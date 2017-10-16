Trending

Martin Toft Madsen storms to Chrono des Nations victory

Berg and Castroviejo on the podium but over a minute down




(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Toft Madsen (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm0:59:59
2Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Team Giant-Castelli0:01:22
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:02
6Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:43
8Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:55
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:56
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:24
11Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:33
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
14Romain Bacon (Fra)0:04:59
15Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:39
16Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange-Losch0:05:51
17Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:55
18Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
19Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:03
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:08
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:13
22Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:06:16
23Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:10
24Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP-Auber 930:07:25
25Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP-Auber 930:07:35
26Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:53
27Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:21

