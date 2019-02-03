Image 1 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 Racing through the capital at the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Katusha Alpecin enjoying their win at the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Mark Kittel (Katusha Alpecin) takes the win at the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Racing through the capital at the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) takes his first victory of 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Katusha-Alpecin ride for their sprinter Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 Katusha Alpecin lead the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 The peloton racing at the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Katusha Alpecin work for Marcel Kittel at the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 The 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 The peloton take on the 2019 Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) heads for his first win of the 2019 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) took his first win in almost twelve months with victory in the Trofeo Palma - the final race of the 2019 Challenge Mallorca. The German was delivered to the line perfectly by his teammates, who had chased down an early break before Kittel won the sprint to the line ahead of Timothy Dupont (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis).

The 30-year-old German sprinter had not won a race since taking two stages of Tirreno-Adriatico last March. Kittel moved to Katusha-Alpecin at the start of the 2018 season but struggled almost throughout due to a combination of illnesses and a lack of form. He abandoned the Tour de France in July after missing out on a stage win and eventually ended his season in late August.

On Sunday Kittel was unstoppable, hitting the front with over 125m to go and powering to the line to take the win by over a bike length.

"I'm very, very happy because this is more than just winning a race. For me it's also a little comeback after last year. Last year wasn't great and I had to struggle a lot. In the last few days I've felt that my legs are good and I'm very happy that I can give this victory to my teammates, and also the confidence that comes with it," Kittel said at the finish.

"The team did a great job the whole day. They protected me and we stayed together on the difficult moment on the climb. It's really good, and I'm very happy."



