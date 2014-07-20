Image 1 of 35 Newly crowned US Road Champion, Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop) gets to wear his new threads for the first time today. Lookin' good (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 35 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) at the base of the Archie Briggs climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) looks for attacks on the final climb to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 The final two riders of today's women's breakaway close in on the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 Kathryn Hunter (FCS/Zngine) takes the stage 5 win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) managed third for the day and held onto the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Kathryn Hunter (FCS/Zngine) happy after the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leads the break before taking today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) on the front going up todays final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 The men's break went into the final climb with a good gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) takes the Awbrey Butte stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) was happy to get through today's final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 The FCS/Zngine team happy after a tough week of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 Today's women's stage podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 The overall GC podium for the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 The mens Awbrey Butte stage podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) rode heavily bandaged after yesterdays big crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) rode the front of the field all day in defence of yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 Hincapie riders leading the break up the feed zone climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 Olivia Dillon (FCS/Zngine) leading the women's break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 TIBCO stays at the front to maintain the gap on the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Jelly Belly spends another day working hard on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 Krista Doebel-Hickok (TIBCO) had a touch of trying to hold onto the mountain jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 Tom Zirbel (TIBCO) leads the break on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 The front of the mens field starts to split going into the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 Whats left of the peloton chases the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 The final mens break held onto its gap into the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 The men begin the final stage here in Bend (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 The mens field crosses over the Tumalo River (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) stayed near the front on todays climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Katie Antonneau (Twenty 16) put in another strong ride to keep the Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 Team TIBCO controlling things at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 The women's break maintaining a gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 Nice weather with clouds breaking up for today's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 The mens overall GC podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

US pro champion Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) and Katherine Hunter (FCS/Zngine) won the final stage of the Cascade Cycling Classic Sunday on the same Awbrey Butte course that has hosted multiple national championship events.

Despite a day of very aggressive racing in both the men's and women's races, Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To the Top) fought off the challenges to their overall leads and took home final general classification victories.

Due to a barrage of often inaccurate and conflicting information broadcast over race radio throughout the day, details of how the men's final stage played out are murky, but Marcotte won the race from a breakaway of approximately nine riders. California Giant-Specialized's Colin Joyce finished second, followed by Hincapie Sportswear's Dion Smith in third.

"With 1km to go, [Julian Kyer] came to the front and just brought it to the bottom of that corner," Marcotte said of the stage finale. "And then Joey Rosskopf kind of stood up, and I came around him right from the bottom. It was drag race from there."

The final front group contained numerous threats to Tevtcov's overall lead, including Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator), who started the day just 41 seconds down, Optum's Tom Zirbel started 44 seconds behind, and Hincapie's Joey Rosskopf was at 52 seconds.

Tvetcov was isolated in the final kilometers but managed to limit his losses to his GC rivals and take the final victory by six seconds over Diaz and nine seconds over Zirbel. Rosskopf finished fourth, 16 seconds in arrears. Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke slipped from second overall at the start of the day to fifth, 23 seconds behind Tvetcov.

"It was really aggressive from the start," Tvetcov said of the stage. "We tried to let some breakaways go, but everybody just started to attack and attack. Every break came back, and my guys just closed the gaps. It was perfect."

But with a dangerous breakaway eventually up the road, Tvetcov got help from other GC teams that had missed the move.

"My teammates and the Bissell team both helped in bringing things back," he said. "But the breakaway was just gone. So on the last climb I just kept tempo, and you know, and I'm still up on GC."

Zepuntke took home the white jersey for best young rider, while his teammate Logan Owen claimed the green jersey. Stage three winner Travis McCabe (SmartStop) claimed the polka dot jersey as the race's best climber.

FCS prevents Tibco sweep

Heading into the final stage, Stephens' Tibco team had won the prologue time trial and each of the previous four stages. But Hunter, an Austin, Texas, resident who was guest riding for FCS/Zngine, brought the streak to an end by bridging to a late-race breakaway and then out-sprinting Carol Ann Canuel (Ice Sportswear-Pinnacle Racing) for the win. Stephens finished third, seven seconds down on the two leaders.

Hunter bridged to Canuel and Twenty16's Alison Tetrick in the closing kilometers and took over the lead on the final trip up the Archie Briggs climb. Tetrick came off the lead group on the climb, and the two remaining riders had a gap of about 15 seconds as they took the downhill run toward the final turn and the uphill ramp to the finish line.

"It was a really long hard effort to the end," Hunter said. "I think we were both pretty much done, so it was just everything from the bottom of the hill."

