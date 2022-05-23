Critérium du Dauphiné past winners

Champions 1947-2021

LES GETS FRANCE JUNE 06 Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech Richie Porte of Australia Yellow Leader Jersey Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrate at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 8 a 147km stage from La LchreLesBains to Les Gets 1160m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 06 2021 in Les Gets France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Richie Porte of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates GC victory in 2021 (center) with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) second and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Past Winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
2020Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
2019Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
2018Gerraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2017Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
2016Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2015Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2014Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin–Sharp
2013Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2012Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2011Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2010Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
2009Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Christophe Moreau (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Levi Leipheimer (USA) Gerolsteiner
2005Iñigo Landaluze (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
2004Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
2003Result Void
2002Result Void
2001Christophe Moreau (Fra) Festina
2000Tyler Hamilton (USA) U.S. Postal Service
1999Alexander Vinokourov (KAZ) Casino–Ag2r Prévoyance
1998Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Banesto
1997Udo Bölts (Ger) Team Telekom
1996Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1995Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1994Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
1993Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
1992Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
1991Luis Herrera (Col) Postobon
1990Robert Millar (GBr) Z
1989Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
1988Luis Herrera (Col) Café de Colombia
1987Charly Mottet (Fra) Systeme U-Gitane
1986Urs Zimmermann (Sui) Carrera–Inoxpran
1985Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
1984Martin Ramirez (Col) Systeme U
1983Greg LeMond[Note 1] (USA) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1982Michel Laurent (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1981Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1980Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1979Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1978Michel Pollentier (Bel)
1977Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
1976Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1975Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot BP Michelin
1974Alain Santy (Fra)
1973Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1972Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1969Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1966Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1965Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1964Valentin Uriona (Esp)
1963Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1962Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
1961Brian Robinson (GBr)
1960Jean Dotto (Fra)
1959Henry Anglade (Fra)
1958Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1957Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
1956Alex Close (Bel)
1955Louison Bobet (Fra)
1954Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1953Lucien Teisseire (Fra)
1952Jean Dotto (Fra)
1951Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1950Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1949Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
1948Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
1947Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
