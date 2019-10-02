CRO Race: Grosu wins stage 2
Romanian takes overall lead in Zadar
Stage 2: Slunj - Zadar
Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) put in a late attack to clinch victory on stage 2 of the CRO Race, three seconds ahead of Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marko Kump (Adria Mobil), who rounded out the podium.
The Romanian took his fifth victory of the season from a reduced group of 35 riders on what was expected to be a sprint stage, though a mass crash in the peloton just 7km from the finish put paid to any hopes of a full bunch sprint.
With a ten-second bonus for winning the stage, plus the three seconds gained with his attack, Grosu now leads the race by five seconds from stage 1 winner Kump. Edmondon lies third overall, 13 seconds back, level with Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana).
After the finish, a spectator running on the road took out several riders, including Edmondson, Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Cyril Gautier (Total Direct Énergie). Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Merida) was also involved, and it later emerged that he would have to withdraw from the race before stage 3.
|Pos
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|4:24:39
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:03
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|7
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|Timon Loderer (Ger) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|Pos
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|8:51:52
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:05
|3
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:13
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|6
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:17
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:18
|8
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:19
|9
|John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Total Direct Énergie
