Smith, Dvorak win Cascade overall titles

Knauer, Miller win final stage

Men's Top 10 Stage 5 Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florenz Knauer (Can) H&R Block2:57:29
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:01
3Dion Smih (Nzl) Hincapie Racing
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cyclng Team)
6Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
7Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hinapie Racing
9Cody Canning (USA) Russ Hays Accent Inn
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smih (Nzl) Hincapie Racing13:48:36
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hinapie Racin0:00:05
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:38
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:37
5Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:25
6Jordan Cheyne (USA) Russ Hays Accent Inn0:02:48
7Robert Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:20
8Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife-Marc Pro Strava0:03:29
10Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:03:34

Women's Top 10 Stage Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good2:08:52
2Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:13
3Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:14
4Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:18
5Leah Gluoien (USA) Trek Red Truck
6Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
7Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
8Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:00:22
9Leah Thomas (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
10Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air10:49:40
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:32
3Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:02:05
4Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:02:45
5Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:02:58
6Leah Thomas (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:03:02
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:43
8Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:05:57
9Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:06:08
10Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:06:23

