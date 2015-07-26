Magner and Hall win Cascade Classic downtown criteriums
Smith and Dvorak wear yellow jerseys into final day of racing
Stage 4: Bend -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing)
|1:14:40
|2
|Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|3
|Miguel Bryon (Hincaapie Racing)
|4
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing)
|5
|Florenz Knauer (H&R Block)
|6
|Samuel Bassetti (IRT Racing)
|7
|Fabrizio Vonnacher (KHS-Maxxis)
|8
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|9
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|10
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman-U23)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing)
|10:51:10
|2
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:01
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:34
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|0:01:22
|5
|Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|0:02:10
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inn
|0:02:44
|7
|Robert Squire (Hincapie Racing)
|0:02:47
|8
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:05
|9
|JustinRossi (Herbalife)
|0:03:14
|10
|Fancisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:03:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:49:30
|2
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noice4Good)
|3
|Allison Arensman (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|4
|Heather Albert (Monster Media)
|5
|Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|6
|Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|7
|Justine Clift (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|8
|Amy Cameron (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|9
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|10
|Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorak (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|8:40:30
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:01:12
|3
|Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good)
|0:02:05
|4
|Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:02:41
|5
|Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling p/b The Freewheel)
|0:02:58
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:03:22
|7
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good)
|0:03:26
|8
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good)
|0:05:53
|9
|Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:06:18
|10
|Chloe Dygert (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:06:23
