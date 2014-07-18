Image 1 of 2 The men's stage two podium (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 2 The women's stage two podium (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) found himself in a familiar position after winning the stage 2 time trial at the Cascade Cycling Classic for the second consecutive year, earning the yellow jersey and putting himself in the driver's seat to repeat his 2013 overall win.

Tibco-To the Top's Lauren Stephens continued her dominant performance this week with her third win in as many days, increasing her general classification lead over Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) to 1:06.

With smoke from the Warm Springs fires causing a haze of smoke to build up throughout the day, Tevtcov covered the 25.6km course in 30:39, 21 seconds faster than his time from the year before.

The two-time Moldovan national time trial champion finished 34 seconds ahead of runner up James Oram (Bissell Development Team) and 42 seconds faster than former US pro time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling). Hincapie Development Team's Joey Rosskopf finished fourth, 50 seconds down.

Coming into the time trial just eight seconds down, Tevtcov's effort easily boosted him into the overall lead a stage earlier than last year.

"Last year on the first stage, McKenzie Pass I think it was, I lost over a minute," he said. "So this year I tried to have the same time as the other GC contenders. I lost 10 seconds to Eric Marcotte because of the time bonus, so I put everything into today to try and get the yellow jersey."

Optum's Scott Zwizanski set the early fastest time with a mark of 32:12 and then had to wait for 111 riders to cross the line before Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) set the new best mark of 31:48. Nearly 50 riders later, Andres Diaz took over the lead, but his time on top lasted just a couple of minutes before Oram flew across the line with the new best time of 31:13.

Seven riders later, Tvetcov finished in the lead with just a handful of riders remaining on course. Zirbel came close to grabbing the win, but in the end he fell short with a time of 31:21. Starting last, Team Smart Stop's Eric Marcotte, the stage 1 winner who wore yellow during the time trial, set a disappointing time of 33:29, 2:50 behind the winner.

Smart Stop's top rider on general classification is now Julian Kyer, 1:40 off the lead pace. Team director Mike Creed said the current situation might change his team's focus for the rest of the week.

"We'll probably focus more on stage wins than the overall," Creed said. "But if the shit gets weird out there, hopefully we'll be there to help it get weird. Hincapie's going to throw a lot at (Jelly Belly). Optum's going to throw a lot at them. We don't necessarily have a GC guy in the hunt, but we'll definitely help those guys out if they decide to start throwing bombs."

Tvetcov now heads into Friday's Cascade Lakes stage with a 34 second buffer over Zirbel and 37 seconds over Oram. Rosskopf is 45 seconds down in fourth, with Bissell's Ruben Zepuntke claiming fifth, 51 seconds in arrears.

Stephens pulls off hat trick

Stephens grabbed her third win of the week by just nine seconds over Twenty16's Alison Tetrick, who held the fastest time of 35 minutes for just 14 riders before Stephens claimed the top spot with a mark of 34:51. Rally Sport Cycling's Julie Emmerman was third on the day, 37 seconds down.

Stephens, the women's National Racing Calendar leader, indicated her results so far this week even caught her a little by surprise.

"I wasn't thinking I was going to win three stages in a row, but definitely the goal was to win the overall this week," she said. "I didn't see it happening this way, though."

Changes at the top of the leader board were more frequent for the women than for the men, but Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) came in with a time of 35:59 that lasted for 32 riders until Rhae Shaw (Vandekitten) set the new best time of 35:31. That mark lasted just a few minutes until Tetrick came in and toppled her.

Stephens now leads Neben by more than a minute, with Emmerman in third, 1:18 down. Tetrick is fourth, 1:32 in arrears, while her teammate Allie Dragoo is 1:55 down for fifth.

Stephens won last year's Cascade Lakes Road Race during stage 3, although riders will do the course in reverse direction this year. Even so, the Tibco team leader was confident the blue-and-white squad wasn't finished piling up the stage results quite yet.

"We've got some good stages coming up for the team," Stephens said. "My teammate Amanda Miller won the final stage last year, so I know it's a great stage for her, and we've got a new finish in that stage. We've got some good crit riders here, and I think tomorrow will be a good stage for the team with a longer climb. We have a squad that's here ready to climb also."

Results

Stage 2 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:30:39 2 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:34 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:00:42 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:50 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:57 6 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:02 7 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:03 8 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:09 9 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:19 10 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:01:33 11 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 0:01:34 12 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:36 13 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 14 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:37 15 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:40 16 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:01:41 17 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:42 18 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 19 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:01:49 20 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:01:53 21 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 22 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:56 23 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:02:01 24 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:02:03 25 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:04 26 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 27 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:05 28 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 0:02:07 29 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 30 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:02:08 31 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:02:09 32 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 33 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 34 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 0:02:11 35 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 36 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 37 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 38 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:02:14 39 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 40 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:18 41 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:02:19 42 Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:20 43 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:02:21 44 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:02:23 45 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 46 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:02:24 47 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:25 48 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:02:26 49 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:28 50 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:29 51 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:31 52 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:02:33 53 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 54 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:36 55 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 56 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 0:02:37 57 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:39 58 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 59 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:02:42 60 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:45 61 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:02:46 62 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 63 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:48 64 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 65 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 66 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:02:50 67 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:02:54 68 Shane Kline (SmartStop) 0:02:55 69 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 70 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:56 71 Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:02:58 72 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:03:00 73 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 74 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:03:02 75 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 76 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 77 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:03:04 78 Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) 0:03:05 79 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:03:06 80 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:03:08 81 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:09 82 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:12 83 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:03:16 84 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 85 Kyle Murphy 0:03:18 86 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 0:03:21 87 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:22 88 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 89 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:03:24 90 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 0:03:27 91 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 92 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:03:28 93 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:03:29 94 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:03:30 95 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 96 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:03:31 97 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 98 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 99 Coulton Hartrich 0:03:34 100 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:03:37 101 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:39 102 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:03:41 103 Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing) 0:03:42 104 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:03:44 105 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:03:47 106 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 107 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 108 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 109 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 0:03:48 110 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:50 111 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:03:52 112 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 113 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:56 114 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:57 115 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 116 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:58 117 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 118 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 119 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:00 120 Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) 0:04:04 121 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:12 122 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:04:14 123 Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 124 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:04:19 125 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:04:22 126 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 0:04:23 127 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:04:27 128 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 0:04:33 129 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:04:34 130 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 131 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 132 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 133 Marcos Lazzarotto 0:04:36 134 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:04:39 135 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:04:42 136 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 137 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:04:45 138 Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 139 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 140 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 141 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:46 142 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:51 143 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 144 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:04:56 145 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:57 146 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 0:04:58 147 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 148 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 0:04:59 149 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:01 150 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:05:02 151 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:05:04 152 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 0:05:08 153 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 154 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:05:11 155 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 0:05:12 156 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:05:13 157 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:05:17 158 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:05:18 159 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:05:19 160 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:05:21 161 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:23 162 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 0:05:24 163 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:05:26 164 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 165 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:27 166 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:05:31 167 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:05:34 168 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 169 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:05:36 170 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:05:42 171 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:05:54 172 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:05:56 173 Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:06:00 174 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 0:06:01 175 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT) 0:06:09 176 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:06:13 177 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 0:06:15 178 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:06:17 179 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 0:06:19 180 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:06:21 181 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 182 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 0:06:23 183 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:06:26 184 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:06:28 185 Daniel Chabanov 0:06:40 186 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:06:46 187 Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing) 0:06:52 188 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:53 189 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:07:10 190 Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital) 0:07:17 191 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:20 192 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 0:07:24 193 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:08:16 194 Paul Warner 0:08:49 195 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:08:50 196 John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling) 0:10:24 DNS Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:31:13 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:00:23 3 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:28 4 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:02 5 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 0:01:15 6 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:01:27 7 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:29 8 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 0:01:35 9 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:01:37 10 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 11 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 0:01:47 12 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 0:01:49 13 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 14 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:51 15 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:59 16 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:02 17 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:05 18 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:02:12 19 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 20 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:14 21 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 22 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:02:20 23 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:02:21 24 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:02:26 25 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:28 26 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 0:02:32 27 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:35 28 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:02:38 29 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 0:02:42 30 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:02:48 31 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:02:56 32 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 33 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 0:02:57 34 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 35 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 0:03:03 36 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:03:07 37 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:03:10 38 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 0:03:13 39 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 40 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:24 41 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 42 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:38 43 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:03:40 44 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:03:53 45 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 0:04:00 46 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 47 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 48 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:04:05 49 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 0:04:08 50 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 0:04:11 51 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:12 52 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 0:04:22 53 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 0:04:24 54 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 0:04:25 55 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:27 56 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 0:04:28 57 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 0:04:30 58 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 0:04:34 59 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 60 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:04:39 61 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:04:44 62 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:04:47 63 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:04:49 64 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:53 65 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 0:04:57 66 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 0:05:00 67 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:05:08 68 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 0:05:39 69 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 0:05:41 70 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 0:05:45 71 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:47 72 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:52 73 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 0:05:54 74 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:06:36 75 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:06:46 76 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 0:06:50 77 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 0:07:42 78 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:08:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Cycling Team 1:35:39 2 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 0:00:14 3 Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:24 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 0:01:02 5 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:15 6 Incycle-Predator Components 0:01:34 7 SmartStop 0:02:03 8 Marc Pro - Strava 0:02:27 9 BMC Development Team 0:02:30 10 California Giant / Specialized 0:03:06 11 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:03:15 12 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:03:51 13 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team 0:04:08 14 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 0:04:31 15 Airgas Cycling 0:04:43 16 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 17 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 0:05:30 18 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:06:02 19 Team H&R Block 0:06:13 20 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 0:07:27 21 BMW Development Team 0:07:40 22 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:07:58 23 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 0:08:32 24 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 0:08:49 25 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 0:08:54 26 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:09:48 27 CRCA/Foundation 0:10:13

