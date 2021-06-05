Pro Bike: Eddie Anderson to race Unbound Gravel for Alpecin-Fenix aboard a Canyon Grail

Image 1 of 6 Alpecin-Fenix's Eddie Anderson will be riding a Canyon Grail in the team's gravel debut at Unbound (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 6 A Shimano Dura-Ace crankset is combined with a GRX rear derailleur (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 6 Canyon's Grail features an integrated handlebar (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 6 A Lizard Skins Utility Strap is used to carry spare tools (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 6 Vittoria Terreno Dry tires might need to be swapped out if it rains (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 6 This good dog cares more about tennis balls than bikes (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Eddie Anderson is somewhat of an unknown heading into Unbound Gravel. The Alpecin-Fenix rider only has seven race days on the road, and Saturday will be his first gravel race of the season.

The 23-year-old, formerly of the Hagens Berman Axeon squad, will be the first-ever Alpecin-Fenix sponsored rider to enter a gravel race. He took second at the 2019 Belgian Waffle Ride, so he could very well be at the pointy end in Emporia this weekend.

Equipment choice is critical for surviving the demanding Kansan course, and Anderson will be using a Grail gravel bike from team sponsor Canyon. Unlike Canyon rider Peter Stetina, Anderson is not running the brand's newest and most aggressive gravel bike, the Grizl.

Instead, he's using the Grail CF SLX, which will still be plenty lightweight and fast. The Grail has a couple of uniquely 'Canyon' features, like the double-decker ‘Grail Cockpit’ integrated handlebars and S15 VCLS 2.0 CF seat post.

Anderson's bike is outfitted with Shimano components, like a Dura-Ace drivetrain. Gravel bike specs are still a bit of a mish-mash, with riders taking components from road cycling groups and even mountain bike groupsets. Others go full-gravel-specific. In this case, Anderson has a Dura-Ace crankset combined with a GRX rear derailleur.

For wheels and tyres, Anderson is using a Dura-Ace wheelset combined with Vittoria Terreno Dry tyres. A Selle Italia saddle is perched atop the Canyon seat post, and Anderson is carrying a spare tube and tools in a Lizard Skins Utility Strap.

Tech specs: Eddie Anderson's Canyon Grail CF SLX