Zirbel, Stephens on top in Cascade Classic prologue
First leaders decided on 4km time trial in Bend
Prologue (ITT): Tetherow Prologue -
Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To the Top) donned the first yellow jerseys of the 2014 Cascade Cycling Classic Tuesday after storming to wins in the opening prologue time trial at Tetherow Golf Club.
Zirbel took his first-ever leaders' jersey at Cascade by clocking a time of 4:23 over the 4km loop south of Bend, Oregon. The former national time trial champion was two seconds faster than runner up Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team) and three seconds faster than Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) in third. NRC leader Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop) tied Hincapie Sportswear's Dion Smith in fourth with a time of 4:29.
Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) was the first rider off the line for the men and put in a time that would hold until Zirbel crossed the line more than 60 riders later. Zepuntke came close to the 6-foot-five-inch Optum rider but fell just short. In the end, Zirbel's strength and experience prevailed.
"I think the key for me is that I just kind of took it easy on the downhills because I let my weight take care of it on the downhills," Zirbel said. "And then I really pushed it on the uphills. So I probably had a pretty good second half."
Cascade is Zirbel's first race since the North Star Grand Prix, where he helped teammate Ryan Anderson win the overall, and he said he was happy with his form and would go all-in for the win.
"I haven't been climbing that well this year, but if I have a really good time trial and limit my losses both tomorrow and Friday, there's a chance," Zirbel said. "I love this race. This was the first NRC race of my career and I've always wanted to win here. But we have a strong team, and it may end up being one of my teammates that is the leader at the end of the week."
Despite his own ambitions, Zirbel pointed to Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider and defending champion Serghei Tvetcov as the rider to beat.
"He's been time trialing better than me for a about a year now, so until he proves otherwise I think that being defending champion, he is the guy to beat," Zirbel said. "There are some good climbers here who can time trial as well. I just can't climb as fast as those guys, so we're going to have to be creative if we're going to win this race, at least with me on the top step."
NRC leader Stephens strikes quick
Stephens, the current National Racing Calendar leader, started about halfway through the 87-rider women's field but wasted little time stamping her authority on the race. The former math teacher, who has devoted herself full time to racing this year, crossed the line in 4:53. Team Twenty16's Allie Dragoo was runner up, 10 seconds behind, while Vanderkitten's Rhae Shaw was third, 12 seconds in arrears.
Shaw was the ninth rider on the course and set a blistering early pace, crossing the line in 5:05. Dragoo crossed the line about 20 riders later to bump Shaw from the hotseat. But she wasn't there long, as Stephens came in just 15 riders later to set the fastest mark of the day. The Tibco leader had to wait 41 riders to find out that she would wear yellow into stage 1.
The win was a big confidence boost for the rider who is recovering from a broken wrist suffered in a crash on the track a week before the US pro championships.
"It's great to be back and great to start it off strong," Stephens said. "I tried to start North Star Grand Prix about a month ago. That was coming off three weeks after my broken wrist, and I had to pull out of that race because I wasn't quite ready. So it's great to be back and feel strong and ready to go."
Stephens will be ready to go for Wednesday's stage, which had to be changed from a long slog through the high desert North of Bend to the Alpine environs of Mt. Bachelor after wild fires encroached on the original course. The alternate stage is similar to the one that Stephens won last year.
