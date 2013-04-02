Trending

Pelucchi storms to Sarthe stage win

Tempers flare after crash in closing kilometres

Image 1 of 3

Stage winner Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Stage winner Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 3

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) on the podium

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) on the podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 3

men's field started with 103 riders at the beginning of the stage race, but only 73 finished the final stage.\

men's field started with 103 riders at the beginning of the stage race, but only 73 finished the final stage.\
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Matteo Pelucchi scored his first win for IAM Cycling in the crash-marred finale of Stage 1 at Circuit de la Sarthe. A number of the favourites managed to avoid the carnage with Pelucchi outsprinting his compatriot Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF) and the up-and-coming French duo of Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).

"At home before coming to this race, I already felt I had good legs," Pelucchi explained after the finish. "I haven't raced much yet. I came second in Stage 1 at the Tour of the Méditerranéen and I've done some classics but that's very difficult. I knew about the possibility of a bunch sprint finish today. My team gave me confidence, which is something I need for winning. It was an unusual sprint. With two laps to go on the finishing circuit, I understood that it would be a very fast sprint due to the tail wind. That's what suits me the best. I like to finish with a high speed like that."

Pelucchi was not affected by the crash that put many riders down with 2.5km to go. The sprint was tense again with 300 metres to go when both Coquard and Bouhanni got pushed towards the barricades. "It obliged me to open my sprint from far out," Coquard deplored. His teammate Kevin Reza who was his lead-out man for his two stage wins at Le Tour de Langkawi spent most of the day in a three-man breakaway with Ronny Martias (Sojasun) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF). "In a race contested by 6-man teams, we never know, it's always good to have someone at the front," Reza said. "But we knew it was logical to have a bunch sprint finish. We had a good card to play with Bryan."

Ironically, Pelucchi won the stage he finished only third in last year when he raced for local team Europcar. He scored two victories [at the Four Days of Dunkirk and the 2.2 Ronde de l'Oise] for the French before embarking on the Swiss project of IAM Cycling. "I' had a great year with Europcar," he underlined. "It's like a family but I've also found a very good team with IAM Cycling. I'm happy with my choice. We're strongly hoping for a wild card for the Tour de France anytime soon. With top-10 [placings] in the classics, we've demonstrated that we're competitive enough."

"At Circuit de la Sarthe, we also hope to do well on GC with Thomas Löfkvist," he warned ahead of the 6.8km individual time trial scheduled in Angers on Wednesday afternoon. The Swede will be confronted by the young guns from Orica GreenEdge, including defending champion Luke Durbridge and individual pursuit double world champion Michael Hepburn, and RadioShack Leopard riders Bob Jungels and Jesse Sergent.

According to Bouhanni, who came fourth behind Modolo (Bardiani) and Coquard (Europcar), he was in a fine position to take the sprint, but was nearly taken out by Pelucchi when the Italian came alongside and hooked his bars by passing too closely.

"I was behind Coquard with 200 meters to go, and I was going to start my sprint on the left of him. On my left, Pelucchi squeezed through and hooked my handlebars.

"I don't know how I avoided crashing and probably taking down the rest with me, we were travelling at 60 km/h... A guy like that, he should be banned. He is ready to play with his life and that of others for a sprint," Bouhanni said.

The French champion was especially bitter because, he said, his FDJ team drove the pace behind the day's breakaway without help from the other teams.

The breakaway left at kilometer seven of the 179.4km stage, with Martias (Sojasun) and Boem (Bardiani) being joined shortly by Reza (Europcar).

The trio pulled out a maximum advantage of five minutes before being slowly reeled in by the bunch. There was a crash with 2km to go that caused the bunch to split, and put Iker Camano (NetApp) and Sam Bewley (Orica GreenEdge) on the ground, but the remainder of the peloton was awarded the same time.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling4:39:51
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
9Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
10Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
11Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
13Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
22Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
23Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
24Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
26Tinofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
27Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
28Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
30Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
31Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
32Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
33Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
37Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
38Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
39Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
42Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
45Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
46Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
47Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
51Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
53Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
54Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
55Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
56Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
57Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
58Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
61Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
63Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
66Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Christ. Van Develde (USA) Garmin Sharp
68Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
69Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
70Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
71Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
72Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
74Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
75Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
76Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
78Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
80Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
83Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
84Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
87Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
88Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
89Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
90Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
96Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
98Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
100Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:07:26
101Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:53
102William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
103Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
104Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling4:39:41
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:03
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:04
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
6Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
8Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
13Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
14Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
16Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
27Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
29Tinofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
30Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
31Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
33Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
34Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
35Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
36Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
40Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
41Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
42Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
45Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
48Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
49Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
50Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
53Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
54Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
55Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
56Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
57Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
58Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
59Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
60Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
62Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
64Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
66Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
67Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Christ. Van Develde (USA) Garmin Sharp
69Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
70Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
71Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
72Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
74Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
75Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
76Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
78Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
80Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
83Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
84Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
87Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
88Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
89Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
90Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
96Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
98Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
101Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
102Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:07:36
103Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:03
104William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling25pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox20
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar16
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ14
5Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) KAT12
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
7Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp10
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard9
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura8
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia7
12Benoît Drujon RA BIG6
13Ronny Martias (Fra) SOJ5
14Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4
16Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun18pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar4:39:47
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
6Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
8Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
9Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
10Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
11Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
15Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
17Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha13:59:33
2Radioshack-Leopard
3Team Europcar
4Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
5FDJ
6Colombia
7Sojasun
8Garmin Sharp
9Bretagne-Seche Environn.
10Bigmat-Auber 93
11Cofidis,Solutions Credits
12IAM Cycling
13Team Netapp-Endura
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Ag2R La Mondiale
16Orica - Greenedge
17Accents Jobs-Wanty
18Team Argos-Shimano

 

