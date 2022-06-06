Vuillermoz wins Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 from the breakaway

Image 1 of 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) celebrates his stage 2 win from the break (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Vuillermoz celebrates just ahead of Skaarseth as the peloton chases in the background (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Pierre Rolland (B&B-KTM) wait for the stage start (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 The peloton rolls out to start stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Ineos Grenadiers working in the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) leads the break (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Enric Mas among his Movistar teammates (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 BikeExchange-Jayco working at the head of the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Astana Qazaqstan lined up working in the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 KOM leader Pierre Rolland in the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 The peloton racing through the countryside on stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Race leader Wout van Aert (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 French champion Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 The peloton race across a bridge on stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 The break pushes on under cloudy skies on stage 2 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 The peloton winds down a descent (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 EF Education-EasyPost and Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Several riders of the breakaway – Le Gac, Skaarseth, and Vermaerke – battle on (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Le Gac leads the breakaway push ahead of Delaplace late on in the stage (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Vuillermoz leads the final dash to the finish line (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21 Wout van Aert leads the peloton home five seconds later (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 21

Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) claimed victory from the breakaway on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in a thrilling finale in Brives-Charensac.

The Frenchman was part of a five-rider move that survived over another day of hilly terrain and held off the peloton by the skin of their teeth.

Stage 1 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the bunch sprint just five seconds down, but it was for sixth place and ultimately in vain as he lost the leader’s yellow jersey to Vuillermoz.

As the breakaway quintet finally started to play cat and mouse in the final 500 metres after a day of flawless cooperation, Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) went from range with 300 metres to go. Vuillermoz, a lightweight climber, had enough strength to drag him back and move clear to celebrate his first win in three years.

Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X) came through for second place, with Le Gac hanging on for the final podium spot. Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) rounded out the top five before Van Aert led the bunch home ahead of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).

More to come...

