Primoz Roglic wins Critérium du Dauphiné
By Stephen Farrand published
Jumbo-Visma teammates cross the line together as Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 8 finale atop Plateau de Salaison
Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard confirmed Jumbo-Visma’s dominance of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with the Slovenian taking overall victory after the young Dane made the last decisive attack on the final steep climb to Plateau de Solaison.
The two rode to the finish together, with Vingegaard, seemingly the stronger of the two, taking the stage victory, while Roglič won the winner’s final yellow jersey. Roglič and Vingegaard held hands as they rode to the finish line, Roglič pushing his teammate forward to take the stage victory.
Australia’s Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) fought hard to try to limit his time losses and so finish third overall. Esteban Chaves and Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) finished fourth and fifth on the stage with defiant rides.
O’Connor was 15 seconds down on Vingegaard at the finish line and so finished 1:41 down on Roglič in the final overall classification. Vingegaard was second overall at 40 seconds.
Roglič added the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné to his palmares and showed he is back on form for the Tour de France which is less than three weeks away, while Vingegaard showed he deserves his equal standing in France.
Jumbo-Visma had started the Critérium du Dauphiné with key parts of their Tour de France and showed they have the combined power to perhaps challenge Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates. The question now is if that will be Roglič or Vingegaard.
More to follow...
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
