Challenge Mallorca: Buchmann wins Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta
German takes victory with solo move
Trofeo Andratx - Lloseta: Andratx - Lloseta
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory on the second day of the Challenge Mallorca at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta. Defending champion Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) crossed the line for second place, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) claiming third.
In a highly aggressive finale, 26-year-old Buchmann took his opportunity on the descent off the final climb, with just over 20 kilometres to go - a few kilometres after the day’s break had been swept up by what was left of the main group behind.
Buchmann was never far ahead of the bunch, taking little more than 30 seconds at any given time, but the German rider proved resilient to their efforts. A late attack from Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Jose Herrada (Cofidis), with 13 kilometres remaining, proved fruitless and Buchmann ploughed on alone.
Eventually, a group of six chasers, including Wellens, Mollema, Martin and Thursday’s winner Jesus Herrada formed and began making inroads into Buchmann’s lead. However, it would prove too little too late and Buchmann held on for victory, his first since taking the German national title in 2015.
How it happened
After a hilly opening day at the Challenge Mallorca, the second day of action in the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta would provide another chance for the climbing inclined. The 168km route contained three climbs with the category 1 Puig Major the last ascent of the day.
There was some sun about, but it was still cool, and the riders wrapped up for the conditions. As it would be in the final kilometres, the opening part of the race was aggressive, with plenty of attacks coming off the front of the peloton. A large group of 30 riders broke free after 15 kilometres but that would be whittled down to four over the next 10 kilometres.
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Peio Goikoetxea (Equipo Euskadi) and Oscar Pelegri (Spain) were the four that emerged from that group to make the day’s break. The quartet built up a lead of just over three minutes before the peloton began to reel them back in. The four became three when Pelegri suffered a crash and was dropped just shy of the final climb up the Puig Major.
With 80 kilometres remaining, the three remaining leaders had just under 1:30 on the riders behind. As they ascended the Puig Major, the peloton sprang into action, with four riders setting off in chase of the leaders. Simone Pettili (UAE Team Emirates), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi Basque Country), and Ibai Azurmendi (Equipo Euskadi) caught the dropped Pelegri before soon dropping him.
That group of four then split, with Petilli and Samitier catching Skujins and Edet with around 70 kilometres still to go after Goikoetxea had already been dropped. The gap to the leaders continued to close, however, and, with the peloton just over a minute behind, the attacks began again. Petilli tried to go solo and gained 30 seconds on his former companions but they were back together by the top of the climb, with Skujins making the summit first and going on to win the mountains prize.
World champion Alejandro Valverde was still in contention in the main group and Movistar put in the work on the front to try and shut down the breakaway. The leaders began to drop under the pressure behind and the group was eventually reeled in with 24 kilometres remaining.
The catch signalled a series of attacks before Buchmann made his crucial move. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider quickly built up an advantage, despite yet more attacks coming from behind. With four kilometres remaining Martin, Roelandts, Gianluca Brambilla, Warren Barguil, Wellens and Jesús Herrada began to close him down but Buchmann had done enough to hold onto the race win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4:39:03
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:19
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:21
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:45
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|11
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:14
|15
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|17
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|20
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|21
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|24
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|26
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|27
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|31
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:30
|32
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:32
|33
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:38
|34
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:54
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:05:43
|36
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:10:58
|37
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|38
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|39
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|40
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|41
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|43
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|44
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|45
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:32
|55
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|57
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
|60
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:15:35
|62
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|65
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|66
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|68
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|69
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|70
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|71
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|75
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|76
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:20:10
|77
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Spain
|78
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|79
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Spain
|80
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|81
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|82
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|85
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Uae Team Emirates
|86
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|87
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|88
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|89
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:20:14
|90
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:20:21
|OTL
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:24:01
|OTL
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|OTL
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|OTL
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|OTL
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw p/b Sks Germany
|OTL
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|OTL
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|OTL
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe
|OTL
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:24:06
|OTL
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
