Wyman sweeps Charm City Cross

Van Gilder, Kemmerer complete podium

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:38:49
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:00:48
3Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:01:21
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:25
5Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:44
6Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing0:02:42
7Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ0:02:53
8Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:02:55
9Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:03:20
10Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:03:24
11Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:03:32
12Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:03:33
13Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:03:35
14Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike
15Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:03:38
16Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:03:45
17Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:03:52
18Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:04:23
19Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo0:04:35
20Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:04:42
21Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:04:50
22Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:06
23Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:13
24Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft0:05:21
25Linda Molendyke (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:05:25
26Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:27
27Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:05:37
28Kaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:49
29Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo0:05:59
30Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:10
31Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:18
32Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
33Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon-Engin Cycles
34Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
35Jennifer Pope (USA) Rogue Velo Racing
36Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
37Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
38Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
39Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax

