Dion Smith and Andrea Dvorak win Cascade's third stage
Hincapie and Twenty16 riders take over respective race leads
Stage 3: Bend - Mt. Bachelor
Men's Stage Top 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Hinapie Racing
|4:17:56
|2
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:01
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing
|4
|Robert Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:03
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:15
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Nate English (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|0:00:21
|9
|Colton Hartrich (USA) IRT Racing
|0:00:23
|10
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:55
Women's Stage Top 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|3:39:31
|2
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:05
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:23
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:29
|5
|Denise Ramsen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|6
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:07
|7
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:03:43
|8
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:50
|9
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|10
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:04:01
