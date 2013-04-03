Image 1 of 2 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) shows off the French national champions jersey in style (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The day after clashing with stage one winner Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling), who was accused of some dangerous riding in the sprint, Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took his revenge by winning stage two of Circuit de la Sarthe in Angers.

The sprint ended with the same result as the Val d’Ille Classic on Sunday, with the French national champion out-sprinting the up and coming Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar).

“I was very disappointed yesterday," Bouhanni said after his win. “It wasn’t an easy sprint today but having done this race before, I knew the little basin under the bridge before the finishing line, so I opened my sprint just before that to hit it with full speed. My teammate Benoît Vaugrenard did an enormous amount of work for me towards the end and Anthony Geslin led-out the sprint for me. I got an excellent lead-out.”

It was Bouhanni's fourth victory this year after taking stage six of the Tour of Oman, stage one of Paris-Nice and the Val d’Ille Classic. He crashed out of Paris-Nice on stage two, while wearing the leader's yellow jersey.

“My form is coming back slowly but surely after my crash," the FDJ rider said. “This year, I feel that I have improved a lot compared to last year.”

Coquard admitted that Bouhanni is currently sprinting better than he is. “I didn’t feel at ease on the cobblestones on the final circuit." he said. “But I’m not looking for excuses. Nacer is the French champion. He’s a great sprinter. I’m happy to realize that I did’t finish far away from him this morning.”

The Bouhanni-Coquard duel has been one of the highlights of the early season. French cycling now has several young and talented fast finishers after years of little success.

“I don’t look at being compared just with Coquard," Bouhanni told Cyclingnews. “He’s got four wins already [two at Etoile de Bessèges and Le Tour de Langkawi each]. He’s a super sprinter. The media try to put us against each other but sprinting isn’t only about him and me. Here at Circuit de la Sarthe, there’s a good list of sprinters.”

Bouhanni was happy to have beaten Pelucchi, who came in third and maintained the overall lead ahead of the afternoon 6.8km time trial. Bouhanni reiterated his words from the day before.

“We have spoken and clarified the situation yesterday," the Frenchman said. “We all take risks in the sprints, but it’s not correct to put people’s lives in danger.”

Pelucchi admitted he was not perfectly placed this time. “I was a bit too far back before the first roundabout leading to the sprint," he said. “I was a bit too isolated to make it back to the front. I started too late.”

His IAM Cycling team led the chase of the five riders that jumped away from the start. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Julian Kern (AG2R-La Mondiale), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis), Daniel Quintero (Colombia) and Rony Martias (Sojasun), who was away for the second day in a row, got a maximum lead of 1:30.

Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun) made a late attack but could not stop the French sprinters from taking the glory.

Full Results 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 2:22:57 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 8 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 14 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 16 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 21 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 26 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 29 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 32 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 36 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 38 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 39 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 42 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 43 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 44 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 45 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 47 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 48 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 52 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 53 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 56 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 57 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 58 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 61 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 62 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 63 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 64 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 65 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 66 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 67 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 68 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 70 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 71 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 72 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 73 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 74 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 75 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 76 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 78 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 81 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 85 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 86 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 87 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 89 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 90 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 91 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 93 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 94 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 95 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:21 96 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 97 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 98 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:09 100 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:07:40

General classification after stage 2 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 7:02:38 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:03 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:04 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:10 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 11 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 13 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 24 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 26 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 27 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 29 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 30 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 36 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 38 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 42 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 43 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 45 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 46 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 47 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 48 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 54 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 55 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 56 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 57 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 62 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 64 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 71 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 72 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 75 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 76 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 77 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 78 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 79 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 80 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 81 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 82 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 83 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 85 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 86 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 87 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 88 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 89 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 90 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 92 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:31 95 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 96 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 97 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:19 98 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:03 99 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 100 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:15:16

Points classification 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 41 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 39 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 36 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 21 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 19 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 14 9 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 13 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 13 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 8 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 7 15 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 7 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 6 17 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 5 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 19 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 20 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 3 21 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 22 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 22 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2 5 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 7 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification 1) Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7:02:44 2) Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:04 3) Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 4) Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5) Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6) Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 7) Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 8) Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 9) Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 10) Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11) Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 12) Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13) Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 14) Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15) Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 16) Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:25