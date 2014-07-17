Trending

Marcotte, Stephens win stage one of Cascade Classic

Marcotte takes over race lead, Stephens remains in leader's jersey

Newly crowned US Road Champion, Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop) gets to wear his new threads for the first time today. Lookin' good

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

US pro champion Eric Marcottte (Team SmartStop) sprinted to victory Wednesday during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon, and claimed the overall race lead from Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Zirbel.

"Honestly, without knowing the finish, it was really whoever got to that last corner first, and it was me, and nobody could come around," Marcotte said. "I'm not saying I was stronger than everybody, but that was such a tight corner that you couldn't really do anything after that, so I ended up holding it to the line. So it was pretty cool."

In the women's race, prologue winner Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To the Top) bridged to a late-race break on the final climb and soloed in for the win, consolidating her overall lead heading into Thursday's individual time trial. FCS/Zngine's Amber Neben was second, three seconds in arrears, followed by DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder. Stepehens now leads Neben by 19 seconds in the overall. Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski is third, 39 seconds down.

Wednesday's stage was a quick replacement for a planned stage on the Warm Spring Reservation north of Bend after wildfires caused by weekend lightning forced a change of venue and an alternate course. The men circled Mt. Bachelor west of Bend two times for a total of 155.2km. The women circled the mountain once for a total of 118.4km. The climb to Bachelor up Sparks Grade, which the men tackled twice, provided the main obstacle of the day.

The men wasted little time getting underway, with a six-rider breakaway peeling away from the 200-plus rider pack during the long opening descent. Smart Stop placed Rob Britton and Mike Torckler in the group, although Britton quickly flatted and dropped back to the peloton. The Smart Stop riders were joined by Bissell Development Team's Logan Owen, BMC Development Team's Tyler Williams, California-Giant's Torey Phillip and H&R Block's Stuart Wight.

Williams and Wight were soon jettisoned from the group, leaving Torckler, Owen and Phillip to soldier on with about one-and-a-half laps remaining. The gap went up to nearly four minutes before the chase, which was led by Optum in defense of Zirbel's jersey, started chipping away at the gap.

"We did 100 percent of the chasing today," Zirbel said. "There was a good break that we were happy with. So two of our guys did 95 percent of the work. It was an amazing team effort."

The orange-and-black crew timed the chase perfectly, bringing the leaders back at the bottom of the final trip up Sparks Grade about 10km from the finish. From there the attacks and counter attacks started to fly. Bissell's James Oram escaped with Smart Stop's Julian Kyer, and the pair opened up a gap of 20 seconds as riders in the peloton fought for position.

A lead group of about 40 riders eventually absorbed Oram and Kyer as the riders powered to the finish in the parking lot of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area. In the finale, Marcotte came through the final corner first and held off late charges from Hincapie's Joe Lewis and Joey Rosskopf, who finished second and third.

The 10-second time bonus for the winner pushed Marcotte past Zirbel by just two seconds. Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke is third overall, four seconds down.

 

 

Results

Men Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)4:11:22
2Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
3Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
4Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
5Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
6Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)
7Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
8Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
9James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
10Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
11Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
12Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
13Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
14Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
15William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
16Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
17Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
18Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
19Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
20Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
21Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
22Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
23Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
24Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
25Josh Berry (SmartStop)
26Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
27Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
28Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
29Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
30Julian Kyer (SmartStop)
31Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
32Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
33Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
34Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
35Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
36Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
37Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
38Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
39Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
40Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
41Rob Britton (SmartStop)
42Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:00:53
43Griffin Easter (Air Gas)0:00:59
44Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
45Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
46Kyle Murphy0:01:26
47Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:01:27
48Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
49James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
50Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
51Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
52Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
53Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
54Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
55Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
56Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
57Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
58Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
59Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
60Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
61Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
62Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
63Coulton Hartrich
64Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
65Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
66Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
67Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
68Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
69Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)0:01:50
70Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:51
71Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
72Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
73Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
74Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
75Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
76Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
77Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
78Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
79Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
80Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
81David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
82Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
83Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
84Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
85Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:02:16
86Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
87Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
88Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
89Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
90Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:02:19
91Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
92Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
93Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:38
94Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
95Shane Kline (SmartStop)
96Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
97Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
98Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:02:58
99Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
100Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
101Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
102Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
103Marcos Lazzarotto
104Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)
105Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
106Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
107Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
108Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
109Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
110Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
111Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
112Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
113Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
114Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
115Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
116Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
117Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:03:29
118Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
119John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
120Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
121William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
122Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
123Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
124Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
125Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
126Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
127Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:03:49
128Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
129Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
130Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
131Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
132Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
133Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:03:52
134Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
135Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
136Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
137Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
138Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
139Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
140Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:04:05
141Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
142Daniel Chabanov0:04:19
143Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:25
144Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
145Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
146Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
147Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
148Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
149Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
150Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
151Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
152Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
153Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:04:56
154Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
155Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
156Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
157Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:05:37
158Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:42
159Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:06:22
160Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:06:24
161Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
162Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
163Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:06:34
164Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:45
165Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)
166Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
167Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
168Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
169Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
170Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
171Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
172Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:06:52
173Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:07:30
174Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)0:07:53
175Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)0:08:18
176Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)
177Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:08:24
178Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:48
179Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:08:51
180Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:09:11
181Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:09:59
182Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)0:10:43
183Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:11:12
184William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:11:25
185Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:11:36
186Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)0:12:39
187Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:13:30
188Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
189Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
190Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)0:14:13
191Paul Warner0:15:54
192Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
193Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)0:18:13
194Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:18:29
195Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:26:31
196Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:34:07
197Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:37:45
OTLMeron Russom (Team Africa Rising)0:47:27
OTLEdward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:48:52
DNFGilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
DNFColin Gibson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFNick Coil (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
DNFEmmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)
DNFEmile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFBradley Clifford (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFDylan Cunningham (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
DNFDwayne Farr (US Military Cycling)
DNFNathan Robinson (US Military Cycling)
DNFStathis Sakellariadis (Big Orange Cycling)
DNFIsaiah Jerez (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)

Sprint point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)3pts
2Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)2
3Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)1

Sprint point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)3pts
2Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)2
3Michael Torckler (SmartStop)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5pts
2Michael Torckler (SmartStop)4
3Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)3
4Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)2
5Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)4
3Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)3
4Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
5Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)4:11:22
2Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
3Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
4Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
5Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
6Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
7Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
8Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
9Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
10Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
11Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
12Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:00:53
13Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:59
14Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:01:27
15Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
16Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
17Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
18Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)0:01:50
19Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:51
20Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
21Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
22Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
23Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
24Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
25Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:02:16
26Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
27Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:02:38
28Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)0:02:58
29Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
30Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
31Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
32Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
33Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
34Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
35Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
36Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:03:29
37Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
38William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
39Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
40Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
41Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
42Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:03:49
43Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
44Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
45Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
46Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
47Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:52
48Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
49Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
50Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
51Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:04:05
52Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:25
53Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
54Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
55Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
56Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
57Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:04:56
58Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
59Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:05:37
60Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:42
61Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:06:22
62Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:06:34
63Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:45
64Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
65Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
66Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
67Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
68Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:06:52
69Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:07:30
70Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:09:11
71Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:11:36
72Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)0:12:39
73Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)0:13:30
74Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:18:29
75Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:26:31
76Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:34:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear12:34:06
2SmartStop
3Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
5Bissell Cycling Team
6Marc Pro - Strava12:35:33
7Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
8Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
9California Giant / Specialized
10Airgas Cycling12:36:32
11Team H&R Block12:36:50
12Incycle-Predator Components12:37:24
13Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team12:37:35
14BMC Development Team12:37:43
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team12:37:49
16Team Rio Grande Cycling12:38:23
17CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team12:38:38
18LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle12:38:44
19Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles12:40:05
20KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO12:40:46
21Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek12:41:37
22CRCA/Foundation12:41:42
23BMW Development Team12:42:23
24Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes12:42:24
25Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores12:43:27
26Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank12:47:17
27Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite12:50:07

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)4:15:43
2Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:15:45
3Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)4:15:47
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)4:15:48
5Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)4:15:51
6Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)4:15:52
7William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:15:53
8Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
9Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
10Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:15:54
11Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:15:55
12Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
13Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
14Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:15:56
15Josh Berry (SmartStop)
16James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
17Justin Mauch (Air Gas)4:15:57
18Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
19Julian Kyer (SmartStop)4:15:59
20Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:16:00
21Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)4:16:01
22Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
23Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
24Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)4:16:02
25Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
26Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:16:03
27Rob Britton (SmartStop)
28Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)4:16:04
29Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:16:05
30Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
31Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)4:16:06
32Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
33Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:16:08
34Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
35Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:16:09
36Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)4:16:11
37Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:16:14
38Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
39Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:16:15
40Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
41Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:16:29
42Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)4:16:59
43Griffin Easter (Air Gas)4:17:05
44Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:17:08
45Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)4:17:10
46Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)4:17:20
47Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)4:17:21
48Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)4:17:22
49Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:17:26
50Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
51Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:17:27
52James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
53Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)4:17:31
54Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:17:32
55Coulton Hartrich
56Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
57Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)4:17:33
58Kyle Murphy
59Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)4:17:34
60Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:17:35
61Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)4:17:36
62Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)4:17:38
63Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:17:40
64Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
65Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)4:17:42
66Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)4:17:47
67Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
68Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
69Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:17:48
70Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)4:17:51
71Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:17:52
72Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:17:58
73Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
74David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:17:59
75Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)4:18:00
76Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)4:18:05
77Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:18:08
78Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
79Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)4:18:09
80Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)4:18:10
81Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:18:11
82Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)4:18:12
83Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:18:15
84Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:18:20
85Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:18:23
86Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:18:24
87Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:18:25
88Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)4:18:27
89Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:18:32
90Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)4:18:33
91Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)4:18:34
92Shane Kline (SmartStop)4:18:37
93Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
94Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:18:38
95Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:18:48
96Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
97Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:18:56
98Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)4:19:00
99Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
100Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)4:19:02
101Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:19:05
102Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:19:08
103Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
104Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:19:10
105Marcos Lazzarotto4:19:11
106Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
107Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)4:19:13
108Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)4:19:17
109Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
110Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:19:21
111Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
112Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:19:22
113Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)4:19:25
114Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)4:19:26
115Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
116Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:19:37
117Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)4:19:38
118Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)4:19:45
119Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
120Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)4:19:47
121Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
122Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)4:19:49
123Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
124William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
125Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:19:50
126Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)4:19:55
127Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:19:56
128John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)4:19:58
129Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
130Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
131Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)4:20:00
132Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:20:05
133Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)4:20:08
134Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
135Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)4:20:10
136Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:20:15
137Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:20:18
138Kris Dahl (SmartStop)4:20:25
139Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:20:31
140Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)4:20:32
141Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:20:37
142Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
143Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)4:20:39
144Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
145Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:20:40
146Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:20:46
147Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:20:47
148Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)4:20:50
149Daniel Chabanov4:20:52
150Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:21:01
151Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)4:21:02
152Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)4:21:07
153Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:21:08
154Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)4:21:11
155Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:21:17
156Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:21:41
157Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)4:21:56
158Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)4:22:30
159Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
160Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)4:22:42
161Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)4:22:44
162Michael Torckler (SmartStop)4:22:45
163Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:22:48
164Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)4:22:51
165Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:22:56
166Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:22:58
167Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)4:23:00
168Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)4:23:03
169Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)4:23:07
170Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)4:23:08
171Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:23:12
172Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:23:44
173Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)4:24:14
174Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)4:24:23
175Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)4:24:35
176Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:24:43
177Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:24:51
178Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)4:25:19
179Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:25:34
180Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)4:25:38
181Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:26:00
182Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)4:27:08
183Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:27:26
184William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:27:35
185Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)4:27:58
186Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)4:29:08
187Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:29:41
188Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)4:29:47
189Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)4:29:50
190Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)4:30:23
191Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)4:32:04
192Paul Warner4:32:27
193Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:34:48
194Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)4:34:58
195Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:42:56
196Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)4:50:15
197Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)4:54:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5pts
2Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)3
3Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)3
4Michael Torckler (SmartStop)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5
3Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)4
4Michael Torckler (SmartStop)4
5Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)3
6Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)3
7Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
8Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)2
9Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1
10Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)1

