Trending

Magner and Hall win Cascade Classic downtown criteriums

Smith and Dvorak wear yellow jerseys into final day of racing

Image 1 of 2

Lauren Hall takes the win with ease

Lauren Hall takes the win with ease
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 2

Ty Magner (Hincapie) launches an attack.

Ty Magner (Hincapie) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Brief Results

Men's stage 4 to 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing)1:14:40
2Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
3Miguel Bryon (Hincaapie Racing)
4Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing)
5Florenz Knauer (H&R Block)
6Samuel Bassetti (IRT Racing)
7Fabrizio Vonnacher (KHS-Maxxis)
8Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
9Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
10Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman-U23)

Men's general classification top 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing)10:51:10
2Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing)0:00:01
3Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:34
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:01:22
5Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:02:10
6Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inn0:02:44
7Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing)0:02:47
8Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:05
9JustinRossi (Herbalife)0:03:14
10Fancisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:03:30

Women's stage 4 top 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:49:30
2Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noice4Good)
3Allison Arensman (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
4Heather Albert (Monster Media)
5Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
6Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
7Justine Clift (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
8Amy Cameron (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
9Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
10Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)

Women's general classification top 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)8:40:30
2Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:01:12
3Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good)0:02:05
4Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare)0:02:41
5Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling p/b The Freewheel)0:02:58
6Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:03:22
7Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good)0:03:26
8Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good)0:05:53
9Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:06:18
10Chloe Dygert (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:06:23

Latest on Cyclingnews