Video: Tour de France Yorkshire stages impress Froome, Porte

Image 1 of 3 Defending Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Sky) talks to Tour de France organiser Christian Prudhomme and Welcome Yorkshire Chief exec Gary Verity (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

While the Giro d'Italia was finishing up, Team Sky's Tour de France captain Christopher Froome and Richie Porte were busy previewing the opening stages of Le Tour in Yorkshire, and came away impressed with what they saw.

In this video, courtesy of TeamSky.com, Froome predicts that the second stage in particular could catch some riders by surprise.

"I think we're in for some tough racing," he said. "If people haven't seen it it might catch a few people off guard. [They are] pretty tricky roads, a lot of narrow, quite windy, undulating roads - especially for the first two stages where everyone is nervous, and everyone has a chance to be in yellow."

"Everyone is going to come in on the first few days in great shape, and it's going to be exciting to watch, but for us in the peloton it's going to be stressful," Porte said.

