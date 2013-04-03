Trending

Coquard second behind French champion, Pelucchi retains lead

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) shows off the French national champions jersey in style

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) shows off the French national champions jersey in style
(Image credit: AFP)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The day after clashing with stage one winner Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling), who was accused of some dangerous riding in the sprint, Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took his revenge by winning stage two of Circuit de la Sarthe in Angers.

The sprint ended with the same result as the Val d’Ille Classic on Sunday, with the French national champion out-sprinting the up and coming Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar).

“I was very disappointed yesterday," Bouhanni said after his win. “It wasn’t an easy sprint today but having done this race before, I knew the little basin under the bridge before the finishing line, so I opened my sprint just before that to hit it with full speed. My teammate Benoît Vaugrenard did an enormous amount of work for me towards the end and Anthony Geslin led-out the sprint for me. I got an excellent lead-out.”

It was Bouhanni's fourth victory this year after taking stage six of the Tour of Oman, stage one of Paris-Nice and the Val d’Ille Classic. He crashed out of Paris-Nice on stage two, while wearing the leader's yellow jersey.

“My form is coming back slowly but surely after my crash," the FDJ rider said. “This year, I feel that I have improved a lot compared to last year.”

Coquard admitted that Bouhanni is currently sprinting better than he is. “I didn’t feel at ease on the cobblestones on the final circuit." he said. “But I’m not looking for excuses. Nacer is the French champion. He’s a great sprinter. I’m happy to realize that I did’t finish far away from him this morning.”

The Bouhanni-Coquard duel has been one of the highlights of the early season. French cycling now has several young and talented fast finishers after years of little success.

“I don’t look at being compared just with Coquard," Bouhanni told Cyclingnews. “He’s got four wins already [two at Etoile de Bessèges and Le Tour de Langkawi each]. He’s a super sprinter. The media try to put us against each other but sprinting isn’t only about him and me. Here at Circuit de la Sarthe, there’s a good list of sprinters.”

Bouhanni was happy to have beaten Pelucchi, who came in third and maintained the overall lead ahead of the afternoon 6.8km time trial. Bouhanni reiterated his words from the day before.

“We have spoken and clarified the situation yesterday," the Frenchman said. “We all take risks in the sprints, but it’s not correct to put people’s lives in danger.”

Pelucchi admitted he was not perfectly placed this time. “I was a bit too far back before the first roundabout leading to the sprint," he said. “I was a bit too isolated to make it back to the front. I started too late.”

His IAM Cycling team led the chase of the five riders that jumped away from the start. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Julian Kern (AG2R-La Mondiale), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis), Daniel Quintero (Colombia) and Rony Martias (Sojasun), who was away for the second day in a row, got a maximum lead of 1:30.

Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun) made a late attack but could not stop the French sprinters from taking the glory.

Full Results
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ2:22:57
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
8Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
14Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
16Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
17Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
24Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
26Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
27Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
28Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
29Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
36Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
37Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
38Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
39Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
41Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
42Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
43Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
44Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
47Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
48Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
50Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
51Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
52Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
53Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
56Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
57Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
58Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
61Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
62Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
63Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
64Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
65Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
67Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
68Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
70David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
71Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
72Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
73Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
74Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
75Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
76Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
78Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
80Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
81Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
83Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
85Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
86Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
87Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
88Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
89Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
90Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
91Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
92Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
93Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
94Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
95Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:21
96Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
97Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
98Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
99Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:09
100Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:07:40

General classification after stage 2
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling7:02:38
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:03
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:04
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
6Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
11Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
13Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
21Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
24Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
26Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
27Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
29Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
30Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
34Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
36Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
38Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
43Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
45Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
46Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
48Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
54Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
55Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
56Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
57Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
62Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
64Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
68Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
71Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
72Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
74Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
75Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
76Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
78Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
79Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
80Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
81Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
82Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
83Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
84Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
85Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
86Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
87Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
88Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
89David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
90Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
92Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
93Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
94Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:31
95Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
96Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
97Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:19
98Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:03
99Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
100Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:15:16

Points classification
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling41pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ39
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar36
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp22
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox21
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha21
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard19
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha14
9Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura13
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
12Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
13Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 938
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia7
15Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty7
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano6
17Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun5
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
19Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
20Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun3
21Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
22Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
1Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun22pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2
5Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
7Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
1)Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar7:02:44
2)Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3)Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
4)Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5)Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
6)Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
7)Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
8)Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
9)Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
10)Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11)Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
12)Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13)Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14)Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
15)Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
16)Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:25

Teams classification
1Katusha21:08:24
2Team Europcar
3RadioShack-Leopard
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
6FDJ
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Colombia
9Sojasun
10Garmin-Sharp
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Bretagne-Seche Environnement
13Bigmat-Auber 93
14IAM Cycling
15Team NetApp-Endura
16Accents Jobs-Wanty
17Orica-GreenEdge
18Team Argos-Shimano

