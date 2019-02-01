Image 1 of 44 Emanuel Buchmann wins the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 44 Tim Wellens crosses the line in second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 44 Bauke Mollema takes third at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 44 Alejandro Valverde finishes the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 44 Toms Skujins gets aero (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 44 Alejandro Valverde sits int he peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 44 Emanuel Buchman soloed to victory at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 44 The Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta podium (L-R) Tim Wellens, Emanuel Buchman, Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 44 Team Canyon DHB P/B Bloor Homes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 44 It was a cold day in Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 44 The riders were well wrapped up (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 44 The peloton makes it's way up a climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 44 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 44 Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 44 Christophe Noppe on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 44 A rider's eye view of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 44 John Degenkolb heads back to the team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 44 The peloton pushes hard on a climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 44 Emiel Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 44 The peloton during the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 44 The peloton makes its way up a climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 44 The breakaway at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 44 Peio Goikoetxea leading the way (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 44 Toms Skuijns in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 44 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 44 Trek-Segafredo work on the front (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 44 John Degenkolb puts in a big effort (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 44 Team Sauerland Nrw P/B SKS (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 44 Riders head to the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 44 Ibai Azurmendi before the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 44 Christophe Noppe (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 44 Robert Wagner rides to the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 44 Albert Torres (Spain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 44 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 44 Alejandro Valverde ahead of the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 44 Bauke Mollema rides to the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 44 Alex Paton takes on some fluids before the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 44 Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 44 Te peloton rides through a town (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 44 The peloton rides by (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 44 Emmanuel Morin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 44 Simone Petilli attacks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory on the second day of the Challenge Mallorca at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta. Defending champion Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) crossed the line for second place, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) claiming third.

In a highly aggressive finale, 26-year-old Buchmann took his opportunity on the descent off the final climb, with just over 20 kilometres to go - a few kilometres after the day’s break had been swept up by what was left of the main group behind.

Buchmann was never far ahead of the bunch, taking little more than 30 seconds at any given time, but the German rider proved resilient to their efforts. A late attack from Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Jose Herrada (Cofidis), with 13 kilometres remaining, proved fruitless and Buchmann ploughed on alone.

Eventually, a group of six chasers, including Wellens, Mollema, Martin and Thursday’s winner Jesus Herrada formed and began making inroads into Buchmann’s lead. However, it would prove too little too late and Buchmann held on for victory, his first since taking the German national title in 2015.

How it happened

After a hilly opening day at the Challenge Mallorca, the second day of action in the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta would provide another chance for the climbing inclined. The 168km route contained three climbs with the category 1 Puig Major the last ascent of the day.

There was some sun about, but it was still cool, and the riders wrapped up for the conditions. As it would be in the final kilometres, the opening part of the race was aggressive, with plenty of attacks coming off the front of the peloton. A large group of 30 riders broke free after 15 kilometres but that would be whittled down to four over the next 10 kilometres.

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Peio Goikoetxea (Equipo Euskadi) and Oscar Pelegri (Spain) were the four that emerged from that group to make the day’s break. The quartet built up a lead of just over three minutes before the peloton began to reel them back in. The four became three when Pelegri suffered a crash and was dropped just shy of the final climb up the Puig Major.

With 80 kilometres remaining, the three remaining leaders had just under 1:30 on the riders behind. As they ascended the Puig Major, the peloton sprang into action, with four riders setting off in chase of the leaders. Simone Pettili (UAE Team Emirates), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi Basque Country), and Ibai Azurmendi (Equipo Euskadi) caught the dropped Pelegri before soon dropping him.

That group of four then split, with Petilli and Samitier catching Skujins and Edet with around 70 kilometres still to go after Goikoetxea had already been dropped. The gap to the leaders continued to close, however, and, with the peloton just over a minute behind, the attacks began again. Petilli tried to go solo and gained 30 seconds on his former companions but they were back together by the top of the climb, with Skujins making the summit first and going on to win the mountains prize.

World champion Alejandro Valverde was still in contention in the main group and Movistar put in the work on the front to try and shut down the breakaway. The leaders began to drop under the pressure behind and the group was eventually reeled in with 24 kilometres remaining.

The catch signalled a series of attacks before Buchmann made his crucial move. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider quickly built up an advantage, despite yet more attacks coming from behind. With four kilometres remaining Martin, Roelandts, Gianluca Brambilla, Warren Barguil, Wellens and Jesús Herrada began to close him down but Buchmann had done enough to hold onto the race win.

