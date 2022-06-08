Ganna wins Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial

Image 1 of 13 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) had set the fastest time after his ride at 35:32:58 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) missed the stage win but extended his race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Pierre Rolland in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) caught Warren Barguil during his time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Ethan Hayter (Ineos) in the British TT champion's skinsuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) takes a drink during his ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was fifth fastest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13 Wout van Aert in action (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 13

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) lived up to expectations to win the 31.9km flat time trial stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné but Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was only 2.3 seconds slower and extended his overall race lead by taking a chunk of time on all his overall rivals.

Ganna, the world time trial champion, blasted over the zig-zag shaped course between Montbrison and La Bâtie d'Urfé on the country lanes of central France to the west of Lyon at close to 54km/h.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) started last in the leader's jersey and started fast, even catching his four-minute man Victor Lafay (Cofidis) and nearly passing his two-minute man David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) to take some kind of revenge for the defeat in the stage 3 sprint.

Van Aert was timed as ten seconds faster than Ganna after 11.6km but faded somewhat and was ten seconds slower with 10.9km to go. He bounced back to finish with a time of 35:34, so only 2.3 seconds slower.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was third fastest. The British time trial champion set a time of 35:49, 17 seconds slower than Ganna. Italy's Matteo Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was fourth at 39 seconds.

The best-placed 26 riders started the time trial divided by just 23 seconds in the general classification. The final high mountain stages will perhaps decide the winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné but the time trial shook out the classification and showed who are still real overall contenders.

Van Aert now leads Cattaneo by 53 seconds, with his teammate and fellow team leader Primož Roglič third at 56 seconds. Jonas Vingegaard completed Jumbo-Visma's strength in depth in fourth place at 1:26.

More to follow.

