Wyman opens Charm City Cross weekend with a win

Kemmerer tops Thiemann for second

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:39:32
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:01:19
3Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:27
4Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:01:41
5Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:48
6Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing0:02:00
7Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:02:12
8Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:02:35
9Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike0:02:53
10Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ
11Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:03:07
12Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:03:15
13Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:03:23
14Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:03:28
15Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:03:29
16Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF0:03:35
17Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:03:51
18Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:03:54
19Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:04:19
20Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:04:24
21Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo0:04:27
22Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:04:56
23Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:05:02
24Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:05:38
25Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:41
26Linda Molendyke (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:05:50
27Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft0:05:57
28Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:05:59
29Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:06:19
30Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:33
31Kaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:07:00
32Jennifer Pope (USA) Rogue Velo Racing0:07:02
33Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon0:07:17
34Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo0:07:28
35Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:08:14
36Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:09:03
37Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
38Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax

