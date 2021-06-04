Alison Tetrick's 'Rock Combo' inspired Specialized Diverge for Unbound Gravel
Modern bike is inspired by Specialized's Rock Combo bike from the 1980s
Last month, Alison Tetrick raced a red and silver Specialized Diverge at the Gravel Locos race in Texas. But this weekend is the biggest gravel race in the world: Unbound Gravel.
The monumental race calls for a special bike, and Specialized has certainly delivered one. Back in the 1980s, the brand debuted a bike called the Rock Combo, which was essentially a gravel bike before gravel was a thing.
Tetrick will be racing a present-day Diverge with a unique Rock Combo-inspired paint job featuring a quintessentially '80s vibe that will bring Specialized's heritage from its headquarters in California to the plains of Kansas.
Underneath the paint is a carbon frame, that is much more lightweight and comfortable than the old Rock Combo. A defining feature of the Diverge is the Future Shock, a 20mm suspension system integrated into the headset.
The bike is equipped with Zipp Service Course parts, likely with 40cm bars and a 100mm stem, like Tetrick ran in Texas.
The drivetrain is a mix of SRAM parts. A SRAM RED crank and brake/shift lever is combined with an XX1 Eagle AXS derailleur and cassette.
Roval Terra wheels are combined with Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires, a popular combo on the Diverge.
Purple Lezyne bottle cages add to the aesthetic of the bike.
Alison Tetrick's Rock Combo-inspired Specialized Diverge
- Frameset: Specialized Diverge, 56cm
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED AXS
- Rear derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
- Cassette: SRAM XX1 Eagle
- Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle
- Crankset: SRAM RED with Quarq power meter, 44T
- Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB
- Wheelset: Roval Terra CL
- Tires: Specialized Pathfinder Pro
- Pedals: Look X-Track Race Carbon
- Bar Tape: Zipp Service Course CX
- Handlebars: Zipp Service Course 70 Ergo Silver, 40 cm
- Stem: Zipp Service Course Silver, 100 mm
- Saddle: Specialized Mirror Carbon 3D-printed, 155mm
- Seatpost: Zipp Service Course Silver, Offset 20 mm
- Bottle cages: Lezyne CNC Machined AL
- GPS: Lezyne Mega XL
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.