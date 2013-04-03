Luke Durbridge (Orica - Greenedge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luke Durbridge of Orica GreenEdge repeated his success of one year ago, when the 6.8km individual time trial in the streets of Angers led to his first stage race victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. It has a different taste this time around with a much smaller gap over the other riders and the finish of stage 4 located atop the Mont des Avaloirs instead of the bottom in the town of Pré-en-Pail.

Durbridge preceded Luxembourg prodigy Bob Jungels of RadioShack by only 0.17 seconds, and the top ten finishers were all within seven seconds. Last year's runner up Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) finished eight seconds down.

On the same course, the West Australian rode three seconds slower than in 2012. "My time is slower but my power is better," Durbridge told Cyclingnews. "The wind was different, especially the crosswind towards the end, but it's still a victory and I'm very happy about that. It's very close but I've also lost time trials by less than a second, so I know how it feels on the other hand. In this specialty, you can't control what everyone else does."

Jungels was also very philosophical about losing by so little. "I didn't think I could time trial at the same level as Durbridge," the Luxembourger said. "This course was a bit too short for me. I'm really happy with my performance. I've got no regrets. I rode at my maximum. It wasn't an easy course with some tricky curves. My state of form is good. It was a small surprise for me to win the GP Nobili last month but it's good to feel that the form is still there. Every year, I'm good in March, so I follow my points of reference."

With two undulated stages to go, the Circuit de la Sarthe looks more open than ever with an upcoming Orica GreenEdge vs. RadioShack match. "We have a good team, we hope to do well on GC," said Jungels.

With Jesse Sergent on sixth place and Tony Gallopin ninth, the Luxembourg-based team has the clear ambition to dethrone Durbridge, but the Australian squad has also more in store than only their national champion. Finishing third, Cameron Meyer enjoyed his first good result in Europe after winning the Oceania championship. "It was only my second time on the time trial bike this year," he said. Svein Tuft, fifth, and Michael Hepburn, tenth, completed the positive showing of Orica-GreenEdge.

"We have a strong team," noted Durbridge who was left with only two teammates (Pieter Weening and Daniel Teklehaimanot) at this point of the Circuit de la Sarthe one year ago. "Last year I got dropped in that hill of stage 4 and I got back on. This time, the finish is uphill but my condition is better. I remember it's a tough stage. They were attacking and going crazy. I expect RadioShack to attack me but others too. Thomas Voeckler and his guys [from Europcar] are here to prepare Pierre Rolland for the Ardennes classics, so I believe they'll ride hard to see where their form is. I'm ready to take up the challenge."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:18 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:01 4 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:03 5 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 8 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:05 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:08 12 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:09 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:11 14 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 17 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:00:13 18 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:14 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 20 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:16 22 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:17 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 25 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:18 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:20 27 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:22 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:23 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 32 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 33 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:24 34 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 38 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 40 Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 41 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 43 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 44 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:27 48 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:28 50 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 51 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 52 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 53 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:30 54 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:32 56 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 57 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:33 60 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 61 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:34 62 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:35 63 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 64 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 65 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:36 66 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:38 68 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 69 William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 70 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 71 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:39 73 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 74 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:40 75 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 76 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 77 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 78 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:41 79 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 80 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 81 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:44 82 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:45 83 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:46 85 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 86 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 87 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:48 88 Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:49 89 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 90 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:50 91 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:00:54 93 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 94 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:56 95 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:00:59 96 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 97 Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:04 98 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:09 99 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:20 100 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:30

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7:11:06 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:01 4 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:03 5 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 8 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:05 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:08 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:09 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:11 15 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 18 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:00:13 19 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:14 20 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:15 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:16 22 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:17 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 25 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:18 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:20 27 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:21 28 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:22 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 33 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:23 34 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 35 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 36 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:24 37 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 40 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 41 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 42 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 43 Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 44 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:26 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 47 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:27 49 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 50 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 51 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 52 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:30 53 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 54 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:32 56 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 57 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:33 60 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 61 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:34 62 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:35 63 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 64 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 65 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:36 66 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:38 68 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 70 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:39 72 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 73 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:40 74 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 76 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:41 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 78 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 79 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:44 80 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:45 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:46 82 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 83 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 84 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:48 85 Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:49 86 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 87 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:50 88 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:00:54 90 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:56 91 Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:00 92 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:09 93 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:01:15 94 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:21 95 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:30 96 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 97 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:54 98 William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:31 99 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:09:13 100 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:16:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 41 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 39 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 36 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 5 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 21 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 19 8 Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 14 9 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 13 10 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 16 Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 8 17 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 7 18 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 7 19 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 7 20 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 6 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 6 22 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 5 23 Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun 5 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 4 25 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 3 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 29 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 3 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 2 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 32 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 33 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun 22 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 5 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 7 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1