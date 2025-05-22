Recommended reading

'A little bit of purgatory' – Derek Gee counting on tough third week to climb up Giro d'Italia GC

By published

'If the race ended tomorrow I wouldn't be stoked on 12th' says Canadian

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s Canadian rider Derek Gee is pictured on stage before the 8th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 197kms from Giulianova to Castelraimondo on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Canadian Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) is just outside the top 10 of the GC after stage 12, with his favoured mountain terrain to come (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia may be 12 stages down, but the real shape of the race is still yet to be revealed, with the hardest GC stages all disproportionately packed into the final week.

As a result, the first half of the race has seen some GC riders shine and dominate the narrative, but others stay somewhat out of the spotlight as they await their chances in the high mountains.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.