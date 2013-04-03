Trending

Durbridge repeats with Sarthe time trial win

Australian claims race lead in short test

Luke Durbridge (Orica - Greenedge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica - Greenedge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luke Durbridge of Orica GreenEdge repeated his success of one year ago, when the 6.8km individual time trial in the streets of Angers led to his first stage race victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. It has a different taste this time around with a much smaller gap over the other riders and the finish of stage 4 located atop the Mont des Avaloirs instead of the bottom in the town of Pré-en-Pail.

Durbridge preceded Luxembourg prodigy Bob Jungels of RadioShack by only 0.17 seconds, and the top ten finishers were all within seven seconds. Last year's runner up Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) finished eight seconds down.

On the same course, the West Australian rode three seconds slower than in 2012. "My time is slower but my power is better," Durbridge told Cyclingnews. "The wind was different, especially the crosswind towards the end, but it's still a victory and I'm very happy about that. It's very close but I've also lost time trials by less than a second, so I know how it feels on the other hand. In this specialty, you can't control what everyone else does."

Jungels was also very philosophical about losing by so little. "I didn't think I could time trial at the same level as Durbridge," the Luxembourger said. "This course was a bit too short for me. I'm really happy with my performance. I've got no regrets. I rode at my maximum. It wasn't an easy course with some tricky curves. My state of form is good. It was a small surprise for me to win the GP Nobili last month but it's good to feel that the form is still there. Every year, I'm good in March, so I follow my points of reference."

With two undulated stages to go, the Circuit de la Sarthe looks more open than ever with an upcoming Orica GreenEdge vs. RadioShack match. "We have a good team, we hope to do well on GC," said Jungels.

With Jesse Sergent on sixth place and Tony Gallopin ninth, the Luxembourg-based team has the clear ambition to dethrone Durbridge, but the Australian squad has also more in store than only their national champion. Finishing third, Cameron Meyer enjoyed his first good result in Europe after winning the Oceania championship. "It was only my second time on the time trial bike this year," he said. Svein Tuft, fifth, and Michael Hepburn, tenth, completed the positive showing of Orica-GreenEdge.

"We have a strong team," noted Durbridge who was left with only two teammates (Pieter Weening and Daniel Teklehaimanot) at this point of the Circuit de la Sarthe one year ago. "Last year I got dropped in that hill of stage 4 and I got back on. This time, the finish is uphill but my condition is better. I remember it's a tough stage. They were attacking and going crazy. I expect RadioShack to attack me but others too. Thomas Voeckler and his guys [from Europcar] are here to prepare Pierre Rolland for the Ardennes classics, so I believe they'll ride hard to see where their form is. I'm ready to take up the challenge."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:18
2Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:01
4Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:03
5Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
8Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:05
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
10Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:08
12Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:11
14Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
17Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:00:13
18Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:14
19Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
20Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
22Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:00:17
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:18
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
27Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:22
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:23
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
32Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
33David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:24
34Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
38Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
39Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
40Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
41Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
43Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
44Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
48Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:28
50Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
51Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:29
52Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
53Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:30
54Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:32
56Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
57Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:33
60Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
61Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:00:34
62Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:35
63Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
64Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
65Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:36
66Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:38
68Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
69William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
70Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
71Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:39
73Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
74Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:40
75Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
76Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
77Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
78Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:41
79Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
80Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
81Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:44
82Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:45
83Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:46
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
86Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
87Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:48
88Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:49
89Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
90Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:00:50
91Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:00:54
93Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
94Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:56
95Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:00:59
96Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
97Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:01:04
98Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
99Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:20
100Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:30

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7:11:06
2Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:01
4Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:03
5Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
8Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:05
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
10Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
11Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:08
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
13Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:11
15Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
18Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:00:13
19Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:14
20Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:15
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
22Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:00:17
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:18
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:21
28Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:22
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
33Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:23
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
35Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
36David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:24
37Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
40Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
41Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
42Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
43Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
44Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:26
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
47Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
49Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
50Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:29
51Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:30
53Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
54Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:32
56Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
57Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:33
60Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
61Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:00:34
62Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:35
63Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
64Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
65Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:36
66Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:38
68Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
69Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
70Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:39
72Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
73Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:40
74Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
75Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
76Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:41
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
78Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
79Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:44
80Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:46
82Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
83Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
84Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:48
85Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:49
86Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
87Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:00:50
88Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:00:54
90Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:56
91Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:01:00
92Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
93Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:01:15
94Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:21
95Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:30
96Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
97Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:54
98William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:31
99Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:09:13
100Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:16:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling41pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ39
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar36
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
5Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha21
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox21
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard19
8Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha14
9Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura13
10Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
12Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
14Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
16Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 938
17Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement7
18Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia7
19Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty7
20Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge6
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano6
22Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard5
23Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun5
24Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura4
25Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha3
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
29Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun3
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard2
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
32Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
33Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun22pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
5Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
7Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
2Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
3Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:05
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:08
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:11
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:25
9Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:30
10Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:36
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:41
13Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
15Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
16Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:01:15

 

Latest on Cyclingnews