Martin Toft Madsen storms to Chrono des Nations victory
Berg and Castroviejo on the podium but over a minute down
Elite Men: Les Herbiers -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
|0:59:59
|2
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Team Giant-Castelli
|0:01:22
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|6
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:43
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:55
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:56
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:24
|11
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:33
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|14
|Romain Bacon (Fra)
|0:04:59
|15
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:39
|16
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:05:51
|17
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:55
|18
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:03
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:08
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:13
|22
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:06:16
|23
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:10
|24
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP-Auber 93
|0:07:25
|25
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP-Auber 93
|0:07:35
|26
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:53
|27
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:21
