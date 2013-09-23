Wyman sweeps Charm City Cross
Van Gilder, Kemmerer complete podium
Sunday Women: -
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:38:49
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:48
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:21
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:25
|5
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:44
|6
|Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing
|0:02:42
|7
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ
|0:02:53
|8
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:02:55
|9
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:03:20
|10
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:03:24
|11
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:03:32
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:03:33
|13
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:03:35
|14
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike
|15
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:03:38
|16
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:03:45
|17
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:03:52
|18
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:23
|19
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo
|0:04:35
|20
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:04:42
|21
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:04:50
|22
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:06
|23
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:13
|24
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft
|0:05:21
|25
|Linda Molendyke (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:05:25
|26
|Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:27
|27
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:05:37
|28
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:49
|29
|Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo
|0:05:59
|30
|Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:10
|31
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:18
|32
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|33
|Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon-Engin Cycles
|34
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|35
|Jennifer Pope (USA) Rogue Velo Racing
|36
|Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
|37
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|38
|Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|39
|Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
