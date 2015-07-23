Trending

Kristin Armstrong, Max Korus win Cascade time trial

Tanovitchii takes overall lead in men's race

Image 1 of 2

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) on the way to today's win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 2

Max Korus (Bikereg) takes the men's elite US title

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Men's Top 10

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Korus (USA) Team Mikes Bikes0:31:36
2Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava0:00:11
3Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:00:14
4Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Nathaniel English (USA) Team Mikes Bikes0:00:31
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:32
7David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:36
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:40
9Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:48
10Francisco Manceo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:53

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5:18:15
2Justin Rossi (USA) Herbalife p/b MarcPro Strava0:00:05
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing)0:00:22
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Canton Bicycles-Shimano0:00:23
5Diom Snith (Nzl) Hincapie Racing0:00:29
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
7Chris Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway0:00:45
8Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:08
9Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:01:16
10Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway0:01:18

Women’s Top 10

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:34:00
2Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:00:47
3Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling0:01:12
4Chloe Dygart (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:21
5Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallasp/b Noise4Good0:02:14
6Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:02:30
7Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:39
8Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:41
9Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:02:52
10Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:02:54

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air4:08:47
2Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:00:52
3Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling0:01:29
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:48
5Chloe Dygart (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:15
6Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallasp/b Noise4Good0:04:05
7Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:04:24
8Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air0:04:31
9Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:04:44
10Diane Moug (USA) Metromint Cycling0:04:46