Best young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)4:15:47
2Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:15:56
3James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
4Justin Mauch (Air Gas)4:15:57
5Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)4:16:01
6Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)4:16:02
7Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:16:05
8Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:16:06
9Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)4:16:08
10Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)4:16:11
11Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:16:14
12Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:17:08
13Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)4:17:10
14Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)4:17:22
15Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)4:17:26
16Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)4:17:31
17Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)4:17:38
18Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)4:17:51
19Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:17:52
20Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:17:58
21Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)4:18:00
22Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)4:18:05
23Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:18:08
24Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)4:18:10
25Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:18:24
26Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:18:32
27Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)4:18:34
28Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)4:19:00
29Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
30Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:19:08
31Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)4:19:11
32Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)4:19:13
33Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)4:19:17
34Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
35Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)4:19:25
36Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)4:19:26
37Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:19:37
38Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)4:19:45
39Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
40Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)4:19:49
41Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
42William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
43Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)4:19:55
44Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:19:56
45Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:20:05
46Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)4:20:08
47Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
48Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)4:20:10
49Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:20:18
50Kris Dahl (SmartStop)4:20:25
51Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)4:20:32
52Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:20:37
53Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)4:20:39
54Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
55Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:20:40
56Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)4:21:07
57Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:21:08
58Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:21:17
59Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:21:41
60Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)4:21:56
61Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)4:22:30
62Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)4:22:44
63Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:22:48
64Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:22:58
65Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)4:23:00
66Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)4:23:03
67Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)4:23:08
68Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:23:12
69Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:23:44
70Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:25:34
71Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)4:27:58
72Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)4:29:08
73Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)4:29:50
74Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:34:48
75Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:42:56
76Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)4:50:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies12:47:34
2Hincapie Sportswear12:47:36
3SmartStop12:47:40
4Bissell Cycling Team12:47:42
5Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home12:47:49
6Marc Pro - Strava12:49:20
7California Giant / Specialized12:49:26
8Canyon Bicycles - Shimano12:49:31
9Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros12:49:36
10Airgas Cycling12:50:38
11Team H&R Block12:51:05
12BMC Development Team12:51:18
13Incycle-Predator Components12:51:35
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team12:51:37
15Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team12:51:42
16Team Rio Grande Cycling12:52:36
17CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team12:52:54
18LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle12:53:10
19Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles12:54:39
20KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO12:55:06
21Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek12:56:20
22CRCA/Foundation12:56:33
23Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes12:56:56
24BMW Development Team12:57:02
25Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores12:57:39
26Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank13:01:42
27Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite13:04:51

Women's stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)2:29:03
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:29:06
3Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:29:07
4Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2:29:15
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2:29:19
6Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
7Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
8Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
9Julie Emmerman2:29:22
10Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)2:29:29
12Athena Countouriotis2:29:33
13Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
14Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:29:49
15Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:29:57
16Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:30:04
17Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)
18Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:30:10
19Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:30:11
20Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:30:24
21Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)2:30:33
22Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
23Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)2:30:34
24Caroline Mani
25Jacqueline Parker
26Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:30:46
28Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)
29Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)2:30:55
30Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
31Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
32Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)2:31:23
33Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:31:26
34Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
35Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)
36Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
37Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
38Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
39Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
40Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
41Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
42Rebecca Marsh
43Maddi Campbell2:31:48
44Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
45Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)2:31:51
46Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
47Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)2:32:06
48Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:32:27
49Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
50Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
51Courteney Lowe
52Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
53Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
54Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)2:32:51
55Joy Mcculloch2:33:03
56Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
57Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
58Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
59Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
60Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
61Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)2:33:11
62Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:33:19
63Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
64Alexandra Burton
65Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)2:33:44
66Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
67Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2:34:06
68Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)2:34:22
69Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
70Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
71Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
72Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
73Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
74Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
75Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)2:35:32
76Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
77Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:36:13
78Jennifer App (Team Cloud)2:37:12
79Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:37:24
80Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)2:38:22
81Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:41:55
82Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)2:43:01
83Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:44:45
84Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:49:46

Intermediate sprints
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3pts
2Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)2
3Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1

Queen of the Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)4
3Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
4Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:29:22
2Maddi Campbell2:31:48
3Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)2:32:06
4Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)2:32:27
5Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)2:34:22
6Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)2:43:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO7:27:41
2Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling7:29:08
3DNA Cycling p/b K47:29:12
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore7:29:21
5Vanderkitten7:30:48
6ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing7:32:33
7Trek-Red Truck7:33:47
8SCCA/Starbucks Cycling7:34:43
9Metromint Cycling7:35:34
10Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing7:35:37
11Team Cloud7:37:33

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)2:33:46
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:34:05
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2:34:25
4Julie Emmerman2:34:27
5Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:34:30
6Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
7Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)2:34:37
8Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)2:34:38
9Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:34:42
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)2:34:44
11Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:34:46
12Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:34:52
13Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2:34:58
14Athena Countouriotis2:35:03
15Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:35:09
16Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)2:35:15
17Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:35:17
18Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:35:21
19Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:35:36
20Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:35:37
21Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)2:35:39
22Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)2:35:52
23Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Jacqueline Parker2:35:53
25Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:36:00
26Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:36:04
27Caroline Mani2:36:06
28Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)2:36:20
29Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)2:36:21
30Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)2:36:24
31Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)2:36:34
32Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:36:38
33Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
34Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)2:36:43
35Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)2:36:46
36Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:36:48
37Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:36:53
38Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)2:36:57
39Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)2:36:58
40Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)2:37:03
41Rebecca Marsh2:37:04
42Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)2:37:10
43Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)2:37:16
44Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)2:37:17
45Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)2:37:21
46Maddi Campbell2:37:31
47Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:37:37
48Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
49Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:37:43
50Courteney Lowe2:37:49
51Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:37:50
52Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
53Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:37:58
54Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:38:14
55Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:38:17
56Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)2:38:25
57Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)2:38:29
58Joy Mcculloch2:38:32
59Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
60Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2:38:34
61Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)2:38:38
62Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2:38:42
63Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:38:46
64Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:39:10
65Alexandra Burton2:39:11
66Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)2:39:31
67Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:39:41
68Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:39:47
69Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
70Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
71Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)2:39:50
72Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
73Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
74Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)2:40:19
75Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)2:41:15
76Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:41:22
77Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2:41:35
78Jennifer App (Team Cloud)2:42:43
79Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:42:52
80Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)2:44:18
81Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:47:28
82Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)2:48:55
83Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)2:50:36
84Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )2:55:39

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3pts
2Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)2
3Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1

Queen of the Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)4
3Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
4Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Best young rider after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2:34:30
2Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)2:37:17
3Maddi Campbell2:37:31
4Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)2:37:37
5Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)2:39:50
6Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)2:48:55

Teams after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO7:42:48
2Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling7:44:31
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore7:44:47
4DNA Cycling p/b K47:45:12
5Vanderkitten7:46:37
6ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing7:48:35
7Trek-Red Truck7:49:43
8SCCA/Starbucks Cycling7:50:57
9Metromint Cycling7:51:49
10Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing7:52:12
11Team Cloud7:53:35

 

