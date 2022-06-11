Critérium du Dauphiné: Verona holds off Roglic chase to take stage 7 victory in Vaujany
By Cyclingnews published
Jumbo-Visma rider takes the overall race lead as GC battle ignites in the mountains
Carlos Verona (Movistar) held off a fierce chase from Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to take the stage 7 victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné in Vaujany.
Verona was the last man standing and the strongest from the day's original breakaway, and had enough power left in his legs on the final climb to take a solo win by 13 seconds ahead of Roglič and 25 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard.
Roglič capitalised on the remarkable show of strength from his Jumbo-Visma team on the final ascent into Vaujany and move into the overall race lead, taking over from his teammate and overnight leader Wout van Aert.
He now leads the race by 44 seconds over teammate Vingegaard and 1:24 ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) as the race heads into the stage 8 finale 138.8km from Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Salaison on Sunday.
More to follow...
