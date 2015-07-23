Kristin Armstrong, Max Korus win Cascade time trial
Tanovitchii takes overall lead in men's race
Stage 2: Prineville -
Men's Top 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Korus (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|0:31:36
|2
|Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava
|0:00:11
|3
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:00:14
|4
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mikes Bikes
|0:00:31
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:32
|7
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|0:00:36
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:40
|9
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:48
|10
|Francisco Manceo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:53
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5:18:15
|2
|Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife p/b MarcPro Strava
|0:00:05
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:22
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canton Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:23
|5
|Diom Snith (Nzl) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:29
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|7
|Chris Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway
|0:00:45
|8
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:08
|9
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:01:16
|10
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway
|0:01:18
Women’s Top 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:34:00
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:47
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:01:12
|4
|Chloe Dygart (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:21
|5
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallasp/b Noise4Good
|0:02:14
|6
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:30
|7
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:39
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:41
|9
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:52
|10
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:54
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|4:08:47
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:52
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:01:29
|4
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:48
|5
|Chloe Dygart (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:15
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallasp/b Noise4Good
|0:04:05
|7
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:04:24
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:31
|9
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
|0:04:44
|10
|Diane Moug (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:04:46