Stephens' third-place result on the final stage added even more buffer to her overall advantage. She finished the stage race 1:31 ahead of FCS rider Amber Neben and 1:51 ahead of Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman. Canuel finished fourth overall, 2:22 off the lead pace. Twenty16's Katie Antonneau was fifth, 3:08 back.

"We went into it with the team goal being to keep the yellow," Stephens said. "And if we could get the stage win, then that was great. But if not, that wasn't the team goal. We maintained the team goal, so that was awesome."

The Tibco leader also earned the polka dot mountains classification jersey for her week's effort, and the team took the top GC prize as well. The result pushed Tibco into the top of the final women's National Racing Calendar standings, where Stephens also took the individual prize.

"Winning the NRC is very important to our team," Stephens said. "So that goal was achieved, and then this is my first time to win the individual. I suffered a broken wrist and missed two of the NRC races, so after missing two of the races due to injury, it's great to still be able to win the series."

Antonneau claimed the white jersey for Cascade's best young rider, while Olivia Dillon, who was also ridding for FCS/Zngine, took home the green points jersey.

Results

Men stage 5 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 2:58:31 2 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 3 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:04 5 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:06 6 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 7 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 8 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:10 9 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 0:00:13 10 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:00:35 11 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 12 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 13 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 14 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 15 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 16 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:39 17 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 18 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:00:41 19 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:00:43 20 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 21 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 0:00:46 22 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 23 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:00:49 24 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 25 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:51 26 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:00:54 27 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:16 28 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:01:19 29 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 30 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:01:22 31 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:01:23 32 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:01:25 33 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 34 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 35 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 36 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 37 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 38 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 39 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 40 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 41 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 42 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:30 43 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 44 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 45 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 46 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 47 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 48 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 49 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 50 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 51 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 52 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:35 53 Coulton Hartrich 0:01:37 54 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 55 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 56 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 57 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 58 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 59 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:01:42 60 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 61 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:45 62 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 0:01:46 63 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:47 64 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:52 65 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:55 66 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:01:56 67 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 0:01:58 68 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:02:05 69 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 70 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 71 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:02:17 72 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 73 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:36 74 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:02:39 75 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 0:02:45 76 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:17 77 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:03:36 78 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 79 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 80 Kyle Murphy 0:05:00 81 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:07 82 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:06:04 83 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:06:11 84 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 85 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 86 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 87 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 88 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 89 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 90 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:07:40 91 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 92 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 93 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 94 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 95 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 96 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 0:08:11 97 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:08:41 98 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:09:53 99 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:10:40 100 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 101 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:11:10 102 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 103 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 104 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 105 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:12:02 106 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 107 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 0:12:31 108 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 0:12:40 109 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:12:45 110 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:12:51 111 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:13:54 112 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 113 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 0:13:56 114 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 115 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:13:58 116 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:15:34 117 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 118 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 119 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:17:40 OTL Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) OTL Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) OTL Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) OTL Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) OTL Marcos Lazzarotto DNF Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) DNF Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) DNF Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) DNF Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) DNF Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) DNF Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) DNF Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) DNF Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) DNF Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) DNF Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) DNF Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) DNF Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) DNF Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) DNF James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) DNF Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) DNF Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) DNF Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) DNF Griffin Easter (Air Gas) DNF Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) DNF Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) DNF Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) DNF Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) DNF Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) DNF Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) DNF Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) DNF Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) DNF Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) DNF Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) DNF Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) DNF Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) DNF Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) DNF Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) DNF Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) DNF Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) DNF Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) DNF Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) DNS Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)

Sprint point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 2 3 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

Sprint point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 pts 2 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 2 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint point 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 4 3 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 5 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 1

point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 pts 2 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 3 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1

point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 3 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 2 3 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 1

point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 pts 2 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 2 3 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 2:58:31 2 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:10 3 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:00:35 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:43 5 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:00:54 6 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:16 7 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:01:19 8 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 9 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:01:23 10 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:01:25 11 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 12 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 13 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 14 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 15 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 16 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 17 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:30 18 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 19 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 20 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 21 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:35 22 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:01:37 23 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:45 24 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:36 25 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:03:36 26 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 27 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:07 28 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:06:11 29 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 30 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 31 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 32 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:07:40 33 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 34 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 35 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:11:10 36 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 37 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 38 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 39 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:12:02 40 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:13:58 41 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:15:34 42 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:17:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Sportswear 8:56:12 2 SmartStop 0:00:09 3 Marc Pro - Strava 0:00:52 4 California Giant / Specialized 0:01:31 5 Bissell Cycling Team 0:01:39 6 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 0:02:07 7 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 0:02:15 8 BMC Development Team 0:02:50 9 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:08 10 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:03:43 11 Team H&R Block 0:05:16 12 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:05:26 13 Incycle-Predator Components 0:07:08 14 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:07:43 15 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:15:08 16 Airgas Cycling 0:17:32 17 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 0:20:17 18 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 0:26:52 19 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 0:31:10

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 13:24:11 2 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:06 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:15 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:23 6 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:13 7 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:22 8 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:23 9 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 0:01:27 10 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:01:36 11 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:01:54 12 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:01:59 13 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:02:09 14 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 0:02:11 15 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:15 16 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:16 17 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:42 18 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:43 19 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:52 20 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:03:20 21 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:03:25 22 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 23 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:03:28 24 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:03:37 25 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:03:38 26 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:40 27 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:03:49 28 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:09 29 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:17 30 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:04:30 31 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 32 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:04:44 33 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:04:52 34 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 0:05:05 35 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:36 36 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:05:38 37 Coulton Hartrich 0:06:02 38 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:06:16 39 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:06:23 40 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:06:25 41 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:06:32 42 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:06:33 43 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:07:15 44 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:07:21 45 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:07:40 46 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:07:46 47 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 48 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:07:57 49 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 0:07:59 50 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:08:10 51 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:08:12 52 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:30 53 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 0:08:31 54 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:08:45 55 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:09:02 56 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 0:09:04 57 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:09:07 58 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:09:15 59 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 0:09:28 60 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:09:37 61 Kyle Murphy 0:09:41 62 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:09:47 63 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 0:09:59 64 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:10:07 65 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:38 66 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:11:02 67 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:11:20 68 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:11:39 69 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:11:44 70 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 0:11:47 71 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:11:49 72 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:11:58 73 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:12:12 74 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:12:15 75 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:12:32 76 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:13:08 77 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:13:10 78 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 0:13:35 79 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:13:48 80 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 0:15:02 81 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:15:16 82 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:15:21 83 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:15:43 84 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:16:17 85 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:16:26 86 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:16:36 87 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:16:59 88 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:17:03 89 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:17:13 90 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:17:15 91 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:17:16 92 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:17:46 93 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 0:18:06 94 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:18:19 95 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:18:58 96 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:19:05 97 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:19:14 98 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:19:26 99 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:19:50 100 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:20:18 101 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:20:38 102 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:21:48 103 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:23:04 104 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 0:23:21 105 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:24:15 106 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 0:24:44 107 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:25:33 108 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 0:25:46 109 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:28:17 110 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:30:33 111 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:30:36 112 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:31:02 113 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:31:09 114 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:32:37 115 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:35:18 116 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:37:27 117 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:38:59 118 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 0:53:19 119 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 1:23:34

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 13 pts 2 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 7 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 6 4 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 5 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 5 6 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 5 7 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 5 8 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 4 9 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 4 10 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 11 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 3 12 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 13 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 2 15 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 2 16 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 17 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 18 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 1 19 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1 20 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 1 21 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 22 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 11 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 9 3 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 6 4 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 5 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 6 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 4 7 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 8 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 9 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 3 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 3 11 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 3 12 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 3 13 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 14 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 2 15 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 2 16 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 2 17 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 1 18 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 1 19 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 13:24:34 2 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:01:13 3 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:46 4 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:52 5 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:01:53 6 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:02 7 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:03:14 8 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:03:15 9 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:03:26 10 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:46 11 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:07 12 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:13 13 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:06:00 14 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:06:09 15 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:06:52 16 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:58 17 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:07:23 18 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:49 19 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 0:08:08 20 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:08:44 21 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:09:24 22 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:11:16 23 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:11:21 24 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:11:35 25 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 0:14:39 26 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:14:53 27 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:16:03 28 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:16:40 29 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:16:50 30 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:16:53 31 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 0:17:43 32 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:18:35 33 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:18:42 34 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:18:51 35 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:19:03 36 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:19:55 37 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:20:15 38 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:23:52 39 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:25:10 40 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:27:54 41 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:30:10 42 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:32:14

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Sportswear 40:15:00 2 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 0:01:25 3 Bissell Cycling Team 0:01:37 4 SmartStop 0:01:42 5 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:15 6 Marc Pro - Strava 0:05:31 7 California Giant / Specialized 0:06:55 8 BMC Development Team 0:09:25 9 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 0:09:37 10 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:09:57 11 Incycle-Predator Components 0:12:51 12 Team H&R Block 0:15:21 13 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:20:03 14 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:30:42 15 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 0:30:53 16 Airgas Cycling 0:31:21 17 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 0:46:23 18 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 0:46:24 19 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 0:55:20

Women's stage 5 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1:57:43 2 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:07 4 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 5 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 0:00:15 6 Caroline Mani 0:00:18 7 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:00:20 8 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 9 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 10 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 11 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 12 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 13 Julie Emmerman 14 Jacqueline Parker 0:00:24 15 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 16 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 17 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:00:32 19 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:37 20 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:00:39 21 Athena Countouriotis 0:00:47 22 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:00:52 23 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 0:01:21 24 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 25 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 26 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 27 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 0:01:38 28 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:40 29 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:43 30 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 31 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:01:50 32 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:52 33 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:01:59 34 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:02:00 35 Joy Mcculloch 0:02:14 36 Alexandra Burton 0:02:17 37 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:02:26 38 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:02:34 39 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:03:13 40 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:03:45 41 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:05:52 42 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:07:09 43 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:07:58 44 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:09:12 45 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 46 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 47 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 48 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 0:09:21 49 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:09:41 50 Maddi Campbell 0:10:57 51 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:11:01 52 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:11:10 53 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:11:21 54 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 0:11:42 55 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:11:50 56 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 57 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:12:27 58 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:12:48 59 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:13:02 60 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:13:43 61 Courteney Lowe 0:13:48 62 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:13:50 63 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 0:13:51 64 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 65 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 66 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 67 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 0:13:56 68 Rebecca Marsh 0:14:04 69 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 0:14:18 70 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:14:43 71 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 0:14:55 72 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 0:15:01 73 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:19:23 74 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:20:59 75 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 0:21:18 76 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:21:23 77 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:21:26 DNF Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) DNF Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)

Sprint point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 pts 2 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2 3 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 1

Sprint point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 5 pts 2 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 4 3 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 3 4 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 5 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 1

Queen of the Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 3 pts 2 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 2 3 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 1:58:10 2 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:08:45 3 Maddi Campbell 0:10:30 4 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:12:35 5 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:14:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 5:54:06 2 Team TIBCO 0:01:10 3 Metromint Cycling 0:01:35 4 Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling 0:01:36 5 Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels 0:03:13 6 Vanderkitten 0:04:29 7 ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle 0:09:07 8 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:09:59 9 Trek-Red Truck 0:14:52 10 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:23:17 11 Team Cloud 0:34:01

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 9:32:30 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:31 3 Julie Emmerman 0:01:51 4 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:02:22 5 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:03:08 6 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 0:03:26 7 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 0:03:35 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:03:49 9 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:03:51 10 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:03:57 11 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 0:04:03 12 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:04:26 13 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:04:37 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:04:41 15 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:57 16 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:05:00 17 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:06:13 18 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:07:14 19 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 0:07:40 20 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:07:44 21 Jacqueline Parker 0:08:02 22 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 0:08:07 23 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:08:24 24 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:08:27 25 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:09:09 26 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 0:09:50 27 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 0:10:06 28 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 0:10:36 29 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 0:10:59 30 Caroline Mani 0:12:01 31 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:12:57 32 Joy Mcculloch 0:14:15 33 Alexandra Burton 0:14:33 34 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:15:43 35 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:15:44 36 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:16:00 37 Athena Countouriotis 0:16:31 38 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:18:06 39 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:19:40 40 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:19:42 41 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:20:52 42 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:21:00 43 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:21:08 44 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:21:15 45 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 0:21:40 46 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:21:50 47 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:23:02 48 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:23:27 49 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:24:06 50 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:25:07 51 Courteney Lowe 0:25:14 52 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 0:25:18 53 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:25:21 54 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:25:23 55 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:25:28 56 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 0:25:44 57 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 0:27:07 58 Maddi Campbell 0:28:15 59 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:29:14 60 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:29:26 61 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 0:31:04 62 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 0:31:31 63 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:32:17 64 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 0:36:21 65 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:37:02 66 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:37:39 67 Rebecca Marsh 0:39:13 68 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 0:43:25 69 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:43:44 70 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:45:05 71 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 0:46:02 72 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:46:13 73 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 0:57:33 74 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 0:58:57 75 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 1:01:58 76 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1:02:29 77 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 1:03:05

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 10 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 9 3 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 5 4 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 5 5 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 4 6 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 4 7 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 4 8 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 9 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 10 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 3 11 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 12 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 14 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 2 15 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2 16 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 2 17 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 1 18 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 1

Queen of the Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 9 pts 2 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 7 3 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 5 4 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 4 5 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 4 6 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 3 7 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 8 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 9 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 3 10 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 2 11 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2 12 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1 13 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 1 14 Julie Emmerman 1 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 9:35:38 2 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:21:59 3 Maddi Campbell 0:25:07 4 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:29:09 5 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:58:50