Men's general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:46:32 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:47:06 3 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:47:09 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:47:17 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:47:23 6 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:47:37 7 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:47:39 8 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:47:53 9 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) 4:48:12 10 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:48:14 11 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:48:15 12 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:48:19 13 Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:48:20 14 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:48:22 15 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:48:27 16 Travis Mccabe (SmartStop) 4:48:37 17 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:48:38 18 William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:48:39 19 Josh Berry (SmartStop) 20 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:48:44 21 Rob Britton (SmartStop) 4:48:53 22 Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:48:56 23 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 4:48:57 24 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:49:01 25 Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:49:02 26 Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:49:04 27 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 28 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 4:49:10 29 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 4:49:12 30 Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:49:13 31 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 4:49:19 32 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:49:35 33 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 34 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:49:39 35 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 4:49:47 36 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:49:49 37 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:49:50 38 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 4:49:52 39 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:49:53 40 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:49:58 41 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:50:02 42 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:50:05 43 Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:50:08 44 Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) 4:50:10 45 Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:50:14 46 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:50:16 47 Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:50:19 48 Griffin Easter (Air Gas) 4:50:21 49 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 4:50:22 50 James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:50:34 51 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:50:40 52 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:50:45 53 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:50:53 54 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 4:51:02 55 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 56 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:51:04 57 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:51:05 58 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 59 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:51:11 60 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 61 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:51:12 62 Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles) 4:51:13 63 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 4:51:25 64 Kyle Murphy 4:51:30 65 Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas) 4:51:42 66 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:51:45 67 Coulton Hartrich 68 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:51:49 69 Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:51:51 70 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:51:52 71 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 4:52:04 72 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:52:06 73 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 4:52:11 74 Shane Kline (SmartStop) 75 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 4:52:15 76 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:52:20 77 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 4:52:21 78 Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:52:23 79 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 4:52:26 80 Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:52:33 81 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:52:34 82 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:52:38 83 Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 4:52:39 84 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:52:42 85 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 4:52:44 86 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:52:49 87 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:52:53 88 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:52:56 89 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 4:52:58 90 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:53:01 91 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:53:02 92 Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:53:03 93 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:53:08 94 Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:53:10 95 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:53:18 96 Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:53:39 97 Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 98 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 4:53:40 99 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:53:42 100 Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:53:46 101 Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 4:53:47 102 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:53:50 103 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 104 Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:53:52 105 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:53:53 106 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 4:53:55 107 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:53:56 108 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:54:07 109 Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 110 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 4:54:13 111 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 4:54:18 112 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:54:21 113 Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas) 4:54:25 114 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 4:54:26 115 Marcos Lazzarotto 116 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:54:32 117 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:54:34 118 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:54:37 119 Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:54:38 120 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 4:54:41 121 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 4:54:52 122 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:54:55 123 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:54:56 124 Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli) 4:55:02 125 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:55:11 126 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:55:16 127 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:55:18 128 Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 4:55:27 129 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:55:28 130 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:55:29 131 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:55:34 132 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 4:55:35 133 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 4:55:36 134 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 4:55:37 135 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:55:40 136 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:55:44 137 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 4:55:52 138 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:55:56 139 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:56:00 140 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:56:05 141 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT) 4:56:14 142 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 4:56:19 143 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:56:22 144 Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton) 4:56:23 145 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 146 Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling) 4:56:27 147 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:56:36 148 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 4:56:51 149 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:56:53 150 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:56:59 151 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 152 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:57:02 153 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 4:57:03 154 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 4:57:10 155 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:57:15 156 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:57:18 157 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 4:57:28 158 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:57:31 159 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 4:57:37 160 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 4:57:45 161 Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee) 4:58:07 162 Daniel Chabanov 4:58:11 163 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 4:58:13 164 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 4:58:15 165 Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:58:20 166 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:58:22 167 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:58:51 168 Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:58:59 169 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 4:59:13 170 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:59:14 171 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 4:59:15 172 Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:59:36 173 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 4:59:47 174 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:59:50 175 William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 5:00:32 176 Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing) 5:00:38 177 Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava) 5:00:55 178 John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling) 5:01:01 179 Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender) 5:01:29 180 Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital) 5:02:31 181 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 5:02:41 182 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 5:03:11 183 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 184 Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team) 5:04:30 185 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies) 5:04:43 186 Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing) 5:04:44 187 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 5:04:51 188 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 5:05:28 189 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 5:06:02 190 Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) 5:08:44 191 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 5:11:09 192 Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components) 5:11:37 193 Paul Warner 5:11:55 194 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 5:20:55 195 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 5:24:52 196 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 5:31:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 3 3 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 3 4 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 5 3 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 4 Michael Torckler (SmartStop) 4 5 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 6 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 3 7 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 8 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 2 9 Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear) 1 10 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:47:09 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:47:23 3 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:47:37 4 Justin Mauch (Air Gas) 4:48:57 5 Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:49:01 6 Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:49:04 7 Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team) 4:49:10 8 Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized) 4:49:19 9 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:49:39 10 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:49:53 11 Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 4:49:58 12 Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:50:05 13 Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:50:40 14 Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:50:53 15 Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team) 4:51:02 16 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 4:51:04 17 Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:51:05 18 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 19 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:51:11 20 Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:51:12 21 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:51:49 22 Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) 4:52:04 23 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 4:52:11 24 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 4:52:21 25 Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team) 4:52:26 26 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 4:52:49 27 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:52:53 28 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:53:01 29 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi) 4:53:02 30 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 4:53:40 31 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:53:42 32 Kris Dahl (SmartStop) 4:53:50 33 Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) 4:53:55 34 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:54:07 35 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 4:54:13 36 Ian Moore (BMW Development Team) 4:54:18 37 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:54:21 38 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 4:54:26 39 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 4:54:32 40 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team) 4:54:37 41 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 4:54:41 42 Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block) 4:54:52 43 William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:54:55 44 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:55:11 45 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 4:55:28 46 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) 4:55:29 47 Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank) 4:55:34 48 Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized) 4:55:35 49 Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team) 4:55:36 50 Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) 4:55:37 51 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros) 4:55:40 52 Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:56:05 53 Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling) 4:56:19 54 Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:56:22 55 Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team) 4:56:23 56 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 4:56:51 57 Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team) 4:56:53 58 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:56:59 59 Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center) 4:57:10 60 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 4:57:15 61 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:57:18 62 Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team) 4:57:28 63 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team) 4:57:31 64 Christopher Meacham (Air Gas) 4:57:37 65 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 4:57:45 66 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team) 4:58:13 67 Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:58:22 68 Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:58:51 69 Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas) 4:59:13 70 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4:59:14 71 Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores) 4:59:50 72 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team) 5:02:41 73 Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 5:03:11 74 Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team) 5:05:28 75 Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team) 5:06:02 76 Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 5:11:09 77 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 5:20:55 78 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 5:24:52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Cycling Team 14:23:21 2 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies 14:23:27 3 Hincapie Sportswear 14:23:39 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 14:24:43 5 SmartStop 14:25:22 6 Marc Pro - Strava 14:27:26 7 California Giant / Specialized 14:28:11 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team 14:28:18 9 Incycle-Predator Components 14:28:48 10 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 14:29:01 11 BMC Development Team 14:29:27 12 Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros 14:29:46 13 Airgas Cycling 14:31:00 14 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team 14:31:29 15 Team Rio Grande Cycling 14:31:30 16 Team H&R Block 14:32:57 17 LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 14:34:51 18 KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO 14:35:28 19 CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team 14:37:27 20 Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores 14:38:48 21 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles 14:39:07 22 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 14:39:57 23 BMW Development Team 14:40:21 24 Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 14:42:23 25 CRCA/Foundation 14:42:25 26 Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank 14:44:48 27 Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 14:49:02

Women's stage 2 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:34:51 2 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 3 Julie Emmerman 0:00:37 4 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:00:40 5 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:47 6 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:00:49 7 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:08 8 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 0:01:13 9 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:15 10 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:23 11 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:01:27 12 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:30 13 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 0:01:33 14 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:40 15 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 0:01:45 16 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 17 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 0:01:46 18 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:01:52 19 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:01:55 20 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:56 21 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 0:02:10 22 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:02:14 23 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:02:16 24 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 25 Jacqueline Parker 0:02:19 26 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:21 27 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 0:02:22 28 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 29 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:02:24 30 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:02:28 31 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 32 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:02:29 33 Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck) 0:02:31 34 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:02:32 35 Courteney Lowe 0:02:39 36 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:02:43 37 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:02:45 38 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 0:02:49 39 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:02:50 40 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:53 41 Joy Mcculloch 42 Athena Countouriotis 0:03:07 43 Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:03:09 44 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:03:11 45 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 46 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 47 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:03:12 48 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:03:18 49 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:03:20 50 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 0:03:23 51 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 0:03:25 52 Alexandra Burton 0:03:30 53 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 0:03:31 54 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:03:45 55 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 0:03:49 56 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:04:00 57 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:04:04 58 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:04:09 59 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:17 60 Rebecca Marsh 0:04:18 61 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:04:19 62 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:04:23 63 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:04:24 64 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 65 Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group) 0:04:38 66 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:04:40 67 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:04:41 68 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:04:48 69 Caroline Mani 0:04:56 70 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:05:04 71 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 0:05:10 72 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:05:12 73 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 0:05:20 74 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 0:05:27 75 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:05:41 76 Maddi Campbell 0:05:53 77 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 0:05:59 78 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 0:06:15 79 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 0:06:24 80 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 0:06:46 81 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:07:00 82 Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 0:07:04 83 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:08:00 84 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:09:23

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 0:36:18 2 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 0:00:18 3 Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck) 0:01:04 4 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 0:03:45 5 Maddi Campbell 0:04:26 6 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 0:05:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TWENTY16 Pro Cycling 1:47:16 2 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1:47:43 3 Team TIBCO 1:47:45 4 Trek-Red Truck 1:51:26 5 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 1:51:38 6 Vanderkitten 1:52:04 7 DNA Cycling p/b K4 1:52:17 8 ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing 1:52:34 9 Team Cloud 1:53:00 10 Metromint Cycling 1:53:10 11 Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing 1:55:53

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 3:08:37 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:09:43 3 Julie Emmerman 3:09:55 4 Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:10:09 5 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:10:32 6 Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:11:00 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:11:06 8 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 3:11:10 9 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO) 3:11:14 10 Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten) 3:11:38 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 3:11:40 12 Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:11:42 13 Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia) 3:11:52 14 Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud) 3:11:56 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 3:12:03 16 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3:12:18 17 Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:12:22 18 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3:12:23 19 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:12:24 20 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3:12:32 21 Athena Countouriotis 3:13:01 22 Jacqueline Parker 3:13:03 23 Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3:13:07 24 Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck) 25 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 3:13:17 26 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 3:13:25 27 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 3:13:35 28 Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 3:13:53 29 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 3:13:58 30 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO) 3:13:59 31 Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck) 3:14:04 32 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 3:14:06 33 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:14:13 34 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:14:23 35 Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders) 3:14:40 36 Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:14:41 37 Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling) 3:14:42 38 Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:14:47 39 Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck) 3:14:59 40 Courteney Lowe 3:15:19 41 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3:15:31 42 Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling) 3:15:38 43 Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling) 3:15:44 44 Caroline Mani 3:15:53 45 Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:15:59 46 Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:16:01 47 Rebecca Marsh 3:16:13 48 Joy Mcculloch 3:16:16 49 Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:16:19 50 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 3:16:29 51 Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group) 3:16:39 52 Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling) 3:16:43 53 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 3:16:48 54 Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:16:53 55 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 56 Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 3:17:07 57 Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 3:17:08 58 Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group) 3:17:10 59 Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck) 3:17:14 60 Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:17:19 61 Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3:17:24 62 Alexandra Burton 3:17:32 63 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 3:17:33 64 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling) 65 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 3:17:48 66 Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 3:17:49 67 Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 3:17:50 68 Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud) 3:17:53 69 Maddi Campbell 3:18:15 70 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 3:18:27 71 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud) 3:19:32 72 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 3:19:53 73 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:19:59 74 Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:20:15 75 Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3:20:50 76 Jennifer App (Team Cloud) 3:20:59 77 Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) 3:21:56 78 Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle) 3:22:30 79 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling) 3:25:24 80 Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:25:36 81 Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:27:07 82 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 3:30:46 83 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 3:33:27 84 Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3:37:34

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 3 pts 2 Amy Phillips (Team Cloud) 2 3 Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 1

Queen of the Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 4 3 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 ) 3 4 Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 2 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling) 3:11:06 2 Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO) 3:13:35 3 Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck) 3:14:59 4 Maddi Campbell 3:18:15 5 Hannah Swan (Strive Racing) 3:19:53 6 Rachel Swan (Strive Racing) 3:30:46