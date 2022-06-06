Vuillermoz wins Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 from the breakaway
By Patrick Fletcher published
Frenchman takes race lead, beats Skaarseth and Le Gac to the line as break hangs on to hold off peloton
Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) claimed victory from the breakaway on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in a thrilling finale in Brives-Charensac.
The Frenchman was part of a five-rider move that survived over another day of hilly terrain and held off the peloton by the skin of their teeth.
Stage 1 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the bunch sprint just five seconds down, but it was for sixth place and ultimately in vain as he lost the leader’s yellow jersey to Vuillermoz.
As the breakaway quintet finally started to play cat and mouse in the final 500 metres after a day of flawless cooperation, Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) went from range with 300 metres to go. Vuillermoz, a lightweight climber, had enough strength to drag him back and move clear to celebrate his first win in three years.
Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X) came through for second place, with Le Gac hanging on for the final podium spot. Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) rounded out the top five before Van Aert led the bunch home ahead of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).
More to come...
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
