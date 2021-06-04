Trending

Alison Tetrick's 'Rock Combo' inspired Specialized Diverge for Unbound Gravel

Modern bike is inspired by Specialized's Rock Combo bike from the 1980s

(Image credit: Specialized )

Last month, Alison Tetrick raced a red and silver Specialized Diverge at the Gravel Locos race in Texas. But this weekend is the biggest gravel race in the world: Unbound Gravel

The monumental race calls for a special bike, and Specialized has certainly delivered one. Back in the 1980s, the brand debuted a bike called the Rock Combo, which was essentially a gravel bike before gravel was a thing. 

Tetrick will be racing a present-day Diverge with a unique Rock Combo-inspired paint job featuring a quintessentially '80s vibe that will bring Specialized's heritage from its headquarters in California to the plains of Kansas. 

Underneath the paint is a carbon frame, that is much more lightweight and comfortable than the old Rock Combo. A defining feature of the Diverge is the Future Shock, a 20mm suspension system integrated into the headset. 

The bike is equipped with Zipp Service Course parts, likely with 40cm bars and a 100mm stem, like Tetrick ran in Texas. 

The drivetrain is a mix of SRAM parts. A SRAM RED crank and brake/shift lever is combined with an XX1 Eagle AXS derailleur and cassette. 

Roval Terra wheels are combined with Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires, a popular combo on the Diverge. 

Purple Lezyne bottle cages add to the aesthetic of the bike. 

Specialized created a Rock Combo paint job on its Diverge frame for sponsored rider Alison Tetrick (Image credit: Specialized )
The paint job is quintessentially '80s but adorns a modern frame (Image credit: Specialized)
SRAM and Zipp components make up most of the build (Image credit: Specialized)
A SRAM XX1 Eagle cassette provides gearing out back (Image credit: Specialized)
A SRAM RED crank is paired with a 44T chainring (Image credit: Specialized)
Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires will be tested by the unforgiving Unbound terrain (Image credit: Specialized)

Alison Tetrick's Rock Combo-inspired Specialized Diverge

  • Frameset: Specialized Diverge, 56cm
  • Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED AXS
  • Rear derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
  • Cassette: SRAM XX1 Eagle
  • Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle 
  • Crankset: SRAM RED with Quarq power meter, 44T
  • Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB
  • Wheelset: Roval Terra CL
  • Tires: Specialized Pathfinder Pro
  • Pedals: Look X-Track Race Carbon
  • Bar Tape: Zipp Service Course CX
  • Handlebars: Zipp Service Course 70 Ergo Silver, 40 cm
  • Stem: Zipp Service Course Silver, 100 mm
  • Saddle: Specialized Mirror Carbon 3D-printed, 155mm
  • Seatpost: Zipp Service Course Silver, Offset 20 mm
  • Bottle cages: Lezyne CNC Machined AL
  • GPS: Lezyne Mega XL