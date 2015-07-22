Image 1 of 6 Florenz Knauer, Francisco Mancebo and Dion Smith. (Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic) Image 2 of 6 Paco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 3 of 6 The peloton climbs out of Prineville (Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic) Image 4 of 6 An early breakaway during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic (Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic) Image 5 of 6 Colton Hartrich pushes the pace during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic) Image 6 of 6 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) tried todays road race after capturing another time trial title this weekend (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-ShoAir) won the opening stages of the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday in Bend, Oregon.

The five-day race opened with a revised version of the classic McKenzie Pass Road Race. The 2015 route started west of Bend in Madras and passed through Prineville, Redmond and Sisters before finishing with a 22km climb to the Dee Wright Observatory amid the otherworldly lava fields at the top of Mckenzie Pass.

Men's Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 4:46:20 2 Florenz Knauer (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 Dion Smith (Nzl) Hincapie Racing 4 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 0:00:03 5 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman 7 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:06 8 Chris Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway 9 Jorge Ortiz (USA) Dom360.com 10 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant Berry Farms

Women's Race