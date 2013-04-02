Image 1 of 3 Stage winner Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 3 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) on the podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 3 men's field started with 103 riders at the beginning of the stage race, but only 73 finished the final stage.\ (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Matteo Pelucchi scored his first win for IAM Cycling in the crash-marred finale of Stage 1 at Circuit de la Sarthe. A number of the favourites managed to avoid the carnage with Pelucchi outsprinting his compatriot Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF) and the up-and-coming French duo of Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).

"At home before coming to this race, I already felt I had good legs," Pelucchi explained after the finish. "I haven't raced much yet. I came second in Stage 1 at the Tour of the Méditerranéen and I've done some classics but that's very difficult. I knew about the possibility of a bunch sprint finish today. My team gave me confidence, which is something I need for winning. It was an unusual sprint. With two laps to go on the finishing circuit, I understood that it would be a very fast sprint due to the tail wind. That's what suits me the best. I like to finish with a high speed like that."

Pelucchi was not affected by the crash that put many riders down with 2.5km to go. The sprint was tense again with 300 metres to go when both Coquard and Bouhanni got pushed towards the barricades. "It obliged me to open my sprint from far out," Coquard deplored. His teammate Kevin Reza who was his lead-out man for his two stage wins at Le Tour de Langkawi spent most of the day in a three-man breakaway with Ronny Martias (Sojasun) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF). "In a race contested by 6-man teams, we never know, it's always good to have someone at the front," Reza said. "But we knew it was logical to have a bunch sprint finish. We had a good card to play with Bryan."

Ironically, Pelucchi won the stage he finished only third in last year when he raced for local team Europcar. He scored two victories [at the Four Days of Dunkirk and the 2.2 Ronde de l'Oise] for the French before embarking on the Swiss project of IAM Cycling. "I' had a great year with Europcar," he underlined. "It's like a family but I've also found a very good team with IAM Cycling. I'm happy with my choice. We're strongly hoping for a wild card for the Tour de France anytime soon. With top-10 [placings] in the classics, we've demonstrated that we're competitive enough."

"At Circuit de la Sarthe, we also hope to do well on GC with Thomas Löfkvist," he warned ahead of the 6.8km individual time trial scheduled in Angers on Wednesday afternoon. The Swede will be confronted by the young guns from Orica GreenEdge, including defending champion Luke Durbridge and individual pursuit double world champion Michael Hepburn, and RadioShack Leopard riders Bob Jungels and Jesse Sergent.

According to Bouhanni, who came fourth behind Modolo (Bardiani) and Coquard (Europcar), he was in a fine position to take the sprint, but was nearly taken out by Pelucchi when the Italian came alongside and hooked his bars by passing too closely.

"I was behind Coquard with 200 meters to go, and I was going to start my sprint on the left of him. On my left, Pelucchi squeezed through and hooked my handlebars.

"I don't know how I avoided crashing and probably taking down the rest with me, we were travelling at 60 km/h... A guy like that, he should be banned. He is ready to play with his life and that of others for a sprint," Bouhanni said.

The French champion was especially bitter because, he said, his FDJ team drove the pace behind the day's breakaway without help from the other teams.

The breakaway left at kilometer seven of the 179.4km stage, with Martias (Sojasun) and Boem (Bardiani) being joined shortly by Reza (Europcar).

The trio pulled out a maximum advantage of five minutes before being slowly reeled in by the bunch. There was a crash with 2km to go that caused the bunch to split, and put Iker Camano (NetApp) and Sam Bewley (Orica GreenEdge) on the ground, but the remainder of the peloton was awarded the same time.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 4:39:51 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 9 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 11 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 13 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 25 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Tinofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 28 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 30 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 31 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 32 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 33 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 37 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 38 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 39 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 42 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 45 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 46 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 47 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 51 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 52 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 53 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 54 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 55 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 56 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 57 Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun 58 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 59 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 61 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 66 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 Christ. Van Develde (USA) Garmin Sharp 68 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 69 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 71 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 72 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 74 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 75 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 76 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 78 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 80 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 83 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 84 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 87 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 88 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 89 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 90 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 98 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 100 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:07:26 101 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:53 102 William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 103 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 4:39:41 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:03 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:04 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 6 Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:10 8 Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 13 Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 14 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 16 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Tinofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 30 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 31 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 33 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 34 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 35 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 36 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 40 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 41 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 42 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 45 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 48 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 49 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 53 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 54 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 55 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 56 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 57 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 58 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 59 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 60 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 62 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 66 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 67 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Christ. Van Develde (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 71 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 72 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 74 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 75 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 76 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 78 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 80 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 83 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 84 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 87 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 88 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 89 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 90 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 98 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 102 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:07:36 103 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:03 104 William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 25 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 14 5 Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) KAT 12 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 9 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 8 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 7 12 Benoît Drujon RA BIG 6 13 Ronny Martias (Fra) SOJ 5 14 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 16 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun 18 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4:39:47 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:04 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 6 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 9 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 10 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 11 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano