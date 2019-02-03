Marcel Kittel takes first win in almost a year at Trofeo Palma
German starts season with a much needed win
Trofeo Playa de Palma - Palma: Playa de Palma - Palma
Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) took his first win in almost twelve months with victory in the Trofeo Palma - the final race of the 2019 Challenge Mallorca. The German was delivered to the line perfectly by his teammates, who had chased down an early break before Kittel won the sprint to the line ahead of Timothy Dupont (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis).
The 30-year-old German sprinter had not won a race since taking two stages of Tirreno-Adriatico last March. Kittel moved to Katusha-Alpecin at the start of the 2018 season but struggled almost throughout due to a combination of illnesses and a lack of form. He abandoned the Tour de France in July after missing out on a stage win and eventually ended his season in late August.
On Sunday Kittel was unstoppable, hitting the front with over 125m to go and powering to the line to take the win by over a bike length.
"I'm very, very happy because this is more than just winning a race. For me it's also a little comeback after last year. Last year wasn't great and I had to struggle a lot. In the last few days I've felt that my legs are good and I'm very happy that I can give this victory to my teammates, and also the confidence that comes with it," Kittel said at the finish.
"The team did a great job the whole day. They protected me and we stayed together on the difficult moment on the climb. It's really good, and I'm very happy."
More to come...
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:45:23
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|10
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|17
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|19
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|23
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Evopro Racing
|25
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|27
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|28
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
|29
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|30
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello (Spa) Spain
|32
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|33
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Evopro Racing
|34
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|36
|Mark Downey (Irl) Evopro Racing
|37
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|40
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|42
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|44
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|45
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|48
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|49
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|50
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|51
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|53
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|55
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|59
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|60
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|62
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|63
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Evopro Racing
|64
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|65
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|71
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|72
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:00:11
|73
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|75
|Samuel Ponce Alvarez (And) Interpro Cycling Academy
|76
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|77
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|78
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|79
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|82
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|87
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|88
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|89
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|90
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|91
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|95
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:23
|100
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|105
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|107
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|108
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:00:48
|109
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|110
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|111
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:10
|112
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:13
|113
|Pau Llaneras Casas (Spa) Spain
|114
|Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|122
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|123
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|125
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:51
|127
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:09
|128
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:18
|129
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|130
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|131
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|0:05:03
|132
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:06:48
|133
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Evopro Racing
|134
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|135
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain
|136
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|137
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|138
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|139
|Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
|140
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
|141
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|142
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|143
|Dominic Mestre (Por) Evopro Racing
|0:09:08
|144
|David Casanovas Alegri (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|145
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|146
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Spain
