Cyclo-cross star Francis Mourey enjoyed success in the Circuit de la Sarthe's final stage, where he held off the peloton to claim what is only his second victory on the road in 10 years of racing for FDJ. Additionally, Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar), in his eighth pro season, won the general classification of a stage race for the first time and with his Circuit de la Sarthe title in hand signified that he's ready for Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

"This final stage was very, very, very difficult," Rolland said after getting off his bike at Saint-Vincent-de-Lorouër. "This morning I felt an enormous confidence and I had an extraordinary team around me. Without my teammates, I would have never been able to control all the attacks.

"I was only scared of the meteorological conditions as snow was forecasted. Fortunately, we haven't had any of that. Otherwise it would have been harder to win the Circuit de la Sarthe."

Only after 50 kilometres and many attacks did four riders manage to go clear: Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Marco Canola (Bardiani-Valvole-CSF Inox), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), who ended up winning the king of the mountains competition.

Left as a miserable duo at the front in rainy and cold conditions (around 3°C), Canola and Mondory saw one man bridging the gap by himself with 30 kilometres to go. A 7-time French champion for cyclo-cross, Mourey was not affected by the weather. Only Mondory, who resumed racing three weeks ago after a rib cage surgery in November, managed to hold the pace of the FDJ rider but he couldn't take any turns on the final, 13km lap. The bunch was very close behind, but Mourey managed to win the stage ahead of Mondory, just two seconds up on a hard-charging field led in by Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun).

"When I saw Europcar ruling the bunch for GC, I decided to go solo," Mourey said. "I could do it because I was far down in the overall ranking. But having pulled for Nacer Bouhanni these past few days, I left some strength on the road. It's a great outcome.

With Sunday's win with Nacer [at the Val d'Ille Classic] and his stage here at Circuit de la Sarthe, it makes it three victories for FDJ in five days of racing. I'm really not used to that. This is only my second win on the road."

Known as a faithful domestique on the road, Mourey turned pro in 2004 and claimed stage 2 of the Route du Sud that year while racing at the service of eventual overall winner Bradley McGee.

Stars of the Tour de France don't have many opportunities to win stage races but Rolland didn't miss out as he took the lead atop the Mont des Avaloirs on stage 4. "To win an overall classification gives a very different feeling," said the double Alpine stage winner at the Tour de France. "Now I know what it means to wear the yellow jersey and to have a team behind."

Rolland's next big goal is Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He'll continue his preparation for the Belgian Monument with Paris-Camembert and the Giro del Trentino on his race schedule.

Full Results 1 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 4:19:20 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:02 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 6 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 13 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 22 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 23 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 24 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 30 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 31 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 33 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 36 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:22 38 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:38 39 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 40 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 42 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 43 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 44 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:12 45 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:02:15 46 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 47 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:02:25 48 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:30 49 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:39 50 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 51 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:38 55 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 56 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 57 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:25 59 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard DNF Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ DNF Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha DNF Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha DNF Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun DNF Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun DNF Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox DNF Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNF Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 DNF Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard DNS Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard DNS Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement

Final general classification 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17:04:01 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:10 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:11 5 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:12 6 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:17 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:18 8 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:19 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:20 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:24 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:29 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:31 17 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:49 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:57 22 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:07 23 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:20 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 25 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:01:28 26 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:29 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:37 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:42 29 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:04 30 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:02:55 31 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:57 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:05 33 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 34 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:03:13 35 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:23 36 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:31 37 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:08 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:45 39 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:53 40 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:00 41 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:05:29 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:37 43 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:07:15 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:37 45 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:47 46 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:09:04 47 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:21 48 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:58 49 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:22 50 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:11:59 51 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:19 52 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:36 53 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:17:32 54 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:18:14 55 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:19:12 56 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:45 57 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:20:27 58 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:20:35 59 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:51 60 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:32:04

Points classification 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 41 pts 2 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 33 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 28 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 6 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 25 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 24 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 22 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 22 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 21 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 19 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 17 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 18 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 20 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 9 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 24 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 6 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 26 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 3 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 31 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 1 32 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 33 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Mountains classification 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 3 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 14 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 6 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 7 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 4 8 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 9 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 2 10 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders classification 1 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 17:04:11 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:27 3 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:02:45 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:35 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:26 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:35