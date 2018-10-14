Trending

Zabelinskaya wins Chrono des Nations women's race

Jørgensen is second, Cordon-Ragot third

Elite Women: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers

Olga Zabelinskaya of Rusia and Team Cogeas- Mettler

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:35:54
2Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
3Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:35
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
5Vittoria Bussi (Ita)0:00:50
6Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:01:02
8Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
9Anna Turvey (Irl)0:01:49
10Marlen Reusser (Swi)0:01:50
11Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:54
12Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
13Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:14
14Jutta Stienen (Swi)0:03:11
15Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:38
16Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
17Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:00
18Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)0:04:57
19Typhaine Laurance (Fra)0:05:45
OTLClelia Delample (Fra)
OTLEmma Serjeant (GBr)

