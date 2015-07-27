Smith, Dvorak win Cascade overall titles
Knauer, Miller win final stage
Stage 5: Bend - Bend
Men's Top 10 Stage 5 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florenz Knauer (Can) H&R Block
|2:57:29
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:01
|3
|Dion Smih (Nzl) Hincapie Racing
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cyclng Team)
|6
|Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
|7
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hinapie Racing
|9
|Cody Canning (USA) Russ Hays Accent Inn
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
Final General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smih (Nzl) Hincapie Racing
|13:48:36
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hinapie Racin
|0:00:05
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:38
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:37
|5
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:25
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (USA) Russ Hays Accent Inn
|0:02:48
|7
|Robert Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:20
|8
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife-Marc Pro Strava
|0:03:29
|10
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:34
Women's Top 10 Stage Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|2:08:52
|2
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:13
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:14
|4
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:18
|5
|Leah Gluoien (USA) Trek Red Truck
|6
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|7
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:22
|9
|Leah Thomas (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|10
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare
Final General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|10:49:40
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:32
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:05
|4
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:45
|5
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:58
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:03:02
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:43
|8
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:05:57
|9
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:06:08
|10
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:06:23
