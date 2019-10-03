Trending

CRO Race: Gidich wins stage 3

Astana rider takes over race lead

Image 1 of 19

Yevgeniy Gidich

Yevgeniy Gidich wins stage 3 at the CRO Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Yevgeniy Gidich

Yevgeniy Gidich wins stage 3 at the CRO Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Yevgeniy Gidich

Yevgeniy Gidich wins stage 3 at the CRO Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

A rider is dressed for the weather at the CRO Tour
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Team managers and officials discuss the extreme weather protocol
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Davide Villella presses the pace for Astana
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Adam Yates
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Adam Yates and Mauro Finetto
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Adam Yates sheds some clothing
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Riders seek shelter from the elements
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 11 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Brent Bookwalter waits for a weather decision
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 12 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Officials and team representatives discuss the weather situation
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 13 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Alex Edmondson took the race lead with an aggressive day
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 14 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Riders get ready to transfer to the new start
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 15 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

The CRO peloton in the elements
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

The CRO peloton waits to restart stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

The CRO peloton waits to restart stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Cold and wet weather hampered the racing
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 19

Stage 3 of the CRO Tour 2019

Wet conditions for Astana
(Image credit: Bettini)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:03:21
2Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
6Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
7Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
9Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
10Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10:24:16
2Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06
3Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:10
4Alex Geurin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:14
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15
6Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:16
7Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
10Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team

