Tvetcov, Stephens win Cascade Classic stage 2 time trials

Tvetcov moves into overall lead, Stephens increases her lead over Amber Neben

The men's stage two podium

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
The women's stage two podium

(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) found himself in a familiar position after winning the stage 2 time trial at the Cascade Cycling Classic for the second consecutive year, earning the yellow jersey and putting himself in the driver's seat to repeat his 2013 overall win.

Tibco-To the Top's Lauren Stephens continued her dominant performance this week with her third win in as many days, increasing her general classification lead over Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) to 1:06.

With smoke from the Warm Springs fires causing a haze of smoke to build up throughout the day, Tevtcov covered the 25.6km course in 30:39, 21 seconds faster than his time from the year before.

The two-time Moldovan national time trial champion finished 34 seconds ahead of runner up James Oram (Bissell Development Team) and 42 seconds faster than former US pro time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling). Hincapie Development Team's Joey Rosskopf finished fourth, 50 seconds down.

Coming into the time trial just eight seconds down, Tevtcov's effort easily boosted him into the overall lead a stage earlier than last year.

"Last year on the first stage, McKenzie Pass I think it was, I lost over a minute," he said. "So this year I tried to have the same time as the other GC contenders. I lost 10 seconds to Eric Marcotte because of the time bonus, so I put everything into today to try and get the yellow jersey."

Optum's Scott Zwizanski set the early fastest time with a mark of 32:12 and then had to wait for 111 riders to cross the line before Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) set the new best mark of 31:48. Nearly 50 riders later, Andres Diaz took over the lead, but his time on top lasted just a couple of minutes before Oram flew across the line with the new best time of 31:13.

Seven riders later, Tvetcov finished in the lead with just a handful of riders remaining on course. Zirbel came close to grabbing the win, but in the end he fell short with a time of 31:21. Starting last, Team Smart Stop's Eric Marcotte, the stage 1 winner who wore yellow during the time trial, set a disappointing time of 33:29, 2:50 behind the winner.

Smart Stop's top rider on general classification is now Julian Kyer, 1:40 off the lead pace. Team director Mike Creed said the current situation might change his team's focus for the rest of the week.

"We'll probably focus more on stage wins than the overall," Creed said. "But if the shit gets weird out there, hopefully we'll be there to help it get weird. Hincapie's going to throw a lot at (Jelly Belly). Optum's going to throw a lot at them. We don't necessarily have a GC guy in the hunt, but we'll definitely help those guys out if they decide to start throwing bombs."

Tvetcov now heads into Friday's Cascade Lakes stage with a 34 second buffer over Zirbel and 37 seconds over Oram. Rosskopf is 45 seconds down in fourth, with Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke claiming fifth, 51 seconds in arrears.

Stephens pulls off hat trick

Stephens grabbed her third win of the week by just nine seconds over Twenty16's Alison Tetrick, who held the fastest time of 35 minutes for just 14 riders before Stephens claimed the top spot with a mark of 34:51. Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman was third on the day, 37 seconds down.

Stephens, the women's National Racing Calendar leader, indicated her results so far this week even caught her a little by surprise.

"I wasn't thinking I was going to win three stages in a row, but definitely the goal was to win the overall this week," she said. "I didn't see it happening this way, though."

Changes at the top of the leader board were more frequent for the women than for the men, but Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) came in with a time of 35:59 that lasted for 32 riders until Rhae Shaw (Vandekitten) set the new best time of 35:31. That mark lasted just a few minutes until Tetrick came in and toppled her.

Stephens now leads Neben by more than a minute, with Emmerman in third, 1:18 down. Tetrick is fourth, 1:32 in arrears, while her teammate Allie Dragoo is 1:55 down for fifth.

Stephens won last year's Cascade Lakes Road Race during stage 3, although riders will do the course in reverse direction this year. Even so, the Tibco team leader was confident the blue-and-white squad wasn't finished piling up the stage results quite yet.

"We've got some good stages coming up for the team," Stephens said. "My teammate Amanda Miller won the final stage last year, so I know it's a great stage for her, and we've got a new finish in that stage. We've got some good crit riders here, and I think tomorrow will be a good stage for the team with a longer climb. We have a squad that's here ready to climb also."

Results

Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:30:39
2James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:34
3Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:42
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:50
5Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:57
6Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:02
7Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:03
8Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:09
9Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:19
10Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:01:33
11Julian Kyer (SmartStop)0:01:34
12Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:36
13Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
14Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:37
15Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:40
16Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:01:41
17Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:42
18Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
19Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:01:49
20Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:01:53
21Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
22Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:56
23Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:02:01
24Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:02:03
25Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:04
26Josh Berry (SmartStop)
27Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:05
28Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)0:02:07
29William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
30Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:02:08
31Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:02:09
32Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
33Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
34Rob Britton (SmartStop)0:02:11
35Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
36Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
37Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
38Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:02:14
39Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
40William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:18
41Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:02:19
42Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:02:20
43Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:02:21
44Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:02:23
45Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
46Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:02:24
47Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:25
48Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:02:26
49James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:28
50Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:29
51Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:31
52David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:02:33
53Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
54Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:02:36
55Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
56Griffin Easter (Air Gas)0:02:37
57Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:39
58Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
59Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:02:42
60Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:45
61Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:02:46
62Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
63Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:48
64Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
65Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
66Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:02:50
67Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:02:54
68Shane Kline (SmartStop)0:02:55
69Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
70Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:56
71Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:58
72Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:03:00
73Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
74Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:03:02
75Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
76Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
77Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:03:04
78Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)0:03:05
79Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:03:06
80Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:03:08
81Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:09
82Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:12
83Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:03:16
84Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
85Kyle Murphy0:03:18
86Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)0:03:21
87Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:22
88Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
89Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:03:24
90Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)0:03:27
91Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
92Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:03:28
93Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:03:29
94Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:03:30
95Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
96Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:03:31
97Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
98Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
99Coulton Hartrich0:03:34
100Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:03:37
101Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:39
102Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:03:41
103Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)0:03:42
104Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:03:44
105Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:03:47
106Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
107Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
108Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
109Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)0:03:48
110Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:50
111Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:03:52
112Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
113Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:56
114Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:03:57
115Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
116Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:58
117Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
118Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
119Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:00
120Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)0:04:04
121Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:12
122Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:04:14
123Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
124Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:04:19
125Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:04:22
126Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:04:23
127William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:04:27
128Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)0:04:33
129Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:04:34
130Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
131Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
132Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
133Marcos Lazzarotto0:04:36
134Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:04:39
135Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:04:42
136Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
137Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:04:45
138Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
139Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
140Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
141Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:04:46
142Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:51
143Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
144Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:04:56
145Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:57
146Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)0:04:58
147Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
148Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)0:04:59
149Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:01
150Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:05:02
151Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:05:04
152Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:05:08
153Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
154Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:05:11
155Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)0:05:12
156Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:05:13
157Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:05:17
158Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:18
159Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:05:19
160Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:05:21
161Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:23
162Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)0:05:24
163Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:05:26
164Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
165Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:05:27
166Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:05:31
167Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:05:34
168Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
169Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:05:36
170Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:05:42
171Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:05:54
172Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:05:56
173Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)0:06:00
174Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:06:01
175Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)0:06:09
176Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:06:13
177Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)0:06:15
178Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:06:17
179Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:06:19
180Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:06:21
181Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
182Michael Torckler (SmartStop)0:06:23
183Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:06:26
184Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:06:28
185Daniel Chabanov0:06:40
186Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:06:46
187Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)0:06:52
188Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:53
189Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:07:10
190Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)0:07:17
191Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:20
192Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:07:24
193Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:08:16
194Paul Warner0:08:49
195Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:08:50
196John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)0:10:24
DNSSeth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:31:13
2Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:23
3Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:28
4Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:02
5Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:01:15
6Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:01:27
7Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:29
8Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:01:35
9Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:01:37
10Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
11Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:01:47
12Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:01:49
13Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
14Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:51
15Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:59
16Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:02:02
17Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:05
18Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:02:12
19Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
20Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:14
21Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
22Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:02:20
23Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:02:21
24Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:02:26
25Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:28
26Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:02:32
27Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:35
28Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:02:38
29Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:02:42
30Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:02:48
31Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:02:56
32Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
33Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:02:57
34Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
35Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:03:03
36Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:03:07
37Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:03:10
38Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:03:13
39Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
40Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:24
41Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
42Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:03:38
43Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:03:40
44William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:03:53
45Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:04:00
46Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
47Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
48Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:04:05
49Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:04:08
50Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)0:04:11
51Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:04:12
52Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:04:22
53Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:04:24
54Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)0:04:25
55Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:27
56Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:04:28
57Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:04:30
58Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:04:34
59Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
60Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:04:39
61Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:04:44
62Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:04:47
63Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:04:49
64Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:04:53
65Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:04:57
66Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:05:00
67Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:05:08
68Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:05:39
69Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)0:05:41
70Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:05:45
71Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:47
72Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:05:52
73Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:05:54
74Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:06:36
75Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:06:46
76Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:06:50
77Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:07:42
78Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:08:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Cycling Team1:35:39
2Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies0:00:14
3Hincapie Sportswear0:00:24
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:01:02
5Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:15
6Incycle-Predator Components0:01:34
7SmartStop0:02:03
8Marc Pro - Strava0:02:27
9BMC Development Team0:02:30
10California Giant / Specialized0:03:06
11Team Rio Grande Cycling0:03:15
12Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:51
13Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team0:04:08
14Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros0:04:31
15Airgas Cycling0:04:43
16KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO
17Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:05:30
18LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:06:02
19Team H&R Block0:06:13
20Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank0:07:27
21BMW Development Team0:07:40
22Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:07:58
23Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite0:08:32
24Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles0:08:49
25CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team0:08:54
26Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:48
27CRCA/Foundation0:10:13

Men's general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:46:32
2Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:47:06
3James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)4:47:09
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)4:47:17
5Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)4:47:23
6Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:47:37
7Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)4:47:39
8Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:47:53
9Julian Kyer (SmartStop)4:48:12
10Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)4:48:14
11Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:48:15
12Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)4:48:19
13Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)4:48:20
14Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:48:22
15Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)4:48:27
16Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)4:48:37
17Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)4:48:38
18William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:48:39
19Josh Berry (SmartStop)
20Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:48:44
21Rob Britton (SmartStop)4:48:53
22Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:48:56
23Justin Mauch (Air Gas)4:48:57
24Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)4:49:01
25Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)4:49:02
26Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:49:04
27Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
28Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)4:49:10
29Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)4:49:12
30Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)4:49:13
31Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)4:49:19
32Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)4:49:35
33Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
34Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:49:39
35Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)4:49:47
36Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)4:49:49
37Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:49:50
38Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)4:49:52
39Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:49:53
40Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:49:58
41Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:50:02
42Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:50:05
43Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:50:08
44Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)4:50:10
45Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:50:14
46Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:50:16
47Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:50:19
48Griffin Easter (Air Gas)4:50:21
49Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)4:50:22
50James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:50:34
51Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:50:40
52Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:50:45
53Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)4:50:53
54Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)4:51:02
55Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
56Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:51:04
57Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)4:51:05
58Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
59Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:51:11
60David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
61Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)4:51:12
62Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)4:51:13
63Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)4:51:25
64Kyle Murphy4:51:30
65Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)4:51:42
66Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:51:45
67Coulton Hartrich
68Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:51:49
69Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:51:51
70Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:51:52
71Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)4:52:04
72Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:52:06
73Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)4:52:11
74Shane Kline (SmartStop)
75Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)4:52:15
76Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:52:20
77Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)4:52:21
78Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:52:23
79Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)4:52:26
80Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:52:33
81Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)4:52:34
82Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:52:38
83Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)4:52:39
84Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:52:42
85Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)4:52:44
86Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)4:52:49
87Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:52:53
88Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:52:56
89Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)4:52:58
90Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:53:01
91Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:53:02
92Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:53:03
93Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:53:08
94Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)4:53:10
95Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:53:18
96Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:53:39
97Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
98Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)4:53:40
99Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:53:42
100Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:53:46
101Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)4:53:47
102Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:53:50
103Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
104Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:53:52
105Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:53:53
106Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)4:53:55
107Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)4:53:56
108Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)4:54:07
109Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
110Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)4:54:13
111Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)4:54:18
112Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:54:21
113Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)4:54:25
114Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)4:54:26
115Marcos Lazzarotto
116Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:54:32
117Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:54:34
118Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:54:37
119Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:54:38
120Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)4:54:41
121Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)4:54:52
122William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:54:55
123Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:54:56
124Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)4:55:02
125Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)4:55:11
126Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:55:16
127Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:55:18
128Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)4:55:27
129Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:55:28
130Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:55:29
131Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:55:34
132Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)4:55:35
133Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)4:55:36
134Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)4:55:37
135Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:55:40
136Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)4:55:44
137Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)4:55:52
138Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:55:56
139Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:56:00
140Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:56:05
141Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)4:56:14
142Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)4:56:19
143Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:56:22
144Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)4:56:23
145Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
146Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)4:56:27
147Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:56:36
148Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)4:56:51
149Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)4:56:53
150Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:56:59
151Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
152Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:57:02
153Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)4:57:03
154Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)4:57:10
155Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)4:57:15
156Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:57:18
157Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)4:57:28
158Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:57:31
159Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)4:57:37
160Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)4:57:45
161Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)4:58:07
162Daniel Chabanov4:58:11
163Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)4:58:13
164Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)4:58:15
165Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:58:20
166Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:58:22
167Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:58:51
168Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:58:59
169Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)4:59:13
170Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:59:14
171Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)4:59:15
172Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:59:36
173Michael Torckler (SmartStop)4:59:47
174Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:59:50
175William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)5:00:32
176Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)5:00:38
177Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)5:00:55
178John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)5:01:01
179Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)5:01:29
180Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)5:02:31
181Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)5:02:41
182Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)5:03:11
183Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
184Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)5:04:30
185Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)5:04:43
186Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)5:04:44
187Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)5:04:51
188Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)5:05:28
189Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)5:06:02
190Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)5:08:44
191Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)5:11:09
192Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)5:11:37
193Paul Warner5:11:55
194Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)5:20:55
195Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)5:24:52
196Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)5:31:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5pts
2Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)3
3Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)3
4Michael Torckler (SmartStop)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)5
3Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)4
4Michael Torckler (SmartStop)4
5Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)3
6Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)3
7Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
8Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)2
9Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)1
10Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)4:47:09
2Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)4:47:23
3Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:47:37
4Justin Mauch (Air Gas)4:48:57
5Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)4:49:01
6Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)4:49:04
7Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)4:49:10
8Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)4:49:19
9Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:49:39
10Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:49:53
11Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)4:49:58
12Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:50:05
13Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:50:40
14Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)4:50:53
15Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)4:51:02
16Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)4:51:04
17Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)4:51:05
18Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
19Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:51:11
20Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)4:51:12
21Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:51:49
22Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)4:52:04
23Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)4:52:11
24Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)4:52:21
25Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)4:52:26
26Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)4:52:49
27Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:52:53
28Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:53:01
29Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)4:53:02
30Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)4:53:40
31Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:53:42
32Kris Dahl (SmartStop)4:53:50
33Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)4:53:55
34Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)4:54:07
35Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)4:54:13
36Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)4:54:18
37Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:54:21
38Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)4:54:26
39Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)4:54:32
40Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)4:54:37
41Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)4:54:41
42Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)4:54:52
43William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:54:55
44Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)4:55:11
45Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)4:55:28
46Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)4:55:29
47Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)4:55:34
48Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)4:55:35
49Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)4:55:36
50Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)4:55:37
51Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)4:55:40
52Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:56:05
53Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)4:56:19
54Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:56:22
55Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)4:56:23
56Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)4:56:51
57Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)4:56:53
58Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:56:59
59Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)4:57:10
60Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)4:57:15
61Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:57:18
62Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)4:57:28
63Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)4:57:31
64Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)4:57:37
65Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)4:57:45
66Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)4:58:13
67Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:58:22
68Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:58:51
69Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)4:59:13
70Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)4:59:14
71Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)4:59:50
72Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)5:02:41
73Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)5:03:11
74Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)5:05:28
75Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)5:06:02
76Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)5:11:09
77Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)5:20:55
78Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)5:24:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Cycling Team14:23:21
2Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies14:23:27
3Hincapie Sportswear14:23:39
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14:24:43
5SmartStop14:25:22
6Marc Pro - Strava14:27:26
7California Giant / Specialized14:28:11
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team14:28:18
9Incycle-Predator Components14:28:48
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano14:29:01
11BMC Development Team14:29:27
12Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros14:29:46
13Airgas Cycling14:31:00
14Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team14:31:29
15Team Rio Grande Cycling14:31:30
16Team H&R Block14:32:57
17LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle14:34:51
18KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO14:35:28
19CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team14:37:27
20Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores14:38:48
21Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles14:39:07
22Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek14:39:57
23BMW Development Team14:40:21
24Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes14:42:23
25CRCA/Foundation14:42:25
26Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank14:44:48
27Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite14:49:02

Women's stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:34:51
2Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:09
3Julie Emmerman0:00:37
4Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:00:40
5Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:47
6Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:49
7Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:08
8Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:01:13
9Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:15
10Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:23
11Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:01:27
12Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:01:30
13Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)0:01:33
14Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:40
15Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)0:01:45
16Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
17Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)0:01:46
18Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:01:52
19Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:01:55
20Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:56
21Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)0:02:10
22Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:02:14
23Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:02:16
24Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
25Jacqueline Parker0:02:19
26Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:02:21
27Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)0:02:22
28Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
29Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:02:24
30Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:02:28
31Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)
32Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:02:29
33Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)0:02:31
34Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:02:32
35Courteney Lowe0:02:39
36Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:02:43
37Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:02:45
38Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)0:02:49
39Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:02:50
40Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)0:02:53
41Joy Mcculloch
42Athena Countouriotis0:03:07
43Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:03:09
44Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:03:11
45Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
46Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
47Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:03:12
48Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:03:18
49Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:03:20
50Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:03:23
51Jennifer App (Team Cloud)0:03:25
52Alexandra Burton0:03:30
53Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)0:03:31
54Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:03:45
55Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)0:03:49
56Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:04:00
57Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:04:04
58Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:04:09
59Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:04:17
60Rebecca Marsh0:04:18
61Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:04:19
62Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:04:23
63Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:04:24
64Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
65Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)0:04:38
66Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:04:40
67Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:04:41
68Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:04:48
69Caroline Mani0:04:56
70Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:05:04
71Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)0:05:10
72Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:05:12
73Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)0:05:20
74Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:05:27
75Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:05:41
76Maddi Campbell0:05:53
77Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)0:05:59
78Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:06:15
79Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:06:24
80Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:06:46
81Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:07:00
82Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:07:04
83Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:08:00
84Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:09:23

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:36:18
2Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:18
3Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)0:01:04
4Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:03:45
5Maddi Campbell0:04:26
6Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:05:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling1:47:16
2FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1:47:43
3Team TIBCO1:47:45
4Trek-Red Truck1:51:26
5SCCA/Starbucks Cycling1:51:38
6Vanderkitten1:52:04
7DNA Cycling p/b K41:52:17
8ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing1:52:34
9Team Cloud1:53:00
10Metromint Cycling1:53:10
11Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing1:55:53

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)3:08:37
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:09:43
3Julie Emmerman3:09:55
4Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:10:09
5Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:10:32
6Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:11:00
7Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:11:06
8Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)3:11:10
9Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)3:11:14
10Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)3:11:38
11Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)3:11:40
12Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:11:42
13Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)3:11:52
14Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)3:11:56
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)3:12:03
16Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3:12:18
17Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:12:22
18Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:12:23
19Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:12:24
20Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3:12:32
21Athena Countouriotis3:13:01
22Jacqueline Parker3:13:03
23Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3:13:07
24Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
25Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)3:13:17
26Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)3:13:25
27Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)3:13:35
28Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)3:13:53
29Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)3:13:58
30Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)3:13:59
31Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)3:14:04
32Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)3:14:06
33Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:14:13
34Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:14:23
35Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)3:14:40
36Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:14:41
37Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)3:14:42
38Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:14:47
39Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)3:14:59
40Courteney Lowe3:15:19
41Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3:15:31
42Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)3:15:38
43Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)3:15:44
44Caroline Mani3:15:53
45Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:15:59
46Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:16:01
47Rebecca Marsh3:16:13
48Joy Mcculloch3:16:16
49Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:16:19
50Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)3:16:29
51Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)3:16:39
52Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)3:16:43
53Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)3:16:48
54Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:16:53
55Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
56Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)3:17:07
57Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)3:17:08
58Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)3:17:10
59Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)3:17:14
60Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:17:19
61Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3:17:24
62Alexandra Burton3:17:32
63Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)3:17:33
64Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)
65Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)3:17:48
66Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)3:17:49
67Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)3:17:50
68Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)3:17:53
69Maddi Campbell3:18:15
70Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)3:18:27
71Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)3:19:32
72Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)3:19:53
73Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:19:59
74Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:20:15
75Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3:20:50
76Jennifer App (Team Cloud)3:20:59
77Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)3:21:56
78Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)3:22:30
79Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)3:25:24
80Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:25:36
81Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:27:07
82Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)3:30:46
83Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)3:33:27
84Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3:37:34

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)3pts
2Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)2
3Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)1

Queen of the Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)4
3Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )3
4Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)2
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)3:11:06
2Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)3:13:35
3Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)3:14:59
4Maddi Campbell3:18:15
5Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)3:19:53
6Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)3:30:46

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO9:30:33
2Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling9:31:47
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore9:32:30
4DNA Cycling p/b K49:37:29
5Vanderkitten9:38:41
6Trek-Red Truck9:41:09
7ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
8SCCA/Starbucks Cycling9:42:35
9Metromint Cycling9:44:59
10Team Cloud9:46:35
11Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing9:48:05

