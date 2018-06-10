Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 7 highlights - Video

Adam Yates wins the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas raised his stature as a Grand Tour contender by sealing victory in the Tour de France dress rehearsal, the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Thomas withstood repeated attacks from Romain Bardet and his AG2R La Mondiale team on the final mountain stage and had to chase back from two punctures and finish the stage with skipping gears, but still held on to the maillot jaune.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) jumped away to win the stage, catching breakaway rider Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) just 50 metres from the finish.

Bardet took third on the stage, with Yates and Bardet finishing second and third overall.

