After winning the time trial and taking the lead of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire for the second year in a row, Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was right to mention that Europcar would be testing their legs for Pierre Rolland ahead of the Ardennes Classics. The Frenchman who won an Alpine stage of the Tour de France in the past two years claimed a very convincing solo win atop the Mont des Avaloirs at Pré-en-Pail. As none of the time triallists managed to follow him, he also became the new race leader.

"This is my first victory of the year, so it makes me very happy," Rolland said. "It comes at the right time in an important period for me with Liège-Bastogne-Liège coming up. It was part of the plan that Europcar would be trying to do something. Once we reached the final circuit, I was content to realize that it was harder than in previous years. With my teammate Kevin Reza in the breakaway after finishing eleventh in the time trial, I only had to follow the rhythm of the peloton."

With 30 kilometres to go, Reza made it across to the leading trio formed early at kilometre 25 by Marco Coledan (Bardiani-Valvole-CSF Inox), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Sojasun). The Europcar rider was accompanied by Sébastien Duret (Bretagne-Séché) and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale).

The race situation left Orica-GreenEdge and RadioShack Leopard to share the turns at the front of the peloton. With 25km to go, Rolland attacked with David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) and continued by himself in the last lap, 7km away from the finishing line, after having dropped the former breakaway riders. Thomas Voeckler protected his advantage by marking closely the likes of Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) who counter-attacked.

"With Thomas, we form a duo that works well together," Rolland said. "We wanted to use this day as a test. It's reassuring for what's next to come. I hope to keep the yellow jersey till the end now. It's good to know that the last stage is also a difficult one."

Rolland is currently in the middle of his second bloc of racing this year. He started with 27 days of competition to build up his form through four stage races: Tropicale Amissa-Bongo, Etoile de Bessèges, Tour of the Mediterranean and Le Tour de Langkawi, after which he took a break prior to resuming racing at the Criterium International. "I knew from my training that my condition was good," Rolland said. "But every time I was racing in Europe, we faced apocalyptic weather conditions and I really can't stand the cold. Now I hope to not get sick before my big goal, which is Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Only after that, I'll start a new bloc of work for the Tour de France."

Durbridge and Bob Jungels, who were equal on time on top of the overall standings after the time trial, finished more than four minutes down on Rolland whose main threat now looks like RadioShack's Tony Gallopin (4th overall at 11 seconds).

Full Results 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5:33:16 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:09 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:23 4 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 19 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:58 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 23 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:07 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 25 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 26 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 27 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 29 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:21 31 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 32 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 33 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 34 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:34 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:00 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 38 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 39 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 43 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 47 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:12 48 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:37 49 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 50 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 51 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 52 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 53 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 54 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 55 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 56 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 59 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 60 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 61 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 62 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 63 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:33 64 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:06 66 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 67 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:07:37 68 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 69 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 70 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:15 72 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:12:22 73 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:12:58 74 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 75 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 76 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 78 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:18:33 80 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:21 81 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:20:28 82 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 83 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 85 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 86 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 88 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 91 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:25:44

General classification after stage 4 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12:44:39 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:10 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:11 5 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:12 6 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:17 7 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:19 8 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:20 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:22 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:25 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:29 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:31 16 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:45 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:49 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:57 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:01 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:05 25 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:07 26 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:20 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:22 28 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 29 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:28 30 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 31 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:29 32 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 33 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:02:19 34 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:25 35 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:43 36 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:57 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:05 38 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 39 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:10 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:13 41 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 42 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:23 43 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:03:25 44 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:31 45 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:32 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:55 47 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:20 48 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:32 49 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:04:33 50 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:42 51 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 52 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:43 53 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 54 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:45 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 56 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:04:52 57 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:04:53 58 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:56 59 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 60 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:00 61 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:06:51 62 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:54 63 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:07:22 64 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:07:32 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:36 66 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:37 67 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:07:46 68 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:49 69 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 70 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:48 71 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:12:51 72 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:12:56 73 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:12:59 74 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:06 75 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:13:12 76 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:31 77 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:13:37 78 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:59 79 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:19:03 80 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:45 81 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:15 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:18 83 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:20:41 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:20:51 85 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:56 86 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:21:00 87 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:21:11 88 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:20 89 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:21:41 90 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:25:30 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:29:24

Points classification 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 41 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 39 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 36 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 5 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 22 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 21 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 19 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 18 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 14 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 14 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 13 16 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 17 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 18 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 20 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 9 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 8 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 27 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 8 28 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 29 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 7 30 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 7 31 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 7 32 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 33 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 6 34 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 5 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 36 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 5 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 38 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 39 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 40 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 42 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 1 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 23 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 18 3 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 4 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 14 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 6 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 7 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2 12 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Young riders classification 1) Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 12:44:49 2) Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:51 3) Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:02:09 4) Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:03 5) Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:45 6) Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:10 7) Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:32 8) Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:35 9) Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:04:46 10) Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:26 11) Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:18:53 12) Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:35 13) Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:08 14) Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:20:41 15) Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:46