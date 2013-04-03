Durbridge repeats with Sarthe time trial win
Australian claims race lead in short test
Stage 3: Angers (ITT) -
Luke Durbridge of Orica GreenEdge repeated his success of one year ago, when the 6.8km individual time trial in the streets of Angers led to his first stage race victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. It has a different taste this time around with a much smaller gap over the other riders and the finish of stage 4 located atop the Mont des Avaloirs instead of the bottom in the town of Pré-en-Pail.
Durbridge preceded Luxembourg prodigy Bob Jungels of RadioShack by only 0.17 seconds, and the top ten finishers were all within seven seconds. Last year's runner up Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) finished eight seconds down.
On the same course, the West Australian rode three seconds slower than in 2012. "My time is slower but my power is better," Durbridge told Cyclingnews. "The wind was different, especially the crosswind towards the end, but it's still a victory and I'm very happy about that. It's very close but I've also lost time trials by less than a second, so I know how it feels on the other hand. In this specialty, you can't control what everyone else does."
Jungels was also very philosophical about losing by so little. "I didn't think I could time trial at the same level as Durbridge," the Luxembourger said. "This course was a bit too short for me. I'm really happy with my performance. I've got no regrets. I rode at my maximum. It wasn't an easy course with some tricky curves. My state of form is good. It was a small surprise for me to win the GP Nobili last month but it's good to feel that the form is still there. Every year, I'm good in March, so I follow my points of reference."
With two undulated stages to go, the Circuit de la Sarthe looks more open than ever with an upcoming Orica GreenEdge vs. RadioShack match. "We have a good team, we hope to do well on GC," said Jungels.
With Jesse Sergent on sixth place and Tony Gallopin ninth, the Luxembourg-based team has the clear ambition to dethrone Durbridge, but the Australian squad has also more in store than only their national champion. Finishing third, Cameron Meyer enjoyed his first good result in Europe after winning the Oceania championship. "It was only my second time on the time trial bike this year," he said. Svein Tuft, fifth, and Michael Hepburn, tenth, completed the positive showing of Orica-GreenEdge.
"We have a strong team," noted Durbridge who was left with only two teammates (Pieter Weening and Daniel Teklehaimanot) at this point of the Circuit de la Sarthe one year ago. "Last year I got dropped in that hill of stage 4 and I got back on. This time, the finish is uphill but my condition is better. I remember it's a tough stage. They were attacking and going crazy. I expect RadioShack to attack me but others too. Thomas Voeckler and his guys [from Europcar] are here to prepare Pierre Rolland for the Ardennes classics, so I believe they'll ride hard to see where their form is. I'm ready to take up the challenge."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:18
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:01
|4
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:03
|5
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:05
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:08
|12
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:11
|14
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:13
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:14
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|20
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|22
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:17
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:18
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:20
|27
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:23
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|33
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:24
|34
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|40
|Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|43
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|44
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|48
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:28
|50
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|51
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|52
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|53
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:30
|54
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:32
|56
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|57
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:33
|60
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|61
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:34
|62
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:35
|63
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|64
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|65
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:36
|66
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|68
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|70
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:39
|73
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|74
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:40
|75
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|76
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|77
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:41
|79
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|80
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|81
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:44
|82
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:45
|83
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:46
|85
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|86
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|87
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:48
|88
|Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:49
|89
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|90
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:50
|91
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|93
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|94
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:56
|95
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:59
|96
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|97
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:04
|98
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|99
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:20
|100
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7:11:06
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:01
|4
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:03
|5
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:05
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:08
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:11
|15
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:13
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:14
|20
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:15
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|22
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:17
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:18
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:20
|27
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:21
|28
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|33
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:23
|34
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|36
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:24
|37
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|40
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|42
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|43
|Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|44
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:26
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|47
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|49
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|50
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|51
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:30
|53
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|54
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:32
|56
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|57
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:33
|60
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|61
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:34
|62
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:35
|63
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|64
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|65
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:36
|66
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|68
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:39
|72
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|73
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:40
|74
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|75
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:41
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|78
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|79
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:44
|80
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:46
|82
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|83
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|84
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:48
|85
|Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:49
|86
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|87
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:50
|88
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|90
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:56
|91
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:00
|92
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|93
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:01:15
|94
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:21
|95
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:30
|96
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|97
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:54
|98
|William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:31
|99
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:09:13
|100
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:16:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|39
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|5
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|21
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|8
|Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|14
|9
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|10
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|16
|Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|8
|17
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|7
|18
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|7
|19
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|22
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|23
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|25
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|3
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|29
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|32
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|33
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|5
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|7
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:08
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:11
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:25
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:30
|10
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:36
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|12
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:41
|13
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|15
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|16
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:01:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy