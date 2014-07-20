Trending

Image 1 of 35

Newly crowned US Road Champion, Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop) gets to wear his new threads for the first time today. Lookin' good

Newly crowned US Road Champion, Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop) gets to wear his new threads for the first time today. Lookin' good
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 2 of 35

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) at the base of the Archie Briggs climb

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) at the base of the Archie Briggs climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) looks for attacks on the final climb to the finish

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) looks for attacks on the final climb to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

The final two riders of today's women's breakaway close in on the finish

The final two riders of today's women's breakaway close in on the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

Kathryn Hunter (FCS/Zngine) takes the stage 5 win

Kathryn Hunter (FCS/Zngine) takes the stage 5 win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) managed third for the day and held onto the overall

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) managed third for the day and held onto the overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Kathryn Hunter (FCS/Zngine) happy after the win

Kathryn Hunter (FCS/Zngine) happy after the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leads the break before taking today's stage

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leads the break before taking today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) on the front going up todays final climb

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) on the front going up todays final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

The men's break went into the final climb with a good gap on the field

The men's break went into the final climb with a good gap on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) takes the Awbrey Butte stage win

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) takes the Awbrey Butte stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) was happy to get through today's final stage

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) was happy to get through today's final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

The FCS/Zngine team happy after a tough week of racing

The FCS/Zngine team happy after a tough week of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

Today's women's stage podium

Today's women's stage podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

The overall GC podium for the women

The overall GC podium for the women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

The mens Awbrey Butte stage podium

The mens Awbrey Butte stage podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) rode heavily bandaged after yesterdays big crash

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) rode heavily bandaged after yesterdays big crash
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) rode the front of the field all day in defence of yellow

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) rode the front of the field all day in defence of yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

Hincapie riders leading the break up the feed zone climb

Hincapie riders leading the break up the feed zone climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

Olivia Dillon (FCS/Zngine) leading the women's break

Olivia Dillon (FCS/Zngine) leading the women's break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

TIBCO stays at the front to maintain the gap on the break

TIBCO stays at the front to maintain the gap on the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

Jelly Belly spends another day working hard on the front

Jelly Belly spends another day working hard on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

Krista Doebel-Hickok (TIBCO) had a touch of trying to hold onto the mountain jersey

Krista Doebel-Hickok (TIBCO) had a touch of trying to hold onto the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

Tom Zirbel (TIBCO) leads the break on a descent

Tom Zirbel (TIBCO) leads the break on a descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

The front of the mens field starts to split going into the final lap

The front of the mens field starts to split going into the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

Whats left of the peloton chases the front group

Whats left of the peloton chases the front group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

The final mens break held onto its gap into the final climb

The final mens break held onto its gap into the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

The men begin the final stage here in Bend

The men begin the final stage here in Bend
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

The mens field crosses over the Tumalo River

The mens field crosses over the Tumalo River
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) stayed near the front on todays climb

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) stayed near the front on todays climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Katie Antonneau (Twenty 16) put in another strong ride to keep the Best Young Rider jersey

Katie Antonneau (Twenty 16) put in another strong ride to keep the Best Young Rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

Team TIBCO controlling things at the front

Team TIBCO controlling things at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 35

The women's break maintaining a gap on the field

The women's break maintaining a gap on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 35

Nice weather with clouds breaking up for today's race

Nice weather with clouds breaking up for today's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 35

The mens overall GC podium

The mens overall GC podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

US pro champion Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) and Katherine Hunter (FCS/Zngine) won the final stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic Sunday on the same Awbrey Butte course that has hosted multiple national championship events.

Despite a day of very aggressive racing in both the men's and women's races, Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To the Top) fought off the challenges to their overall leads and took home final general classification victories.

Due to a barrage of often inaccurate and conflicting information broadcast over race radio throughout the day, details of how the men's final stage played out are murky, but Marcotte won the race from a breakaway of approximately nine riders. California Giant-Specialized's Colin Joyce finished second, followed by Hincapie Sportswear's Dion Smith in third.

"With 1km to go, [Julian Kyer] came to the front and just brought it to the bottom of that corner," Marcotte said of the stage finale. "And then Joey Rosskopf kind of stood up, and I came around him right from the bottom. It was drag race from there."

The final front group contained numerous threats to Tevtcov's overall lead, including Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator), who started the day just 41 seconds down, Optum's Tom Zirbel started 44 seconds behind, and Hincapie's Joey Rosskopf was at 52 seconds.

Tvetcov was isolated in the final kilometers but managed to limit his losses to his GC rivals and take the final victory by six seconds over Diaz and nine seconds over Zirbel. Rosskopf finished fourth, 16 seconds in arrears. Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke slipped from second overall at the start of the day to fifth, 23 seconds behind Tvetcov.

"It was really aggressive from the start," Tvetcov said of the stage. "We tried to let some breakaways go, but everybody just started to attack and attack. Every break came back, and my guys just closed the gaps. It was perfect."

But with a dangerous breakaway eventually up the road, Tvetcov got help from other GC teams that had missed the move.

"My teammates and the Bissell team both helped in bringing things back," he said. "But the breakaway was just gone. So on the last climb I just kept tempo, and you know, and I'm still up on GC."

Zepuntke took home the white jersey for best young rider, while his teammate Logan Owen claimed the green jersey. Stage three winner Travis McCabe (SmartStop) claimed the polka dot jersey as the race's best climber.

FCS prevents Tibco sweep

Heading into the final stage, Stephens' Tibco team had won the prologue time trial and each of the previous four stages. But Hunter, an Austin, Texas, resident who was guest riding for FCS/Zngine, brought the streak to an end by bridging to a late-race breakaway and then out-sprinting Carol Ann Canuel (Ice Sportswear-Pinnacle Racing) for the win. Stephens finished third, seven seconds down on the two leaders.

Hunter bridged to Canuel and Twenty16's Alison Tetrick in the closing kilometers and took over the lead on the final trip up the Archie Briggs climb. Tetrick came off the lead group on the climb, and the two remaining riders had a gap of about 15 seconds as they took the downhill run toward the final turn and the uphill ramp to the finish line.

"It was a really long hard effort to the end," Hunter said. "I think we were both pretty much done, so it was just everything from the bottom of the hill."

Stephens' third-place result on the final stage added even more buffer to her overall advantage. She finished the stage race 1:31 ahead of FCS rider Amber Neben and 1:51 ahead of Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman. Canuel finished fourth overall, 2:22 off the lead pace. Twenty16's Katie Antonneau was fifth, 3:08 back.

"We went into it with the team goal being to keep the yellow," Stephens said. "And if we could get the stage win, then that was great. But if not, that wasn't the team goal. We maintained the team goal, so that was awesome."

The Tibco leader also earned the polka dot mountains classification jersey for her week's effort, and the team took the top GC prize as well. The result pushed Tibco into the top of the final women's National Racing Calendar standings, where Stephens also took the individual prize.

"Winning the NRC is very important to our team," Stephens said. "So that goal was achieved, and then this is my first time to win the individual. I suffered a broken wrist and missed two of the NRC races, so after missing two of the races due to injury, it's great to still be able to win the series."

Antonneau claimed the white jersey for Cascade's best young rider, while Olivia Dillon, who was also ridding for FCS/Zngine, took home the green points jersey.

Results

Men stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)2:58:31
2Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
3Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:04
5Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:06
6Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
7Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
8Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:10
9Julian Kyer (SmartStop)0:00:13
10Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:35
11Josh Berry (SmartStop)
12Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
13Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
14Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
15Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
16Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:39
17Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
18Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:41
19Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:43
20Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
21Michael Torckler (SmartStop)0:00:46
22Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
23Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:49
24Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
25Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:51
26Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:00:54
27Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:16
28Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:01:19
29Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
30Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:01:22
31Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:01:23
32Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:01:25
33James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
34Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
35Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
36Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
37Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
38Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
39Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
40Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
41Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
42Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:30
43Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
44Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
45Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
46Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
47Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
48Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
49Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
50Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
51Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
52Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:01:35
53Coulton Hartrich0:01:37
54Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
55Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
56Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
57Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
58Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
59Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:01:42
60Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
61Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:45
62Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)0:01:46
63Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:47
64Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:52
65Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:55
66Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:01:56
67Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)0:01:58
68Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:02:05
69Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
70Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
71Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:17
72Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
73Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:36
74Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:02:39
75Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)0:02:45
76Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:03:17
77Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:03:36
78Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
79Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
80Kyle Murphy0:05:00
81Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:07
82Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:06:04
83Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:06:11
84Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
85Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
86Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
87Rob Britton (SmartStop)
88Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
89Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
90Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:07:40
91Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
92Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)
93Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
94Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
95Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
96Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)0:08:11
97Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:08:41
98Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:09:53
99Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:10:40
100Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
101Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:11:10
102William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
103Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
104Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
105Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:12:02
106Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
107Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:12:31
108Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)0:12:40
109David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:12:45
110Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:12:51
111Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:13:54
112Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
113Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)0:13:56
114Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
115Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:13:58
116Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:15:34
117William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
118Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
119Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:17:40
OTLIan Moore (BMW Development Team)
OTLDylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
OTLNathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
OTLDan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
OTLMarcos Lazzarotto
DNFFred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
DNFSean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
DNFJohnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
DNFIan Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
DNFTy Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
DNFJakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
DNFGerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
DNFCollin Berry (BMW Development Team)
DNFRene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
DNFTobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
DNFLogan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFMatt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFJuan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFDarren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
DNFJared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFJonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFRyan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
DNFJames Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFWilliam Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFRiley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFTrevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFMat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
DNFZack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
DNFChristopher Meacham (Air Gas)
DNFGregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
DNFGriffin Easter (Air Gas)
DNFHunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFJacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFPatrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFJeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
DNFEamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
DNFColby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
DNFSebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
DNFTyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
DNFShawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
DNFCody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
DNFTravis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
DNFBrandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
DNFKevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
DNFSam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
DNFSam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
DNFNeal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
DNFGreenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
DNFJoseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
DNFTim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
DNFKai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
DNFJordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
DNSJacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)

Sprint point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)3pts
2Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)2
3Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

Sprint point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)3pts
2Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)2
3Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)3pts
2Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)2
3Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint point 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)4
3Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)3
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)2
5Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)1

point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)3pts
2Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
3Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1

point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)3pts
2Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)2
3Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)1

point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)3pts
2Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)2
3Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)2:58:31
2Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:10
3Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:35
4Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:43
5Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:00:54
6Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:16
7Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:01:19
8Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
9Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:01:23
10Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:01:25
11James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
12Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
13Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
14Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
15Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
16Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
17Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:30
18Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
19Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
20Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
21Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:01:35
22Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:01:37
23Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:45
24Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:36
25Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:03:36
26Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
27Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:07
28Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:06:11
29Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
30Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
31Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
32Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:07:40
33Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
34Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
35Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:11:10
36William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
37Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
38Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
39Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:12:02
40Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:13:58
41Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:15:34
42Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:17:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear8:56:12
2SmartStop0:00:09
3Marc Pro - Strava0:00:52
4California Giant / Specialized0:01:31
5Bissell Cycling Team0:01:39
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies0:02:07
7Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros0:02:15
8BMC Development Team0:02:50
9Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:08
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:43
11Team H&R Block0:05:16
12LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:05:26
13Incycle-Predator Components0:07:08
14Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:07:43
15KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:15:08
16Airgas Cycling0:17:32
17CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team0:20:17
18Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:26:52
19Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:31:10

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)13:24:11
2Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:06
3Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:15
5Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:23
6Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:13
7Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:22
8Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:23
9Julian Kyer (SmartStop)0:01:27
10James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:01:36
11Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:01:54
12Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:01:59
13Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:09
14Josh Berry (SmartStop)0:02:11
15Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:15
16Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:16
17Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:42
18Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:43
19Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:52
20Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:03:20
21Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:03:25
22Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
23Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:03:28
24Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:03:37
25Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:03:38
26Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:40
27Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:03:49
28Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:09
29Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:17
30Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:04:30
31Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
32Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:04:44
33Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:04:52
34Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)0:05:05
35Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:36
36Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:05:38
37Coulton Hartrich0:06:02
38Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:06:16
39Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:06:23
40Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:06:25
41Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:06:32
42Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:06:33
43Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:07:15
44Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:07:21
45Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:07:40
46Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:07:46
47Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
48Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:07:57
49Rob Britton (SmartStop)0:07:59
50Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:08:10
51Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:08:12
52Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:30
53Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:08:31
54Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:08:45
55Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:09:02
56Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)0:09:04
57Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:09:07
58Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:09:15
59Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)0:09:28
60Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:09:37
61Kyle Murphy0:09:41
62Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:09:47
63Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)0:09:59
64Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:10:07
65Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:38
66Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:11:02
67Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:11:20
68Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:11:39
69Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:11:44
70Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)0:11:47
71Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:11:49
72Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:11:58
73Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:12:12
74Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:12:15
75Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:12:32
76Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:13:08
77Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:13:10
78Michael Torckler (SmartStop)0:13:35
79Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:48
80Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:15:02
81Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:15:16
82Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:15:21
83Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:15:43
84Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:16:17
85Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:16:26
86Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:16:36
87Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:16:59
88Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:17:03
89Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:17:13
90William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:17:15
91Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:17:16
92David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:17:46
93Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:18:06
94Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:18:19
95Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:18:58
96Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:19:05
97Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:19:14
98Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:19:26
99Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:19:50
100Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:20:18
101Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:20:38
102Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:21:48
103Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:23:04
104Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)0:23:21
105Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:24:15
106Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)0:24:44
107Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:25:33
108Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:25:46
109William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:28:17
110Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:30:33
111Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:30:36
112Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:31:02
113Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:31:09
114Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:32:37
115Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:35:18
116Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:37:27
117Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:38:59
118Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)0:53:19
119Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)1:23:34

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)13pts
2Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)7
3Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)6
4Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5
5Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)5
6Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)5
7Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)5
8Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)4
9Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)4
10Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)3
11Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)3
12Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
13Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)2
14Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)2
15Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)2
16Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)2
17Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)2
18Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)1
19Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1
20Michael Torckler (SmartStop)1
21Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
22Kris Dahl (SmartStop)1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)11pts
2Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)9
3Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)6
4Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5
5Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5
6Michael Torckler (SmartStop)4
7Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)4
8Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)3
9Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)3
10Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)3
11Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)3
12Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)3
13Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
14Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)2
15Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)2
16Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)2
17Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)1
18Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)1
19Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)13:24:34
2James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:01:13
3Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:46
4Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:52
5Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:01:53
6Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:02
7Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:03:14
8Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:03:15
9Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:03:26
10Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:46
11Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:07
12Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:13
13Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:06:00
14Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:06:09
15Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:06:52
16Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:58
17Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:07:23
18Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:49
19Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:08:08
20Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:08:44
21Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:09:24
22Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:11:16
23Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:11:21
24Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:11:35
25Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:14:39
26Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:14:53
27Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:16:03
28Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:16:40
29Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:16:50
30Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:16:53
31Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:17:43
32Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:18:35
33Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:18:42
34Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:18:51
35Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:19:03
36Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:19:55
37Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:20:15
38Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:23:52
39Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:25:10
40William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:27:54
41Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:30:10
42Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:32:14

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear40:15:00
2Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies0:01:25
3Bissell Cycling Team0:01:37
4SmartStop0:01:42
5Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:15
6Marc Pro - Strava0:05:31
7California Giant / Specialized0:06:55
8BMC Development Team0:09:25
9Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros0:09:37
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:09:57
11Incycle-Predator Components0:12:51
12Team H&R Block0:15:21
13LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:20:03
14Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:30:42
15KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO0:30:53
16Airgas Cycling0:31:21
17Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:46:23
18CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team0:46:24
19Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:55:20

Women's stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1:57:43
2Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
3Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:07
4Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
5Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)0:00:15
6Caroline Mani0:00:18
7Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:20
8Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
9Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
10Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
11Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
12Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)
13Julie Emmerman
14Jacqueline Parker0:00:24
15Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:27
16Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)
17Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:32
19Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:37
20Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:00:39
21Athena Countouriotis0:00:47
22Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:52
23Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)0:01:21
24Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
25Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
26Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
27Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)0:01:38
28Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:40
29Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:43
30Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
31Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:01:50
32Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:01:52
33Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:01:59
34Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:02:00
35Joy Mcculloch0:02:14
36Alexandra Burton0:02:17
37Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:02:26
38Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:02:34
39Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:03:13
40Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:03:45
41Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:05:52
42Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:07:09
43Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:07:58
44Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:09:12
45Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
46Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
47Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
48Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)0:09:21
49Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:09:41
50Maddi Campbell0:10:57
51Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:11:01
52Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:11:10
53Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:11:21
54Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:11:42
55Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:11:50
56Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)
57Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:12:27
58Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:12:48
59Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:13:02
60Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:13:43
61Courteney Lowe0:13:48
62Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:13:50
63Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)0:13:51
64Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)
65Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
66Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
67Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:13:56
68Rebecca Marsh0:14:04
69Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)0:14:18
70Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:14:43
71Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:14:55
72Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:15:01
73Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:19:23
74Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:20:59
75Jennifer App (Team Cloud)0:21:18
76Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:21:23
77Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:21:26
DNFMisha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
DNFLiza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)

Sprint point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3pts
2Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2
3Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )1

Sprint point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)5pts
2Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)4
3Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)3
4Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
5Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)1

Queen of the Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)3pts
2Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)2
3Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)1:58:10
2Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:08:45
3Maddi Campbell0:10:30
4Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:12:35
5Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:14:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore5:54:06
2Team TIBCO0:01:10
3Metromint Cycling0:01:35
4Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling0:01:36
5Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels0:03:13
6Vanderkitten0:04:29
7ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle0:09:07
8DNA Cycling p/b K40:09:59
9Trek-Red Truck0:14:52
10SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:23:17
11Team Cloud0:34:01

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)9:32:30
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:31
3Julie Emmerman0:01:51
4Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:02:22
5Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:03:08
6Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)0:03:26
7Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)0:03:35
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:03:49
9Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:03:51
10Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:03:57
11Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)0:04:03
12Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:04:26
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:04:37
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:04:41
15Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:57
16Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:05:00
17Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:06:13
18Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:07:14
19Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)0:07:40
20Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:07:44
21Jacqueline Parker0:08:02
22Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)0:08:07
23Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:08:24
24Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:08:27
25Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:09:09
26Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)0:09:50
27Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)0:10:06
28Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)0:10:36
29Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)0:10:59
30Caroline Mani0:12:01
31Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:12:57
32Joy Mcculloch0:14:15
33Alexandra Burton0:14:33
34Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:15:43
35Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:15:44
36Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:16:00
37Athena Countouriotis0:16:31
38Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:18:06
39Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:19:40
40Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:19:42
41Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:20:52
42Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:21:00
43Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:21:08
44Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:21:15
45Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:21:40
46Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:21:50
47Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:23:02
48Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:23:27
49Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:24:06
50Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:25:07
51Courteney Lowe0:25:14
52Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)0:25:18
53Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:25:21
54Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:25:23
55Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:25:28
56Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)0:25:44
57Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)0:27:07
58Maddi Campbell0:28:15
59Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:29:14
60Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:29:26
61Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)0:31:04
62Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)0:31:31
63Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:32:17
64Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:36:21
65Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:37:02
66Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:37:39
67Rebecca Marsh0:39:13
68Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:43:25
69Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:43:44
70Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:45:05
71Jennifer App (Team Cloud)0:46:02
72Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:46:13
73Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:57:33
74Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:58:57
75Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)1:01:58
76Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1:02:29
77Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)1:03:05

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)10pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)9
3Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)5
4Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)5
5Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)4
6Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )4
7Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)4
8Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
9Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3
10Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)3
11Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3
12Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
13Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
14Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)2
15Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)2
16Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)2
17Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)1
18Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)1

Queen of the Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)9pts
2Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)7
3Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )5
4Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)4
5Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)4
6Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)3
7Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
8Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
9Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)3
10Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)2
11Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2
12Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1
13Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)1
14Julie Emmerman1
15Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)9:35:38
2Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:21:59
3Maddi Campbell0:25:07
4Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:29:09
5Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:58:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO28:44:21
2Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling0:02:00
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:04
4Vanderkitten0:15:53
5DNA Cycling p/b K40:20:12
6Metromint Cycling0:21:14
7ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:23:19
8Trek-Red Truck0:36:56
9Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:40:43
10SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:46:43
11Team Cloud1:06:48

