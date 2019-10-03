CRO Race: Gidich wins stage 3
Astana rider takes over race lead
Stage 3: Okrug - Makarska
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:21
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|6
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|7
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|10
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10:24:16
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|4
|Alex Geurin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:14
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:15
|6
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:16
|7
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|10
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
