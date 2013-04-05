Trending

men's field defends the infamous "Corkscrew" section of the Laguna Seca road course under warm temperatures and clear blue skies.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano) won the best young rider classification

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) won the mountains classification

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
pro men's field rolls out for their 90-minute circuit race on the 2.3-mile Laguna Seca Raceway.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
With his Circuit Cycliste Sarthe overall victory, Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) has won a stage race for the first time in his career.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Circuit Cycliste Sarthe final GC podium (L-R): Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura), 2nd; Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar), 1st; Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano), 3rd

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Cyclo-cross star Francis Mourey enjoyed success in the Circuit de la Sarthe's final stage, where he held off the peloton to claim what is only his second victory on the road in 10 years of racing for FDJ. Additionally, Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar), in his eighth pro season, won the general classification of a stage race for the first time and with his Circuit de la Sarthe title in hand signified that he's ready for Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

"This final stage was very, very, very difficult," Rolland said after getting off his bike at Saint-Vincent-de-Lorouër. "This morning I felt an enormous confidence and I had an extraordinary team around me. Without my teammates, I would have never been able to control all the attacks.

"I was only scared of the meteorological conditions as snow was forecasted. Fortunately, we haven't had any of that. Otherwise it would have been harder to win the Circuit de la Sarthe."

Only after 50 kilometres and many attacks did four riders manage to go clear: Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Marco Canola (Bardiani-Valvole-CSF Inox), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), who ended up winning the king of the mountains competition.

Left as a miserable duo at the front in rainy and cold conditions (around 3°C), Canola and Mondory saw one man bridging the gap by himself with 30 kilometres to go. A 7-time French champion for cyclo-cross, Mourey was not affected by the weather. Only Mondory, who resumed racing three weeks ago after a rib cage surgery in November, managed to hold the pace of the FDJ rider but he couldn't take any turns on the final, 13km lap. The bunch was very close behind, but Mourey managed to win the stage ahead of Mondory, just two seconds up on a hard-charging field led in by Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun).

"When I saw Europcar ruling the bunch for GC, I decided to go solo," Mourey said. "I could do it because I was far down in the overall ranking. But having pulled for Nacer Bouhanni these past few days, I left some strength on the road. It's a great outcome.

With Sunday's win with Nacer [at the Val d'Ille Classic] and his stage here at Circuit de la Sarthe, it makes it three victories for FDJ in five days of racing. I'm really not used to that. This is only my second win on the road."

Known as a faithful domestique on the road, Mourey turned pro in 2004 and claimed stage 2 of the Route du Sud that year while racing at the service of eventual overall winner Bradley McGee.

Stars of the Tour de France don't have many opportunities to win stage races but Rolland didn't miss out as he took the lead atop the Mont des Avaloirs on stage 4. "To win an overall classification gives a very different feeling," said the double Alpine stage winner at the Tour de France. "Now I know what it means to wear the yellow jersey and to have a team behind."

Rolland's next big goal is Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He'll continue his preparation for the Belgian Monument with Paris-Camembert and the Giro del Trentino on his race schedule.

Full Results
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ4:19:20
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:02
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
5Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
6Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
12Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
13Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
20Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
22Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
23Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
24Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
28Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
30Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
31Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
33Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:22
38David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:38
39Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
40Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
42Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
43Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
44Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:12
45Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:02:15
46Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
47Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:02:25
48Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:30
49Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:39
50Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
51Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:38
55Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
56Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
57Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
58Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:25
59Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFDanilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFChristian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
DNFDuber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFBenoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSBob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNSJesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
DNSArnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement

Final general classification
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17:04:01
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:10
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:11
5Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:12
6Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:17
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:18
8Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:19
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:24
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:29
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:31
17Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:49
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:57
22Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:01:07
23Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:20
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:25
25Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:01:28
26Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:29
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:37
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:42
29David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:04
30Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:02:55
31Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:57
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:03:05
33Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
34Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:03:13
35Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:23
36Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:31
37Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:08
38Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:45
39Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:53
40Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:05:00
41Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:05:29
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:37
43Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:07:15
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:37
45Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:47
46Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:09:04
47Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
48Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:58
49Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:22
50Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:11:59
51Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:19
52Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:36
53Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:17:32
54Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:18:14
55Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:19:12
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:45
57Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:20:27
58Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:20:35
59Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:51
60Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:32:04

Points classification
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling41pts
2Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha33
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp28
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar25
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ25
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun24
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
9Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura22
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano22
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura21
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling20
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard19
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
17Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
18Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia9
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
24Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge6
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
26Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement3
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
31Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ1
32Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
33Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Mountains classification
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge29pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
3Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox20
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha14
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
6Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement10
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ4
8Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
9Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun2
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders classification
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano17:04:11
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:27
3Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:02:45
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:35
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:26
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:35

Teams classification
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff51:13:04
2Team Europcar0:01:01
3FDJ0:01:17
4Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:49
5Cofidis,Solutions Credits0:03:09
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:26
7Sojasun0:03:36
8Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:44
9IAM Cycling0:05:12
10Team NetApp-Endura0:08:07
11Colombia0:09:59
12Team Argos-Shimano0:14:55
13Accents Jobs-Wanty0:33:34

