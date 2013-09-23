Page prevails on Charm City Cross opening day
US champion outsprints Winterberg, Hyde
Saturday Men: -
|1
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|1:03:28
|2
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|0:00:01
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:00:03
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|6
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|0:00:04
|7
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:00:15
|8
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:00:16
|9
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:00:19
|10
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:00:24
|11
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:40
|12
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:01:18
|13
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:25
|14
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:29
|15
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:01:50
|16
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|0:02:04
|17
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-2020 Cycling
|0:02:11
|18
|Jordan Snyder (USA) Pro Bikes
|19
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:03:01
|20
|Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:03:17
|21
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|22
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:03:40
|23
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|0:04:05
|24
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM Ciclingteam
|0:04:15
|25
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure
|0:04:25
|26
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:04:35
|27
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:04:44
|28
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross
|0:04:47
|29
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal
|0:05:05
|30
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:18
|31
|Joe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems
|0:05:24
|32
|Greg Whitney (USA) Green Line Velo
|0:05:33
|33
|Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Cycling
|0:05:50
|34
|Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale
|0:05:52
|35
|Andy Brooks (USA) Mason Dixon Velo-The Cycle Works
|0:06:06
|36
|Eric Fischer (USA) Southern Gentlemen Racing p/b Voss Bike
|37
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
|38
|David Weaver (USA)
|39
|Hal Batdorf (USA) LoneWolfCycling.com
|40
|Szymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team
|41
|Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso
|42
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|43
|Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|44
|Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|45
|Dan Wolf (USA) Old Line Velo
|46
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
|47
|Andrew Webster (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|48
|Barret Fishner (USA)
|49
|Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|50
|Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots Bike Shop
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy