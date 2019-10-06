Image 1 of 5 Adam Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Alessandro Fedeli wins final stage of CRO Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alessandro Fedeli wins stage 6 at CRO Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Adam Yates wins 2019 CRO Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Alessandro Fedeli (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won the 2019 CRO Race in Zagreb on Sunday. The six-day race ended with Alessandro Fedeli (Delko Marseille Provence) taking the stage 6 victory two seconds ahead of Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) and Florian Kierner (Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels).

After winning the previous day's stage 5, Yates finished seventh on the final day's uphill cobblestone finish to secure the overall victory by 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Davide Villella (Astana Pro Team) and 29 seconds ahead of Victor De La Parte (CCC Team).

The final stage 6 offered a 154km race between Sveta Nedelja and Zagreb. Eight riders formed the day’s breakaway and rode quickly out to over four minute’s advantage.

The gap was reduced as they raced onto the finishing circuits. The breakaway fell apart but Fedeli was able to hold on by a few bike lengths to take the stage ahead of a small group sprint.

"Today panned out perfectly, we didn’t want to risk working too much earlier in the day and having nobody in the final circuits just in case it kicked off," Yates said in a team press release.

"From the beginning of the week we set out to win a stage and hopefully the GC would come along with that and that’s pretty much what ended up happening. Alex was up there almost every stage challenging for the win and Brent and Callum really set me up for my win on stage five, so as a team we couldn’t have done much more.

"We had a real mix of guys here and with some of the dangerous finishing circuit things could have got out of control quickly but we stayed focused and never really ended up on back foot the whole week."

Results

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3:22:14 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:02 3 Florian Kierner (Ast) Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels 4 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cycling Team 5 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05 6 Dusan Rajovic (Ser) Adria Mobil 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cycling Team 9 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 10 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel