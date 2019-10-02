CRO Race: Grosu wins stage 2

Image 1 of 7 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the peloton home (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Grosu on the podium after his stage 2 win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Israel Cycling Academy and Adria Mobil lead the peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Mitchelton-Scott ride at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Edmondson on the ground after his post-stage crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) suffered a head wound in the crash just after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Eduard-Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) put in a late attack to clinch victory on stage 2 of the CRO Race, three seconds ahead of Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marko Kump (Adria Mobil), who rounded out the podium.

The Romanian took his fifth victory of the season from a reduced group of 35 riders on what was expected to be a sprint stage, though a mass crash in the peloton just 7km from the finish put paid to any hopes of a full bunch sprint.

With a ten-second bonus for winning the stage, plus the three seconds gained with his attack, Grosu now leads the race by five seconds from stage 1 winner Kump. Edmondon lies third overall, 13 seconds back, level with Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana).

After the finish, a spectator running on the road took out several riders, including Edmondson, Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Cyril Gautier (Total Direct Énergie). Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Merida) was also involved, and it later emerged that he would have to withdraw from the race before stage 3.

Brief results Pos Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 4:24:39 2 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:03 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 4 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 7 Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 John Mandrysch (Ger) P&S Metalltechnik 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 Timon Loderer (Ger) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang