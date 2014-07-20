Image 1 of 25 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) kept himself out of trouble in tonights fast crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) takes the win in downtown Bend. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 25 Riders take the first turn in tonights criterium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 25 Luis Ameran (Jamis) makes his way into the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 25 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) watches the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 25 Logan Owen (Bissell) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 25 Jesse Anthony (Optum) takes a turn on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 25 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) gets back to the break after a crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 25 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) closes a gap on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 25 Big crowds in Bend for tonights crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 25 Jelly Belly comes to the front to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 25 TIBCO leads with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 25 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes a corner in the crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 25 TIBCO spent the day controlling the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 25 The race passes by the old Tower Theater. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 25 Optum takes control of the front in the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 25 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) leads the sprint to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 25 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) happy after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 25 The mens podium after tonights stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 25 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) holds onto the mountain jersey going into the final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 25 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) took the win tonight and kept the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 25 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) on the front line in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 25 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) staying out of trouble at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 25 Fans came out on their bikes tonight to watch the races. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov added an emphatic exclamation mark to his overall lead at the Cascade Cycling Classic on Saturday night, out-sprinting the field and taking the victory during the stage 4 criterium in downtown Bend, Oregon.

In the women's race, Joanne Kiesanowski kept the Tibco-to the Top dominance rolling by winning the criterium ahead of Optum Pro Cycling's Joëlle Numainville and FCS-Zngine's Mia Loquai. Triple stage winner Lauren Stephens of Tibco held onto her yellow jersey heading into the final stage on Sunday.

Tvetcov, who was kitted up in the bright yellow skinsuit of the race leader, shocked even himself as he crossed the line ahead of Optum's Ryan Anderson and Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner, who won this stage last year.

“I was surprised, too,” the 25-year-old Jelly Belly rider said in the finishing straight after the race. “I was surprised. OK. Alright. Just go. There was nothing to lose now. I just go, and that's it.”

Tvetcov, who said he didn't believe he could actually win the stage until he crossed the white line at the finish, surprised a lot of people with the win, including his own director.

“We just wanted to keep him out of trouble and keep him safe, and Serghei won.” said Jelly Belly manager and director Danny Van Haute. “That's what the yellow jersey does for you, I guess. We're in [Tour de France overall leader Vincenzo] Nibali's footsteps, I guess.”

The twilight criterium took place on a similar course as previous years, but racers covered the elongated rectangle in reverse direction. The men's race started with attacks from Bissell, Hincapie, Jamis-Hagens Berman and a handful of others until a small front group finally formed about 10 laps into the 70-minute race.

The six-rider breakaway included points leader Logan Owen (Bissell), mountains leader Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop), Griffin Easter (Airgas), Jesse Anthony (Optum), David Santos (KHS-Maxxis), Luis Amaran (Jamis) and Oscar Clark (Hincapie).

The escapees' advantage grew to 20 seconds before McCabe crashed in the off-camber, slightly downhill second turn of the course and sent himself and three other riders to the pits for a free lap. All but Santos were pushed back into the breakaway, but the group's impetus had been lost. After that, Jelly Belly's chase started slowly whittling away at the advantage until Anthony jumped away solo with about 12 laps remaining.

The rest of the break quickly fell back into the field, which eventually pulled Anthony back with seven lap to go. Optum took over the front of the peloton on the next lap and continued to ratchet up the pace heading into the finale.

On the final lap, Jelly Belly's Freddie Rodriguez brought Tvetcov to the front of the pack on the front straight, but his leadout was a little too quick, and Tvetcov lost his wheel as they went through the first and second turns. But the overall leader waited patiently and played off the Optum leadout before making his final jump in the second-to-last corner.

“Freddie jumped and said, 'Hey, let's go up the side and stay out of trouble,'” Tvetcov said. “I jumped and got on a wheel that was just behind him. I jumped to another Optum guy and waited. Freddie looked back and saw I wasn't on his wheel, so he just pulled off. The Optum guy just drilled it, and I jumped on the turn and started the sprint.”

Tvetcov was able to hold off Anderson and Magner, with Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke closing in as well.

With a 10 second time bonus for the winner, Tvetcov now leads Zepuntke in the overall by 11 seconds and Incycle-Predator's Andres Diaz by 41 seconds. Optum's Tom Zirbel is fourth, 44 seconds down, while Hincapie's Joey Rosskopf is 52 seconds behind in fifth.

Tibco's sweep continues

After winning the prologue and the first three stages while putting Stephens in yellow with a commanding lead, Tibco went into the Saturday night criterium as an overwhelming favorite for another stage victory. The blue-and-white squad delivered with Kiesanowski.

“In the end, we were able to ramp it up that little bit extra in the last three laps so nobody could come around,” Kiesanowski said. “The girls did just a textbook leadout, you know, peeling off one after the other until there was one left taking me around the last corner, and that's all I needed.”

But before the team could launch sprinter Kiesanowksi to the win with the textbook leadout, the team had to control the 50 minute race that saw multiple attacks and escape attempts. The FCS-Zngine team of overall runner-up Amber Neben appeared determined to make Stephen's squad expend as much energy as possible before Sunday's final stage.

But Tibco appeared even more determined not to let anyone get up the road. Solo escape attempts appeared to be the order of the day, as riders would gain a small gap for several laps before fading back into the field.

“My team was just so amazing,” Kiesanowski said. “The whole race we just kept it calm and kept in front the whole way, you know, just in a big paceline. We didn't let anything worry us, and when they got away on the front stretch we just kept controlling it and bringing them back slowly.”

KHS-Maxxis rider Joy McCulloch tried a solo flyer with two laps remaining, but the field was back together with Tibco on the front as the riders got the bell signifying one lap to go. From there, Tibco lined it up for Kiesanowski and delivered the Kiwi sprinter to the line with room to spare.

Stephens finished the stage fifth behind Twenty16's Kaitlin Antonneau and will take a gap of 1:14 over Neben into Sunday's final stage. Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman, who has been riding all week with a broken wrist, is currently third overall, 1:34 down. Twenty16's Alison Tetrick and Allie Dragoo are fourth and fifth, 1:55 and 2:03 down, respectively.

Sunday afternoon's stage will take place on the Awbrey Butte course that has decided multiple national championships, although there is a new uphill finish this year. The men will cover five laps of the course for 132.8km, while the women will race three laps for a total of 81.6km.

“We're looking forward to the last stage,” Kiesanowski said. “It's always a hot, hilly and hard stage, you know, up Archie Briggs and the whole Awbrey Butte circuit, so we're ready for a tough race. We'll rest up tonight and be ready to go again tomorrow.”

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 1:16:54 2 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 3 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 6 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 7 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 8 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 9 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 10 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 11 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 12 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 14 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 15 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 16 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 17 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 18 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 19 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 20 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 21 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 22 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 23 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 24 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 25 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 26 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 27 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 28 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 29 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:00:05 30 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 31 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 32 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 33 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 34 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 35 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 36 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 37 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 38 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 39 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 40 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 41 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 42 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 43 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 44 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 45 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 46 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 47 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 48 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 49 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 50 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 51 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 52 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 53 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 54 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 55 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 56 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 57 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 58 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 59 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 60 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 61 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 62 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 63 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 64 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 65 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 66 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:14 67 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 68 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 69 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 70 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 71 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 72 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 73 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 74 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 75 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 76 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 77 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 78 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 79 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 80 Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 81 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 82 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 83 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 84 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 85 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 86 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 87 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 88 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 89 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) 90 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 91 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 92 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 93 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 94 Kyle Murphy 95 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 96 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 97 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 98 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 99 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 100 Coulton Hartrich 101 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 102 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 103 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 104 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 105 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 106 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 107 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 108 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 109 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 110 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 111 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 112 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 113 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 114 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 115 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 116 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 117 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 118 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 119 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 120 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 121 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 122 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 123 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 124 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23) 125 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 126 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 127 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 128 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 129 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 130 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 131 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 132 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 133 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 134 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 135 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 136 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 137 Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) 138 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 139 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 140 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 141 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 0:00:34 142 Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:00:36 143 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:43 144 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:01:10 145 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:01:43 146 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 147 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:01:45 148 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 149 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:55 150 Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) 151 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 152 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 153 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:03:26 154 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:30 155 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 156 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 157 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:03:40 158 Marcos Lazzarotto 159 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 160 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 161 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 162 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 163 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 164 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 165 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 166 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:03:51 167 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 168 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 169 Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 170 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 171 Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) 0:04:03 172 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 0:04:31

Men sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 3 pts 2 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 2 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 1

Men sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 pts 2 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 1

Men sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 3 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 1

Men sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4 3 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 2 5 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 1

Men young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 1:16:54 2 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 5 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 6 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 7 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 8 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 9 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:00:05 10 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 11 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 12 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 13 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 14 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 15 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 16 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 17 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 18 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 19 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 20 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 21 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 22 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 23 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 24 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 25 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 26 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 27 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:14 28 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 29 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 30 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 31 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 32 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 33 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 34 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 35 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 36 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 37 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 38 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 39 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 40 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 41 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 42 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 43 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 44 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 45 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 46 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 47 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23) 48 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 49 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 50 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 51 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 52 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 53 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 54 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 55 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:01:43 56 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:01:45 57 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:55 58 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 59 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:03:30 60 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:03:40 61 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 62 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 63 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 64 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 65 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:03:51 66 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 67 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)

Men team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Sportswear 3:50:42 2 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 4 SmartStop 5 BMC Development Team 0:00:05 6 Team H&R Block 7 Bissell Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 9 California Giant / Specialized 10 Airgas Cycling 11 Marc Pro - Strava 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 0:00:19 13 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 14 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 0:00:24 15 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:00:28 16 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:00:33 17 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 18 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 19 Hagens Berman U23 20 Team Rio Grande Cycling 21 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 22 BMW Development Team 0:00:42 23 Incycle-Predator Components 0:02:09 24 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 0:04:41 25 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 0:07:24

Men generall classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 10:24:59 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:21 3 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:41 4 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:00:44 5 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:52 6 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 7 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:20 8 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:28 9 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:29 10 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 0:01:34 11 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:49 12 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:53 13 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 0:01:55 14 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:58 15 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:02:00 16 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:02:03 17 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 0:02:17 18 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:19 19 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:02:22 20 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:27 21 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 0:02:29 22 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:30 23 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:47 24 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 25 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:02:49 26 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:02:50 27 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:02:53 28 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 29 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:54 30 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:02 31 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:18 32 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 33 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:24 34 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:03:30 35 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 36 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:31 37 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 38 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:33 39 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:35 40 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:41 41 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 0:03:48 42 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:57 43 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:04:08 44 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:04:18 45 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:23 46 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:04:24 47 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:04:32 48 Coulton Hartrich 0:05:06 49 Kyle Murphy 0:05:22 50 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 51 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:26 52 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:05:37 53 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:05:41 54 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:05:42 55 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 0:05:49 56 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:05:54 57 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:06:08 58 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:06:19 59 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:06:31 60 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:06:39 61 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:06:47 62 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:06:52 63 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 0:06:57 64 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:07:00 65 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:07:04 66 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:07:05 67 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:07:11 68 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:23 69 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 0:07:24 70 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:07:30 71 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 0:07:36 72 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:07:41 73 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 0:07:44 74 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 0:07:47 75 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:17 76 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:08:22 77 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:08:23 78 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:08:26 79 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:29 80 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:08:41 81 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:08:43 82 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:08:44 83 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:45 84 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 0:08:54 85 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:08:57 86 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:09:05 87 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:09:18 88 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:27 89 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:09:28 90 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 0:09:32 91 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:51 92 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:10:04 93 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:10:16 94 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:10:18 95 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:10:24 96 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:28 97 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:10:36 98 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:58 99 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 100 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:11:04 101 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:11:12 102 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:11:22 103 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 104 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:11:31 105 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 106 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:11:41 107 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:11:44 108 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:11:45 109 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:49 110 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:12:24 111 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:12:29 112 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:12:52 113 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:24 114 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 0:13:30 115 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:13:34 116 Owen Logan (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:13:35 117 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 118 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:13:36 119 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:13:56 120 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 121 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:14:00 122 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23) 0:14:12 123 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 124 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:14:14 125 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:14:41 126 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:14:48 127 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 128 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 0:15:36 129 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:15:41 130 Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:15:57 131 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:16:10 132 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:16:12 133 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:16:16 134 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 0:16:22 135 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:16:29 136 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:16:53 137 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:17:14 138 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 0:17:22 139 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:17:30 140 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:17:44 141 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 0:17:45 142 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 143 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:17:47 144 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:17:48 145 Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:17:53 146 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 147 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:18:26 148 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 149 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:18:28 150 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:18:32 151 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:19:11 152 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:19:40 153 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:20:34 154 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:22:55 155 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:25:09 156 Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) 0:27:03 157 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:28:25 158 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:30:59 159 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:34:17 160 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:36:31 161 Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:37:51 162 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:38:42 163 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 0:40:04 164 Marcos Lazzarotto 0:40:15 165 Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) 0:40:56 166 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:43:44 167 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 0:47:59 168 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:48:55 169 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 0:51:49 170 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:54:30 171 Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) 1:04:08 172 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 1:14:22

Men sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 7 3 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 5 4 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 5 5 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4 6 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 7 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 3 8 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 9 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 2 10 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 2 11 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 12 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 13 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 1 14 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 1 15 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1

Men young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 10:25:20 2 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:31 3 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:59 4 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:26 5 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:02:28 6 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:02:32 7 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 8 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:41 9 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:10 10 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 11 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:20 12 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:36 13 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:04:11 14 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:05 15 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:05:20 16 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:05:33 17 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:06:10 18 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:06:26 19 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:06:31 20 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 0:06:36 21 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:06:50 22 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:02 23 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 0:07:26 24 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:07:56 25 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:08:02 26 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:08 27 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:08:23 28 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:24 29 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:08:57 30 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:06 31 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 0:09:11 32 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:09:43 33 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:10:03 34 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:37 35 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:10:43 36 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:11:01 37 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:11:10 38 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:11:24 39 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:12:08 40 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:13:13 41 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:13:14 42 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 43 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:13:15 44 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:13:35 45 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23) 0:13:51 46 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 47 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:14:27 48 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 0:15:15 49 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:15:20 50 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:15:51 51 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 0:16:01 52 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:16:08 53 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:16:32 54 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 0:17:01 55 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:17:23 56 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:17:24 57 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:17:27 58 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:17:32 59 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:18:50 60 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:19:19 61 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:20:13 62 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:22:34 63 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:38:21 64 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:43:23 65 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 0:47:38 66 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:48:34 67 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:54:09

Men team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 31:18:06 2 Bissell Cycling Team 0:00:40 3 Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:42 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:49 5 SmartStop 0:02:15 6 Marc Pro - Strava 0:05:21 7 California Giant / Specialized 0:06:06 8 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:06:56 9 BMC Development Team 0:07:17 10 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 0:08:04 11 Incycle-Predator Components 0:08:06 12 Team H&R Block 0:10:47 13 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:11:40 14 Hagens Berman U23 0:11:54 15 Airgas Cycling 0:14:31 16 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:15:19 17 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:16:27 18 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 0:20:13 19 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:23:41 20 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 0:24:52 21 BMW Development Team 0:25:27 22 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 0:26:30 23 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 0:26:49 24 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 0:51:23 25 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 2:05:53

