Circuit Cycliste Sarthe past winners
Champions 1953-2013
|2012
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2011
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|2010
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2009
|David Le Lay (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2006
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
|2004
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Fdjeux.Com
|2003
|Carlos Da Cruz (Fra)
|2002
|Didier Rous (Fra)
|2001
|David Millar (GBr)
|2000
|David Canada (Spa)
|1999
|Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor)
|1998
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1997
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1996
|Adriano Baffi (Ita)
|1995
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1994
|Stéphane Heulot (Fra)
|1993
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1992
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1991
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
|1990
|Dmitri Zhdanov (Rus)
|1989
|Thierry Laurent (Fra)
|1988
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1987
|Piotr Ugrumov (USSR)
|1986
|Didier Garcia (Spa)
|1985
|Pascal Jules (Fra)
|1984
|Claude Moreau (Fra)
|1983
|Pascal Jules (Fra)
|1982
|Michenko (USSR)
|1981
|Barinov (USSR)
|1980
|Greg LeMond (USA)
|1979
|Muselet (Fra)
|1978
|Bernd Drogan (Ger)
|1977
|Pikkuus (USSR)
|1976
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1975
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1974
|Skosyrev (USSR)
|1973
|Gorelov (USSR)
|1972
|Regis Ovion (Fra)
|1971
|Nelioubine (USSR)
|1970
|Lechatelier (Fra)
|1969
|Szurkowski (Pol)
|1968
|Grimbert (Fra)
|1967
|Grimbert (Fra)
|1966
|Matignon (Fra)
|1965
|Lopez-Rodriguez (Spa)
|1964
|Cosseron (Fra)
|1963
|Juin (Fra)
|1962
|Ferrer (Fra)
|1961
|Jeugnet (Fra)
|1960
|André Foucher (Fra)
|1959
|J.Danguillaume (Fra)
|1958
|J.Danguillaume (Fra)
|1957
|Guérin (Fra)
|1956
|J.Danguillaume (Fra)
|1955
|Bernard (Fra)
|1954
|Fournières (Fra)
|1953
|Hays (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy