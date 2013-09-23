Trending

Page prevails on Charm City Cross opening day

US champion outsprints Winterberg, Hyde

Men's podium at Charm City Cross day 1 (L-R): Lukas Winterberg, Jonathan Page and Stephen Hyde

(Image credit: Anne Rock)

Full Results
1Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist1:03:28
2Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes0:00:01
3Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
4Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:00:03
5Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
6Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes0:00:04
7Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:00:15
8Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:00:16
9Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:00:19
10Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:00:24
11Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:40
12Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:01:18
13Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:25
14Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:29
15Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:01:50
16Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline0:02:04
17Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-2020 Cycling0:02:11
18Jordan Snyder (USA) Pro Bikes
19Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:03:01
20Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:03:17
21Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:03:36
22Timothy Rugg (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:03:40
23Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works0:04:05
24Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM Ciclingteam0:04:15
25Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure0:04:25
26Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:04:35
27Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:04:44
28Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross0:04:47
29Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal0:05:05
30Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:05:18
31Joe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems0:05:24
32Greg Whitney (USA) Green Line Velo0:05:33
33Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Cycling0:05:50
34Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale0:05:52
35Andy Brooks (USA) Mason Dixon Velo-The Cycle Works0:06:06
36Eric Fischer (USA) Southern Gentlemen Racing p/b Voss Bike
37Patrick Bradley (USA) Heart House-CADV-CC Evesham
38David Weaver (USA)
39Hal Batdorf (USA) LoneWolfCycling.com
40Szymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team
41Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso
42Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
43Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
44Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
45Dan Wolf (USA) Old Line Velo
46Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
47Andrew Webster (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
48Barret Fishner (USA)
49Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
50Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots Bike Shop

