Alison Tetrick's 'Rock Combo' inspired Specialized Diverge for Unbound Gravel

Last month, Alison Tetrick raced a red and silver Specialized Diverge at the Gravel Locos race in Texas. But this weekend is the biggest gravel race in the world: Unbound Gravel.

The monumental race calls for a special bike, and Specialized has certainly delivered one. Back in the 1980s, the brand debuted a bike called the Rock Combo, which was essentially a gravel bike before gravel was a thing.

Tetrick will be racing a present-day Diverge with a unique Rock Combo-inspired paint job featuring a quintessentially '80s vibe that will bring Specialized's heritage from its headquarters in California to the plains of Kansas.

Underneath the paint is a carbon frame, that is much more lightweight and comfortable than the old Rock Combo. A defining feature of the Diverge is the Future Shock, a 20mm suspension system integrated into the headset.

The bike is equipped with Zipp Service Course parts, likely with 40cm bars and a 100mm stem, like Tetrick ran in Texas.

The drivetrain is a mix of SRAM parts. A SRAM RED crank and brake/shift lever is combined with an XX1 Eagle AXS derailleur and cassette.

Roval Terra wheels are combined with Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires, a popular combo on the Diverge.

Purple Lezyne bottle cages add to the aesthetic of the bike.

Specialized created a Rock Combo paint job on its Diverge frame for sponsored rider Alison Tetrick. The paint job is quintessentially '80s but adorns a modern frame. SRAM and Zipp components make up most of the build. A SRAM XX1 Eagle cassette provides gearing out back. A SRAM RED crank is paired with a 44T chainring. Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires will be tested by the unforgiving Unbound terrain.

