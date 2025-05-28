Recommended reading

Derek Gee yields a few seconds on punchy finish but still in Giro d'Italia top four

Canadian expected to perform better on longer climbs still to come

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s Canadian rider Derek Gee crosses the finish line of the 17th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 155kms from San Michele all&#039;Adige to Bormio, on May 28, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) finishes sixth on stage 17 and holds to fourth overall at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Israel-Premier Tech's Derek Gee yielded a handful of seconds to rivals Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) on an aggressive finale to stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, but is still counted among the riders well in contention in this race.

The Canadian was dubbed by Del Toro as one of the four main contenders for victory in Rome, and sits 1:57 down on the race lead after 17 stages, finishing 16 seconds, plus 10 bonus seconds, down on the pink jersey on Wednesday.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

