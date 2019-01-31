Trending

Challenge Mallorca: Jesus Herrada wins opener in Felanitx

Guillaume Martin second, Mollema third

Jesus Herrada raises his arm in celebration

Jesus Herrada raises his arm in celebration
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) claimed victory on the opening day of the Challenge Mallorca, when he won atop the Puig de Sant Salvador at the end of the Trofeo Ses Salines-Campos-Porreres-Felanitx.

The Spaniard beat Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) into second place, while Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took third place. World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came home in fourth place on the opening race day of the European season.

Some 30 or so riders remained in contention after the opening slopes of the 5km finishing climb, and the first telling attack was launched by José Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) with a little over 3km to go. The Portuguese rider was joined on the offensive by Martin, and the duo carried a lead of 14 seconds in the final kilometre.

An elite chasing group was forming behind, however, and closed in on the leading duo as the gradient stiffened nearer the summit. Herrada proved the strongest on the climb, ripping clear to claim an emphatic solo victory. Despite his earlier efforts, Martin held on for second place, just ahead of Mollema and Valverde.

Herrada will share the headlines in the Spanish press on Friday with the unfortunate Mikel Landa (Movistar), who was one of a number of riders to come down in a crash in the peloton with 19km remaining.

Landa abandoned with a shoulder injury and his Movistar team reported that he had been taken to hospital for further assessment. Rasmus Iversen (Lotto Soudal), who was part of the day's early break, was left with a suspected fractured collarbone in the same incident.

How it unfolded

Iversen had been voted the day’s most combative rider after escaping shortly after the start in Ses Salines in the company of Antonio Soto (Fundacion Euskadi) and Jacob Hennessy (Canyon DHB).

The trio struck up a solid working alliance and had a lead of more than five minutes by the time they hit the 20km mark.

When the gap yawned out to 6:50 soon afterwards, Movistar took up the reins in the main peloton and worked to keep the gap at manageable dimensions, while out in front, Rasmus led the escapees over the first two category 4 ascents of the day.

At some 100km into the race, there was a notable injection of pace in the peloton as Movistar upped the ante, and their forcing pared down the break's lead significantly. With a shade over 50km to go, the gap was down to just 1:20, and this development inspired Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) and Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie) go on the offensive in a two-up counter-attack.

Boom and Ligthart combined well and at one point closed to within touching distance of the three leaders. Unfortunately for this experienced Dutch tandem, the bunch never quite lost a clasp of their coattails, and they were pegged back with 36km remaining.

By then, the early escapees had only 12 seconds in hand on the bunch, and Iversen and Soto soon elected to sit up. Hennessy, who raced for Mitchelton-Scott’s under-23 team last year, persisted a little longer but the British youngster was eventually caught by the peloton a shade over 30km from home.

The pace was such that nobody could escape over the penultimate climb, the category 4 Coll Es Monjos, where Jempy Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe) was first to the top. Although the peloton was reduced in size by the crash with 19km to go, its intensity was undiminished all the way to the base of final ascent of Puig de Sant Salvador, where Herrada proved the strongest. It was the 10th victory of Herrada’s career, and his first since landing the Spanish national title in 2017.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:12:29
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:00:11
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Uae Team Emirates0:00:16
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:00:24
12Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:26
13Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:33
14Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:41
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:00:47
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:49
18José Isidro Maciel Gonçalves (Por)0:00:54
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:01:00
20Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:01:19
21Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:25
22Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:43
23Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:01:53
24Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:57
26Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:00
27Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:10
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:15
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:24
31Manuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates0:02:27
32Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:40
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin0:03:16
34Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
35Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:03:25
36Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:03:36
37Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Spain0:03:50
38Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:00
39Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
40Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:02
41Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:14
42Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
44Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
45Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
48John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
49Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:31
50Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:05
52Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
54Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
55Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
56Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
58Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Roompot - Charles
60Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
61Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe0:05:08
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:05:43
63Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:05:47
64Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:19
65Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Evopro Racing0:06:50
66Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:06:53
68Seid Lizde (BiH) Evopro Racing0:06:56
69Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates0:07:31
70Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:07:36
72Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:07:52
73Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
74Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:55
75Samuel Ponce Alvarez (And) Interpro Cycling Academy
76Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
77Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot - Charles
78Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
79Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
80Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing0:07:58
81Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
82Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
83Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
84Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita - Prodir
85Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:08:06
86Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
87Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:08:21
88Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
89Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:24
90Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
91Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
92Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
93Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
95Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
96Mathieu BuRGAudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
97Peter Koning (Ned) Bike Aid
98Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
99Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
101Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
102Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
103Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
104Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
105Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita - Prodir
106Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:08:29
107Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic0:08:47
109Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:08:59
110Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:09:37
111Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:10:07
112John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:10:13
113Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:11:00
114Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
115Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
116Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:39
117Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
118Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:12:31
119Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
120Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:12:54
121Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
122Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
123Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) Uae Team Emirates
125Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
126Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:13:18
127Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid0:13:22
128Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic0:15:38
129Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
130Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
131Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
132Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing
133Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Evopro Racing
134Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
135Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
137Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
138Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
139Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
140Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
141Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain
142Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
143Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
144Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
145Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
146Cormac Mcgeough (Irl) Evopro Racing
147Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
148Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
149Aaron Grosser (Ger) Bike Aid
150Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
151Pau Llaneras Casas (Spa) Spain
OTLLars Kulbe (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:22:48
OTLJoann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
OTLJulio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Spain0:22:57
OTLMarc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
OTLChristoph Schweizer (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany0:23:27

