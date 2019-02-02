Image 1 of 13 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) pulls the field ahead of winning the Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the winning move at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was third at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was third at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was third at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was third at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de TramuntanaEmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de TramuntanaEmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second at Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took his first win of the 2019 season with victory over Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana - the third race in the Challenge Mallorca series. Wellens, 27, had finished fifth and second in the first two races but came out on top in Deia after a tough day in the saddle that included hail, rain, crosswinds and climbing. Wellens won the corresponding race in 2018.

The Belgian rider had linked up with Buchmann - who won Friday's race - with around 10km to go before dropping the German with around 5km to go.

The early stages of the race had seen several breaks go clear but with the pace remaining high it would take time before the race settled. With around 100km to go a three-man group of Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural) and Mario Gonzalez (Euskadi Murias) held a lead of just over two minutes on the pursuing peloton. Within 30km the break had been nullified as Lotto Soudal and several other teams controlled the peloton, and with the final set of climbs ahead the bunch were reduced to less than 30 riders.

Buchmann had won with a solo break on Friday, and the young German all-rounder was at it again, attacking with just under 25km to go, and less than 24 hours after his win. Wellens gave chase, alongside Sergio Higuita (Fundacion Euskadi), and with 12km to go Wellens and his companion made contact with the lone leader, while the remnants of the peloton continued to lose ground at 40 seconds.

With the final climb to the line, Wellens showed his freshness with a strong attack to take the victory.

