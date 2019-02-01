Trending

Challenge Mallorca: Buchmann wins Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta

German takes victory with solo move

Image 1 of 44

Emanuel Buchmann wins the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 44

Tim Wellens crosses the line in second

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 44

Bauke Mollema takes third at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 44

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 44

Alejandro Valverde finishes the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 44

Toms Skujins gets aero

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 44

Alejandro Valverde sits int he peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 44

Emanuel Buchman soloed to victory at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 44

The Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta podium (L-R) Tim Wellens, Emanuel Buchman, Bauke Mollema

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 44

Team Canyon DHB P/B Bloor Homes

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 44

It was a cold day in Mallorca

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 44

The riders were well wrapped up

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 44

The peloton makes it's way up a climb

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 44

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 44

Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 44

Christophe Noppe on the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 44

A rider's eye view of the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 44

John Degenkolb heads back to the team car

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 44

The peloton pushes hard on a climb

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 44

Emiel Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 44

The peloton during the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 44

The peloton makes its way up a climb

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 44

The breakaway at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 44

Peio Goikoetxea leading the way

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 44

Toms Skuijns in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 44

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 44

Trek-Segafredo work on the front

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 44

John Degenkolb puts in a big effort

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 44

Team Sauerland Nrw P/B SKS

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 44

Riders head to the start line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 44

Ibai Azurmendi before the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 44

Christophe Noppe (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 44

Robert Wagner rides to the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 44

Albert Torres (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 44

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 44

Alejandro Valverde ahead of the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 44

Bauke Mollema rides to the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 44

Alex Paton takes on some fluids before the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 44

Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 44

Te peloton rides through a town

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 44

The peloton rides by

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 44

Emmanuel Morin (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 44

Simone Petilli attacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory on the second day of the Challenge Mallorca at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta. Defending champion Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) crossed the line for second place, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) claiming third.

In a highly aggressive finale, 26-year-old Buchmann took his opportunity on the descent off the final climb, with just over 20 kilometres to go - a few kilometres after the day’s break had been swept up by what was left of the main group behind.

Buchmann was never far ahead of the bunch, taking little more than 30 seconds at any given time, but the German rider proved resilient to their efforts. A late attack from Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Jose Herrada (Cofidis), with 13 kilometres remaining, proved fruitless and Buchmann ploughed on alone.

Eventually, a group of six chasers, including Wellens, Mollema, Martin and Thursday’s winner Jesus Herrada formed and began making inroads into Buchmann’s lead. However, it would prove too little too late and Buchmann held on for victory, his first since taking the German national title in 2015.

How it happened

After a hilly opening day at the Challenge Mallorca, the second day of action in the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta would provide another chance for the climbing inclined. The 168km route contained three climbs with the category 1 Puig Major the last ascent of the day.

There was some sun about, but it was still cool, and the riders wrapped up for the conditions. As it would be in the final kilometres, the opening part of the race was aggressive, with plenty of attacks coming off the front of the peloton. A large group of 30 riders broke free after 15 kilometres but that would be whittled down to four over the next 10 kilometres.

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Peio Goikoetxea (Equipo Euskadi) and Oscar Pelegri (Spain) were the four that emerged from that group to make the day’s break. The quartet built up a lead of just over three minutes before the peloton began to reel them back in. The four became three when Pelegri suffered a crash and was dropped just shy of the final climb up the Puig Major.

With 80 kilometres remaining, the three remaining leaders had just under 1:30 on the riders behind. As they ascended the Puig Major, the peloton sprang into action, with four riders setting off in chase of the leaders. Simone Pettili (UAE Team Emirates), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi Basque Country), and Ibai Azurmendi (Equipo Euskadi) caught the dropped Pelegri before soon dropping him.

That group of four then split, with Petilli and Samitier catching Skujins and Edet with around 70 kilometres still to go after Goikoetxea had already been dropped. The gap to the leaders continued to close, however, and, with the peloton just over a minute behind, the attacks began again. Petilli tried to go solo and gained 30 seconds on his former companions but they were back together by the top of the climb, with Skujins making the summit first and going on to win the mountains prize.

World champion Alejandro Valverde was still in contention in the main group and Movistar put in the work on the front to try and shut down the breakaway. The leaders began to drop under the pressure behind and the group was eventually reeled in with 24 kilometres remaining.

The catch signalled a series of attacks before Buchmann made his crucial move. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider quickly built up an advantage, despite yet more attacks coming from behind. With four kilometres remaining Martin, Roelandts, Gianluca Brambilla, Warren Barguil, Wellens and Jesús Herrada began to close him down but Buchmann had done enough to hold onto the race win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe4:39:03
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:00:19
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:00:21
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:00:37
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:00:41
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic0:00:45
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
11Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates0:00:56
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:14
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:01:16
19Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
20Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Edward Ravasi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
24Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
26Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
27Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:30
32Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo0:01:32
33Ian Boswell (USA) Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:38
34Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:54
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:05:43
36Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:10:58
37David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
38Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
39Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
40Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
41Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
43Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
44Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
45Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
52Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
54Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:32
55Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
57Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
60Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:15:35
62Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
63Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
64Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
65Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
66Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
67Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
68Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
69Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
70Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
71Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
75Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
76Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:20:10
77Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Spain
78Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
79Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Spain
80Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
81Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
82Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
84Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
85Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Uae Team Emirates
86Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
87Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
88Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
89Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:20:14
90Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe0:20:21
OTLAdrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:24:01
OTLSebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
OTLAlbert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
OTLWillem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
OTLSenne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
OTLJohannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw p/b Sks Germany
OTLUnai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain
OTLDiego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
OTLFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
OTLJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe
OTLGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:24:06
OTLChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

