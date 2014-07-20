Trending

Image 1 of 25

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 25

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) kept himself out of trouble in tonights fast crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 25

Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO) takes the win in downtown Bend.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 25

Riders take the first turn in tonights criterium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 25

Luis Ameran (Jamis) makes his way into the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 25

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) watches the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 25

Logan Owen (Bissell) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 25

Jesse Anthony (Optum) takes a turn on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 25

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) gets back to the break after a crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 25

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) closes a gap on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 25

Big crowds in Bend for tonights crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 25

Jelly Belly comes to the front to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 25

TIBCO leads with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 25

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes a corner in the crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 25

TIBCO spent the day controlling the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 25

The race passes by the old Tower Theater.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 25

Optum takes control of the front in the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 25

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) leads the sprint to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 25

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) happy after his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 25

The mens podium after tonights stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 25

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) holds onto the mountain jersey going into the final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 25

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) took the win tonight and kept the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 25

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) on the front line in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 25

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) staying out of trouble at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 25

Fans came out on their bikes tonight to watch the races.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov added an emphatic exclamation mark to his overall lead at the Cascade Cycling Classic on Saturday night, out-sprinting the field and taking the victory during the stage 4 criterium in downtown Bend, Oregon.

In the women's race, Joanne Kiesanowski kept the Tibco-to the Top dominance rolling by winning the criterium ahead of Optum Pro Cycling's Joëlle Numainville and FCS-Zngine's Mia Loquai. Triple stage winner Lauren Stephens of Tibco held onto her yellow jersey heading into the final stage on Sunday.

Tvetcov, who was kitted up in the bright yellow skinsuit of the race leader, shocked even himself as he crossed the line ahead of Optum's Ryan Anderson and Hincapie Sportswear's Ty Magner, who won this stage last year.

“I was surprised, too,” the 25-year-old Jelly Belly rider said in the finishing straight after the race. “I was surprised. OK. Alright. Just go. There was nothing to lose now. I just go, and that's it.”

Tvetcov, who said he didn't believe he could actually win the stage until he crossed the white line at the finish, surprised a lot of people with the win, including his own director.

“We just wanted to keep him out of trouble and keep him safe, and Serghei won.” said Jelly Belly manager and director Danny Van Haute. “That's what the yellow jersey does for you, I guess. We're in [Tour de France overall leader Vincenzo] Nibali's footsteps, I guess.”

The twilight criterium took place on a similar course as previous years, but racers covered the elongated rectangle in reverse direction. The men's race started with attacks from Bissell, Hincapie, Jamis-Hagens Berman and a handful of others until a small front group finally formed about 10 laps into the 70-minute race.

The six-rider breakaway included points leader Logan Owen (Bissell), mountains leader Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop), Griffin Easter (Airgas), Jesse Anthony (Optum), David Santos (KHS-Maxxis), Luis Amaran (Jamis) and Oscar Clark (Hincapie).

The escapees' advantage grew to 20 seconds before McCabe crashed in the off-camber, slightly downhill second turn of the course and sent himself and three other riders to the pits for a free lap. All but Santos were pushed back into the breakaway, but the group's impetus had been lost. After that, Jelly Belly's chase started slowly whittling away at the advantage until Anthony jumped away solo with about 12 laps remaining.

The rest of the break quickly fell back into the field, which eventually pulled Anthony back with seven lap to go. Optum took over the front of the peloton on the next lap and continued to ratchet up the pace heading into the finale.

On the final lap, Jelly Belly's Freddie Rodriguez brought Tvetcov to the front of the pack on the front straight, but his leadout was a little too quick, and Tvetcov lost his wheel as they went through the first and second turns. But the overall leader waited patiently and played off the Optum leadout before making his final jump in the second-to-last corner.

“Freddie jumped and said, 'Hey, let's go up the side and stay out of trouble,'” Tvetcov said. “I jumped and got on a wheel that was just behind him. I jumped to another Optum guy and waited. Freddie looked back and saw I wasn't on his wheel, so he just pulled off. The Optum guy just drilled it, and I jumped on the turn and started the sprint.”

Tvetcov was able to hold off Anderson and Magner, with Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke closing in as well.

With a 10 second time bonus for the winner, Tvetcov now leads Zepuntke in the overall by 11 seconds and Incycle-Predator's Andres Diaz by 41 seconds. Optum's Tom Zirbel is fourth, 44 seconds down, while Hincapie's Joey Rosskopf is 52 seconds behind in fifth.

Tibco's sweep continues

After winning the prologue and the first three stages while putting Stephens in yellow with a commanding lead, Tibco went into the Saturday night criterium as an overwhelming favorite for another stage victory. The blue-and-white squad delivered with Kiesanowski.

“In the end, we were able to ramp it up that little bit extra in the last three laps so nobody could come around,” Kiesanowski said. “The girls did just a textbook leadout, you know, peeling off one after the other until there was one left taking me around the last corner, and that's all I needed.”

But before the team could launch sprinter Kiesanowksi to the win with the textbook leadout, the team had to control the 50 minute race that saw multiple attacks and escape attempts. The FCS-Zngine team of overall runner-up Amber Neben appeared determined to make Stephen's squad expend as much energy as possible before Sunday's final stage.

But Tibco appeared even more determined not to let anyone get up the road. Solo escape attempts appeared to be the order of the day, as riders would gain a small gap for several laps before fading back into the field.

“My team was just so amazing,” Kiesanowski said. “The whole race we just kept it calm and kept in front the whole way, you know, just in a big paceline. We didn't let anything worry us, and when they got away on the front stretch we just kept controlling it and bringing them back slowly.”

KHS-Maxxis rider Joy McCulloch tried a solo flyer with two laps remaining, but the field was back together with Tibco on the front as the riders got the bell signifying one lap to go. From there, Tibco lined it up for Kiesanowski and delivered the Kiwi sprinter to the line with room to spare.

Stephens finished the stage fifth behind Twenty16's Kaitlin Antonneau and will take a gap of 1:14 over Neben into Sunday's final stage. Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman, who has been riding all week with a broken wrist, is currently third overall, 1:34 down. Twenty16's Alison Tetrick and Allie Dragoo are fourth and fifth, 1:55 and 2:03 down, respectively.

Sunday afternoon's stage will take place on the Awbrey Butte course that has decided multiple national championships, although there is a new uphill finish this year. The men will cover five laps of the course for 132.8km, while the women will race three laps for a total of 81.6km.

“We're looking forward to the last stage,” Kiesanowski said. “It's always a hot, hilly and hard stage, you know, up Archie Briggs and the whole Awbrey Butte circuit, so we're ready for a tough race. We'll rest up tonight and be ready to go again tomorrow.”

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)1:16:54
2Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
3Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
4Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
5Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
6Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
7Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
8Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
9Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
10Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
11Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
12Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
13Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
14Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
15Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
16Josh Berry (SmartStop)
17Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
18Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
19Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
20Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
21Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
22Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
23Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
24Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
25Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
26Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
27Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
28Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
29Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:05
30Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
31Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
32Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
33Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
34Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
35Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
36Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
37Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
38Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
39Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
40Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
41Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
42Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
43Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
44Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)
45Griffin Easter (Air Gas)
46Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
47James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
48Julian Kyer (SmartStop)
49Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
50Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
51William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
52Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
53Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
54Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
55Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
56Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
57Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
58Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
59William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
60Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
61Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
62Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
63Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
64Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
65Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
66Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:14
67Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
68David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
69Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
70Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
71Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
72Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
73Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
74Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
75Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
76Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
77Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
78Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
79Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
80Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
81Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
82Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
83Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
84Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
85Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
86Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
87Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
88Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
89Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
90Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
91Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
92Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
93Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
94Kyle Murphy
95Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
96Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
97Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
98Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
99Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
100Coulton Hartrich
101Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
102Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
103Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
104Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
105Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
106Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
107Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
108Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
109Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
110James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
111Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
112Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
113Rob Britton (SmartStop)
114Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
115Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
116Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
117Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
118Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
119Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
120Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
121Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
122Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
123Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
124Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23)
125Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
126Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
127Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
128Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
129Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
130Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
131Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
132William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
133Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
134Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
135Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
136Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
137Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
138Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
139Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
140Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
141Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)0:00:34
142Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:00:36
143Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:43
144Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:01:10
145Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:01:43
146Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
147Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:01:45
148Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
149Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:55
150Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)
151Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
152Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
153Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:03:26
154Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:30
155Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
156Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
157Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:03:40
158Marcos Lazzarotto
159Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
160Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
161Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
162Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
163Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
164Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
165Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
166Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:03:51
167Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
168Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
169Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
170Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
171Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)0:04:03
172Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)0:04:31

Men sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)3pts
2Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)2
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)1

Men sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3pts
2Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)2
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)1

Men sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)3pts
2Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)2
3Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)1

Men sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)5pts
2Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4
3Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)3
4Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)2
5Kris Dahl (SmartStop)1

Men young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)1:16:54
2Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
4Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
5Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
6Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
7Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
8Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
9Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:00:05
10Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
11Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
12Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
13Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
14Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
15Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
16Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
17Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
18Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
19Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
20Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
21James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
22Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
23William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
24Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
25Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
26Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
27Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:14
28Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
29Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
30Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
31Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
32Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
33Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
34Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
35Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
36Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
37Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
38Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
39Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
40Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
41Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
42Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
43Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
44Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
45Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
46Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
47Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23)
48Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
49Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
50Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
51Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
52Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
53Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
54Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
55Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:01:43
56Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:01:45
57Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:55
58Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
59Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:03:30
60Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:03:40
61Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
62Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
63Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
64Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
65Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:03:51
66Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
67Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)

Men team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear3:50:42
2Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
3Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies
4SmartStop
5BMC Development Team0:00:05
6Team H&R Block
7Bissell Cycling Team0:00:10
8Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
9California Giant / Specialized
10Airgas Cycling
11Marc Pro - Strava
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:00:19
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
14Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles0:00:24
15KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:00:28
16LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:00:33
17Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores
18Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
19Hagens Berman U23
20Team Rio Grande Cycling
21CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team
22BMW Development Team0:00:42
23Incycle-Predator Components0:02:09
24Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank0:04:41
25Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite0:07:24

Men generall classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)10:24:59
2Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:21
3Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:41
4Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:44
5Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:52
6James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
7Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:20
8Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:28
9Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:29
10Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)0:01:34
11Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:49
12Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:53
13Julian Kyer (SmartStop)0:01:55
14Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:58
15Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:02:00
16Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:02:03
17Josh Berry (SmartStop)0:02:17
18Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:19
19William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:02:22
20Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:27
21Rob Britton (SmartStop)0:02:29
22Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:30
23Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:02:47
24Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
25Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:02:49
26Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:02:50
27Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:02:53
28Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
29Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:54
30Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:02
31Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:18
32Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
33Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:24
34Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:03:30
35Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
36Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:31
37Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
38Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:33
39Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:35
40Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:41
41Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)0:03:48
42Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:57
43Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:04:08
44Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:04:18
45Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:23
46Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:04:24
47Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:04:32
48Coulton Hartrich0:05:06
49Kyle Murphy0:05:22
50Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
51Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:26
52Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:05:37
53Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:05:41
54David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:05:42
55Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)0:05:49
56Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:05:54
57Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:08
58Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:06:19
59Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:06:31
60Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:06:39
61Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:06:47
62Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:06:52
63Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)0:06:57
64Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:07:00
65Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:07:04
66Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:07:05
67Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:07:11
68Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:23
69Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)0:07:24
70Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:07:30
71Griffin Easter (Air Gas)0:07:36
72Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:41
73Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)0:07:44
74Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:07:47
75Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:17
76Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:08:22
77Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:08:23
78Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:08:26
79Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:29
80Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:08:41
81Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:08:43
82Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:08:44
83Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:45
84Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)0:08:54
85Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:08:57
86Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:09:05
87Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:09:18
88Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:27
89James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:09:28
90Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:09:32
91Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:09:51
92Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:10:04
93Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:10:16
94Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:10:18
95Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:10:24
96Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:28
97Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:10:36
98Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:58
99Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
100Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:11:04
101Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:11:12
102Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:11:22
103Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
104Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:11:31
105Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
106Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:11:41
107Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:11:44
108Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:11:45
109Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:11:49
110Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:12:24
111Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:12:29
112Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:12:52
113Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:24
114Michael Torckler (SmartStop)0:13:30
115Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:13:34
116Owen Logan (Bissell Cycling Team)0:13:35
117Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
118Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:13:36
119Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:13:56
120Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
121Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:14:00
122Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23)0:14:12
123Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
124Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:14:14
125Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:14:41
126Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:14:48
127Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
128Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:15:36
129Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:15:41
130Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:15:57
131Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:16:10
132Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:16:12
133Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:16:16
134Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:16:22
135Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:16:29
136Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:16:53
137William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:17:14
138Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:17:22
139Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:17:30
140Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:17:44
141Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)0:17:45
142Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
143Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:17:47
144William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:17:48
145Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:17:53
146Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
147Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:18:26
148Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
149Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)0:18:28
150Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:18:32
151Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:19:11
152Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:19:40
153Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:20:34
154Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:22:55
155Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:25:09
156Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)0:27:03
157Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:28:25
158Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:30:59
159Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:34:17
160Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:36:31
161Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:37:51
162Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:38:42
163Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)0:40:04
164Marcos Lazzarotto0:40:15
165Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)0:40:56
166Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:43:44
167Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:47:59
168Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:48:55
169Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)0:51:49
170Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:54:30
171Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)1:04:08
172Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)1:14:22

Men sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)10pts
2Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)7
3Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)5
4Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)5
5Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4
6Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
7Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)3
8Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)3
9Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)2
10Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)2
11Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)2
12Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)2
13Kris Dahl (SmartStop)1
14Michael Torckler (SmartStop)1
15Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1

Men young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)10:25:20
2James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:31
3Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:59
4Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:26
5Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:02:28
6Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:02:32
7Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
8Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:41
9Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:10
10Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
11Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:20
12Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:36
13Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:04:11
14Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:05
15Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:05:20
16Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:05:33
17Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:06:10
18Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:06:26
19Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:06:31
20Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)0:06:36
21Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:50
22Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:02
23Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:07:26
24Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:07:56
25Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:08:02
26Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:08
27Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:08:23
28Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:24
29Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:08:57
30Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:06
31Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:09:11
32Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:09:43
33Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:10:03
34Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:37
35Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:10:43
36Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:11:01
37Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:11:10
38Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:11:24
39Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:12:08
40Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:13:13
41Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:13:14
42Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
43Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:13:15
44Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:13:35
45Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23)0:13:51
46Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
47Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:14:27
48Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:15:15
49Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:15:20
50Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:15:51
51Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:16:01
52Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:16:08
53Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:16:32
54Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:17:01
55Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:17:23
56Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:17:24
57William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:17:27
58Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:17:32
59Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:18:50
60Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:19:19
61Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:20:13
62Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:22:34
63Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:38:21
64Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:43:23
65Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:47:38
66Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:48:34
67Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:54:09

Men team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies31:18:06
2Bissell Cycling Team0:00:40
3Hincapie Sportswear0:00:42
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:49
5SmartStop0:02:15
6Marc Pro - Strava0:05:21
7California Giant / Specialized0:06:06
8Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:06:56
9BMC Development Team0:07:17
10Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros0:08:04
11Incycle-Predator Components0:08:06
12Team H&R Block0:10:47
13Team Rio Grande Cycling0:11:40
14Hagens Berman U230:11:54
15Airgas Cycling0:14:31
16LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:15:19
17KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:16:27
18Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:20:13
19Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:23:41
20Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:24:52
21BMW Development Team0:25:27
22Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles0:26:30
23CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team0:26:49
24Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank0:51:23
25Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite2:05:53

