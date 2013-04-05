Rolland wins Circuit Cycliste Sarthe
Mourey triumphs on final stage
Stage 5: Abbaye de l'Epau (Le Mans) - St-Vincent-du-Loroüer
Cyclo-cross star Francis Mourey enjoyed success in the Circuit de la Sarthe's final stage, where he held off the peloton to claim what is only his second victory on the road in 10 years of racing for FDJ. Additionally, Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar), in his eighth pro season, won the general classification of a stage race for the first time and with his Circuit de la Sarthe title in hand signified that he's ready for Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
"This final stage was very, very, very difficult," Rolland said after getting off his bike at Saint-Vincent-de-Lorouër. "This morning I felt an enormous confidence and I had an extraordinary team around me. Without my teammates, I would have never been able to control all the attacks.
"I was only scared of the meteorological conditions as snow was forecasted. Fortunately, we haven't had any of that. Otherwise it would have been harder to win the Circuit de la Sarthe."
Only after 50 kilometres and many attacks did four riders manage to go clear: Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Marco Canola (Bardiani-Valvole-CSF Inox), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), who ended up winning the king of the mountains competition.
Left as a miserable duo at the front in rainy and cold conditions (around 3°C), Canola and Mondory saw one man bridging the gap by himself with 30 kilometres to go. A 7-time French champion for cyclo-cross, Mourey was not affected by the weather. Only Mondory, who resumed racing three weeks ago after a rib cage surgery in November, managed to hold the pace of the FDJ rider but he couldn't take any turns on the final, 13km lap. The bunch was very close behind, but Mourey managed to win the stage ahead of Mondory, just two seconds up on a hard-charging field led in by Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun).
"When I saw Europcar ruling the bunch for GC, I decided to go solo," Mourey said. "I could do it because I was far down in the overall ranking. But having pulled for Nacer Bouhanni these past few days, I left some strength on the road. It's a great outcome.
With Sunday's win with Nacer [at the Val d'Ille Classic] and his stage here at Circuit de la Sarthe, it makes it three victories for FDJ in five days of racing. I'm really not used to that. This is only my second win on the road."
Known as a faithful domestique on the road, Mourey turned pro in 2004 and claimed stage 2 of the Route du Sud that year while racing at the service of eventual overall winner Bradley McGee.
Stars of the Tour de France don't have many opportunities to win stage races but Rolland didn't miss out as he took the lead atop the Mont des Avaloirs on stage 4. "To win an overall classification gives a very different feeling," said the double Alpine stage winner at the Tour de France. "Now I know what it means to wear the yellow jersey and to have a team behind."
Rolland's next big goal is Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He'll continue his preparation for the Belgian Monument with Paris-Camembert and the Giro del Trentino on his race schedule.
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|4:19:20
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:02
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|6
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|24
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|33
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|36
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|38
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:38
|39
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|40
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|42
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|43
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|44
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:12
|45
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:02:15
|46
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|47
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:02:25
|48
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:30
|49
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:39
|50
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|51
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:38
|55
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|56
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|57
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:25
|59
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNS
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|DNS
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|DNS
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17:04:01
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:10
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:11
|5
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|6
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:17
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:18
|8
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:19
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:20
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:24
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:29
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:31
|17
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|19
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:49
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:57
|22
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:07
|23
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:20
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|25
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:28
|26
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:29
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:37
|28
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|29
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:04
|30
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:02:55
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:57
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:05
|33
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|34
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:13
|35
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:23
|36
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:31
|37
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:08
|38
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:45
|39
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:53
|40
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:00
|41
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:05:29
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:37
|43
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:07:15
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:37
|45
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:47
|46
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:09:04
|47
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:21
|48
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:58
|49
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:22
|50
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:11:59
|51
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:19
|52
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:36
|53
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:32
|54
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:18:14
|55
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:19:12
|56
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:45
|57
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:20:27
|58
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:20:35
|59
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:51
|60
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:32:04
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|33
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|6
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|25
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|9
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|22
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|11
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|17
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|18
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|19
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|22
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|9
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|26
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|31
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|1
|32
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|33
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|pts
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|14
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|6
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|7
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|4
|8
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|9
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|17:04:11
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:27
|3
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:02:45
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:35
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:26
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:35
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51:13:04
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|3
|FDJ
|0:01:17
|4
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:49
|5
|Cofidis,Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|7
|Sojasun
|0:03:36
|8
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:44
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:12
|10
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:07
|11
|Colombia
|0:09:59
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:55
|13
|Accents Jobs-Wanty
|0:33:34
