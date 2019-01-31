Challenge Mallorca 2019
Latest News from the Race
Erik Zabel's link with Kittel provides early success
Marcel Kittel takes first win in almost a year at Trofeo Palma
Wellens kick-starts season with a risk-taking win in Mallorca
Stages
Challenge Mallorca 2019
31 January 2019 - 3 February 2019 | Mallorca
Latest Content on the Race
Erik Zabel's link with Kittel provides early success
'I've liked everything I've seen so far' says former rider
Wellens kick-starts season with a risk-taking win in Mallorca
Belgian hits the ground running in Spain
Mollema finds early season consistency in Mallorca
Dutchman takes third in Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta
Landslide causes route change at Challenge Mallorca
Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta diverted due to collapsed road
Landa to undergo surgery for collarbone fracture
Spaniard's bad luck continues
Landa taken to hospital after Challenge Mallorca crash
Iversen left with collarbone fracture
Top News on the Race
Landa to undergo surgery for collarbone fractureSpaniard's bad luck continues
Landa taken to hospital after Challenge Mallorca crashIversen left with collarbone fracture
Valverde: Wearing the rainbow jersey makes 2019 a totally different yearWorld champion rates Wellens as man to beat on opening day in Mallorca