"I was super excited about the new stage," she said. "I'm from Texas, so I was excited about how hot it was going to be out there. I live in the heat and I've grown up in the heat, but I guess tomorrow we're going to be doing the Cascade Lakes stage in the way we've done it in the past, and that's actually the stage that I won last year. So I can't say that I dislike the course."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:23
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:03
|4
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:06
|5
|Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)
|0:00:07
|6
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:07
|7
|Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:07
|8
|Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
|0:00:08
|9
|Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
|0:00:08
|10
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:08
|11
|William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:08
|12
|Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|13
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:09
|14
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:09
|15
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:10
|16
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:10
|17
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:10
|18
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|0:00:10
|19
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:11
|20
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:11
|21
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:11
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|23
|Josh Berry (SmartStop)
|0:00:12
|24
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|25
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|0:00:12
|26
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:12
|27
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:12
|28
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:12
|29
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:14
|30
|Julian Kyer (SmartStop)
|0:00:14
|31
|Shane Kline (SmartStop)
|32
|Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:14
|33
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|34
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|35
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:14
|36
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|37
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:14
|38
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:00:15
|39
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:15
|40
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|0:00:15
|41
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|42
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|0:00:15
|43
|James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:15
|44
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:15
|45
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:15
|46
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:16
|47
|Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|48
|Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:16
|49
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:16
|50
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:17
|51
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|53
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:18
|54
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:18
|55
|Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:18
|56
|Rob Britton (SmartStop)
|0:00:18
|57
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|58
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:19
|59
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:19
|60
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|61
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|62
|Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|63
|Coulton Hartrich
|0:00:20
|64
|Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
|0:00:20
|65
|Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|66
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:20
|67
|Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:21
|68
|Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|69
|Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:21
|70
|Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:21
|71
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:21
|72
|Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:21
|73
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:21
|74
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:21
|75
|Griffin Easter (Air Gas)
|0:00:21
|76
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|77
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:22
|78
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:00:22
|79
|Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:22
|80
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|81
|Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
|0:00:22
|82
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:22
|83
|Kyle Murphy
|0:00:23
|84
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:23
|85
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|0:00:23
|86
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|0:00:23
|87
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:23
|88
|Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:23
|89
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|90
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:23
|91
|Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:23
|92
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:23
|93
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:23
|94
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|0:00:24
|95
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:24
|96
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:24
|97
|Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
|0:00:24
|98
|Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
|0:00:24
|99
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:25
|100
|Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:25
|101
|Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:25
|102
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:25
|103
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:25
|104
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|0:00:25
|105
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:25
|106
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:25
|107
|Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)
|0:00:25
|108
|Colin Gibson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:25
|109
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:26
|110
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|111
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|112
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:26
|113
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:26
|114
|Nick Coil (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:27
|115
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:27
|116
|Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:00:27
|117
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:27
|118
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:00:27
|119
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:27
|120
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:28
|121
|Marcos Lazzarotto
|0:00:28
|122
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:28
|123
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:28
|124
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|125
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:29
|126
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:29
|127
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:29
|128
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:29
|129
|Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling)
|0:00:29
|130
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:29
|131
|Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:29
|132
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:30
|133
|Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
|0:00:30
|134
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:30
|135
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:30
|136
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|137
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:30
|138
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|139
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:31
|140
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:31
|141
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:31
|142
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:32
|143
|Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:32
|144
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:32
|145
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:33
|146
|Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)
|0:00:33
|147
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:33
|148
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:33
|149
|Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:33
|150
|Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:33
|151
|Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:33
|152
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:34
|153
|Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:00:34
|154
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:34
|155
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:34
|156
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:34
|157
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:35
|158
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:35
|159
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:35
|160
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|0:00:35
|161
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:35
|162
|Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:36
|163
|Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|0:00:36
|164
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:36
|165
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:36
|166
|Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:00:37
|167
|Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:37
|168
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:37
|169
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:37
|170
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:38
|171
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:38
|172
|Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:38
|173
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:38
|174
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:39
|175
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:40
|176
|Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
|0:00:40
|177
|Stathis Sakellariadis (Big Orange Cycling)
|0:00:40
|178
|Bradley Clifford (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:41
|179
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:42
|180
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:00:42
|181
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:42
|182
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
|0:00:43
|183
|Nathan Robinson (US Military Cycling)
|0:00:43
|184
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:43
|185
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:44
|186
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:44
|187
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
|0:00:44
|188
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:44
|189
|Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:44
|190
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:44
|191
|Isaiah Jerez (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
|0:00:44
|192
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|0:00:45
