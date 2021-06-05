Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 – Live coverage
All the action from the penultimate mountain stage to La Plagne
129km to go
After almost an hour of racing, there has still been no breakaway. Riders are still trying.
Jersey holders Matt Holmes, Alexey Lutsenko and Sonny Colbrelli at the start today.
There's still some way to go until the riders hit the first climb of the day, the HC Col du Pré. That starts in around 60km.
Still more attacks flow but still no breakaway success.
A high average speed to start the day – the riders are pushing 48kph so far.
147km to go
Stage 1 winner Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) have been among the latest wave of attackers. The peloton is still all together, though.
It's cloudy out on the course. There are light rain showers forecast at La Plagne today.
Getting cloudier and cloudier. Still bunched after 16kms @dauphine #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/lUyHWHz5oOJune 5, 2021
159km to go
After 12km of racing we still don't have a move established at the front. Largely flat roads early on so it might take a while.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step sports director @brianholm1962 told us what we should expect from stage 7 of the #Dauphine. pic.twitter.com/RQGdnBHhJdJune 5, 2021
Sylvain Moniquet and his Lotto Soudal teammates have been active in the peloton early on today. No breakaway established just yet, though.
With two HC-rated climbs on the menu today, there's no doubt that this is the queen stage of the race. We should see some major GC action on the climb to La Plagne at the finish today.
A look back at yesterday's stage 6, which saw Alejandro Valverde take victory as Alexey Lutsenko moved into the leader's yellow jersey.
Andrey Zeits (BikeExchange) is the only man to not take the start today. 135 riders remain in the race.
It's an early start today and the peloton have already set off to start the 171-kilometre stage. Attacks are flying early on as riders try to make the breakaway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 – Live coverageAll the action from the penultimate mountain stage to La Plagne
