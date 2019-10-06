Trending

Adam Yates wins 2019 CRO Race

Fedeli wins final stage 6 from the breakaway

Image 1 of 5

Adam Yates

Adam Yates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Alessandro Fedeli wins final stage of CRO Race

Alessandro Fedeli wins final stage of CRO Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Alessandro Fedeli wins stage 6 at CRO Race

Alessandro Fedeli wins stage 6 at CRO Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Adam Yates wins 2019 CRO Race

Adam Yates wins 2019 CRO Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Alessandro Fedeli

Alessandro Fedeli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won the 2019 CRO Race in Zagreb on Sunday. The six-day race ended with Alessandro Fedeli (Delko Marseille Provence) taking the stage 6 victory two seconds ahead of Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) and Florian Kierner (Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels).

After winning the previous day's stage 5, Yates finished seventh on the final day's uphill cobblestone finish to secure the overall victory by 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Davide Villella (Astana Pro Team) and 29 seconds ahead of Victor De La Parte (CCC Team).

The final stage 6 offered a 154km race between Sveta Nedelja and Zagreb. Eight riders formed the day’s breakaway and rode quickly out to over four minute’s advantage.

The gap was reduced as they raced onto the finishing circuits. The breakaway fell apart but Fedeli was able to hold on by a few bike lengths to take the stage ahead of a small group sprint.

"Today panned out perfectly, we didn’t want to risk working too much earlier in the day and having nobody in the final circuits just in case it kicked off," Yates said in a team press release.

"From the beginning of the week we set out to win a stage and hopefully the GC would come along with that and that’s pretty much what ended up happening. Alex was up there almost every stage challenging for the win and Brent and Callum really set me up for my win on stage five, so as a team we couldn’t have done much more.

"We had a real mix of guys here and with some of the dangerous finishing circuit things could have got out of control quickly but we stayed focused and never really ended up on back foot the whole week."

Results

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3:22:14
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:02
3Florian Kierner (Ast) Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels
4Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cycling Team
5Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05
6Dusan Rajovic (Ser) Adria Mobil
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
8Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cycling Team
9Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Final general classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20:57:05
2Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22
3Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:29
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42
5Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:50
6Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:09
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:01:25
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:42
9Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cycling Team 0:01:45
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:02:09