|193
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:46
|194
|Paul Warner
|0:00:48
|195
|Daniel Chabanov
|0:00:48
|196
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|0:00:49
|197
|Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:50
|198
|Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
|0:00:52
|199
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:52
|200
|Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:57
|201
|Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:58
|202
|Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:00
|203
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:00
|204
|Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)
|0:01:02
|205
|Dylan Cunningham (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:01:02
|206
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:01:07
|207
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|0:01:18
|208
|Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
|0:02:08
|209
|Meron Russom (Team Africa Rising)
|0:04:32
|210
|Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)
|0:06:55
|DNS
|Rolando Gonzalez (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNS
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|DNS
|Eder Frayre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:04:26
|2
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:06
|4
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|0:00:08
|5
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:08
|6
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:09
|7
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|8
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|0:00:09
|9
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:09
|10
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:10
|11
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|12
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|13
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:00:12
|14
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|0:00:13
|15
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:14
|16
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:14
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:15
|18
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|19
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|20
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:15
|21
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|22
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|23
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|24
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:18
|25
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|26
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:20
|27
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:20
|28
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|0:00:21
|29
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:21
|30
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|31
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:21
|32
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|0:00:21
|33
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:22
|34
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|0:00:23
|35
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:23
|36
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|37
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|38
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:24
|39
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:25
|40
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:00:25
|41
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:26
|42
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|43
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:27
|44
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:27
|45
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:27
|46
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|47
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|48
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:28
|49
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:28
|50
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:28
|51
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:29
|52
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:29
|53
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:30
|54
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:30
|55
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:31
|56
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:32
|57
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:32
|58
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:32
|59
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:32
|60
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|61
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:33
|62
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:34
|63
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:35
|64
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:35
|65
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:36
|66
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:37
|67
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:40
|68
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:00:40
|69
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:40
|70
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:41
|71
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:42
|72
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:42
|73
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|0:00:42
|74
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|0:00:47
|75
|Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:48
|76
|Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)
|0:01:00
|77
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:01:05
|78
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|0:01:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies
|0:13:28
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:02
|3
|SmartStop
|0:00:06
|4
|BMC Development Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Bissell Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:15
|7
|Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:19
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|9
|California Giant / Specialized
|0:00:25
|10
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:30
|11
|Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
|0:00:35
|12
|Air Gas
|0:00:38
|13
|Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|14
|Incycle-Predator Components
|0:00:43
|15
|Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores
|0:00:44
|16
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:00:45
|17
|Team H&R Block
|0:00:47
|18
|CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:48
|19
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi
|0:00:52
|20
|Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank
|0:00:57
|21
|LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:00:58
|22
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:04
|23
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles
|0:01:06
|24
|BMW Development Team
|0:01:11
|25
|US Military Cycling
|0:01:15
|26
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:23
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:03
|4
|Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:06
|5
|Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)
|6
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:07
|7
|Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
|8
|Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)
|0:00:08
|9
|Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
|10
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|11
|William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|12
|Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|13
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:09
|14
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|15
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:10
|16
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
|17
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|18
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|19
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:11
|20
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|21
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|23
|Josh Berry (SmartStop)
|24
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|25
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|0:00:12
|26
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|27
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|28
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|29
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|0:00:13
|30
|Julian Kyer (SmartStop)
|0:00:14
|31
|Shane Kline (SmartStop)
|32
|Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|33
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|34
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|35
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|36
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|37
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|38
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:00:15
|39
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|40
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|41
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|42
|Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
|43
|James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|44
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|45
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|46
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:16
|47
|Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|48
|Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|49
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|50
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:17
|51
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|53
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|54
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:18
|55
|Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|56
|Rob Britton (SmartStop)
|57
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|58
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:19
|59
|Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
|60
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|61
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|62
|Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|63
|Coulton Hartrich
|64
|Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
|65
|Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|66
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|67
|Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
|68
|Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|69
|Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:21
|70
|Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|71
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|72
|Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|73
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|74
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|75
|Griffin Easter (Air Gas)
|76
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|77
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|78
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|0:00:22
|79
|Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|80
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|81
|Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
|82
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|83
|Kyle Murphy
|84
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:23
|85
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|86
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|87
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|88
|Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|89
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|90
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|91
|Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|92
|Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|93
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|94
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|95
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:24
|96
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|97
|Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
|98
|Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
|99
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|100
|Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|101
|Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:25
|102
|William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|103
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|104
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|105
|Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|106
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|107
|Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)
|108
|Colin Gibson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|109
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|110
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|111
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|112
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|113
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
|114
|Nick Coil (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|115
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:27
|116
|Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|117
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|118
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|119
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|120
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|0:00:28
|121
|Marcos Lazzarotto
|122
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|123
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|124
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|125
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:29
|126
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|127
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|128
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|129
|Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling)
|130
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|131
|Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|132
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|133
|Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)
|0:00:30
|134
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|135
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|136
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|137
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|138
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|139
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:31
|140
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|141
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|142
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:32
|143
|Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
|144
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|145
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|146
|Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)
|147
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:33
|148
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|149
|Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|150
|Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|151
|Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|152
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:34
|153
|Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|154
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|155
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|156
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|157
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|158
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:35
|159
|Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|160
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|161
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|162
|Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:36
|163
|Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
|164
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|165
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|166
|Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:00:37
|167
|Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|168
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|169
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|170
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:38
|171
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|172
|Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|173
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|174
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:39
|175
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:40
|176
|Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
|177
|Stathis Sakellariadis (Big Orange Cycling)
|178
|Bradley Clifford (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:41
|179
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:42
|180
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|181
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|182
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
|0:00:43
|183
|Nathan Robinson (US Military Cycling)
|184
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|185
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:44
|186
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|187
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
|188
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|189
|Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|190
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|191
|Isaiah Jerez (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
|192
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|193
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:46
|194
|Paul Warner
|0:00:48
|195
|Daniel Chabanov
|196
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|0:00:49
|197
|Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:50
|198
|Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)
|0:00:52
|199
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|200
|Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:57
|201
|Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|202
|Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:00
|203
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|204
|Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)
|0:01:02
|205
|Dylan Cunningham (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|206
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:01:07
|207
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|0:01:18
|208
|Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)
|0:02:07
|209
|Meron Russom (Team Africa Rising)
|0:04:32
|210
|Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)
|0:06:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:04:25
|2
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:06
|4
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
|0:00:08
|5
|Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:09
|6
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|7
|James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
|8
|Justin Mauch (Air Gas)
|0:00:10
|9
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|10
|Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
|11
|Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|12
|Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
|13
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:00:13
|14
|Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
|15
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:14
|16
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:15
|18
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
|19
|Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
|20
|Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:16
|21
|Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|22
|Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|23
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|24
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:18
|25
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|26
|Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:20
|27
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:21
|28
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|29
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|30
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|31
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|32
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|33
|Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:00:22
|34
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
|0:00:23
|35
|Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
|36
|Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|37
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
|38
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|39
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:25
|40
|Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
|41
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:26
|42
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|43
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:27
|44
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|45
|Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|46
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|47
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|48
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:28
|49
|Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|50
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:29
|51
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
|52
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|53
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:30
|54
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|55
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:32
|56
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|57
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|58
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
|59
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|60
|William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|61
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|62
|Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:34
|63
|Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:35
|64
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:36
|65
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
|66
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|0:00:38
|67
|Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:00:40
|68
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|69
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|70
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:41
|71
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:42
|72
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
|73
|Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
|74
|Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)
|0:00:47
|75
|Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:48
|76
|Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)
|0:01:00
|77
|Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
|0:01:05
|78
|Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)
|0:01:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies
|0:13:28
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:02
|3
|SmartStop
|0:00:06
|4
|BMC Development Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Bissell Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:15
|7
|Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:19
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|9
|California Giant / Specialized
|0:00:25
|10
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:30
|11
|Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros
|0:00:35
|12
|Air Gas
|0:00:38
|13
|Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|14
|Incycle-Predator Components
|0:00:43
|15
|Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores
|0:00:44
|16
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:00:45
|17
|Team H&R Block
|0:00:47
|18
|CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:48
|19
|KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi
|0:00:52
|20
|Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank
|0:00:57
|21
|LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:00:58
|22
|Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:04
|23
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles
|0:01:06
|24
|BMW Development Team
|0:01:11
|25
|US Military Cycling
|0:01:15
|26
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|0:04:53
|2
|Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|3
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:12
|4
|Julie Emmerman
|0:00:13
|5
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:13
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)
|0:00:14
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|9
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:16
|10
|Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:17
|11
|Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:00:18
|12
|Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:18
|13
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:18
|14
|Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)
|0:00:19
|15
|Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|16
|Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|17
|Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|18
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:19
|19
|Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:20
|20
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:21
|21
|Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:00:21
|22
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:22
|23
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:22
|24
|Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:24
|25
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:00:25
|26
|Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:25
|27
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:26
|28
|Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:26
|29
|Jacqueline Parker
|0:00:26
|30
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:27
|31
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:28
|32
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:29
|33
|Courteney Lowe
|0:00:30
|34
|Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:30
|35
|Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:30
|36
|Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:30
|37
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:00:30
|38
|Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:30
|39
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:00:31
|40
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:32
|41
|Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
|0:00:32
|42
|Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:34
|43
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:34
|44
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:34
|45
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:00:34
|46
|Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|47
|Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:34
|48
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:35
|49
|Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:35
|50
|Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|51
|Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:36
|52
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:00:36
|53
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:00:36
|54
|Joy Mcculloch
|0:00:36
|55
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:00:37
|56
|Athena Countouriotis
|0:00:37
|57
|Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)
|0:00:37
|58
|Jennifer App (Team Cloud)
|0:00:38
|59
|Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:38
|60
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:38
|61
|Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:38
|62
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:39
|63
|Caroline Mani
|0:00:40
|64
|Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:40
|65
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:41
|66
|Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
|0:00:43
|67
|Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:00:44
|68
|Rebecca Marsh
|0:00:46
|69
|Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:48
|70
|Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)
|0:00:50
|71
|Maddi Campbell
|0:00:50
|72
|Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:51
|73
|Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:53
|74
|Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)
|0:00:54
|75
|Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)
|0:00:54
|76
|Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)
|0:00:54
|77
|Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:57
|78
|Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:58
|79
|Alexandra Burton
|0:00:59
|80
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:01:00
|81
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:01:01
|82
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:03
|83
|Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|0:01:05
|84
|Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:10
|DNS
|Sarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck)
|DNS
|Natascha Piciga
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|0:15:07
|2
|Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore
|0:00:19
|4
|Vanderkitten
|0:00:42
|5
|Trek-Red Truck
|0:00:49
|6
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:53
|7
|ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|0:00:55
|8
|Team Cloud
|9
|SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:01:07
|10
|Metromint Cycling
|0:01:08
|11
|Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|0:04:53
|2
|Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|3
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:12
|4
|Julie Emmerman
|5
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)
|0:00:13
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|9
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
|10
|Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:17
|11
|Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
|12
|Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:18
|13
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
|14
|Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)
|15
|Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|16
|Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|17
|Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|18
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|19
|Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:20
|20
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|21
|Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:00:21
|22
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|23
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:22
|24
|Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:23
|25
|Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:00:24
|26
|Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:25
|27
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|28
|Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:26
|29
|Jacqueline Parker
|30
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|31
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:27
|32
|Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:28
|33
|Courteney Lowe
|0:00:29
|34
|Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|35
|Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|36
|Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:30
|37
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|38
|Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|39
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|40
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:32
|41
|Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
|42
|Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:33
|43
|Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
|44
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|45
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:00:34
|46
|Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|47
|Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|48
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|49
|Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:35
|50
|Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|51
|Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
|52
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|53
|Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|54
|Joy Mcculloch
|0:00:36
|55
|Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
|56
|Athena Countouriotis
|0:00:37
|57
|Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)
|58
|Jennifer App (Team Cloud)
|0:00:38
|59
|Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|60
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|61
|Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|62
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|63
|Caroline Mani
|0:00:39
|64
|Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:40
|65
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:41
|66
|Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)
|0:00:42
|67
|Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:00:44
|68
|Rebecca Marsh
|0:00:45
|69
|Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:48
|70
|Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)
|0:00:50
|71
|Maddi Campbell
|72
|Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|73
|Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:53
|74
|Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)
|0:00:54
|75
|Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)
|76
|Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)
|77
|Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:57
|78
|Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
|0:00:58
|79
|Alexandra Burton
|0:00:59
|80
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
|0:01:00
|81
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:01:01
|82
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:03
|83
|Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|0:01:04
|84
|Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:05:08
|2
|Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:00:02
|3
|Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:03
|4
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:00:20
|5
|Maddi Campbell
|0:00:35
|6
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:00:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|0:15:07
|2
|Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore
|0:00:19
|4
|Vanderkitten
|0:00:42
|5
|Trek-Red Truck
|0:00:49
|6
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:53
|7
|ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing
|0:00:55
|8
|Team Cloud
|9
|SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:01:07
|10
|Metromint Cycling
|0:01:08
|11
|Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy