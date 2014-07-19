Trending

McCabe wins Cascade Lakes Road Race

Doebel-Hickok secures women's stage

Image 1 of 30

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) is cheered by a fan with one lap to g

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) is cheered by a fan with one lap to g
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

Breaks begin to happen early in the mens race.

Breaks begin to happen early in the mens race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

Jelly Belly controls the front of the field on the first climb.

Jelly Belly controls the front of the field on the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) began the day in the climbers jersey.

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) began the day in the climbers jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Todays break starts to get a substantial gap on the field.

Todays break starts to get a substantial gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

The field gets the time board.

The field gets the time board.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

Jelly Belly leads the group away from Mt. Bachelor.

Jelly Belly leads the group away from Mt. Bachelor.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

The break turns onto the road towards the final climb.

The break turns onto the road towards the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

The field gets the break within site.

The field gets the break within site.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) puts some pressure on the front of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) puts some pressure on the front of the women’s field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

The women head towards the finish at Mt Bachelor.

The women head towards the finish at Mt Bachelor.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

A small break gets off the women’s field on the final climb.

A small break gets off the women’s field on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

The mens field splits after crashes near the start.

The mens field splits after crashes near the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

The mens race stops for a regroup after several crashes.

The mens race stops for a regroup after several crashes.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

The beakaway group off the front of the mens race.

The beakaway group off the front of the mens race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

The men get strung out on the first lap.

The men get strung out on the first lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) gets some direction from the team car.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) gets some direction from the team car.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

Will Routley (Optum) tucked in on the descent.

Will Routley (Optum) tucked in on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

Jelly Belly spent the day working hard not the front to protect yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jelly Belly spent the day working hard not the front to protect yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) on the way to winning todays stage.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) on the way to winning todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes a corner during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes a corner during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Riders pass over one of the many rivers along todays route.

Riders pass over one of the many rivers along todays route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

The group bunches up before todays final climb.

The group bunches up before todays final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

The last riders of the break close in on the finish.

The last riders of the break close in on the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) takes the win on stage 3.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) takes the win on stage 3.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) stays protected by teammates during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) stays protected by teammates during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) spent the day in the climbers jersey.

Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) spent the day in the climbers jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

Krista Doebel-Hickok (TIBCO) wins stage 3 in Bend.

Krista Doebel-Hickok (TIBCO) wins stage 3 in Bend.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) wins the sprint for 2nd place.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) wins the sprint for 2nd place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

The women’s podium for stage 3.

The women’s podium for stage 3.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe survived in a day-long breakaway and sprinted to the stage 3 win ahead of Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) and Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team) Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) held onto his overall lead by 11 seconds over Zepuntke, who moved from fifth to second after the day's effort.

In the women's race, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Tibco-To the Top) took her first National Racing Calendar stage win after jumping away from the remnants of the field with one other rider on the final climb to Mt. Bachelor. Her teammate Lauren Stephens finished second on the stage and further consolidated her overall lead.

Friday's stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race took place on the same roads that were used for Wednesday's stage 1, but the riders tackled the course in the opposite direction. The women raced one lap for 116km, while the men raced 176km with an added loop around Crane Prairie Reservoir. Both races started with a long climb and finished at Sunrise Village near the top of the mountain.

The men's race started with an 11-rider breakaway that got away on the long climb out of Bend. McCabe was joined in the group by Skujins, Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson and Carter Jones, Cal Giant-Specialized's Torrey Phillip, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Matt Cooke, Marc Pro-Strava's Max Jenkins, Airgas' Griffin Easter, Incycle-Predator's Andres Diaz and Orlanda Garibay and Seasucker-Guttenplan's Colton Hartrich.

“Our plan originally was just to let the break go and be ready for the finish,” McCabe said of his team's initial strategy. “But it just so happened that I saw Diaz go and I knew he was in GC, sitting maybe six or ninth, and so I was on his wheel on the climb and just followed him.”

With the group established, the escapees built an ultimate gap of 3:30 before the Jelly Belly chase carved a minute out of the advantage. The gap held steady there for much of the stage, as Tvetcov's team was happy to let the breakaway stay out front as long as Jelly Belly could keep them in check. Diaz was the highest-placed rider in the general classification at 1:05 back and was the virtual leader on the road for much of the race.

Bissell, which had James Oram in third and Zepuntke in fifth at the start of the day, eventually threw several riders into the chase to help Jelly Belly bring the break within reach before the start of the 12km climb to Mt. Bachelor. With just 20km remaining the gap was down to 1:45, and it continued to fall steadily as riders made their way up the climb.

The breakaway pressed the pace, and riders started coming out of the group as the field closed in. With 10km remaining, only McCabe, Skujins, Jones, Cooke, Hartrich and Diaz remained off the front. That's when Zepuntke jumped out of the field in an attempt to bridge, and the young German rider brought Optum's Bjorn Selander and SmartStop's Rob Britton along to form a lead group of nine just 3.2km from the finish.

“It was kind of the plan for today, Zepuntke said. “Me and James [Oram] were very good, we felt very good at this stage and our team did a good job. We just tried to make the stage very hard, so I attacked.”

The group held a 40-second advantage as the course turned toward Sunrise Village and the road kicked up one last time. From there, McCabe, the current NRC leader, used his fast finish to jump from the back of the group and surge ahead to take the win from Skujins.

“There was a small attack from Cooke,” McCabe said of the finale. “I countered and was on him. Then Toms Skujins went, and I was able to get around him with 100 meters to go maybe. I was feeling really good. These highway-grade climbs are hard, but you can stay on top of the gear and it's good for me.”

Tvetcov now leads Zepuntke by 11 seconds in the general classification. Diaz is third overall, 31 seconds back, followed by Optum's Tom Zirbel at 34 and Oram at 37. Zepuntke said his team is ready to challenge Tvetcov and Jelly Belly for the yellow jersey over the next two stages.

“We have a good team,” he said. “And we will try everything to try and bring me or James into yellow. We have good opportunities, so we will try everything and maybe we will have success.”

Doebel-Hickok keeps Tibco streak rolling

Doebel-Hickok, a first-year pro with Tibco, shocked herself with the solo win, admitting she didn't know she had won the race until her teammates crossed the line and told her. With the field closing in, the 25-year-old from California jumped away from late-race breakaway companion Anne Perry (DNA Cycling) with about 300 meters to go and took the win by nine seconds ahead of Stephens.

“I went pretty early because I felt like I had a lot left,” Doebel-Hickok said. “[Perry] seemed pretty tired, but in case she had a kick left I wanted to go early.”

The women's race started with a breakaway of four riders that also got away during the first climb out of Bend. The group included Tibco's Alizee Brien, DNA Cycling's Melinda McCutcheon, Vanderkitten's Liz Rachetto and Twenty16's Kathryn Donovan.

The pace and an untimely mechanical quickly whittled the lead group down to just Brien and McCutcheon as they descended off the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to start their loop around the mountain. Tibco rode a steady and comfortable pace on the front of the field and kept the leaders in check before a group of five bridged at the start of the final climb.

Tibco continued its steady work on the front and soon brought the lead group of seven back into the fold. At that point, the main field really began to split up, leaving a lead group of 20-25 riders as the race neared the final 5km to the finish. That group also started shrinking over the long climb, and when Perry jumped away, Doebel-Hickok followed.

“At that point it's very windy,” said Tibco guest director Ed Beamon. “And so if you lose the wheel you're completely on your own. It's very hard to close. It's a very tough finale. Our plan was once we hit that junction, if there was any attack, that Krista would follow it and we would try and keep the rest of the team together. She did a good job following the move, and then it's not her job to push it, so she waited and waited and waited and made a good move for the win.”

Doebel-Hickok said the course and the team's tactics favored her on a day when everything clicked for her win.

“Lauren told me on the climb that if I felt good I could go harder,” Doebel-Hickok said. “So when I saw the girls attack I just tried to follow everything, and then eventually one stuck. If you follow enough attacks they'll get tired and let it go.”

In the overall standings, Stephens continues to lead Amber Neben (FCS-Zngine) by 1:14 and Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman by 1:26. Twenty16's Alison Tetrick is fourth overall, 1:47 down, while her teammate Allie Dragoo is fifth, 2:03 in arrears.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (SmartStop)4:21:07
2Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
3Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
4Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
5Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
6Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
7Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
8Coulton Hartrich0:00:05
9Rob Britton (SmartStop)0:00:20
10Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:33
11Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
12Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
13Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:36
14Josh Berry (SmartStop)
15Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
16Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
17Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
18Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
19Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
20Julian Kyer (SmartStop)
21Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
22Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
23Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
24Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
25Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
26Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
27Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
28Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
29James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
30Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
31Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
32Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
33Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
34Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
35Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
36Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
37Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
38Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
39William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
40Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
41Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
42Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
43Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
44Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
45Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
46Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
47Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
48Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
49Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
50Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
51Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
52Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
53Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
54Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
55Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
56Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
57Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
58Kyle Murphy
59Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
60Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
61Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
62Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
63Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
64Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
65Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
66Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
67Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)0:00:50
68Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:57
69Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:01:15
70Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
71Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
72Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
73Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
74David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
75Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
76Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
77Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
78Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
79Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:20
80Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
81Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
82Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
83Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
84Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
85Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
86Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
87Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
88Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
89Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:01:25
90Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:01:41
91Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)0:01:43
92Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
93Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:44
94Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
95Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:01:57
96Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
97Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
98Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:40
99Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
100Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
101Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)
102Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:02:43
103Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23)
104Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
105Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
106Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
107Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
108Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:02:50
109Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:03:21
110Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:03:26
111Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
112Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
113Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
114William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
115Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:03:41
116Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:03:50
117Griffin Easter (Air Gas)0:04:08
118Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:04:17
119Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
120Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
121Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
122Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
123Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
124Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
125Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
126Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
127Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:05:28
128Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
129Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
130Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:37
131Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:05:38
132Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
133Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
134James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
135Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
136Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
137Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
138Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:05:59
139Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:06:08
140Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
141Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:06:09
142Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:06:42
143Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:07:05
144Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)0:07:44
145Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:07:56
146Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:09:19
147William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:09:46
148Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:09:51
149Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
150Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:10:27
151Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:10:56
152Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
153Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
154Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
155Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:12:00
156Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:12:52
157Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:16:57
158Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
159Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:22:38
160Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
161Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:26:58
162Marcos Lazzarotto0:29:07
163Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:29:33
164Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
165Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:29:36
166Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)0:32:23
167Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:29:56
168Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
169Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:34:47
170Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)0:31:05
171Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:34:47
172Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)0:37:34

Men mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Griffin Easter (Air Gas)5pts
2Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)4
3Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)3
4Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)2
5Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)1

Men mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)5pts
2Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)4
3Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)3
4Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)2
5Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

Men sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)3pts
2Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)2
3Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1

Men young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:21:43
3Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
4Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
5James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
6Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
7Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
8Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
9Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
10Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
11Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
12Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
13Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
14Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
15Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
16Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
17Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
18Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
19Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
20Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
21Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
22Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
23Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)4:22:22
24Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
25Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
26Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
27Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
28Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
29Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)4:22:27
30Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
31Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
32Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:22:50
33Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)4:22:51
34Kris Dahl (SmartStop)4:23:47
35Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23)4:23:50
36Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
37Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)4:23:57
38Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)4:24:33
39Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:24:57
40Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)4:25:24
41Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
42Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
43Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
44Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
45Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
46Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)4:26:35
47Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:26:44
48Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)4:26:45
49Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
50Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
51Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
52Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:27:06
53Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:27:15
54Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)4:27:49
55Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:28:12
56Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)4:28:51
57William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:30:53
58Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:30:58
59Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:32:03
60Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
61Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
62Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
63Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:38:04
64Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:48:05
65Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:51:03
66Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)4:55:54
67Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)

Men team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies13:03:57
2SmartStop0:00:20
3Hincapie Sportswear0:00:30
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:33
5Bissell Cycling Team0:00:36
6Incycle-Predator Components
7Marc Pro - Strava0:01:12
8Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
9Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
10Team H&R Block
11California Giant / Specialized
12BMC Development Team
13Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:04
14Hagens Berman U230:03:19
15LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:03:22
16KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:03:58
17Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:04:19
18Airgas Cycling0:06:48
19Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:06:52
20Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles0:10:26
21BMW Development Team0:12:14
22CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team0:12:16
23Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:19:42
24Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank0:25:21

Men general classification after stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)9:08:15
2Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:11
3Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:31
4Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:34
5James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:37
6Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:42
7Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:05
8Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
9Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:18
10Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)0:01:19
11Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:39
12Julian Kyer (SmartStop)0:01:40
13Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:43
14Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:48
15Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
16Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:01:50
17Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:55
18Rob Britton (SmartStop)0:02:05
19Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:06
20William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:02:07
21Josh Berry (SmartStop)
22Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:12
23Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:02:25
24Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:29
25Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:30
26Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:02:32
27Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
28Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:02:38
29Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:02:40
30Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:47
31Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:00
32Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:03
33Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
34Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:07
35Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:03:15
36Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:03:17
37Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:18
38Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:03:20
39Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
40Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:21
41Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:26
42Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:33
43Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)0:03:38
44Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:03:44
45Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:04:03
46Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)0:04:04
47Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:04:08
48Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:13
49Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:04:14
50Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:04:33
51Coulton Hartrich0:04:42
52Kyle Murphy0:04:58
53Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:11
54Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:05:13
55Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:05:17
56David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:05:18
57Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)0:05:25
58Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:05:39
59Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:05:55
60Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:02
61Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:06:21
62Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:06:24
63Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:27
64Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:06:28
65Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:06:36
66Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:06:37
67Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:06:40
68Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:06:41
69Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:07:01
70Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:07:06
71Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:08
72Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)0:07:14
73Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:17
74Griffin Easter (Air Gas)0:07:21
75Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:07:23
76Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:07:41
77Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:07:51
78Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:07:58
79Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:08:02
80Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
81Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:14
82Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:08:17
83Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:08:19
84Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:08:20
85Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:21
86Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)0:08:30
87Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:08:33
88Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:08:39
89Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
90Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:08:41
91Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:08:54
92Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:03
93James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:09:04
94Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:09:12
95Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:09:22
96Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:09:27
97Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:09:44
98Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:09:49
99Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:09:52
100Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:09:54
101Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:10:10
102Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:10:12
103Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:34
104Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
105Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:10:40
106Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:10:48
107Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:10:58
108Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
109Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:11:16
110Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:11:20
111Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:11:34
112Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:11:35
113Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
114Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:12:00
115Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:12:20

Men mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)9pts
2Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5
3Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5
4Griffin Easter (Air Gas)5
5Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)5
6Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)4
7Michael Torckler (SmartStop)4
8Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)3
9Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)3
10Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)3
11Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)3
12Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)2
13Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
14Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)2
15Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)2
16Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
17Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)1
18Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)1

Men sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5pts
2Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)5
3Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)3
4Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)3
5Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1
6Michael Torckler (SmartStop)1

Men young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)9:08:26
2James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:26
3Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:54
4Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:02:14
5Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:18
6Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:21
7Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:02:27
8Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:36
9Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:02:56
10Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:10
11Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:15
12Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:22
13Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:03:57
14Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:04:22
15Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:00
16Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:05:06
17Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:05:28
18Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:06:10
19Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:06:17
20Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:06:26
21Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:50
22Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:06:57
23Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:07:12
24Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:07:30
25Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:07:51
26Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:03
27Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:08:08
28Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:08:09
29Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:08:10
30Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:08:28
31Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:08:43
32Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:08:52
33Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:09:11
34Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:09:33
35Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:09:38
36Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:23
37Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:10:29
38Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:10:47
39Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:11:24
40Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
41Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:12:41
42Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:13:00
43Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
44Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:13:01
45Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:13:21
46Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
47Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23)0:13:37
48Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:13:46
49Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:14:13
50Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:15:15
51Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:15:37
52Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:15:54
53Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:15:56
54Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)0:16:01
55Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:17:09
56Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:17:19
57William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:17:22
58Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:17:32
59Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:18:36
60Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:19:05
61Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:19:59
62Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:20:49
63Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:36:38
64Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:41:28
65Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:43:47
66Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:48:29
67Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:50:39

Men team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies876627:27:00
2Bissell Cycling Team
3Hincapie Sportswear0:01:00
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:00
5SmartStop
6Marc Pro - Strava0:05:00
7California Giant / Specialized0:06:00
8Incycle-Predator Components
9Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:07:00
10BMC Development Team
11Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
12Team H&R Block0:11:00
13Team Rio Grande Cycling
14Hagens Berman U23
15Airgas Cycling0:14:00
16LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:15:00
17KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:16:00
18Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:20:00
19Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:23:00
20Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:24:00
21Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles0:26:00
22CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team
23BMW Development Team0:29:00
24Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank0:47:00
25Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite1:58:00

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)3:34:55
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:09
3Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
4Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)0:00:11
5Julie Emmerman
6Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
7Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
8Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
9Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
10Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
11Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
12Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
13Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
14Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
15Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
16Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:18
17Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
18Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:21
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:45
20Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
21Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
22Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:15
23Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
24Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)0:01:40
25Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:54
26Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)0:01:57
27Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:02:41
28Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)0:02:43
29Maddi Campbell0:03:08
30Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)0:03:10
31Alexandra Burton
32Jacqueline Parker
33Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:03:22
34Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:03:50
35Caroline Mani0:04:25
36Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
37Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:04:28
38Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
39Joy Mcculloch
40Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
41Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:04:31
42Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
43Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
44Courteney Lowe0:04:33
45Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:04:51
46Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:04:56
47Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:05:05
48Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:05:31
49Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:06:45
50Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)0:06:48
51Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
52Jennifer App (Team Cloud)
53Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
54Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
55Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
56Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
57Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:08:22
58Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)0:08:52
59Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
60Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:08:57
61Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:09:03
62Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:10:36
63Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:10:50
64Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)
65Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
66Athena Countouriotis0:11:09
67Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:11:58
68Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:13:19
69Rebecca Marsh0:14:28
70Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:15:41
71Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:15:45
72Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:15:54
73Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:19:58
74Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:20:34
75Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:21:04
76Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)0:22:56
77Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:24:40
78Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:24:47
79Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
80Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:30:10
81Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:32:14

Women mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )5pts
2Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)4
3Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)3
4Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)2
5Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1

Women mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)4
3Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
4Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)2
5Julie Emmerman1

Women sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3pts
2Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
3Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)1

Women young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:35:13
2Maddi Campbell0:02:50
3Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:04:10
4Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:11:40

Women team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO10:45:05
2Team TWENTY160:00:20
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:01:17
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:03:56
5Vanderkitten0:04:26
6ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:04:30
7Metromint Cycling0:05:59
8SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:11:43
9Trek-Red Truck0:12:30
10Team Cloud0:17:47
11Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:20:51

Women general classification after stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)6:43:35
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:14
3Julie Emmerman0:01:26
4Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:01:47
5Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:02:03
6Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:31
7Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:02:44
8Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)0:02:45
9Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)0:03:09
10Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:03:11
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:03:13
12Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:03:15
13Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)0:03:23
14Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:03:43
15Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:03:53
16Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:03:55
17Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:04:37
18Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:39
19Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:04:56
20Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:05:39
21Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:06:58
22Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)0:07:09
23Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:07:30
24Jacqueline Parker0:07:33
25Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)0:07:42
26Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:07:47
27Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:07:49
28Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:08:07
29Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
30Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)0:09:10
31Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:09:44
32Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)0:09:49
33Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:10:26
34Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)0:10:27
35Courteney Lowe0:11:12
36Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:11:32
37Caroline Mani0:11:38
38Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:11:39
39Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:11:47
40Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:11:49
41Alexandra Burton0:12:02
42Joy Mcculloch0:12:04
43Maddi Campbell0:12:43
44Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:12:55
45Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:13:19
46Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
47Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:14:10
48Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:14:13
49Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:14:48
50Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:14:56
51Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:15:01
52Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:15:27
53Athena Countouriotis0:15:30
54Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:15:32
55Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:15:35
56Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:15:41
57Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)0:16:01
58Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
59Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)0:16:09
60Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)0:16:35
61Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:16:41
62Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:16:53
63Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:18:07
64Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:19:03
65Jennifer App (Team Cloud)0:19:07
66Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)0:19:44
67Rebecca Marsh0:22:01
68Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:22:47
69Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:24:07
70Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:24:34
71Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:24:38
72Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:28:06
73Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:30:15
74Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)0:30:55
75Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:38:03
76Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:39:31
77Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:41:23
78Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:41:31
79Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:41:45
80Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:42:40
81Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:53:34

Women mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)9pts
2Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)5
3Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )5
4Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)4
5Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)4
6Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
7Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
8Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)3
9Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)2
10Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2
11Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)2
12Julie Emmerman1
13Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1
14Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1

Women sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3pts
2Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
3Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)2
4Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
5Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1
6Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)1

Women young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)6:46:19
2Maddi Campbell0:09:59
3Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:12:57
4Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:14:09
5Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:39:56

Women team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO20:15:38
2Team TWENTY160:01:34
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:03:14
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:10:52
5Vanderkitten0:12:34
6ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:15:06
7Metromint Cycling0:20:25
8Trek-Red Truck0:23:06
9SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:23:45
10Team Cloud0:33:49
11Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:38:23

 

