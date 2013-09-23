Wyman opens Charm City Cross weekend with a win
Kemmerer tops Thiemann for second
Saturday Women: -
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:39:32
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:19
|3
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:27
|4
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:01:41
|5
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:48
|6
|Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing
|0:02:00
|7
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:02:12
|8
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:02:35
|9
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike
|0:02:53
|10
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ
|11
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:03:07
|12
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:03:15
|13
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:03:23
|14
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:03:28
|15
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:03:29
|16
|Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF
|0:03:35
|17
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:03:51
|18
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:54
|19
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:04:19
|20
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:04:24
|21
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo
|0:04:27
|22
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:56
|23
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:05:02
|24
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:05:38
|25
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:41
|26
|Linda Molendyke (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:05:50
|27
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft
|0:05:57
|28
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:05:59
|29
|Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:06:19
|30
|Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:33
|31
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:07:00
|32
|Jennifer Pope (USA) Rogue Velo Racing
|0:07:02
|33
|Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
|0:07:17
|34
|Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo
|0:07:28
|35
|Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:08:14
|36
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:09:03
|37
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|38
|Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
