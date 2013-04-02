Pelucchi storms to Sarthe stage win
Tempers flare after crash in closing kilometres
Stage 1: Fontenay-Le-Comte - Ligné
Matteo Pelucchi scored his first win for IAM Cycling in the crash-marred finale of Stage 1 at Circuit de la Sarthe. A number of the favourites managed to avoid the carnage with Pelucchi outsprinting his compatriot Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF) and the up-and-coming French duo of Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).
"At home before coming to this race, I already felt I had good legs," Pelucchi explained after the finish. "I haven't raced much yet. I came second in Stage 1 at the Tour of the Méditerranéen and I've done some classics but that's very difficult. I knew about the possibility of a bunch sprint finish today. My team gave me confidence, which is something I need for winning. It was an unusual sprint. With two laps to go on the finishing circuit, I understood that it would be a very fast sprint due to the tail wind. That's what suits me the best. I like to finish with a high speed like that."
Pelucchi was not affected by the crash that put many riders down with 2.5km to go. The sprint was tense again with 300 metres to go when both Coquard and Bouhanni got pushed towards the barricades. "It obliged me to open my sprint from far out," Coquard deplored. His teammate Kevin Reza who was his lead-out man for his two stage wins at Le Tour de Langkawi spent most of the day in a three-man breakaway with Ronny Martias (Sojasun) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF). "In a race contested by 6-man teams, we never know, it's always good to have someone at the front," Reza said. "But we knew it was logical to have a bunch sprint finish. We had a good card to play with Bryan."
Ironically, Pelucchi won the stage he finished only third in last year when he raced for local team Europcar. He scored two victories [at the Four Days of Dunkirk and the 2.2 Ronde de l'Oise] for the French before embarking on the Swiss project of IAM Cycling. "I' had a great year with Europcar," he underlined. "It's like a family but I've also found a very good team with IAM Cycling. I'm happy with my choice. We're strongly hoping for a wild card for the Tour de France anytime soon. With top-10 [placings] in the classics, we've demonstrated that we're competitive enough."
"At Circuit de la Sarthe, we also hope to do well on GC with Thomas Löfkvist," he warned ahead of the 6.8km individual time trial scheduled in Angers on Wednesday afternoon. The Swede will be confronted by the young guns from Orica GreenEdge, including defending champion Luke Durbridge and individual pursuit double world champion Michael Hepburn, and RadioShack Leopard riders Bob Jungels and Jesse Sergent.
According to Bouhanni, who came fourth behind Modolo (Bardiani) and Coquard (Europcar), he was in a fine position to take the sprint, but was nearly taken out by Pelucchi when the Italian came alongside and hooked his bars by passing too closely.
"I was behind Coquard with 200 meters to go, and I was going to start my sprint on the left of him. On my left, Pelucchi squeezed through and hooked my handlebars.
"I don't know how I avoided crashing and probably taking down the rest with me, we were travelling at 60 km/h... A guy like that, he should be banned. He is ready to play with his life and that of others for a sprint," Bouhanni said.
The French champion was especially bitter because, he said, his FDJ team drove the pace behind the day's breakaway without help from the other teams.
The breakaway left at kilometer seven of the 179.4km stage, with Martias (Sojasun) and Boem (Bardiani) being joined shortly by Reza (Europcar).
The trio pulled out a maximum advantage of five minutes before being slowly reeled in by the bunch. There was a crash with 2km to go that caused the bunch to split, and put Iker Camano (NetApp) and Sam Bewley (Orica GreenEdge) on the ground, but the remainder of the peloton was awarded the same time.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4:39:41
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:03
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:04
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|6
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:10
|8
|Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|Benoît Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|14
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Tinofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|31
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|32
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|34
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|35
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|36
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|40
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|41
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|42
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|45
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|48
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|49
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|54
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|55
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|56
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|57
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|58
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|59
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|60
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|62
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|66
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Christ. Van Develde (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|72
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|74
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|75
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|78
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Aleksander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|82
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|87
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|88
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|89
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|90
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|98
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|102
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:07:36
|103
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:03
|104
|William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|14
|5
|Aexey Tsatevich (Rus) KAT
|12
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|7
|12
|Benoît Drujon RA BIG
|6
|13
|Ronny Martias (Fra) SOJ
|5
|14
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|16
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:39:47
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|9
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|10
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|13:59:33
|2
|Radioshack-Leopard
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Colombia
|7
|Sojasun
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|9
|Bretagne-Seche Environn.
|10
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|11
|Cofidis,Solutions Credits
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|Team Netapp-Endura
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Orica - Greenedge
|17
|Accents Jobs-Wanty
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
