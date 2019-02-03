Trending

Marcel Kittel takes first win in almost a year at Trofeo Palma

German starts season with a much needed win

Image 1 of 22

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 22

Racing through the capital at the Trofeo Palma

Racing through the capital at the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

Katusha Alpecin enjoying their win at the Trofeo Palma

Katusha Alpecin enjoying their win at the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

Mark Kittel (Katusha Alpecin) takes the win at the Trofeo Palma

Mark Kittel (Katusha Alpecin) takes the win at the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Racing through the capital at the Trofeo Palma

Racing through the capital at the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) takes his first victory of 2019

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) takes his first victory of 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Katusha-Alpecin ride for their sprinter Marcel Kittel

Katusha-Alpecin ride for their sprinter Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

Racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma

Racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

Katusha Alpecin lead the chase

Katusha Alpecin lead the chase
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma

The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma

The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma

The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

Katusha Alpecin work for Marcel Kittel at the 2019 Trofeo Palma

Katusha Alpecin work for Marcel Kittel at the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

The 2019 Trofeo Palma

The 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 22

The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma

The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 22

The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma

The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 22

The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma

The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) heads for his first win of the 2019 season

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) heads for his first win of the 2019 season
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) took his first win in almost twelve months with victory in the Trofeo Palma - the final race of the 2019 Challenge Mallorca. The German was delivered to the line perfectly by his teammates, who had chased down an early break before Kittel won the sprint to the line ahead of Timothy Dupont (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis).

The 30-year-old German sprinter had not won a race since taking two stages of Tirreno-Adriatico last March. Kittel moved to Katusha-Alpecin at the start of the 2018 season but struggled almost throughout due to a combination of illnesses and a lack of form. He abandoned the Tour de France in July after missing out on a stage win and eventually ended his season in late August.

On Sunday Kittel was unstoppable, hitting the front with over 125m to go and powering to the line to take the win by over a bike length.

"I'm very, very happy because this is more than just winning a race. For me it's also a little comeback after last year. Last year wasn't great and I had to struggle a lot. In the last few days I've felt that my legs are good and I'm very happy that I can give this victory to my teammates, and also the confidence that comes with it," Kittel said at the finish.

"The team did a great job the whole day. They protected me and we stayed together on the difficult moment on the climb. It's really good, and I'm very happy."

More to come...

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:45:23
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
4Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
10José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
14Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
18Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
19Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
20Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
23Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
24Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Evopro Racing
25Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
27Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
28Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
29John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
30Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello (Spa) Spain
32Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
33Seid Lizde (Ita) Evopro Racing
34Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
35Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
36Mark Downey (Irl) Evopro Racing
37Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
40Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
42Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
44Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
45Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
47Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
48Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
49Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
50Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
51Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
52Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
53Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
54Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
55Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
58Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
59Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
60Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
62Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
63Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Evopro Racing
64Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
65Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
66Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
69Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
70Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
71Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
72Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:00:11
73Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
75Samuel Ponce Alvarez (And) Interpro Cycling Academy
76Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
77Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
78Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
79Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
82Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
83Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
84Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
86Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
87Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
88Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
89Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
90Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
91Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
95Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
97Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
98Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
99Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:23
100Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
101Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
102Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
103Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
105Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:00:35
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:42
107Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
108Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:00:48
109Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
110Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
111Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:10
112Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:13
113Pau Llaneras Casas (Spa) Spain
114Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
115Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
118Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
119Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
120Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
121Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
122Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
123Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
124Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
125Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:51
127Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:09
128Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:18
129Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
130Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:53
131Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain0:05:03
132Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:06:48
133Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Evopro Racing
134Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
135Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain
136Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
137Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
138Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
139Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
140Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
141Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
142Stijn De Bock (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
143Dominic Mestre (Por) Evopro Racing0:09:08
144David Casanovas Alegri (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
145Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
146Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Spain

 

Latest on Cyclingnews