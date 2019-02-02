Trending

Challenge Mallorca: Tim Wellens wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

Buchmann second, Valverde third

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took his first win of the 2019 season with victory over Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana - the third race in the Challenge Mallorca series. Wellens, 27, had finished fifth and second in the first two races but came out on top in Deia after a tough day in the saddle that included hail, rain, crosswinds and climbing. Wellens won the corresponding race in 2018.

The Belgian rider had linked up with Buchmann - who won Friday's race - with around 10km to go before dropping the German with around 5km to go.

The early stages of the race had seen several breaks go clear but with the pace remaining high it would take time before the race settled. With around 100km to go a three-man group of Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural) and Mario Gonzalez (Euskadi Murias) held a lead of just over two minutes on the pursuing peloton. Within 30km the break had been nullified as Lotto Soudal and several other teams controlled the peloton, and with the final set of climbs ahead the bunch were reduced to less than 30 riders.

Buchmann had won with a solo break on Friday, and the young German all-rounder was at it again, attacking with just under 25km to go, and less than 24 hours after his win. Wellens gave chase, alongside Sergio Higuita (Fundacion Euskadi), and with 12km to go Wellens and his companion made contact with the lone leader, while the remnants of the peloton continued to lose ground at 40 seconds.

With the final climb to the line, Wellens showed his freshness with a strong attack to take the victory.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:50:40
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:14
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:19
5Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:33
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:46
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
9José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:58
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:11
14Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:12
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
17Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:19
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:26
20Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:45
21Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:47
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:09
23Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:09
25Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
27Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:07:18
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:07:51
33Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:01
34Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:48
35Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:58
36Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:13
37Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:50
38Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
39Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:10:56
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:11:14
41Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
42Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:41
43Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
44Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing0:12:03
45Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:23
46Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:12:38
47Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
48Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:56
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:14:32
50Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb p/b Bloor Homes0:15:29
51Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
52Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
53Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
55Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
56Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:17:20
57Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
58Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
59Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:17:33
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
61Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
62Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
64Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:17:38
65Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:05
66Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
67Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:19:47
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:56
69Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:46
70Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
71Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:22:47
72Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
73Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Spain0:24:07
74Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:07
75Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:29

