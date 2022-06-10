Ferron foils breakaway mates to win Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Jumbo-Visma misses the catch in Gap
A last-kilometre ambush by Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) netted the Frenchman stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné from a six rider day-long breakaway, while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) remains in the overall lead.
Ferron, 24, darted away at the kilometre-to-go flag in Gap to net TotalEnergies their second stage win in the race to date.
King of the Mountains Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) was second, three seconds back, with Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) in third.
After five hilly stages and a time trial, the race moves into its decisive phase on Saturday with a short but dramatically mountainous stage from Saint-Chaffrey to a summit finish at Vaujany via the Galibier and Croix de Fer climbs.
More to come.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
