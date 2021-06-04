Pro Bike: Laurens ten Dam’s retro-inspired Rock Combo Specialized Diverge

Image 1 of 4 Laurens ten Dam's Specialized Diverge has a Rock Combo-inspired paint job (Image credit: Shimano) Image 2 of 4 PRO Discover handlebars are wrapped in PRO bar tape, and a Wahoo computer is mounted to the front (Image credit: Shimano) Image 3 of 4 A Shimano GRX 2x11 system is providing gearing this weekend (Image credit: Shimano) Image 4 of 4 Another look at the Shimano-equipped Specialized Diverge (Image credit: Shimano)

Specialized is celebrating Unbound Gravel with unique custom-painted bikes for some of their riders. One of those lucky riders is Laurens ten Dam, the former road cyclist who now focuses on gravel riding among other interesting projects.

The paint scheme is based on Specialized's Rock Combo, a bike from 1989 that wasn't a mountain bike and wasn't a road bike. Today we would call that a gravel bike. Another rider using the Rock Combo-inspired Specialized bike is Alison Tetrick, but Ten Dam's bike features a different build that's reflective of his industry sponsors.

Underneath the paint is an S-Works Diverge frame, Specialized's flagship carbon-fibre gravel bike. The Diverge features a Future Shock suspension system that's integrated into the headset. It soaks up vibrations from gravel roads or can be locked out for smooth tarmac. The shock also features on the brand's Roubaix endurance road bike.

With the exception of wheels and tyres, Ten Dam's bike is fully outfitted with Shimano components, including a GRX drivetrain. He is using 2x11 gearing in order to have more options over the gruelling 200-mile course. The disc brakes are also from Shimano.

The touchpoints are supplied from Shimano's sister brand PRO, including the Discover handlebars, seatpost, and Stealth saddle. The bars are wrapped in PRO bar tape and a Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer is mounted upfront.

The bike uses Roval Terra CLX wheels, a lightweight gravel wheelset from Specialized's in-house wheel brand. Those are paired with Specialized Pathfinder Pro tyres, a popular choice among Specialized sponsored riders.

We'll see how the Kansan prairie treats the Dutchman on Saturday, but no matter what, his bike will stand out from the pack.

Tech Specs: Lauren ten Dam's custom Specialized Diverge