Newly crowned US Road Champion, Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop) gets to wear his new threads for the first time today. Lookin' good (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

US pro champion Eric Marcottte (Team SmartStop) sprinted to victory Wednesday during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon, and claimed the overall race lead from Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Zirbel.

"Honestly, without knowing the finish, it was really whoever got to that last corner first, and it was me, and nobody could come around," Marcotte said. "I'm not saying I was stronger than everybody, but that was such a tight corner that you couldn't really do anything after that, so I ended up holding it to the line. So it was pretty cool."

In the women's race, prologue winner Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To the Top) bridged to a late-race break on the final climb and soloed in for the win, consolidating her overall lead heading into Thursday's individual time trial. FCS/Zngine's Amber Neben was second, three seconds in arrears, followed by DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder. Stepehens now leads Neben by 19 seconds in the overall. Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski is third, 39 seconds down.

Wednesday's stage was a quick replacement for a planned stage on the Warm Spring Reservation north of Bend after wildfires caused by weekend lightning forced a change of venue and an alternate course. The men circled Mt. Bachelor west of Bend two times for a total of 155.2km. The women circled the mountain once for a total of 118.4km. The climb to Bachelor up Sparks Grade, which the men tackled twice, provided the main obstacle of the day.

The men wasted little time getting underway, with a six-rider breakaway peeling away from the 200-plus rider pack during the long opening descent. Smart Stop placed Rob Britton and Mike Torckler in the group, although Britton quickly flatted and dropped back to the peloton. The Smart Stop riders were joined by Bissell Development Team's Logan Owen, BMC Development Team's Tyler Williams, California-Giant's Torey Phillip and H&R Block's Stuart Wight.

Williams and Wight were soon jettisoned from the group, leaving Torckler, Owen and Phillip to soldier on with about one-and-a-half laps remaining. The gap went up to nearly four minutes before the chase, which was led by Optum in defense of Zirbel's jersey, started chipping away at the gap.

"We did 100 percent of the chasing today," Zirbel said. "There was a good break that we were happy with. So two of our guys did 95 percent of the work. It was an amazing team effort."

The orange-and-black crew timed the chase perfectly, bringing the leaders back at the bottom of the final trip up Sparks Grade about 10km from the finish. From there the attacks and counter attacks started to fly. Bissell's James Oram escaped with Smart Stop's Julian Kyer, and the pair opened up a gap of 20 seconds as riders in the peloton fought for position.

A lead group of about 40 riders eventually absorbed Oram and Kyer as the riders powered to the finish in the parking lot of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area. In the finale, Marcotte came through the final corner first and held off late charges from Hincapie's Joe Lewis and Joey Rosskopf, who finished second and third.

The 10-second time bonus for the winner pushed Marcotte past Zirbel by just two seconds. Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke is third overall, four seconds down.

Results

Men Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 4:11:22 2 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 5 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 6 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 7 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 8 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 9 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 10 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 11 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 12 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 14 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 15 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 16 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 17 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 18 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 19 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 20 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 21 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 22 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 23 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 24 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 25 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 26 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 27 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 28 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 29 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 30 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 31 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 32 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 33 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 34 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 35 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 36 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 37 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 38 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 39 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 40 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 41 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 42 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:00:53 43 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 0:00:59 44 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 45 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 46 Kyle Murphy 0:01:26 47 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:01:27 48 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 49 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 50 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 51 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 52 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 53 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 54 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 55 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 56 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 57 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 58 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 59 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 60 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 61 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 62 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 63 Coulton Hartrich 64 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 65 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 66 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 67 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 68 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 69 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 0:01:50 70 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 0:01:51 71 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 72 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 73 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 74 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 75 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 76 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 77 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 78 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 79 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 80 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 81 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 82 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 83 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 84 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 85 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:02:16 86 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 87 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 88 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 89 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 90 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:02:19 91 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 92 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 93 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:02:38 94 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 95 Shane Kline (SmartStop) 96 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 97 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 98 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:02:58 99 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 100 Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 101 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 102 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 103 Marcos Lazzarotto 104 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 105 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT) 106 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 107 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 108 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 109 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 110 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 111 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 112 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 113 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 114 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 115 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 116 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 117 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:03:29 118 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 119 John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling) 120 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 121 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 122 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 123 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 124 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 125 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 126 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 127 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:03:49 128 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 129 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 130 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 131 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 132 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 133 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:03:52 134 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 135 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 136 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 137 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 138 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 139 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 140 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 0:04:05 141 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 142 Daniel Chabanov 0:04:19 143 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:25 144 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 145 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 146 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 147 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 148 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 149 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 150 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 151 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 152 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 153 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:04:56 154 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 155 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 156 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 157 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:05:37 158 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:05:42 159 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:06:22 160 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:06:24 161 Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 162 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 163 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:06:34 164 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:45 165 Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing) 166 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 167 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 168 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 169 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 170 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 171 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 172 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:06:52 173 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:07:30 174 Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 0:07:53 175 Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) 0:08:18 176 Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital) 177 Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:08:24 178 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:48 179 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:08:51 180 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:09:11 181 Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:59 182 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 0:10:43 183 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:11:12 184 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:11:25 185 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:11:36 186 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 0:12:39 187 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:13:30 188 Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) 189 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 190 Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing) 0:14:13 191 Paul Warner 0:15:54 192 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 193 Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:18:13 194 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:18:29 195 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:26:31 196 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:34:07 197 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:37:45 OTL Meron Russom (Team Africa Rising) 0:47:27 OTL Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:48:52 DNF Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) DNF Colin Gibson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Nick Coil (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) DNF Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas) DNF Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Bradley Clifford (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) DNF Dylan Cunningham (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) DNF Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling) DNF Nathan Robinson (US Military Cycling) DNF Stathis Sakellariadis (Big Orange Cycling) DNF Isaiah Jerez (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)

Sprint point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 3 pts 2 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 2 3 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 1

Sprint point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 2 3 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 4 3 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 3 4 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 2 5 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 3 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 4 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 5 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:11:22 2 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 3 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 4 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 5 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 6 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 7 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 8 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 9 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 10 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 11 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 12 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:00:53 13 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:59 14 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:01:27 15 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 16 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 17 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 18 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 0:01:50 19 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:51 20 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 21 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 22 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 23 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 24 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 25 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:16 26 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 27 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:02:38 28 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 0:02:58 29 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 30 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 31 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 32 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 33 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 34 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 35 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 36 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:03:29 37 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 38 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 39 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 40 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 41 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 42 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:03:49 43 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 44 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 45 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 46 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 47 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:52 48 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 49 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 50 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 51 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 0:04:05 52 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:25 53 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 54 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 55 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 56 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 57 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:04:56 58 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 59 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:05:37 60 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:05:42 61 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:06:22 62 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:06:34 63 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:45 64 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 65 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 66 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 67 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 68 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:06:52 69 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:07:30 70 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:09:11 71 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:11:36 72 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 0:12:39 73 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 0:13:30 74 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:18:29 75 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:26:31 76 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:34:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Sportswear 12:34:06 2 SmartStop 3 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 5 Bissell Cycling Team 6 Marc Pro - Strava 12:35:33 7 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 8 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 9 California Giant / Specialized 10 Airgas Cycling 12:36:32 11 Team H&R Block 12:36:50 12 Incycle-Predator Components 12:37:24 13 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team 12:37:35 14 BMC Development Team 12:37:43 15 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 12:37:49 16 Team Rio Grande Cycling 12:38:23 17 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 12:38:38 18 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 12:38:44 19 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 12:40:05 20 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 12:40:46 21 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 12:41:37 22 CRCA/Foundation 12:41:42 23 BMW Development Team 12:42:23 24 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 12:42:24 25 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 12:43:27 26 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 12:47:17 27 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 12:50:07

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 4:15:43 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:15:45 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:15:47 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:15:48 5 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 4:15:51 6 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:15:52 7 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:15:53 8 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 9 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 10 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:15:54 11 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:15:55 12 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 13 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 14 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:15:56 15 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 16 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 17 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 4:15:57 18 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 19 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 4:15:59 20 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:16:00 21 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 4:16:01 22 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 23 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 24 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:16:02 25 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 26 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:16:03 27 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 28 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:16:04 29 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:16:05 30 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 31 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 4:16:06 32 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 33 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:16:08 34 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 35 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:16:09 36 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:16:11 37 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:16:14 38 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 39 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:16:15 40 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 41 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:16:29 42 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 4:16:59 43 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 4:17:05 44 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:17:08 45 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 4:17:10 46 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 4:17:20 47 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:17:21 48 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 4:17:22 49 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:17:26 50 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 51 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:17:27 52 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 53 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:17:31 54 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:17:32 55 Coulton Hartrich 56 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 57 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:17:33 58 Kyle Murphy 59 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 4:17:34 60 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:17:35 61 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 4:17:36 62 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:17:38 63 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:17:40 64 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 65 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 4:17:42 66 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:17:47 67 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 68 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 69 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:17:48 70 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 4:17:51 71 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:17:52 72 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:17:58 73 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 74 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:17:59 75 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 4:18:00 76 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 4:18:05 77 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:18:08 78 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 79 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 4:18:09 80 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:18:10 81 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:18:11 82 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:18:12 83 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:18:15 84 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:18:20 85 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:18:23 86 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:18:24 87 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:18:25 88 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 4:18:27 89 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:18:32 90 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:18:33 91 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 4:18:34 92 Shane Kline (SmartStop) 4:18:37 93 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 94 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:18:38 95 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:18:48 96 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 97 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:18:56 98 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 4:19:00 99 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 100 Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 4:19:02 101 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:19:05 102 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:19:08 103 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 104 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:19:10 105 Marcos Lazzarotto 4:19:11 106 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 107 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 4:19:13 108 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 4:19:17 109 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 110 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:19:21 111 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 112 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:19:22 113 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 4:19:25 114 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT) 4:19:26 115 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 116 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:19:37 117 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:19:38 118 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:19:45 119 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 120 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 4:19:47 121 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 122 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 4:19:49 123 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 124 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 125 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:19:50 126 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 4:19:55 127 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:19:56 128 John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling) 4:19:58 129 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 130 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 131 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 4:20:00 132 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:20:05 133 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 4:20:08 134 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 135 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 4:20:10 136 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:20:15 137 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:20:18 138 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 4:20:25 139 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:20:31 140 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 4:20:32 141 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:20:37 142 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 143 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 4:20:39 144 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 145 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:20:40 146 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:20:46 147 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:20:47 148 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 4:20:50 149 Daniel Chabanov 4:20:52 150 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:21:01 151 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 4:21:02 152 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 4:21:07 153 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:21:08 154 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 4:21:11 155 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:21:17 156 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:21:41 157 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:21:56 158 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 4:22:30 159 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 160 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 4:22:42 161 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:22:44 162 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 4:22:45 163 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:22:48 164 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:22:51 165 Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:22:56 166 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:22:58 167 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 4:23:00 168 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 4:23:03 169 Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing) 4:23:07 170 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 4:23:08 171 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:23:12 172 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:23:44 173 Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 4:24:14 174 Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) 4:24:23 175 Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital) 4:24:35 176 Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:24:43 177 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:24:51 178 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:25:19 179 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:25:34 180 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 4:25:38 181 Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:26:00 182 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 4:27:08 183 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:27:26 184 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:27:35 185 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 4:27:58 186 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 4:29:08 187 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:29:41 188 Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) 4:29:47 189 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 4:29:50 190 Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing) 4:30:23 191 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 4:32:04 192 Paul Warner 4:32:27 193 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:34:48 194 Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:34:58 195 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:42:56 196 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4:50:15 197 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 4:54:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 3 3 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 3 4 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 3 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 4 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 4 5 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 6 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 3 7 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 8 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 2 9 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1 10 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 1

Best young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:15:47 2 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:15:56 3 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 4 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 4:15:57 5 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 4:16:01 6 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:16:02 7 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:16:05 8 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:16:06 9 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 4:16:08 10 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:16:11 11 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:16:14 12 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:17:08 13 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 4:17:10 14 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 4:17:22 15 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:17:26 16 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:17:31 17 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:17:38 18 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 4:17:51 19 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:17:52 20 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:17:58 21 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 4:18:00 22 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 4:18:05 23 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:18:08 24 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:18:10 25 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:18:24 26 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:18:32 27 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 4:18:34 28 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 4:19:00 29 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 30 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:19:08 31 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 4:19:11 32 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 4:19:13 33 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 4:19:17 34 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 35 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 4:19:25 36 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:19:26 37 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:19:37 38 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:19:45 39 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 40 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 4:19:49 41 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 42 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 43 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 4:19:55 44 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:19:56 45 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:20:05 46 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 4:20:08 47 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 48 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 4:20:10 49 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:20:18 50 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 4:20:25 51 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 4:20:32 52 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:20:37 53 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 4:20:39 54 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 55 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:20:40 56 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 4:21:07 57 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:21:08 58 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:21:17 59 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:21:41 60 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:21:56 61 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 4:22:30 62 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:22:44 63 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:22:48 64 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:22:58 65 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 4:23:00 66 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 4:23:03 67 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 4:23:08 68 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:23:12 69 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:23:44 70 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:25:34 71 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 4:27:58 72 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 4:29:08 73 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 4:29:50 74 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:34:48 75 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:42:56 76 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4:50:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 12:47:34 2 Hincapie Sportswear 12:47:36 3 SmartStop 12:47:40 4 Bissell Cycling Team 12:47:42 5 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12:47:49 6 Marc Pro - Strava 12:49:20 7 California Giant / Specialized 12:49:26 8 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 12:49:31 9 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 12:49:36 10 Airgas Cycling 12:50:38 11 Team H&R Block 12:51:05 12 BMC Development Team 12:51:18 13 Incycle-Predator Components 12:51:35 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 12:51:37 15 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team 12:51:42 16 Team Rio Grande Cycling 12:52:36 17 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 12:52:54 18 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 12:53:10 19 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 12:54:39 20 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 12:55:06 21 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 12:56:20 22 CRCA/Foundation 12:56:33 23 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 12:56:56 24 BMW Development Team 12:57:02 25 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 12:57:39 26 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 13:01:42 27 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 13:04:51