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:51:09
2Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
4Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
5Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
6Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
7Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
8Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
9Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
10Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
11Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
12Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
13Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)
14Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
15Joy Mcculloch
16Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
17Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
18Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
19Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
20Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
21Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
22Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
23Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
24Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
25Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
26Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
27Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)
28Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
29Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)
30Julie Emmerman0:51:17
31Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
32Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
33Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
34Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
35Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
36Caroline Mani
37Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)
38Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
39Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
40Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
41Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)
42Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
43Jacqueline Parker
44Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)
45Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)
46Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:51:23
47Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
48Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
49Athena Countouriotis0:51:26
50Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
51Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
52Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
53Alexandra Burton
54Courteney Lowe
55Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
56Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
57Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
58Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
59Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
60Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
61Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
62Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)
63Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
64Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
65Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:51:53
66Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
67Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:53:11
68Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:53:34
69Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:54:20
70Rebecca Marsh0:54:47
71Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:55:24
72Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:55:47
73Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
74Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
75Maddi Campbell
76Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:56:49
77Jennifer App (Team Cloud)
78Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)

Women sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3pts
2Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)2
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Women sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)3pts
2Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2
3Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1

Women sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)3pts
2Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)2
3Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1

Women sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3
4Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
5Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)1

Women young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:51:09
2Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:00:17
3Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:02:25
4Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:04:38
5Maddi Campbell

Women team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO2:33:27
2Team TWENTY16
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
4Vanderkitten
5Trek-Red Truck0:00:08
6Team Cloud
7ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:00:16
8Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:00:17
9Metromint Cycling0:00:24
10DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:31
11SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:00:51

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)7:34:44
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:14
3Julie Emmerman0:01:34
4Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:01:55
5Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:02:03
6Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:31
7Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:02:44
8Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)0:02:45
9Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:03:01
10Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)0:03:09
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:03:13
12Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)0:03:23
13Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:03:32
14Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:03:53
15Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:03:57
16Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:04:03
17Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:33
18Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:05:13
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:05:21
20Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:05:56
21Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:07:06
22Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)0:07:23
23Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:07:38
24Jacqueline Parker0:07:41
25Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:07:47
26Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:07:49
27Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)0:07:50
28Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)0:08:15
29Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:08:24
30Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)0:09:18
31Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)0:09:49
32Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:10:01
33Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:10:26
34Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)0:10:35
35Courteney Lowe0:11:29
36Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:11:39
37Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:11:40
38Caroline Mani0:11:46
39Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:12:04
40Joy Mcculloch
41Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:12:06
42Alexandra Burton0:12:19
43Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:13:12
44Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)0:13:19
45Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:13:36
46Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:14:13
47Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:14:18
48Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:14:56
49Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:15:01
50Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:15:27
51Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:15:43
52Athena Countouriotis0:15:47
53Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:15:58
54Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:16:01
55Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)0:16:09
56Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:16:16
57Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)0:16:26
58Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:16:41
59Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)0:16:49
60Maddi Campbell0:17:21
61Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:18:03
62Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:19:03
63Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:19:18
64Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:19:20
65Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)0:19:44
66Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:24:24
67Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:24:38
68Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:24:42
69Jennifer App (Team Cloud)0:24:47
70Rebecca Marsh0:25:12
71Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:28:27
72Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:31:17
73Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:35:55
74Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:41:33
75Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:41:45
76Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:42:41
77Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:45:09
78Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:47:18

Women sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)9pts
2Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)7
3Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)5
4Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
5Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)3
6Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
7Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3
8Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3
9Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
10Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)2
11Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
12Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)1
13Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)1

Women young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)7:37:28
2Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:13:14
3Maddi Campbell0:14:37
4Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:16:34
5Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:44:34

Women team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO22:49:05
2Team TWENTY160:01:34
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:03:14
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:11:23
5Vanderkitten0:12:34
6ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:15:22
7Metromint Cycling0:20:49
8Trek-Red Truck0:23:14
9SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:24:36
10Team Cloud0:33:57
11Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:38:40

 

