5Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
8Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
9Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

General classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil4:27:19
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Dušan Rajović (Srb) Adria Mobil
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence0:00:06
5Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
6Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:09
8Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
9John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik0:00:10
10Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

