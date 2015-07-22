Trending

Mancebo, Armstrong win Cascade openers

Five-day race continues through Sunday

Image 1 of 6

Florenz Knauer, Francisco Mancebo and Dion Smith.

Florenz Knauer, Francisco Mancebo and Dion Smith.
(Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic)
Image 2 of 6

Paco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai)

Paco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 3 of 6

The peloton climbs out of Prineville

The peloton climbs out of Prineville
(Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic)
Image 4 of 6

An early breakaway during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic

An early breakaway during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic)
Image 5 of 6

Colton Hartrich pushes the pace during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic.

Colton Hartrich pushes the pace during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic)
Image 6 of 6

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) tried todays road race after capturing another time trial title this weekend

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) tried todays road race after capturing another time trial title this weekend
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-ShoAir) won the opening stages of the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday in Bend, Oregon. 

The five-day race opened with a revised version of the classic McKenzie Pass Road Race. The 2015 route started west of Bend in Madras and passed through Prineville, Redmond and Sisters before finishing with a 22km climb to the Dee Wright Observatory amid the otherworldly lava fields at the top of Mckenzie Pass. 

Men's Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano4:46:20
2Florenz Knauer (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
3Dion Smith (Nzl) Hincapie Racing
4Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing0:00:03
5Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman
7Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:06
8Chris Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway
9Jorge Ortiz (USA) Dom360.com
10Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant Berry Farms

Women's Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air3:34:58
2Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:00:01
3Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:02
4Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:07
5Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:01:05
6Diane Moug (USA) Metromint Cycling0:01:27
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:40
8Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
9Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:01:41
10Leah Guloien (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosai

 

Latest on Cyclingnews