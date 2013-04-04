Trending

Rolland prevails at Pré-en-Pail

Europcar Frenchman takes over GC lead

After winning the time trial and taking the lead of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire for the second year in a row, Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was right to mention that Europcar would be testing their legs for Pierre Rolland ahead of the Ardennes Classics. The Frenchman who won an Alpine stage of the Tour de France in the past two years claimed a very convincing solo win atop the Mont des Avaloirs at Pré-en-Pail. As none of the time triallists managed to follow him, he also became the new race leader.

"This is my first victory of the year, so it makes me very happy," Rolland said. "It comes at the right time in an important period for me with Liège-Bastogne-Liège coming up. It was part of the plan that Europcar would be trying to do something. Once we reached the final circuit, I was content to realize that it was harder than in previous years. With my teammate Kevin Reza in the breakaway after finishing eleventh in the time trial, I only had to follow the rhythm of the peloton."

With 30 kilometres to go, Reza made it across to the leading trio formed early at kilometre 25 by Marco Coledan (Bardiani-Valvole-CSF Inox), Cyril Bessy (Cofidis) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Sojasun). The Europcar rider was accompanied by Sébastien Duret (Bretagne-Séché) and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale).

The race situation left Orica-GreenEdge and RadioShack Leopard to share the turns at the front of the peloton. With 25km to go, Rolland attacked with David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura) and continued by himself in the last lap, 7km away from the finishing line, after having dropped the former breakaway riders. Thomas Voeckler protected his advantage by marking closely the likes of Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) who counter-attacked.

"With Thomas, we form a duo that works well together," Rolland said. "We wanted to use this day as a test. It's reassuring for what's next to come. I hope to keep the yellow jersey till the end now. It's good to know that the last stage is also a difficult one."

Rolland is currently in the middle of his second bloc of racing this year. He started with 27 days of competition to build up his form through four stage races: Tropicale Amissa-Bongo, Etoile de Bessèges, Tour of the Mediterranean and Le Tour de Langkawi, after which he took a break prior to resuming racing at the Criterium International. "I knew from my training that my condition was good," Rolland said. "But every time I was racing in Europe, we faced apocalyptic weather conditions and I really can't stand the cold. Now I hope to not get sick before my big goal, which is Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Only after that, I'll start a new bloc of work for the Tour de France."

Durbridge and Bob Jungels, who were equal on time on top of the overall standings after the time trial, finished more than four minutes down on Rolland whose main threat now looks like RadioShack's Tony Gallopin (4th overall at 11 seconds).

Full Results
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5:33:16
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:09
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:23
4Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
15Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
19Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
21Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:58
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
23Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:07
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
25Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
26Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
27Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
29Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:21
31Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
32Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
33David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
34Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:34
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
36Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:00
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
38Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
39Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
43Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
46Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
47Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:12
48Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:37
49Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
51Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
52Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
53Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
54Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
55Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
56Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
57Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
58Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
59Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
60Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
61Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
62Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
63Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:33
64Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:06
66Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
67Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:07:37
68Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
69Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
70Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:10:15
72Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:12:22
73Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:12:58
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
75Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
76Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
78Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:18:33
80Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:21
81Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:20:28
82Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
83Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
85Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
86Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
87Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
88Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
89Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
91Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:25:44

General classification after stage 4
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12:44:39
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:10
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:11
5Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:12
6Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:17
7Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:19
8Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:22
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:25
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:29
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:31
16Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:45
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:49
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:57
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:01
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:05
25Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:01:07
26Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:20
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:22
28Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:25
29David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:28
30Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
31Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:29
32Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
33Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:02:19
34Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:25
35Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:43
36Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:57
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:03:05
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
39Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:10
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:13
41Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
42Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:23
43Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:03:25
44Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:31
45Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:32
46Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:55
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:20
48Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:04:32
49Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:04:33
50Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:42
51Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
52Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:43
53Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:04:45
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
56Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:04:52
57Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:04:53
58Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:04:56
59Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
60Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:05:00
61Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:06:51
62Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:54
63Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:22
64Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:07:32
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:36
66Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:37
67Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:07:46
68Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:49
69Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
70Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:10:48
71Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:12:51
72Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:12:56
73Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:12:59
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:13:06
75Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:13:12
76Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:31
77Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:13:37
78Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:59
79Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:19:03
80Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:45
81Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:15
82Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:18
83Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:20:41
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:20:51
85Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:56
86Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:21:00
87Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:21:11
88Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:20
89Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:21:41
90Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:25:30
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:29:24

Points classification
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling41pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ39
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar36
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar25
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano22
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp22
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha21
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox21
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling20
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard19
11Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura18
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard14
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha14
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura13
16Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
17Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
18Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
20Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox10
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia9
23Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun8
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
27Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 938
28Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
29Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun7
30Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement7
31Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty7
32Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
33Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge6
34Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard5
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
36Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun5
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
38Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
39Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
40Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
42Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ1
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
1Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun23pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun18
3Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
4Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
6Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement10
7Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2
12Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Young riders classification
1)Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano12:44:49
2)Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:51
3)Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:02:09
4)Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:03
5)Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:45
6)Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:10
7)Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:32
8)Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:35
9)Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:04:46
10)Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:26
11)Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:18:53
12)Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:35
13)Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:08
14)Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:20:41
15)Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:46

Teams classification
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff38:14:58
2Team Europcar0:00:41
3FDJ0:01:19
4Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:13
5RadioShack-Leopard0:02:40
6Cofidis,Solutions Credits0:03:09
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:28
8Sojasun0:03:36
9IAM Cycling0:04:36
10Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:44
11Team Argos-Shimano0:07:19
12Team NetApp-Endura0:07:31
13Colombia0:07:46
14Garmin Sharp0:10:09
15Bigmat-Auber 930:10:30
16Katusha0:17:14
17Accents Jobs-Wanty0:20:45
18Orica-GreenEdge0:24:39

