Dion Smith and Andrea Dvorak win Cascade's third stage

Hincapie and Twenty16 riders take over respective race leads

Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) takes the win

Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development) takes the win
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Andrea Dvorak (Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air) goes to work

Andrea Dvorak (Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air) goes to work
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Men's Stage Top 10

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Nzl) Hinapie Racing4:17:56
2Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:01
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing
4Robert Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:03
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:15
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:18
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Nate English (USA) Team Mikes Bikes0:00:21
9Colton Hartrich (USA) IRT Racing0:00:23
10Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:55

Women's Stage Top 10

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air3:39:31
2Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:05
3Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:01:23
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:29
5Denise Ramsen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
6Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:02:07
7Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:03:43
8Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:50
9Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
10Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:04:01

