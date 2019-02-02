Challenge Mallorca: Tim Wellens wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana
Buchmann second, Valverde third
Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana: Sóller - Deià
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took his first win of the 2019 season with victory over Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana - the third race in the Challenge Mallorca series. Wellens, 27, had finished fifth and second in the first two races but came out on top in Deia after a tough day in the saddle that included hail, rain, crosswinds and climbing. Wellens won the corresponding race in 2018.
The Belgian rider had linked up with Buchmann - who won Friday's race - with around 10km to go before dropping the German with around 5km to go.
The early stages of the race had seen several breaks go clear but with the pace remaining high it would take time before the race settled. With around 100km to go a three-man group of Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural) and Mario Gonzalez (Euskadi Murias) held a lead of just over two minutes on the pursuing peloton. Within 30km the break had been nullified as Lotto Soudal and several other teams controlled the peloton, and with the final set of climbs ahead the bunch were reduced to less than 30 riders.
Buchmann had won with a solo break on Friday, and the young German all-rounder was at it again, attacking with just under 25km to go, and less than 24 hours after his win. Wellens gave chase, alongside Sergio Higuita (Fundacion Euskadi), and with 12km to go Wellens and his companion made contact with the lone leader, while the remnants of the peloton continued to lose ground at 40 seconds.
With the final climb to the line, Wellens showed his freshness with a strong attack to take the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:50:40
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:19
|5
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:33
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|9
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:58
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:11
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:12
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:26
|20
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:45
|21
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:47
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:09
|23
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:09
|25
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|27
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:07:18
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:07:51
|33
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:01
|34
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|35
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:58
|36
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:13
|37
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:50
|38
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:56
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:11:14
|41
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:41
|43
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|44
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
|0:12:03
|45
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:23
|46
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:12:38
|47
|Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
|48
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:56
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:14:32
|50
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes
|0:15:29
|51
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|55
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:17:20
|57
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|59
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:17:33
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|62
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|64
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:17:38
|65
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:05
|66
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:19:47
|68
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:56
|69
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:46
|70
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|71
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:22:47
|72
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|73
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain
|0:24:07
|74
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:07
|75
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy