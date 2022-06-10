Ferron foils breakaway mates to win Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6

Image 1 of 29 Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) wins stage 6 of the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 29 Valentin Ferron of Team TotalEnergies charges to the finish line in Gap to take the victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 29 Warren Barguil (left) of Arkéa - Samsic finishes second and Andrea Bagioli of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl crosses the line in fourth in Gap (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 29 Warren Barguil of Arkéa - Samsic finishes in third (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 29 Jersey wearers Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) at the start (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images ) Image 1 of 29

A last-kilometre ambush by Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) netted the Frenchman stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné from a six rider day-long breakaway, while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) remains in the overall lead.

Ferron, 24, darted away at the kilometre-to-go flag in Gap to net TotalEnergies their second stage win in the race to date.

King of the Mountains Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) was second, three seconds back, with Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) in third.

After five hilly stages and a time trial, the race moves into its decisive phase on Saturday with a short but dramatically mountainous stage from Saint-Chaffrey to a summit finish at Vaujany via the Galibier and Croix de Fer climbs.

More to come.

