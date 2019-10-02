Trending

CRO Race: Grosu wins stage 2

Romanian takes overall lead in Zadar

Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the peloton home

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Grosu on the podium after his stage 2 win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Israel Cycling Academy and Adria Mobil lead the peloton on stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mitchelton-Scott ride at the head of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Edmondson on the ground after his post-stage crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) suffered a head wound in the crash just after the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) put in a late attack to clinch victory on stage 2 of the CRO Race, three seconds ahead of Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marko Kump (Adria Mobil), who rounded out the podium.

The Romanian took his fifth victory of the season from a reduced group of 35 riders on what was expected to be a sprint stage, though a mass crash in the peloton just 7km from the finish put paid to any hopes of a full bunch sprint.

With a ten-second bonus for winning the stage, plus the three seconds gained with his attack, Grosu now leads the race by five seconds from stage 1 winner Kump. Edmondon lies third overall, 13 seconds back, level with Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana).

After the finish, a spectator running on the road took out several riders, including Edmondson, Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Cyril Gautier (Total Direct Énergie). Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Merida) was also involved, and it later emerged that he would have to withdraw from the race before stage 3.

Brief results
PosRider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence4:24:39
2Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:03
3Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
4Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
7Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
8John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
10Timon Loderer (Ger) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang

General classification
PosRider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence8:51:52
2Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:05
3Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:13
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
6Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:00:17
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:18
8Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:19
9John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Total Direct Énergie

