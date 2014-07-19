Image 1 of 30 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) is cheered by a fan with one lap to g (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 Breaks begin to happen early in the mens race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Jelly Belly controls the front of the field on the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) began the day in the climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Todays break starts to get a substantial gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 The field gets the time board. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 Jelly Belly leads the group away from Mt. Bachelor. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 The break turns onto the road towards the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 The field gets the break within site. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) puts some pressure on the front of the women’s field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 The women head towards the finish at Mt Bachelor. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 A small break gets off the women’s field on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 The mens field splits after crashes near the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 The mens race stops for a regroup after several crashes. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 The beakaway group off the front of the mens race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 The men get strung out on the first lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) gets some direction from the team car. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 Will Routley (Optum) tucked in on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 Jelly Belly spent the day working hard not the front to protect yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) on the way to winning todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes a corner during todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 Riders pass over one of the many rivers along todays route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 The group bunches up before todays final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 The last riders of the break close in on the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) takes the win on stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) stays protected by teammates during todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) spent the day in the climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Krista Doebel-Hickok (TIBCO) wins stage 3 in Bend. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) wins the sprint for 2nd place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 The women’s podium for stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe survived in a day-long breakaway and sprinted to the stage 3 win ahead of Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) and Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team) Friday at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) held onto his overall lead by 11 seconds over Zepuntke, who moved from fifth to second after the day's effort.

In the women's race, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Tibco-To the Top) took her first National Racing Calendar stage win after jumping away from the remnants of the field with one other rider on the final climb to Mt. Bachelor. Her teammate Lauren Stephens finished second on the stage and further consolidated her overall lead.

Friday's stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race took place on the same roads that were used for Wednesday's stage 1, but the riders tackled the course in the opposite direction. The women raced one lap for 116km, while the men raced 176km with an added loop around Crane Prairie Reservoir. Both races started with a long climb and finished at Sunrise Village near the top of the mountain.

The men's race started with an 11-rider breakaway that got away on the long climb out of Bend. McCabe was joined in the group by Skujins, Optum Pro Cycling's Ryan Anderson and Carter Jones, Cal Giant-Specialized's Torrey Phillip, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Matt Cooke, Marc Pro-Strava's Max Jenkins, Airgas' Griffin Easter, Incycle-Predator's Andres Diaz and Orlanda Garibay and Seasucker-Guttenplan's Colton Hartrich.

“Our plan originally was just to let the break go and be ready for the finish,” McCabe said of his team's initial strategy. “But it just so happened that I saw Diaz go and I knew he was in GC, sitting maybe six or ninth, and so I was on his wheel on the climb and just followed him.”

With the group established, the escapees built an ultimate gap of 3:30 before the Jelly Belly chase carved a minute out of the advantage. The gap held steady there for much of the stage, as Tvetcov's team was happy to let the breakaway stay out front as long as Jelly Belly could keep them in check. Diaz was the highest-placed rider in the general classification at 1:05 back and was the virtual leader on the road for much of the race.

Bissell, which had James Oram in third and Zepuntke in fifth at the start of the day, eventually threw several riders into the chase to help Jelly Belly bring the break within reach before the start of the 12km climb to Mt. Bachelor. With just 20km remaining the gap was down to 1:45, and it continued to fall steadily as riders made their way up the climb.

The breakaway pressed the pace, and riders started coming out of the group as the field closed in. With 10km remaining, only McCabe, Skujins, Jones, Cooke, Hartrich and Diaz remained off the front. That's when Zepuntke jumped out of the field in an attempt to bridge, and the young German rider brought Optum's Bjorn Selander and SmartStop's Rob Britton along to form a lead group of nine just 3.2km from the finish.

“It was kind of the plan for today, Zepuntke said. “Me and James [Oram] were very good, we felt very good at this stage and our team did a good job. We just tried to make the stage very hard, so I attacked.”

The group held a 40-second advantage as the course turned toward Sunrise Village and the road kicked up one last time. From there, McCabe, the current NRC leader, used his fast finish to jump from the back of the group and surge ahead to take the win from Skujins.

“There was a small attack from Cooke,” McCabe said of the finale. “I countered and was on him. Then Toms Skujins went, and I was able to get around him with 100 meters to go maybe. I was feeling really good. These highway-grade climbs are hard, but you can stay on top of the gear and it's good for me.”

Tvetcov now leads Zepuntke by 11 seconds in the general classification. Diaz is third overall, 31 seconds back, followed by Optum's Tom Zirbel at 34 and Oram at 37. Zepuntke said his team is ready to challenge Tvetcov and Jelly Belly for the yellow jersey over the next two stages.

“We have a good team,” he said. “And we will try everything to try and bring me or James into yellow. We have good opportunities, so we will try everything and maybe we will have success.”

Doebel-Hickok keeps Tibco streak rolling

Doebel-Hickok, a first-year pro with Tibco, shocked herself with the solo win, admitting she didn't know she had won the race until her teammates crossed the line and told her. With the field closing in, the 25-year-old from California jumped away from late-race breakaway companion Anne Perry (DNA Cycling) with about 300 meters to go and took the win by nine seconds ahead of Stephens.

“I went pretty early because I felt like I had a lot left,” Doebel-Hickok said. “[Perry] seemed pretty tired, but in case she had a kick left I wanted to go early.”

The women's race started with a breakaway of four riders that also got away during the first climb out of Bend. The group included Tibco's Alizee Brien, DNA Cycling's Melinda McCutcheon, Vanderkitten's Liz Rachetto and Twenty16's Kathryn Donovan.

The pace and an untimely mechanical quickly whittled the lead group down to just Brien and McCutcheon as they descended off the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to start their loop around the mountain. Tibco rode a steady and comfortable pace on the front of the field and kept the leaders in check before a group of five bridged at the start of the final climb.

Tibco continued its steady work on the front and soon brought the lead group of seven back into the fold. At that point, the main field really began to split up, leaving a lead group of 20-25 riders as the race neared the final 5km to the finish. That group also started shrinking over the long climb, and when Perry jumped away, Doebel-Hickok followed.

“At that point it's very windy,” said Tibco guest director Ed Beamon. “And so if you lose the wheel you're completely on your own. It's very hard to close. It's a very tough finale. Our plan was once we hit that junction, if there was any attack, that Krista would follow it and we would try and keep the rest of the team together. She did a good job following the move, and then it's not her job to push it, so she waited and waited and waited and made a good move for the win.”

Doebel-Hickok said the course and the team's tactics favored her on a day when everything clicked for her win.

“Lauren told me on the climb that if I felt good I could go harder,” Doebel-Hickok said. “So when I saw the girls attack I just tried to follow everything, and then eventually one stuck. If you follow enough attacks they'll get tired and let it go.”

In the overall standings, Stephens continues to lead Amber Neben (FCS-Zngine) by 1:14 and Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman by 1:26. Twenty16's Alison Tetrick is fourth overall, 1:47 down, while her teammate Allie Dragoo is fifth, 2:03 in arrears.



Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 4:21:07 2 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 4 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 5 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 6 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 7 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 8 Coulton Hartrich 0:00:05 9 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 0:00:20 10 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:33 11 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 12 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:00:36 14 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 15 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 16 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 17 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 18 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 19 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 20 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 21 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 22 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 23 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 24 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 25 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 26 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 27 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 28 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 29 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 30 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 31 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 32 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 33 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 34 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 35 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 36 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 37 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 38 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 39 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 40 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 41 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 42 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 43 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 44 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 45 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 46 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 47 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 48 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 49 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 50 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 51 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 52 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 53 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 54 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 55 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 56 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 57 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 58 Kyle Murphy 59 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 60 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 61 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 62 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 63 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 64 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 65 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 66 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 67 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 0:00:50 68 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:00:57 69 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:01:15 70 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 71 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 72 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 73 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 74 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 75 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 76 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 77 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 78 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 79 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:20 80 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 81 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 82 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 83 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 84 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 85 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 86 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 87 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 88 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 89 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:01:25 90 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:01:41 91 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 0:01:43 92 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 93 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:44 94 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 95 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:57 96 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 97 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 98 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:40 99 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 100 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 101 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 102 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:02:43 103 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23) 104 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 105 Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 106 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 107 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 108 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:02:50 109 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:03:21 110 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:03:26 111 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 112 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 113 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 114 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 115 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:03:41 116 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:03:50 117 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 0:04:08 118 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:04:17 119 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 120 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 121 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 122 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) 123 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 124 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 125 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 126 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 127 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:05:28 128 Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) 129 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 130 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:37 131 Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:38 132 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 133 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 134 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 135 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 136 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 137 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 138 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:05:59 139 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:06:08 140 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 141 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:06:09 142 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:06:42 143 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:07:05 144 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 0:07:44 145 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 0:07:56 146 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:09:19 147 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:09:46 148 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:09:51 149 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 150 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:10:27 151 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:10:56 152 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 153 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 154 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 155 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:12:00 156 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:12:52 157 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:16:57 158 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 159 Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:22:38 160 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 161 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:26:58 162 Marcos Lazzarotto 0:29:07 163 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:29:33 164 Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) 165 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:29:36 166 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 0:32:23 167 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:29:56 168 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 169 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:34:47 170 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 0:31:05 171 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 0:34:47 172 Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:37:34

Men mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 5 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 4 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 5 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 1

Men mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 4 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

Men sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 3 pts 2 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 2 3 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1

Men young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:21:43 3 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 5 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 6 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 7 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 8 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 9 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 10 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 11 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 12 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 13 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 14 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 15 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 16 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 17 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 18 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 19 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 20 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 21 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 22 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 23 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 4:22:22 24 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 25 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 26 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 27 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 28 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 29 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:22:27 30 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 31 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 32 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:22:50 33 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 4:22:51 34 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 4:23:47 35 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23) 4:23:50 36 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 37 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 4:23:57 38 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:24:33 39 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:24:57 40 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:25:24 41 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 42 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 43 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 44 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 45 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 46 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 4:26:35 47 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:26:44 48 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 4:26:45 49 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 50 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 51 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 52 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:27:06 53 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:27:15 54 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 4:27:49 55 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:28:12 56 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 4:28:51 57 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:30:53 58 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:30:58 59 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:32:03 60 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 61 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 62 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 63 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:38:04 64 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:48:05 65 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:51:03 66 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 4:55:54 67 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)

Men team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 13:03:57 2 SmartStop 0:00:20 3 Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:30 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:33 5 Bissell Cycling Team 0:00:36 6 Incycle-Predator Components 7 Marc Pro - Strava 0:01:12 8 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 9 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 10 Team H&R Block 11 California Giant / Specialized 12 BMC Development Team 13 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:04 14 Hagens Berman U23 0:03:19 15 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:03:22 16 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:03:58 17 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 0:04:19 18 Airgas Cycling 0:06:48 19 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:06:52 20 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 0:10:26 21 BMW Development Team 0:12:14 22 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 0:12:16 23 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 0:19:42 24 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 0:25:21

Men general classification after stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 9:08:15 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:11 3 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:31 4 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:00:34 5 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:37 6 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:42 7 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:05 8 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 9 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:18 10 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 0:01:19 11 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:39 12 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 0:01:40 13 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:43 14 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:48 15 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 16 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:01:50 17 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:55 18 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 0:02:05 19 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:06 20 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:02:07 21 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 22 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:12 23 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:02:25 24 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:29 25 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:30 26 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:32 27 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 28 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:02:38 29 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:02:40 30 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:47 31 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:00 32 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:03 33 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 34 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:07 35 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:03:15 36 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:03:17 37 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:18 38 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:03:20 39 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 40 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:21 41 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:26 42 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:33 43 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 0:03:38 44 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:03:44 45 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:04:03 46 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 0:04:04 47 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:04:08 48 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:13 49 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:04:14 50 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:04:33 51 Coulton Hartrich 0:04:42 52 Kyle Murphy 0:04:58 53 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:11 54 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:05:13 55 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:05:17 56 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:05:18 57 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 0:05:25 58 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:05:39 59 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:05:55 60 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:06:02 61 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:06:21 62 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:06:24 63 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:27 64 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:06:28 65 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:06:36 66 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:06:37 67 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:06:40 68 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:06:41 69 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:07:01 70 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:07:06 71 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:08 72 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 0:07:14 73 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:07:17 74 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 0:07:21 75 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 0:07:23 76 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:07:41 77 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:07:51 78 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:07:58 79 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:08:02 80 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 81 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:14 82 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:08:17 83 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:08:19 84 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:08:20 85 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:21 86 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 0:08:30 87 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:08:33 88 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:08:39 89 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 90 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:08:41 91 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:08:54 92 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:03 93 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:09:04 94 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:09:12 95 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 0:09:22 96 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:27 97 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:09:44 98 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:09:49 99 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:09:52 100 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:09:54 101 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:10:10 102 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:10:12 103 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:34 104 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 105 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:10:40 106 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:10:48 107 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:10:58 108 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 109 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:11:16 110 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:11:20 111 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:34 112 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 0:11:35 113 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 114 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:12:00 115 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:12:20

Men mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 9 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 3 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 4 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 5 5 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 5 6 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 7 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 4 8 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 9 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 10 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 3 11 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 3 12 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 2 13 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 14 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 2 15 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 16 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 17 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 1 18 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 1

Men sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 5 3 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 3 4 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 3 5 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1 6 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 1

Men young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 9:08:26 2 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:26 3 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:54 4 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:02:14 5 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:18 6 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:21 7 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:02:27 8 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:36 9 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:02:56 10 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:10 11 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:15 12 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:22 13 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:03:57 14 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:04:22 15 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:00 16 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:05:06 17 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:05:28 18 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:06:10 19 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:06:17 20 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:06:26 21 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:06:50 22 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:06:57 23 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 0:07:12 24 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:07:30 25 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:07:51 26 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:03 27 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:08:08 28 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:08:09 29 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:08:10 30 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:08:28 31 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:08:43 32 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:08:52 33 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 0:09:11 34 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:09:33 35 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:09:38 36 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:23 37 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:10:29 38 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:10:47 39 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 0:11:24 40 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 41 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 0:12:41 42 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:13:00 43 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 44 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:13:01 45 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:13:21 46 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 47 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23) 0:13:37 48 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:13:46 49 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:14:13 50 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:15:15 51 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:15:37 52 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:15:54 53 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 0:15:56 54 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 0:16:01 55 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:17:09 56 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:17:19 57 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:17:22 58 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:17:32 59 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:18:36 60 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:19:05 61 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:19:59 62 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:20:49 63 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:36:38 64 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:41:28 65 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 0:43:47 66 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:48:29 67 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:50:39

Men team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 876627:27:00 2 Bissell Cycling Team 3 Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:00 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:00 5 SmartStop 6 Marc Pro - Strava 0:05:00 7 California Giant / Specialized 0:06:00 8 Incycle-Predator Components 9 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:07:00 10 BMC Development Team 11 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 12 Team H&R Block 0:11:00 13 Team Rio Grande Cycling 14 Hagens Berman U23 15 Airgas Cycling 0:14:00 16 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:15:00 17 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:16:00 18 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 0:20:00 19 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:23:00 20 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 0:24:00 21 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 0:26:00 22 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 23 BMW Development Team 0:29:00 24 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 0:47:00 25 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 1:58:00

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 3:34:55 2 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:09 3 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 4 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 0:00:11 5 Julie Emmerman 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 7 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 8 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 9 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 10 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 11 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 12 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 13 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 14 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 15 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 16 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:00:18 17 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 18 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:00:21 19 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:00:45 20 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 21 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:56 22 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:15 23 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 24 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:40 25 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:54 26 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 0:01:57 27 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:02:41 28 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 0:02:43 29 Maddi Campbell 0:03:08 30 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 0:03:10 31 Alexandra Burton 32 Jacqueline Parker 33 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:03:22 34 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:03:50 35 Caroline Mani 0:04:25 36 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 37 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:28 38 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 39 Joy Mcculloch 40 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 41 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 0:04:31 42 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 43 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 44 Courteney Lowe 0:04:33 45 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:04:51 46 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:04:56 47 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:05:05 48 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:05:31 49 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:06:45 50 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 0:06:48 51 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 52 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 53 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 54 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 55 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 56 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 57 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:08:22 58 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 0:08:52 59 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 60 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 0:08:57 61 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:09:03 62 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:10:36 63 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:10:50 64 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 65 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 66 Athena Countouriotis 0:11:09 67 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:11:58 68 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:13:19 69 Rebecca Marsh 0:14:28 70 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 0:15:41 71 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:15:45 72 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:15:54 73 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:19:58 74 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:20:34 75 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:21:04 76 Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group) 0:22:56 77 Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:24:40 78 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 0:24:47 79 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 80 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:30:10 81 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:32:14

Women mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 5 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 4 3 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 3 4 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 2 5 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1

Women mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 4 3 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 4 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 2 5 Julie Emmerman 1

Women sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 3 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 1

Women young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:35:13 2 Maddi Campbell 0:02:50 3 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:04:10 4 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:11:40

Women team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO 10:45:05 2 Team TWENTY16 0:00:20 3 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:17 4 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:03:56 5 Vanderkitten 0:04:26 6 ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing 0:04:30 7 Metromint Cycling 0:05:59 8 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:11:43 9 Trek-Red Truck 0:12:30 10 Team Cloud 0:17:47 11 Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:20:51

Women general classification after stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 6:43:35 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:14 3 Julie Emmerman 0:01:26 4 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:01:47 5 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:02:03 6 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:31 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:02:44 8 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 0:02:45 9 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 0:03:09 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:03:11 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:03:13 12 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:03:15 13 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 0:03:23 14 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:03:43 15 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:03:53 16 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:03:55 17 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:04:37 18 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:39 19 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:04:56 20 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:05:39 21 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:06:58 22 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 0:07:09 23 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:07:30 24 Jacqueline Parker 0:07:33 25 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 0:07:42 26 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 0:07:47 27 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:07:49 28 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:08:07 29 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 30 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 0:09:10 31 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:09:44 32 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 0:09:49 33 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:10:26 34 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 0:10:27 35 Courteney Lowe 0:11:12 36 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:11:32 37 Caroline Mani 0:11:38 38 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:11:39 39 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:11:47 40 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:11:49 41 Alexandra Burton 0:12:02 42 Joy Mcculloch 0:12:04 43 Maddi Campbell 0:12:43 44 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:12:55 45 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:13:19 46 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 47 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:14:10 48 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:14:13 49 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:14:48 50 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:14:56 51 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:15:01 52 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:15:27 53 Athena Countouriotis 0:15:30 54 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:15:32 55 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:15:35 56 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:15:41 57 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 0:16:01 58 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 59 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 0:16:09 60 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 0:16:35 61 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:16:41 62 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:16:53 63 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:18:07 64 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:19:03 65 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 0:19:07 66 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 0:19:44 67 Rebecca Marsh 0:22:01 68 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 0:22:47 69 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:24:07 70 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 0:24:34 71 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:24:38 72 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:28:06 73 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:30:15 74 Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group) 0:30:55 75 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 0:38:03 76 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:39:31 77 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:41:23 78 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 0:41:31 79 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:41:45 80 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:42:40 81 Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:53:34

Women mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 9 pts 2 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 5 3 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 5 4 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 4 5 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 4 6 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 7 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 8 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 3 9 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 2 10 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2 11 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 2 12 Julie Emmerman 1 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1 14 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1

Women sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 pts 2 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 3 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 2 4 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 5 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1 6 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 1

Women young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 6:46:19 2 Maddi Campbell 0:09:59 3 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:12:57 4 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:14:09 5 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:39:56