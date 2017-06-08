Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 5 highlights - Video
Bauhaus takes sprint win in Mâcon
Team Sunweb's Phil Bauhaus bested some of the world's top sprinters Thursday at the end of stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine, blazing across the line in Mâcon ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) to take just his fifth professional win.
The 22-year-old benefited from a Katusha-Alpecin lead out through the final corners, but when Alexander Kristoff was left wanting, Bauhaus followed the right wheels and surfed his way to the win.
A breakaway of four riders animated the day's racing, with stage 3 winner Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) sweeping up the KOM points to cement his lead in the mountains competition. The quartet was swept up well before the line, however, setting up the finish line fireworks.
