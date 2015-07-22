Mancebo, Armstrong win Cascade openers
Five-day race continues through Sunday
Stage 1: Madras - Dee Wright Observatory
Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-ShoAir) won the opening stages of the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday in Bend, Oregon.
The five-day race opened with a revised version of the classic McKenzie Pass Road Race. The 2015 route started west of Bend in Madras and passed through Prineville, Redmond and Sisters before finishing with a 22km climb to the Dee Wright Observatory amid the otherworldly lava fields at the top of Mckenzie Pass.
Men's Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|4:46:20
|2
|Florenz Knauer (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Hincapie Racing
|4
|Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
|0:00:03
|5
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman
|7
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:06
|8
|Chris Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway
|9
|Jorge Ortiz (USA) Dom360.com
|10
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
Women's Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|3:34:58
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:01
|3
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:02
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:05
|6
|Diane Moug (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:01:27
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:40
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|9
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:41
|10
|Leah Guloien (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosai
