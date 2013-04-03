Bouhanni strikes in Angers
Coquard second behind French champion, Pelucchi retains lead
Stage 2: Ligné - Angers
The day after clashing with stage one winner Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling), who was accused of some dangerous riding in the sprint, Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took his revenge by winning stage two of Circuit de la Sarthe in Angers.
Related Articles
The sprint ended with the same result as the Val d’Ille Classic on Sunday, with the French national champion out-sprinting the up and coming Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar).
“I was very disappointed yesterday," Bouhanni said after his win. “It wasn’t an easy sprint today but having done this race before, I knew the little basin under the bridge before the finishing line, so I opened my sprint just before that to hit it with full speed. My teammate Benoît Vaugrenard did an enormous amount of work for me towards the end and Anthony Geslin led-out the sprint for me. I got an excellent lead-out.”
It was Bouhanni's fourth victory this year after taking stage six of the Tour of Oman, stage one of Paris-Nice and the Val d’Ille Classic. He crashed out of Paris-Nice on stage two, while wearing the leader's yellow jersey.
“My form is coming back slowly but surely after my crash," the FDJ rider said. “This year, I feel that I have improved a lot compared to last year.”
Coquard admitted that Bouhanni is currently sprinting better than he is. “I didn’t feel at ease on the cobblestones on the final circuit." he said. “But I’m not looking for excuses. Nacer is the French champion. He’s a great sprinter. I’m happy to realize that I did’t finish far away from him this morning.”
The Bouhanni-Coquard duel has been one of the highlights of the early season. French cycling now has several young and talented fast finishers after years of little success.
“I don’t look at being compared just with Coquard," Bouhanni told Cyclingnews. “He’s got four wins already [two at Etoile de Bessèges and Le Tour de Langkawi each]. He’s a super sprinter. The media try to put us against each other but sprinting isn’t only about him and me. Here at Circuit de la Sarthe, there’s a good list of sprinters.”
Bouhanni was happy to have beaten Pelucchi, who came in third and maintained the overall lead ahead of the afternoon 6.8km time trial. Bouhanni reiterated his words from the day before.
“We have spoken and clarified the situation yesterday," the Frenchman said. “We all take risks in the sprints, but it’s not correct to put people’s lives in danger.”
Pelucchi admitted he was not perfectly placed this time. “I was a bit too far back before the first roundabout leading to the sprint," he said. “I was a bit too isolated to make it back to the front. I started too late.”
His IAM Cycling team led the chase of the five riders that jumped away from the start. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Julian Kern (AG2R-La Mondiale), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis), Daniel Quintero (Colombia) and Rony Martias (Sojasun), who was away for the second day in a row, got a maximum lead of 1:30.
Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun) made a late attack but could not stop the French sprinters from taking the glory.
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|2:22:57
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|16
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|26
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|37
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|38
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|42
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|43
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|44
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|47
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|48
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|53
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|56
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|57
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|61
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|63
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|65
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|66
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|67
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|68
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|70
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|71
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|72
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|73
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|75
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|76
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|78
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|81
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|85
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|86
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|87
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|89
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|90
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|91
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|93
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|94
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|95
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:21
|96
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|97
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|98
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:09
|100
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:07:40
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|7:02:38
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:03
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:04
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:10
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|26
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|27
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|40
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|45
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|46
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|48
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|54
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|55
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|56
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|64
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|67
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|68
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|71
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|75
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|76
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|78
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|79
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|80
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|81
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|82
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|83
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|86
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|87
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|88
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|89
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|90
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|92
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:31
|95
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|96
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|97
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:19
|98
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:03
|99
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|100
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:15:16
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|39
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|21
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|14
|9
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|13
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|8
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|7
|15
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|17
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|19
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|20
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|21
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|22
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|5
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|7
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1)
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7:02:44
|2)
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:04
|3)
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|4)
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5)
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6)
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|7)
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|8)
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|9)
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|10)
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11)
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|12)
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13)
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|14)
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15)
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|16)
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:25
|1
|Katusha
|21:08:24
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|RadioShack-Leopard
|4
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Colombia
|9
|Sojasun
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|13
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Accents Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy