Marcotte, Stephens win stage one of Cascade Classic
Marcotte takes over race lead, Stephens remains in leader's jersey
Stage 1: Warm Springs Road Race -
US pro champion Eric Marcottte (Team SmartStop) sprinted to victory Wednesday during stage 1 of the Cascade Cycling Classic in Bend, Oregon, and claimed the overall race lead from Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Zirbel.
"Honestly, without knowing the finish, it was really whoever got to that last corner first, and it was me, and nobody could come around," Marcotte said. "I'm not saying I was stronger than everybody, but that was such a tight corner that you couldn't really do anything after that, so I ended up holding it to the line. So it was pretty cool."
In the women's race, prologue winner Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To the Top) bridged to a late-race break on the final climb and soloed in for the win, consolidating her overall lead heading into Thursday's individual time trial. FCS/Zngine's Amber Neben was second, three seconds in arrears, followed by DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder. Stepehens now leads Neben by 19 seconds in the overall. Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski is third, 39 seconds down.
Wednesday's stage was a quick replacement for a planned stage on the Warm Spring Reservation north of Bend after wildfires caused by weekend lightning forced a change of venue and an alternate course. The men circled Mt. Bachelor west of Bend two times for a total of 155.2km. The women circled the mountain once for a total of 118.4km. The climb to Bachelor up Sparks Grade, which the men tackled twice, provided the main obstacle of the day.
The men wasted little time getting underway, with a six-rider breakaway peeling away from the 200-plus rider pack during the long opening descent. Smart Stop placed Rob Britton and Mike Torckler in the group, although Britton quickly flatted and dropped back to the peloton. The Smart Stop riders were joined by Bissell Development Team's Logan Owen, BMC Development Team's Tyler Williams, California-Giant's Torey Phillip and H&R Block's Stuart Wight.
Williams and Wight were soon jettisoned from the group, leaving Torckler, Owen and Phillip to soldier on with about one-and-a-half laps remaining. The gap went up to nearly four minutes before the chase, which was led by Optum in defense of Zirbel's jersey, started chipping away at the gap.
"We did 100 percent of the chasing today," Zirbel said. "There was a good break that we were happy with. So two of our guys did 95 percent of the work. It was an amazing team effort."
The orange-and-black crew timed the chase perfectly, bringing the leaders back at the bottom of the final trip up Sparks Grade about 10km from the finish. From there the attacks and counter attacks started to fly. Bissell's James Oram escaped with Smart Stop's Julian Kyer, and the pair opened up a gap of 20 seconds as riders in the peloton fought for position.
A lead group of about 40 riders eventually absorbed Oram and Kyer as the riders powered to the finish in the parking lot of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area. In the finale, Marcotte came through the final corner first and held off late charges from Hincapie's Joe Lewis and Joey Rosskopf, who finished second and third.
The 10-second time bonus for the winner pushed Marcotte past Zirbel by just two seconds. Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke is third overall, four seconds down.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
|4:11:22
|2
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|5
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
|6
|Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)
|7
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|9
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|10
|Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
|11
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|12
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|13
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|14
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|15
|William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|17
|Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
|18
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|19
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|20
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
|21
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|22
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|23
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Josh Berry (SmartStop)
|26
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
|27
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|28
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|29
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|30
|Julian Kyer (SmartStop)
|31
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|32
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|33
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|34
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|35
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|36
|Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|37
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|38
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|39
|Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|40
|Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|41
|Rob Britton (SmartStop)
|42
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:53
|43
|Griffin Easter (Air Gas)
|0:00:59
|44
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|45
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|46
|Kyle Murphy
|0:01:26
|47
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|0:01:27
|48
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|49
|James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|50
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|51
|Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
|52
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|53
|Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
|54
|Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|55
|Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|56
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|57
|Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
|58
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|59
|Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|60
|Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|61
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|62
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|63
|Coulton Hartrich
|64
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|65
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|66
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|67
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|68
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|69
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:50
|70
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:51
|71
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|72
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|73
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|74
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|75
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|76
|Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|77
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|78
|Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|79
|Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|80
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|81
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|82
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|83
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|84
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|85
|Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:02:16
|86
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|87
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|88
|Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|89
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|90
|Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:02:19
|91
|Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|92
|Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|93
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:02:38
|94
|Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|95
|Shane Kline (SmartStop)
|96
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|97
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|98
|Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:02:58
|99
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|100
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|101
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|102
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|103
|Marcos Lazzarotto
|104
|Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)
|105
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
|106
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|107
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|108
|Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
|109
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|110
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|111
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|112
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|113
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|114
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|115
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|116
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|117
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:03:29
|118
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|119
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
|120
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|121
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|122
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|123
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|124
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|125
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|126
|Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|127
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:03:49
|128
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|129
|Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
|130
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|131
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|132
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|133
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:03:52
|134
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|135
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|136
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|137
|Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|138
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|139
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|140
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|0:04:05
|141
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|142
|Daniel Chabanov
|0:04:19
|143
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:04:25
|144
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|145
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|146
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|147
|Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|148
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|149
|Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
|150
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|151
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|152
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|153
|Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:04:56
|154
|Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
|155
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|156
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|157
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:05:37
|158
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:05:42
|159
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:06:22
|160
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|0:06:24
|161
|Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|162
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|163
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|0:06:34
|164
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:06:45
|165
|Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)
|166
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|167
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|168
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|169
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|170
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|171
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|172
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|0:06:52
|173
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:07:30
|174
|Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|0:07:53
|175
|Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
|0:08:18
|176
|Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)
|177
|Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:08:24
|178
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:08:48
|179
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:51
|180
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:09:11
|181
|Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:09:59
|182
|Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
|0:10:43
|183
|Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:11:12
|184
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:11:25
|185
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:11:36
|186
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|0:12:39
|187
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:13:30
|188
|Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
|189
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|190
|Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)
|0:14:13
|191
|Paul Warner
|0:15:54
|192
|Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|193
|Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:18:13
|194
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:18:29
|195
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:26:31
|196
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:34:07
|197
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|0:37:45
|OTL
|Meron Russom (Team Africa Rising)
|0:47:27
|OTL
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:48:52
|DNF
|Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNF
|Colin Gibson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|DNF
|Nick Coil (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|DNF
|Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)
|DNF
|Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNF
|Bradley Clifford (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Dylan Cunningham (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|DNF
|Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling)
|DNF
|Nathan Robinson (US Military Cycling)
|DNF
|Stathis Sakellariadis (Big Orange Cycling)
|DNF
|Isaiah Jerez (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|2
|3
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|4
|3
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|4
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|2
|5
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|3
|4
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|2
|5
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:11:22
|2
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|3
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|5
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|8
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|9
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|10
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|11
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|12
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:53
|13
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:59
|14
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|0:01:27
|15
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|16
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|17
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|18
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:50
|19
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:51
|20
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|21
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|22
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|23
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|24
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|25
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:02:16
|26
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|27
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|0:02:38
|28
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:58
|29
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|30
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|31
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|32
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|33
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|34
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|35
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|36
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:03:29
|37
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|38
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|39
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|40
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|41
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|42
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:03:49
|43
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|44
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|45
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|46
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|47
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:03:52
|48
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|49
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|50
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|51
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|0:04:05
|52
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:04:25
|53
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|54
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|55
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|56
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|57
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:04:56
|58
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|59
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:05:37
|60
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:05:42
|61
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:06:22
|62
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|0:06:34
|63
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:06:45
|64
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|65
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|66
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|67
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|68
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|0:06:52
|69
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:07:30
|70
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:09:11
|71
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:11:36
|72
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|0:12:39
|73
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|0:13:30
|74
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:18:29
|75
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:26:31
|76
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:34:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear
|12:34:06
|2
|SmartStop
|3
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies
|4
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|5
|Bissell Cycling Team
|6
|Marc Pro - Strava
|12:35:33
|7
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|8
|Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
|9
|California Giant / Specialized
|10
|Airgas Cycling
|12:36:32
|11
|Team H&R Block
|12:36:50
|12
|Incycle-Predator Components
|12:37:24
|13
|Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|12:37:35
|14
|BMC Development Team
|12:37:43
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team
|12:37:49
|16
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|12:38:23
|17
|CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team
|12:38:38
|18
|LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|12:38:44
|19
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles
|12:40:05
|20
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
|12:40:46
|21
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|12:41:37
|22
|CRCA/Foundation
|12:41:42
|23
|BMW Development Team
|12:42:23
|24
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|12:42:24
|25
|Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores
|12:43:27
|26
|Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank
|12:47:17
|27
|Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|12:50:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
|4:15:43
|2
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|4:15:45
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:15:47
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4:15:48
|5
|Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)
|4:15:51
|6
|Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
|4:15:52
|7
|William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|4:15:53
|8
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|9
|Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|10
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4:15:54
|11
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4:15:55
|12
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
|13
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|14
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|4:15:56
|15
|Josh Berry (SmartStop)
|16
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|17
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|4:15:57
|18
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|19
|Julian Kyer (SmartStop)
|4:15:59
|20
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4:16:00
|21
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:16:01
|22
|Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|23
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
|24
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:16:02
|25
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|26
|Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|4:16:03
|27
|Rob Britton (SmartStop)
|28
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4:16:04
|29
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:16:05
|30
|Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
|31
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|4:16:06
|32
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|33
|Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|4:16:08
|34
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|35
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|4:16:09
|36
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:16:11
|37
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:16:14
|38
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|39
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4:16:15
|40
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|41
|Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4:16:29
|42
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|4:16:59
|43
|Griffin Easter (Air Gas)
|4:17:05
|44
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:17:08
|45
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|4:17:10
|46
|Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
|4:17:20
|47
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4:17:21
|48
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|4:17:22
|49
|Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:17:26
|50
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|51
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4:17:27
|52
|James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|53
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:17:31
|54
|Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|4:17:32
|55
|Coulton Hartrich
|56
|Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|57
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4:17:33
|58
|Kyle Murphy
|59
|Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
|4:17:34
|60
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4:17:35
|61
|Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
|4:17:36
|62
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:17:38
|63
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|4:17:40
|64
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|65
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|4:17:42
|66
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|4:17:47
|67
|Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|68
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|69
|Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:17:48
|70
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|4:17:51
|71
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:17:52
|72
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|4:17:58
|73
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|74
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|4:17:59
|75
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|4:18:00
|76
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|4:18:05
|77
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:18:08
|78
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|79
|Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|4:18:09
|80
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4:18:10
|81
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|4:18:11
|82
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|4:18:12
|83
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|4:18:15
|84
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:18:20
|85
|Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|4:18:23
|86
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|4:18:24
|87
|Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|4:18:25
|88
|Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|4:18:27
|89
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|4:18:32
|90
|Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|4:18:33
|91
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|4:18:34
|92
|Shane Kline (SmartStop)
|4:18:37
|93
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|94
|Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|4:18:38
|95
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|4:18:48
|96
|Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|97
|Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|4:18:56
|98
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|4:19:00
|99
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|100
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|4:19:02
|101
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|4:19:05
|102
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|4:19:08
|103
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|104
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:19:10
|105
|Marcos Lazzarotto
|4:19:11
|106
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|107
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|4:19:13
|108
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|4:19:17
|109
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|110
|Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|4:19:21
|111
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|112
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:19:22
|113
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|4:19:25
|114
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
|4:19:26
|115
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|116
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|4:19:37
|117
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|4:19:38
|118
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4:19:45
|119
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|120
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|4:19:47
|121
|Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|122
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:19:49
|123
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|124
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|125
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:19:50
|126
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:19:55
|127
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:19:56
|128
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
|4:19:58
|129
|Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|130
|Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
|131
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|4:20:00
|132
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:20:05
|133
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|4:20:08
|134
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|135
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|4:20:10
|136
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:20:15
|137
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:20:18
|138
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|4:20:25
|139
|Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:20:31
|140
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|4:20:32
|141
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|4:20:37
|142
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|143
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|4:20:39
|144
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|145
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:20:40
|146
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:20:46
|147
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:20:47
|148
|Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
|4:20:50
|149
|Daniel Chabanov
|4:20:52
|150
|Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|4:21:01
|151
|Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
|4:21:02
|152
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|4:21:07
|153
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|4:21:08
|154
|Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
|4:21:11
|155
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:21:17
|156
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:21:41
|157
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4:21:56
|158
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|4:22:30
|159
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|160
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|4:22:42
|161
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:22:44
|162
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|4:22:45
|163
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:22:48
|164
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|4:22:51
|165
|Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|4:22:56
|166
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:22:58
|167
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|4:23:00
|168
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|4:23:03
|169
|Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)
|4:23:07
|170
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:23:08
|171
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:23:12
|172
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:23:44
|173
|Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|4:24:14
|174
|Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
|4:24:23
|175
|Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)
|4:24:35
|176
|Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|4:24:43
|177
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|4:24:51
|178
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
|4:25:19
|179
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|4:25:34
|180
|Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)
|4:25:38
|181
|Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:26:00
|182
|Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
|4:27:08
|183
|Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|4:27:26
|184
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:27:35
|185
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|4:27:58
|186
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|4:29:08
|187
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|4:29:41
|188
|Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
|4:29:47
|189
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|4:29:50
|190
|Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)
|4:30:23
|191
|Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|4:32:04
|192
|Paul Warner
|4:32:27
|193
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:34:48
|194
|Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4:34:58
|195
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:42:56
|196
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:50:15
|197
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|4:54:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|3
|3
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|4
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
|5
|pts
|2
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4
|4
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|4
|5
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|3
|6
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|7
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|2
|8
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|2
|9
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
|1
|10
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:15:47
|2
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|4:15:56
|3
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|4:15:57
|5
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:16:01
|6
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:16:02
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:16:05
|8
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:16:06
|9
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|4:16:08
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:16:11
|11
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:16:14
|12
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:17:08
|13
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|4:17:10
|14
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|4:17:22
|15
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:17:26
|16
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:17:31
|17
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:17:38
|18
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|4:17:51
|19
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:17:52
|20
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:17:58
|21
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|4:18:00
|22
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|4:18:05
|23
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:18:08
|24
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4:18:10
|25
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|4:18:24
|26
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|4:18:32
|27
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|4:18:34
|28
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|4:19:00
|29
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|30
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|4:19:08
|31
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|4:19:11
|32
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|4:19:13
|33
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|4:19:17
|34
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|35
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|4:19:25
|36
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4:19:26
|37
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|4:19:37
|38
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4:19:45
|39
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|40
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:19:49
|41
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|42
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|43
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:19:55
|44
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:19:56
|45
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|4:20:05
|46
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|4:20:08
|47
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|48
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|4:20:10
|49
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:20:18
|50
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|4:20:25
|51
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|4:20:32
|52
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|4:20:37
|53
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|4:20:39
|54
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|55
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:20:40
|56
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|4:21:07
|57
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|4:21:08
|58
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:21:17
|59
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:21:41
|60
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|4:21:56
|61
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|4:22:30
|62
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|4:22:44
|63
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:22:48
|64
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|4:22:58
|65
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|4:23:00
|66
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|4:23:03
|67
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:23:08
|68
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:23:12
|69
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|4:23:44
|70
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|4:25:34
|71
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|4:27:58
|72
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|4:29:08
|73
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|4:29:50
|74
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|4:34:48
|75
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|4:42:56
|76
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|4:50:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies
|12:47:34
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear
|12:47:36
|3
|SmartStop
|12:47:40
|4
|Bissell Cycling Team
|12:47:42
|5
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12:47:49
|6
|Marc Pro - Strava
|12:49:20
|7
|California Giant / Specialized
|12:49:26
|8
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|12:49:31
|9
|Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
|12:49:36
|10
|Airgas Cycling
|12:50:38
|11
|Team H&R Block
|12:51:05
|12
|BMC Development Team
|12:51:18
|13
|Incycle-Predator Components
|12:51:35
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team
|12:51:37
|15
|Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|12:51:42
|16
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|12:52:36
|17
|CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team
|12:52:54
|18
|LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|12:53:10
|19
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles
|12:54:39
|20
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
|12:55:06
|21
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|12:56:20
|22
|CRCA/Foundation
|12:56:33
|23
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|12:56:56
|24
|BMW Development Team
|12:57:02
|25
|Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores
|12:57:39
|26
|Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank
|13:01:42
|27
|Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|13:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|2:29:03
|2
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:29:06
|3
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:29:07
|4
|Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2:29:15
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|2:29:19
|6
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|7
|Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
|8
|Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
|9
|Julie Emmerman
|2:29:22
|10
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|11
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|2:29:29
|12
|Athena Countouriotis
|2:29:33
|13
|Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|14
|Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:29:49
|15
|Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:29:57
|16
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:30:04
|17
|Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)
|18
|Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:30:10
|19
|Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:30:11
|20
|Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:30:24
|21
|Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)
|2:30:33
|22
|Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|23
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|2:30:34
|24
|Caroline Mani
|25
|Jacqueline Parker
|26
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|27
|Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:30:46
|28
|Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)
|29
|Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)
|2:30:55
|30
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
|31
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|32
|Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)
|2:31:23
|33
|Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:31:26
|34
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
|35
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)
|36
|Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
|37
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
|38
|Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|39
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|40
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|41
|Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|42
|Rebecca Marsh
|43
|Maddi Campbell
|2:31:48
|44
|Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
|45
|Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)
|2:31:51
|46
|Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|47
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
|2:32:06
|48
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:32:27
|49
|Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|50
|Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|51
|Courteney Lowe
|52
|Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|53
|Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
|54
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)
|2:32:51
|55
|Joy Mcculloch
|2:33:03
|56
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|57
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|58
|Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|59
|Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
|60
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|61
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|2:33:11
|62
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:33:19
|63
|Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|64
|Alexandra Burton
|65
|Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)
|2:33:44
|66
|Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|67
|Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2:34:06
|68
|Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
|2:34:22
|69
|Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|70
|Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|71
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|72
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|73
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|74
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|75
|Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)
|2:35:32
|76
|Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|77
|Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:36:13
|78
|Jennifer App (Team Cloud)
|2:37:12
|79
|Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:37:24
|80
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)
|2:38:22
|81
|Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:41:55
|82
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|2:43:01
|83
|Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:44:45
|84
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:49:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|3
|pts
|2
|Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
|2
|3
|Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|4
|3
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|3
|4
|Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:29:22
|2
|Maddi Campbell
|2:31:48
|3
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
|2:32:06
|4
|Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
|2:32:27
|5
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|2:34:22
|6
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|2:43:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|7:27:41
|2
|Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
|7:29:08
|3
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|7:29:12
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|7:29:21
|5
|Vanderkitten
|7:30:48
|6
|ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|7:32:33
|7
|Trek-Red Truck
|7:33:47
|8
|SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|7:34:43
|9
|Metromint Cycling
|7:35:34
|10
|Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|7:35:37
|11
|Team Cloud
|7:37:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|2:33:46
|2
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:34:05
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|2:34:25
|4
|Julie Emmerman
|2:34:27
|5
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:34:30
|6
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|7
|Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
|2:34:37
|8
|Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
|2:34:38
|9
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:34:42
|10
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|2:34:44
|11
|Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:34:46
|12
|Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:34:52
|13
|Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2:34:58
|14
|Athena Countouriotis
|2:35:03
|15
|Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:35:09
|16
|Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)
|2:35:15
|17
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:35:17
|18
|Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:35:21
|19
|Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:35:36
|20
|Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:35:37
|21
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|2:35:39
|22
|Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)
|2:35:52
|23
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Jacqueline Parker
|2:35:53
|25
|Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:36:00
|26
|Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:36:04
|27
|Caroline Mani
|2:36:06
|28
|Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)
|2:36:20
|29
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|2:36:21
|30
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
|2:36:24
|31
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
|2:36:34
|32
|Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:36:38
|33
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|34
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
|2:36:43
|35
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)
|2:36:46
|36
|Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:36:48
|37
|Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:36:53
|38
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|2:36:57
|39
|Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)
|2:36:58
|40
|Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
|2:37:03
|41
|Rebecca Marsh
|2:37:04
|42
|Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)
|2:37:10
|43
|Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
|2:37:16
|44
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
|2:37:17
|45
|Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)
|2:37:21
|46
|Maddi Campbell
|2:37:31
|47
|Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:37:37
|48
|Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
|49
|Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:37:43
|50
|Courteney Lowe
|2:37:49
|51
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:37:50
|52
|Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|53
|Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:37:58
|54
|Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:38:14
|55
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:38:17
|56
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)
|2:38:25
|57
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|2:38:29
|58
|Joy Mcculloch
|2:38:32
|59
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|60
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2:38:34
|61
|Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
|2:38:38
|62
|Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2:38:42
|63
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:38:46
|64
|Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:39:10
|65
|Alexandra Burton
|2:39:11
|66
|Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)
|2:39:31
|67
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:39:41
|68
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:39:47
|69
|Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|70
|Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
|71
|Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|2:39:50
|72
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|73
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|74
|Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|2:40:19
|75
|Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)
|2:41:15
|76
|Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:41:22
|77
|Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|2:41:35
|78
|Jennifer App (Team Cloud)
|2:42:43
|79
|Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:42:52
|80
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)
|2:44:18
|81
|Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:47:28
|82
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|2:48:55
|83
|Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|2:50:36
|84
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|2:55:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|3
|pts
|2
|Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
|2
|3
|Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|4
|3
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|3
|4
|Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|2
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|2:34:30
|2
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
|2:37:17
|3
|Maddi Campbell
|2:37:31
|4
|Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
|2:37:37
|5
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|2:39:50
|6
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|2:48:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|7:42:48
|2
|Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
|7:44:31
|3
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|7:44:47
|4
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|7:45:12
|5
|Vanderkitten
|7:46:37
|6
|ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|7:48:35
|7
|Trek-Red Truck
|7:49:43
|8
|SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|7:50:57
|9
|Metromint Cycling
|7:51:49
|10
|Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|7:52:12
|11
|Team Cloud
|7:53:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy