Critérium du Dauphiné: Gaudu pips Van Aert to win stage 3

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné after he beat Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a group sprint atop the category-2 ascent to Chastreix-Sancy.

Van Aert lifted his arms in premature celebration as he approached the line, but Gaudu dived past at the line to claim the honours ahead of the Belgian champion and Victor Lafay (Cofidis).

Gaudu’s finishing speed was such that he might well have taken the spoils even without Van Aert’s sin of presumption. Van Aert had the consolation of retaking the yellow jersey after overnight leader Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) was distanced on the final climb.

Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard played a key role in teeing up the sprint, first by leading the reduced group for over a kilometre and then by dropping back to help Van Aert to the front just before the flamme rouge while Primoz Roglic slowed the pace at the front.

Vingegaard proceeded to deliver a lengthy lead-out for Van Aert. The Belgian thought he had won the day by outlasting Lafay, but he didn’t reckon on Gaudu’s late charge.

The stage was animated by B&B Hotels-KTM, who placed no fewer than four riders on the offensive in a bid to upset the odds. Sebastian Schönberger was part of the day’s initial break, and he was later joined at the front by Pierre Rolland, Alexis Gougeard and Miguel Heidemann, who bridged across to the leaders after 40km.

As TotalEnergies policed affairs behind on behalf of race leader Alexis Vuillermoz, B&B Hotels whittled down the break as the rolling terrain took its toll. Come the top of the penultimate climb of the Côte de Besse-en-Chandesse, there were just three riders left in front, with Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) joined by the B&B duo of Schönberger and Rolland.

Jumbo-Visma joined TotalEnergies in setting the tempo in the bunch in the final 50km or so, and their efforts meant that the surviving escapees were within touching distance as the road ramped up for the beginning of the final ascent to Chastreix-Sancy.

