Pro Bike: Laurens ten Dam’s retro-inspired Rock Combo Specialized Diverge
Custom-painted Diverge, equipped with Shimano components, ready to tackle Unbound Gravel
Specialized is celebrating Unbound Gravel with unique custom-painted bikes for some of their riders. One of those lucky riders is Laurens ten Dam, the former road cyclist who now focuses on gravel riding among other interesting projects.
The paint scheme is based on Specialized's Rock Combo, a bike from 1989 that wasn't a mountain bike and wasn't a road bike. Today we would call that a gravel bike. Another rider using the Rock Combo-inspired Specialized bike is Alison Tetrick, but Ten Dam's bike features a different build that's reflective of his industry sponsors.
Underneath the paint is an S-Works Diverge frame, Specialized's flagship carbon-fibre gravel bike. The Diverge features a Future Shock suspension system that's integrated into the headset. It soaks up vibrations from gravel roads or can be locked out for smooth tarmac. The shock also features on the brand's Roubaix endurance road bike.
With the exception of wheels and tyres, Ten Dam's bike is fully outfitted with Shimano components, including a GRX drivetrain. He is using 2x11 gearing in order to have more options over the gruelling 200-mile course. The disc brakes are also from Shimano.
The touchpoints are supplied from Shimano's sister brand PRO, including the Discover handlebars, seatpost, and Stealth saddle. The bars are wrapped in PRO bar tape and a Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer is mounted upfront.
The bike uses Roval Terra CLX wheels, a lightweight gravel wheelset from Specialized's in-house wheel brand. Those are paired with Specialized Pathfinder Pro tyres, a popular choice among Specialized sponsored riders.
We'll see how the Kansan prairie treats the Dutchman on Saturday, but no matter what, his bike will stand out from the pack.
Tech Specs: Lauren ten Dam's custom Specialized Diverge
- Frameset: Specialized Diverge
- Brakes: Shimano GRX disc
- Drivetrain: Shimano GRX Di2 2x11
- Crankset: Shimano GRX 48/31T
- Wheelset: Roval Terra CLX
- Tyres: Specialized Pathfinder Pro
- Handlebars: PRO Discover
- Bar tape: PRO Sport Control Team
- Stem: S-Works Future Stem
- Seat post: PRO Discover
- Saddle: PRO Stealth
- Bottle Cages: Specialized Rib Cage II
- Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Roam
