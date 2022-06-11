Critérium du Dauphiné: Verona holds off Roglic chase to take stage 7 victory in Vaujany

Image 1 of 8 Carlos Verona on stage 7 at the Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 The views across the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 The attacks at the Dauphine came from the very start (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 The Criterium du Dauphine riders await the start (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 The views of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) was aggressive to chase the KOM points (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) went on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8

Carlos Verona (Movistar) held off a fierce chase from Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to take the stage 7 victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné in Vaujany.

Verona was the last man standing and the strongest from the day's original breakaway, and had enough power left in his legs on the final climb to take a solo win by 13 seconds ahead of Roglič and 25 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard.

Roglič capitalised on the remarkable show of strength from his Jumbo-Visma team on the final ascent into Vaujany and move into the overall race lead, taking over from his teammate and overnight leader Wout van Aert.

He now leads the race by 44 seconds over teammate Vingegaard and 1:24 ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) as the race heads into the stage 8 finale 138.8km from Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Salaison on Sunday.

