CRO Race: Adam Yates wins stage 5
Brit takes race lead on summit finish of Platak
Stage 5: Rabac - Platak
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 5 of the CRO Race, triumphing on the summit finish of Platak and taking over the race lead. The Brit finished ten seconds ahead of Davide Villella (Astana) and Victor de la Parte (CCC Team).
"The team was so good today and the whole week. We’ve been fighting for a stage and finally we got it today," Yates said in a team press release. “This was always the main stage for me, most of the other stages were sprint stages."
Yates now leads the race with one stage remaining. He lies 15 seconds up on Villella and 17 seconds up on De la Parte. Andrey Zeits (Astana) lies fourth overall, 33 seconds down.
“After the Canadian Classics and before the Italian Classics, this race fit into the calendar perfectly so here we are and here we are with a victory," Yates said.
“It’s a good day and hopefully it’ll be a good week. One more day tomorrow.”
The racing continues for the stage 6 finale, a 154km from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb, that will close out the CRO Race.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:40:01
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|5
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:11
|6
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:17
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:49
|9
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:53
|10
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:34:46
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:41
|6
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:57
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:16
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:42
|9
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec
|0:01:45
|10
|Rudoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobill
|0:01:50
