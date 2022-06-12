Primoz Roglic wins Critérium du Dauphiné

Image 1 of 14 Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Primoz Roglic on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma_ Yellow Leader's Jersey competes during the 74th Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Jumbo-Visma and overall race leader Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Jumbo-Visma working for overall leader Primoz Roglic on the final day at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Jumbo-Visma working for overall leader Primoz Roglic on the final day at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 A fan on horseback during the last stage of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Primoz Roglic on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Wout van Aert in the green jersey at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Primoz Roglic on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14

Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard confirmed Jumbo-Visma’s dominance of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with the Slovenian taking overall victory after the young Dane made the last decisive attack on the final steep climb to Plateau de Solaison.

The two rode to the finish together, with Vingegaard, seemingly the stronger of the two, taking the stage victory, while Roglič won the winner’s final yellow jersey. Roglič and Vingegaard held hands as they rode to the finish line, Roglič pushing his teammate forward to take the stage victory.

Australia’s Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) fought hard to try to limit his time losses and so finish third overall. Esteban Chaves and Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) finished fourth and fifth on the stage with defiant rides.

O’Connor was 15 seconds down on Vingegaard at the finish line and so finished 1:41 down on Roglič in the final overall classification. Vingegaard was second overall at 40 seconds.

Roglič added the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné to his palmares and showed he is back on form for the Tour de France which is less than three weeks away, while Vingegaard showed he deserves his equal standing in France.

Jumbo-Visma had started the Critérium du Dauphiné with key parts of their Tour de France and showed they have the combined power to perhaps challenge Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates. The question now is if that will be Roglič or Vingegaard.

More to follow...