Women's stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 2:29:03 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:29:06 3 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:29:07 4 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2:29:15 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 2:29:19 6 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 7 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 8 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 9 Julie Emmerman 2:29:22 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 2:29:29 12 Athena Countouriotis 2:29:33 13 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 14 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:29:49 15 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:29:57 16 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:30:04 17 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 18 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:30:10 19 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:30:11 20 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:30:24 21 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 2:30:33 22 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 23 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 2:30:34 24 Caroline Mani 25 Jacqueline Parker 26 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:30:46 28 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 29 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 2:30:55 30 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 31 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 32 Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group) 2:31:23 33 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:31:26 34 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 35 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 36 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 37 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 38 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 39 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 40 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 41 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 42 Rebecca Marsh 43 Maddi Campbell 2:31:48 44 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 45 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 2:31:51 46 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 47 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 2:32:06 48 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:32:27 49 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 50 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 51 Courteney Lowe 52 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 53 Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck) 54 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 2:32:51 55 Joy Mcculloch 2:33:03 56 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 57 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 58 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 59 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 60 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 61 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 2:33:11 62 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:33:19 63 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 64 Alexandra Burton 65 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 2:33:44 66 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 67 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2:34:06 68 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 2:34:22 69 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 70 Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 71 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 72 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 73 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 74 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 75 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 2:35:32 76 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 77 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:36:13 78 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 2:37:12 79 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:37:24 80 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 2:38:22 81 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:41:55 82 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 2:43:01 83 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:44:45 84 Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:49:46

Intermediate sprints # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 pts 2 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 2 3 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1

Queen of the Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 4 3 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 4 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:29:22 2 Maddi Campbell 2:31:48 3 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 2:32:06 4 Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck) 2:32:27 5 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 2:34:22 6 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 2:43:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO 7:27:41 2 Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling 7:29:08 3 DNA Cycling p/b K4 7:29:12 4 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 7:29:21 5 Vanderkitten 7:30:48 6 ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing 7:32:33 7 Trek-Red Truck 7:33:47 8 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 7:34:43 9 Metromint Cycling 7:35:34 10 Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing 7:35:37 11 Team Cloud 7:37:33

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 2:33:46 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:34:05 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 2:34:25 4 Julie Emmerman 2:34:27 5 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:34:30 6 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 7 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 2:34:37 8 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 2:34:38 9 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:34:42 10 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 2:34:44 11 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:34:46 12 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:34:52 13 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2:34:58 14 Athena Countouriotis 2:35:03 15 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:35:09 16 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 2:35:15 17 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:35:17 18 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:35:21 19 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:35:36 20 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:35:37 21 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 2:35:39 22 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 2:35:52 23 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Jacqueline Parker 2:35:53 25 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:36:00 26 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:36:04 27 Caroline Mani 2:36:06 28 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 2:36:20 29 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 2:36:21 30 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 2:36:24 31 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 2:36:34 32 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:36:38 33 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 34 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 2:36:43 35 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 2:36:46 36 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:36:48 37 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:36:53 38 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 2:36:57 39 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 2:36:58 40 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 2:37:03 41 Rebecca Marsh 2:37:04 42 Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group) 2:37:10 43 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 2:37:16 44 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 2:37:17 45 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 2:37:21 46 Maddi Campbell 2:37:31 47 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:37:37 48 Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck) 49 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:37:43 50 Courteney Lowe 2:37:49 51 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:37:50 52 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 53 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:37:58 54 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:38:14 55 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:38:17 56 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 2:38:25 57 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 2:38:29 58 Joy Mcculloch 2:38:32 59 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 60 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2:38:34 61 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 2:38:38 62 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2:38:42 63 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:38:46 64 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:39:10 65 Alexandra Burton 2:39:11 66 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 2:39:31 67 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:39:41 68 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:39:47 69 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 70 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 71 Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 2:39:50 72 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 73 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 74 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 2:40:19 75 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 2:41:15 76 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:41:22 77 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2:41:35 78 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 2:42:43 79 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2:42:52 80 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 2:44:18 81 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:47:28 82 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 2:48:55 83 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 2:50:36 84 Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 2:55:39

