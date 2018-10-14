Zabelinskaya wins Chrono des Nations women's race
Jørgensen is second, Cordon-Ragot third
Elite Women: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:54
|2
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:35
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|0:00:50
|6
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:01:02
|8
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|9
|Anna Turvey (Irl)
|0:01:49
|10
|Marlen Reusser (Swi)
|0:01:50
|11
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:54
|12
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|13
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:14
|14
|Jutta Stienen (Swi)
|0:03:11
|15
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:38
|16
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|17
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:00
|18
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
|0:04:57
|19
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|0:05:45
|OTL
|Clelia Delample (Fra)
|OTL
|Emma Serjeant (GBr)
