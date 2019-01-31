Challenge Mallorca: Jesus Herrada wins opener in Felanitx
Guillaume Martin second, Mollema third
Trofeo Ses Salines - Campos - Porreres - Felanitx: Ses Salines - Felanitx
Jesus Herrada (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) claimed victory on the opening day of the Challenge Mallorca, when he won atop the Puig de Sant Salvador at the end of the Trofeo Ses Salines-Campos-Porreres-Felanitx.
The Spaniard beat Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) into second place, while Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took third place. World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came home in fourth place on the opening race day of the European season.
Some 30 or so riders remained in contention after the opening slopes of the 5km finishing climb, and the first telling attack was launched by José Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) with a little over 3km to go. The Portuguese rider was joined on the offensive by Martin, and the duo carried a lead of 14 seconds in the final kilometre.
An elite chasing group was forming behind, however, and closed in on the leading duo as the gradient stiffened nearer the summit. Herrada proved the strongest on the climb, ripping clear to claim an emphatic solo victory. Despite his earlier efforts, Martin held on for second place, just ahead of Mollema and Valverde.
Herrada will share the headlines in the Spanish press on Friday with the unfortunate Mikel Landa (Movistar), who was one of a number of riders to come down in a crash in the peloton with 19km remaining.
Landa abandoned with a shoulder injury and his Movistar team reported that he had been taken to hospital for further assessment. Rasmus Iversen (Lotto Soudal), who was part of the day's early break, was left with a suspected fractured collarbone in the same incident.
How it unfolded
Iversen had been voted the day’s most combative rider after escaping shortly after the start in Ses Salines in the company of Antonio Soto (Fundacion Euskadi) and Jacob Hennessy (Canyon DHB).
The trio struck up a solid working alliance and had a lead of more than five minutes by the time they hit the 20km mark.
When the gap yawned out to 6:50 soon afterwards, Movistar took up the reins in the main peloton and worked to keep the gap at manageable dimensions, while out in front, Rasmus led the escapees over the first two category 4 ascents of the day.
At some 100km into the race, there was a notable injection of pace in the peloton as Movistar upped the ante, and their forcing pared down the break's lead significantly. With a shade over 50km to go, the gap was down to just 1:20, and this development inspired Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) and Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie) go on the offensive in a two-up counter-attack.
Boom and Ligthart combined well and at one point closed to within touching distance of the three leaders. Unfortunately for this experienced Dutch tandem, the bunch never quite lost a clasp of their coattails, and they were pegged back with 36km remaining.
By then, the early escapees had only 12 seconds in hand on the bunch, and Iversen and Soto soon elected to sit up. Hennessy, who raced for Mitchelton-Scott’s under-23 team last year, persisted a little longer but the British youngster was eventually caught by the peloton a shade over 30km from home.
The pace was such that nobody could escape over the penultimate climb, the category 4 Coll Es Monjos, where Jempy Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe) was first to the top. Although the peloton was reduced in size by the crash with 19km to go, its intensity was undiminished all the way to the base of final ascent of Puig de Sant Salvador, where Herrada proved the strongest. It was the 10th victory of Herrada’s career, and his first since landing the Spanish national title in 2017.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:12:29
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|11
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|12
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:26
|13
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:33
|14
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:41
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:47
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|18
|José Isidro Maciel Gonçalves (Por)
|0:00:54
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:01:00
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:19
|21
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:25
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:43
|23
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:01:53
|24
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:57
|26
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:00
|27
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:10
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:24
|31
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:02:27
|32
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:40
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:16
|34
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|35
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:03:25
|36
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|37
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Spain
|0:03:50
|38
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:00
|39
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|40
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:02
|41
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:14
|42
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|44
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|48
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|49
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:31
|50
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:05
|52
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|55
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|58
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|60
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|61
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:05:08
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:43
|63
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:05:47
|64
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:19
|65
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Evopro Racing
|0:06:50
|66
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|68
|Seid Lizde (BiH) Evopro Racing
|0:06:56
|69
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|0:07:31
|70
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:07:36
|72
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:07:52
|73
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|74
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:55
|75
|Samuel Ponce Alvarez (And) Interpro Cycling Academy
|76
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|78
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|80
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
|0:07:58
|81
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|82
|Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
|83
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|85
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:08:06
|86
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|87
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:08:21
|88
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|89
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:24
|90
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|91
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|93
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|95
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Mathieu BuRGAudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Peter Koning (Ned) Bike Aid
|98
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|99
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|102
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|103
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|104
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|105
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|106
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:08:29
|107
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:08:47
|109
|Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:08:59
|110
|Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:09:37
|111
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:10:07
|112
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:10:13
|113
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:11:00
|114
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|115
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|116
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:39
|117
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|118
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:12:31
|119
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|120
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:12:54
|121
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|122
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|123
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|124
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) Uae Team Emirates
|125
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|126
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:13:18
|127
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:13:22
|128
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:15:38
|129
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|130
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|132
|Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing
|133
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Evopro Racing
|134
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|135
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|137
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|138
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|139
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|140
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|141
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain
|142
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|143
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|144
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|145
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|146
|Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Evopro Racing
|147
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|148
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|149
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Bike Aid
|150
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|151
|Pau Llaneras Casas (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:22:48
|OTL
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|OTL
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Spain
|0:22:57
|OTL
|Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|0:23:27