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:51:09 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 4 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 5 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 6 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 7 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 8 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 9 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 10 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 11 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 12 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 13 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 14 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 15 Joy Mcculloch 16 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 17 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 18 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 19 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 20 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 21 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 22 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 23 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 24 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 25 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 26 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 27 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 28 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 29 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 30 Julie Emmerman 0:51:17 31 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 32 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 33 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 34 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 35 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 36 Caroline Mani 37 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 38 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 39 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 40 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 41 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 42 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 43 Jacqueline Parker 44 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 45 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 46 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:51:23 47 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 48 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 49 Athena Countouriotis 0:51:26 50 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 51 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 52 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 53 Alexandra Burton 54 Courteney Lowe 55 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 56 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 57 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 58 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 59 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 60 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 61 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 62 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 63 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 64 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 65 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:51:53 66 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 67 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:53:11 68 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:53:34 69 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:54:20 70 Rebecca Marsh 0:54:47 71 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 0:55:24 72 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:55:47 73 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 74 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 75 Maddi Campbell 76 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:56:49 77 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 78 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)

Women sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 pts 2 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 2 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Women sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 3 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2 3 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 1

Women sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 3 pts 2 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 2 3 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1

Women sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 3 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 4 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 5 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 1

Women young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:51:09 2 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:00:17 3 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:02:25 4 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:04:38 5 Maddi Campbell

Women team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO 2:33:27 2 Team TWENTY16 3 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 4 Vanderkitten 5 Trek-Red Truck 0:00:08 6 Team Cloud 7 ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing 0:00:16 8 Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:00:17 9 Metromint Cycling 0:00:24 10 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:31 11 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:00:51

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 7:34:44 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:14 3 Julie Emmerman 0:01:34 4 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:01:55 5 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:02:03 6 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:31 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:02:44 8 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 0:02:45 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:03:01 10 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 0:03:09 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:03:13 12 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 0:03:23 13 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:03:32 14 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:03:53 15 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:03:57 16 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:04:03 17 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:33 18 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:05:13 19 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:05:21 20 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:05:56 21 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:07:06 22 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 0:07:23 23 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:07:38 24 Jacqueline Parker 0:07:41 25 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 0:07:47 26 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:07:49 27 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 0:07:50 28 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 0:08:15 29 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:08:24 30 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 0:09:18 31 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 0:09:49 32 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:10:01 33 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:10:26 34 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 0:10:35 35 Courteney Lowe 0:11:29 36 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:11:39 37 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:11:40 38 Caroline Mani 0:11:46 39 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:12:04 40 Joy Mcculloch 41 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:12:06 42 Alexandra Burton 0:12:19 43 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:13:12 44 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 0:13:19 45 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:13:36 46 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:14:13 47 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:14:18 48 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:14:56 49 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:15:01 50 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:15:27 51 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:15:43 52 Athena Countouriotis 0:15:47 53 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:15:58 54 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:16:01 55 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 0:16:09 56 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:16:16 57 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 0:16:26 58 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:16:41 59 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 0:16:49 60 Maddi Campbell 0:17:21 61 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:18:03 62 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:19:03 63 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:19:18 64 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:19:20 65 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 0:19:44 66 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:24:24 67 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:24:38 68 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 0:24:42 69 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 0:24:47 70 Rebecca Marsh 0:25:12 71 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 0:28:27 72 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:31:17 73 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:35:55 74 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:41:33 75 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:41:45 76 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 0:42:41 77 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 0:45:09 78 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:47:18

Women sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 9 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 7 3 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 5 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 5 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 3 6 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 7 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 8 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 9 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 10 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 2 11 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 12 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 1 13 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 1

Women young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 7:37:28 2 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:13:14 3 Maddi Campbell 0:14:37 4 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:16:34 5 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:44:34