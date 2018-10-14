Toft Madsen beats Bjerg to win Chrono des Nations
Danish duo beat big-name professionals in end of season time trial
Elite Men: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers
Martin Toft Madsen (BHS-Almeborg Bornholm) and Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon) used their time trial skills to take the glory at the Chrono des Nations time trial in France, beating a string of better-known professional riders, including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), French time trial champion Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) plus Jeremy Roy (Groupama-FDJ) and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) who were bringing the curtain down on their professional careers.
Toft Madsen won the Chrono des Nations in 2017 and again dug deep to beat younger compatriot Bjerg by seven seconds. The 19-year-old Dane recently won the under-23 time trial world title and seemed set for victory, only for Toft Madsen to pull back time in the final kilometres.
Toft Madsen set a time of 54:13, with Bjerg stopping the clock in 54:20 after he caught Nibali close to the finish. Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) finished third with a time of 55:52 and was the only professional rider to break the 56-minute barrier.
Chavanel missed out on the final podium place of his long career, setting a time of 56:27 for fifth place, behind Yohann Paillot (St Michel Auber 93). Latour set a time of 56:29.
Nibali finished eighth in a time 57:09, despite finishing second in Saturday’s Il Lombardia behind Thibaut Pinot.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Bhs - Almeborg Bornholm
|0:54:13
|2
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:07
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|4
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:01:49
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:14
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:02:40
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:02:56
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:03:18
|10
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:25
|11
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:03:28
|12
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:32
|13
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:03:34
|14
|Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|15
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon
|0:03:57
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:04:09
|17
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:04:29
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|19
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:41
|20
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:05:06
|21
|François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:51
|22
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:06:16
|23
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:06:35
|24
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:06:50
|25
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:00
|26
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:07:16
|27
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:07:27
|28
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:42
|29
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:09:07
