Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 – Live coverage

By

All the action from the penultimate mountain stage to La Plagne

(Image credit: ASO)

Critérium du Dauphiné 2021

Refresh

129km to go

After almost an hour of racing, there has still been no breakaway. Riders are still trying.

Jersey holders Matt Holmes, Alexey Lutsenko and Sonny Colbrelli at the start today.

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey at start during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There's still some way to go until the riders hit the first climb of the day, the HC Col du Pré. That starts in around 60km.

Still more attacks flow but still no breakaway success.

A high average speed to start the day – the riders are pushing 48kph so far.

147km to go

Stage 1 winner Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) have been among the latest wave of attackers. The peloton is still all together, though.

It's cloudy out on the course. There are light rain showers forecast at La Plagne today.

159km to go

After 12km of racing we still don't have a move established at the front. Largely flat roads early on so it might take a while.

Sylvain Moniquet and his Lotto Soudal teammates have been active in the peloton early on today. No breakaway established just yet, though.

With two HC-rated climbs on the menu today, there's no doubt that this is the queen stage of the race. We should see some major GC action on the climb to La Plagne at the finish today.

A look back at yesterday's stage 6, which saw Alejandro Valverde take victory as Alexey Lutsenko moved into the leader's yellow jersey.

Spanish Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team R wins before British Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers L the sprint at the finish of the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 1675 Km from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse France Friday 04 June 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Andrey Zeits (BikeExchange) is the only man to not take the start today. 135 riders remain in the race.

It's an early start today and the peloton have already set off to start the 171-kilometre stage. Attacks are flying early on as riders try to make the breakaway.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

