Toft Madsen beats Bjerg to win Chrono des Nations

Danish duo beat big-name professionals in end of season time trial

Elite Men: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers

Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)

Martin Toft Madsen (BHS-Almeborg Bornholm) and Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon) used their time trial skills to take the glory at the Chrono des Nations time trial in France, beating a string of better-known professional riders, including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), French time trial champion Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) plus Jeremy Roy (Groupama-FDJ) and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) who were bringing the curtain down on their professional careers.

Toft Madsen won the Chrono des Nations in 2017 and again dug deep to beat younger compatriot Bjerg by seven seconds. The 19-year-old Dane recently won the under-23 time trial world title and seemed set for victory, only for Toft Madsen to pull back time in the final kilometres.

Toft Madsen set a time of 54:13, with Bjerg stopping the clock in 54:20 after he caught Nibali close to the finish. Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) finished third with a time of 55:52 and was the only professional rider to break the 56-minute barrier.

Chavanel missed out on the final podium place of his long career, setting a time of 56:27 for fifth place, behind Yohann Paillot (St Michel Auber 93). Latour set a time of 56:29.

Nibali finished eighth in a time 57:09, despite finishing second in Saturday’s Il Lombardia behind Thibaut Pinot.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Bhs - Almeborg Bornholm0:54:13
2Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:07
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
4Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:01:49
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:14
6Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:16
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:02:40
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida0:02:56
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:03:18
10Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:25
11Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:03:28
12Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:32
13Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:03:34
14Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:41
15Julian Braun (Ger) Team Dauner D&Dq | Akkon0:03:57
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:04:09
17Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:04:29
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:30
19Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:41
20Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:05:06
21François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:51
22Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:06:16
23Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:06:35
24Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:06:50
25Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:00
26Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:07:16
27Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex0:07:27
28Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:42
29Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:09:07

