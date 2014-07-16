Trending

Zirbel, Stephens on top in Cascade Classic prologue

First leaders decided on 4km time trial in Bend

Tom Zirbel (Optum) in the leader's jersey at Cascade Classic

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Lauren Stephens (Tibco to the Top)

(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To the Top) donned the first yellow jerseys of the 2014 Cascade Cycling Classic Tuesday after storming to wins in the opening prologue time trial at Tetherow Golf Club.

Zirbel took his first-ever leaders' jersey at Cascade by clocking a time of 4:23 over the 4km loop south of Bend, Oregon. The former national time trial champion was two seconds faster than runner up Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Development Team) and three seconds faster than Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) in third. NRC leader Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop) tied Hincapie Sportswear's Dion Smith in fourth with a time of 4:29.

Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor) was the first rider off the line for the men and put in a time that would hold until Zirbel crossed the line more than 60 riders later. Zepuntke came close to the 6-foot-five-inch Optum rider but fell just short. In the end, Zirbel's strength and experience prevailed.

"I think the key for me is that I just kind of took it easy on the downhills because I let my weight take care of it on the downhills," Zirbel said. "And then I really pushed it on the uphills. So I probably had a pretty good second half."

Cascade is Zirbel's first race since the North Star Grand Prix, where he helped teammate Ryan Anderson win the overall, and he said he was happy with his form and would go all-in for the win.

"I haven't been climbing that well this year, but if I have a really good time trial and limit my losses both tomorrow and Friday, there's a chance," Zirbel said. "I love this race. This was the first NRC race of my career and I've always wanted to win here. But we have a strong team, and it may end up being one of my teammates that is the leader at the end of the week."

Despite his own ambitions, Zirbel pointed to Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider and defending champion Serghei Tvetcov as the rider to beat.

"He's been time trialing better than me for a about a year now, so until he proves otherwise I think that being defending champion, he is the guy to beat," Zirbel said. "There are some good climbers here who can time trial as well. I just can't climb as fast as those guys, so we're going to have to be creative if we're going to win this race, at least with me on the top step."

NRC leader Stephens strikes quick

Stephens, the current National Racing Calendar leader, started about halfway through the 87-rider women's field but wasted little time stamping her authority on the race. The former math teacher, who has devoted herself full time to racing this year, crossed the line in 4:53. Team Twenty16's Allie Dragoo was runner up, 10 seconds behind, while Vanderkitten's Rhae Shaw was third, 12 seconds in arrears.

Shaw was the ninth rider on the course and set a blistering early pace, crossing the line in 5:05. Dragoo crossed the line about 20 riders later to bump Shaw from the hotseat. But she wasn't there long, as Stephens came in just 15 riders later to set the fastest mark of the day. The Tibco leader had to wait 41 riders to find out that she would wear yellow into stage 1.

The win was a big confidence boost for the rider who is recovering from a broken wrist suffered in a crash on the track a week before the US pro championships.

"It's great to be back and great to start it off strong," Stephens said. "I tried to start North Star Grand Prix about a month ago. That was coming off three weeks after my broken wrist, and I had to pull out of that race because I wasn't quite ready. So it's great to be back and feel strong and ready to go."

Stephens will be ready to go for Wednesday's stage, which had to be changed from a long slog through the high desert North of Bend to the Alpine environs of Mt. Bachelor after wild fires encroached on the original course. The alternate stage is similar to the one that Stephens won last year.

"I was super excited about the new stage," she said. "I'm from Texas, so I was excited about how hot it was going to be out there. I live in the heat and I've grown up in the heat, but I guess tomorrow we're going to be doing the Cascade Lakes stage in the way we've done it in the past, and that's actually the stage that I won last year. So I can't say that I dislike the course."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:04:23
2Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:02
3Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:00:03
4Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:06
5Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)0:00:07
6Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:07
7Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:07
8Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:08
9Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:00:08
10Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:08
11William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
12Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:08
13Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:09
14Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:09
15Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:10
16Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:10
17Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:10
18Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:00:10
19Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:00:11
20Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:11
21Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:11
22Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
23Josh Berry (SmartStop)0:00:12
24James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:12
25Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:00:12
26Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:12
27Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)0:00:12
28Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:12
29Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:14
30Julian Kyer (SmartStop)0:00:14
31Shane Kline (SmartStop)
32Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:14
33Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:14
34Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:14
35Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:14
36Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:14
37Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:14
38Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:00:15
39Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:00:15
40Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:00:15
41Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
42Michael Torckler (SmartStop)0:00:15
43James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:15
44Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:15
45Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:15
46Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:16
47Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
48Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:16
49Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:16
50Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:00:17
51Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:17
52Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:17
53Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
54Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:18
55Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
56Rob Britton (SmartStop)0:00:18
57Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:19
58Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:19
59Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:19
60Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:19
61Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:20
62Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:20
63Coulton Hartrich0:00:20
64Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)0:00:20
65Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:20
66Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:20
67Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:21
68Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
69Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:21
70Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:21
71Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:00:21
72Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
73Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:21
74Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:21
75Griffin Easter (Air Gas)0:00:21
76Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:21
77Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:22
78Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:00:22
79Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:22
80Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:22
81Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)0:00:22
82Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:22
83Kyle Murphy0:00:23
84Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:23
85David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:00:23
86Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:00:23
87Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:23
88Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:23
89Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:23
90Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:00:23
91Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:23
92Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:23
93Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:00:23
94Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:00:24
95Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:24
96Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:24
97Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)0:00:24
98Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)0:00:24
99Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:25
100Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:25
101Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:25
102William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:25
103Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:25
104Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:00:25
105Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:25
106Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:25
107Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)0:00:25
108Colin Gibson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:25
109Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)0:00:26
110Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:26
111Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:26
112Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:00:26
113Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:00:26
114Nick Coil (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:27
115Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:27
116Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:00:27
117Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:27
118Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:00:27
119Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:27
120Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:28
121Marcos Lazzarotto0:00:28
122Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:00:28
123Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:28
124Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:28
125Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:00:29
126Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:29
127Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:29
128Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:29
129Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling)0:00:29
130Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:29
131Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:29
132Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:30
133Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)0:00:30
134Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:30
135Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:00:30
136Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
137Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:30
138Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
139Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:31
140Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:31
141Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:31
142Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:00:32
143Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)0:00:32
144Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:32
145Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:33
146Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)0:00:33
147Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:00:33
148Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:00:33
149Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:33
150Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:33
151Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:33
152Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:34
153Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:00:34
154Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:00:34
155Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)0:00:34
156Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:34
157Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:35
158William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:35
159Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:35
160Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:00:35
161Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)0:00:35
162Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:36
163Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)0:00:36
164Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:00:36
165Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:36
166Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)0:00:37
167Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:37
168Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:37
169Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:37
170Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:38
171Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:38
172Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:38
173Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:38
174Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:39
175Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:40
176Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)0:00:40
177Stathis Sakellariadis (Big Orange Cycling)0:00:40
178Bradley Clifford (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:41
179Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:42
180Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:00:42
181Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:42
182Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)0:00:43
183Nathan Robinson (US Military Cycling)0:00:43
184Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:43
185Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:00:44
186Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:44
187John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)0:00:44
188Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)0:00:44
189Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:44
190Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:44
191Isaiah Jerez (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)0:00:44
192Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:00:45
193Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:46
194Paul Warner0:00:48
195Daniel Chabanov0:00:48
196Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:00:49
197Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:50
198Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)0:00:52
199Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:52
200Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:57
201Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:58
202Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:00
203Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:00
204Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)0:01:02
205Dylan Cunningham (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:01:02
206Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:01:07
207Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:01:18
208Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)0:02:08
209Meron Russom (Team Africa Rising)0:04:32
210Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)0:06:55
DNSRolando Gonzalez (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
DNSKyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
DNSEder Frayre

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:04:26
2Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:00:01
3Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:06
4Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:00:08
5Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:00:08
6Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:09
7James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:09
8Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:00:09
9Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:09
10Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)0:00:10
11Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:12
12Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:12
13Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:00:12
14Kris Dahl (SmartStop)0:00:13
15Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:14
16Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:14
17Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:00:15
18Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:15
19Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:15
20Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:15
21Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:16
22Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:17
23Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:17
24Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:18
25Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:19
26Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:20
27Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:20
28Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:00:21
29Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:21
30Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:21
31Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)0:00:21
32Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:00:21
33Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:22
34Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:00:23
35Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)0:00:23
36Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:24
37Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:24
38Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)0:00:24
39Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:25
40Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:00:25
41Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:00:26
42Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:26
43Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:00:27
44Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:27
45Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:27
46Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:27
47Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:27
48Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:00:28
49Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:28
50Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:28
51Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:29
52Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:29
53Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:00:30
54Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:30
55Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:31
56Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)0:00:32
57Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)0:00:32
58Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:32
59Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:32
60William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:33
61Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)0:00:33
62Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:00:34
63Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:35
64Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:35
65Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:36
66Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:37
67Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:40
68Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:00:40
69Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:40
70Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:41
71Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)0:00:42
72Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:42
73Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)0:00:42
74Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:00:47
75Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:48
76Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)0:01:00
77Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:01:05
78Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:01:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies0:13:28
2Hincapie Sportswear0:00:02
3SmartStop0:00:06
4BMC Development Team0:00:07
5Bissell Cycling Team0:00:08
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:15
7Marc Pro - Strava0:00:19
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:00:20
9California Giant / Specialized0:00:25
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:30
11Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros0:00:35
12Air Gas0:00:38
13Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team0:00:39
14Incycle-Predator Components0:00:43
15Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:00:44
16Team Rio Grande Cycling0:00:45
17Team H&R Block0:00:47
18CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team0:00:48
19KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi0:00:52
20Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank0:00:57
21LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:00:58
22Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:04
23Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles0:01:06
24BMW Development Team0:01:11
25US Military Cycling0:01:15
26Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)0:04:23
2Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:02
3Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:00:03
4Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:06
5Travis Mccabe (SmartStop)
6Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:07
7Timothy Rugg (Marc Pro - Strava)
8Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:08
9Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
10Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
11William Routley (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
12Serghei Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
13Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:09
14Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
15Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:10
16Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear)
17Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
18Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
19Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:00:11
20Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
21Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
22Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
23Josh Berry (SmartStop)
24James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
25Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:00:12
26Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
27Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
28Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
29Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)0:00:13
30Julian Kyer (SmartStop)0:00:14
31Shane Kline (SmartStop)
32Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
33Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)
34Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
35Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
36Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
37Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
38Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:00:15
39Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
40Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
41Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
42Michael Torckler (SmartStop)
43James Peterman (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
44Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
45Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
46Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:16
47Winston David (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
48Zack Allison (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
49Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
50Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:00:17
51Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
52Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
53Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
54Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:18
55Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
56Rob Britton (SmartStop)
57Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
58Bailey Mcknight (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:19
59Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear)
60Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)
61Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
62Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)0:00:20
63Coulton Hartrich
64Greenberg Cory (Pedalers Fork/ 10speed coffee)
65Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
66Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
67Maxim Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
68Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
69Taylor Fletcher (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:21
70Logan Hutchings (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
71Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
72Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
73Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
74Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
75Griffin Easter (Air Gas)
76Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
77Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
78Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)0:00:22
79Shawn Gravois (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
80Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
81Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
82Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
83Kyle Murphy
84Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:23
85David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
86Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
87Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
88Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
89Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
90Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
91Alister Ratcliff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
92Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
93Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
94Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
95Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:24
96Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
97Kevin Gottlieb (Air Gas)
98Connor Mccutcheon (Air Gas)
99Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
100Matt Cooke (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
101Reese Levine (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:25
102William Buick (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
103Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
104Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
105Riley Majeune-Fagan (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
106Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
107Emile Derosnay (Musette Racing)
108Colin Gibson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
109Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
110Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:26
111Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
112Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
113Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies)
114Nick Coil (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
115Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:27
116Cody Canning (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
117Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
118Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
119Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
120Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)0:00:28
121Marcos Lazzarotto
122Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)
123Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
124Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
125Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:00:29
126Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
127Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
128Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
129Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling)
130Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
131Buddy Spafford (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
132Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
133Nathan Brown (Team Cycleton)0:00:30
134Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
135Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
136Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
137Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
138Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
139Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:31
140Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
141Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
142Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:00:32
143Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
144Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
145Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
146Ian Baldwin (BroadMark Capital)
147Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:00:33
148Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
149Dustin Andrews (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
150Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
151Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
152Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:34
153Dylan Davies (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
154Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
155Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
156Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
157Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
158William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:35
159Mitchell Peterson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
160Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
161Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
162Mat Stephens (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:36
163Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b Georges Cycles)
164Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)
165Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
166Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)0:00:37
167Kevin Massicote (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
168Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
169Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
170Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:38
171Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
172Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
173Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
174Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:39
175Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:40
176Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
177Stathis Sakellariadis (Big Orange Cycling)
178Bradley Clifford (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:41
179Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:42
180Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
181Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
182Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)0:00:43
183Nathan Robinson (US Military Cycling)
184Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
185Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:00:44
186Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
187John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
188Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
189Justin Lindine (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
190Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
191Isaiah Jerez (Allegiant Cycling p/b Matt Smith PT)
192Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
193Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:46
194Paul Warner0:00:48
195Daniel Chabanov
196Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:00:49
197Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:50
198Cesar Grajales (Colavita-Stradalli)0:00:52
199Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
200Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:57
201Chris Harlanddunnaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
202Patrick Caro (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:00
203Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
204Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)0:01:02
205Dylan Cunningham (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
206Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:01:07
207Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:01:18
208Janvier Hadi (Team Rwanda Cycling)0:02:07
209Meron Russom (Team Africa Rising)0:04:32
210Jared Brewer (VeloSport Racing-FFKR-Contender)0:06:55

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell Cycling Team)0:04:25
2Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:00:01
3Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:06
4Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:00:08
5Bas Quinten Tietema (BMC Development Team)0:00:09
6Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
7James Oram (Bissell Cycling Team)
8Justin Mauch (Air Gas)0:00:10
9Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
10Alexander Morgan (BMC Development Team)
11Logan Owen (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:12
12Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Bissell Cycling Team)
13Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:00:13
14Kris Dahl (SmartStop)
15Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:14
16Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
17Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:00:15
18Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team)
19Clement Chevrier (Bissell Cycling Team)
20Justin Oien (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:16
21Eamon Lucas (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
22Ryan Eastman (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:17
23Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
24Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:18
25Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:19
26Michael Dziedzic (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:20
27Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:21
28Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
29Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
30Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
31Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
32Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)
33Andrew Hemesath (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:22
34Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi)0:00:23
35Gerardo Medina Robles (BMW Development Team)
36Chris Putt (Bissell Cycling Team)0:00:24
37Keegan Swirbul (Bissell Cycling Team)
38Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
39Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:25
40Jay Lamoureux (Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank)
41Stuart Wight (Team H&R Block)0:00:26
42Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
43Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:00:27
44Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
45Michael Sheehan (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
46Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
47Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)
48Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:00:28
49Nick Torraca (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)
50Oliver Flautt (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)0:00:29
51Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros)
52Michael Van Den Ham (Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
53Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)0:00:30
54Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
55Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:32
56Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
57Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
58Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles)
59Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
60William Zellmer (Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team)0:00:33
61Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
62Johan Hemroulle (BMC Development Team)0:00:34
63Neal Sheperd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:35
64Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:36
65Thomas Barnett (CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team)
66Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:00:38
67Nathanial Beams (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:00:40
68Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
69Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
70Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:41
71Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)0:00:42
72Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
73Gregory Ratzell (Air Gas)
74Christopher Meacham (Air Gas)0:00:47
75Gilbert Ducournau (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:48
76Emmanuel Gagne (Air Gas)0:01:00
77Skyler Mackey (Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores)0:01:05
78Sam Warford (Big Orange Cycling)0:01:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Benefit Strategies0:13:28
2Hincapie Sportswear0:00:02
3SmartStop0:00:06
4BMC Development Team0:00:07
5Bissell Cycling Team0:00:08
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:15
7Marc Pro - Strava0:00:19
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Cycling Team0:00:20
9California Giant / Specialized0:00:25
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:30
11Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros0:00:35
12Air Gas0:00:38
13Hagens Berman U23Cycling Team0:00:39
14Incycle-Predator Components0:00:43
15Think Finance pb Trek Bike Stores0:00:44
16Team Rio Grande Cycling0:00:45
17Team H&R Block0:00:47
18CRCA/ Lupus Racing Team0:00:48
19KHS-Maxxis-JAKROi0:00:52
20Russ Hay's/Accent Inns p/b Scotiabank0:00:57
21LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:00:58
22Trek-Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:04
23Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles0:01:06
24BMW Development Team0:01:11
25US Military Cycling0:01:15
26Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek

Women prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:04:53
2Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:10
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:00:12
4Julie Emmerman0:00:13
5Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:13
6Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:00:14
7Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
8Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:15
9Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:00:16
10Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:17
11Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)0:00:18
12Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:18
13Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:00:18
14Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)0:00:19
15Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:19
16Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:19
17Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:19
18Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:19
19Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:20
20Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:21
21Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:21
22Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:22
23Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:00:22
24Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:24
25Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)0:00:25
26Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)0:00:25
27Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:26
28Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)0:00:26
29Jacqueline Parker0:00:26
30Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:27
31Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)0:00:28
32Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:00:29
33Courteney Lowe0:00:30
34Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:30
35Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:30
36Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:30
37Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:30
38Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:30
39Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:31
40Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:32
41Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)0:00:32
42Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:34
43Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)0:00:34
44Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:00:34
45Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:34
46Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:34
47Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:34
48Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:35
49Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:35
50Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:35
51Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)0:00:36
52Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:00:36
53Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:36
54Joy Mcculloch0:00:36
55Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)0:00:37
56Athena Countouriotis0:00:37
57Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)0:00:37
58Jennifer App (Team Cloud)0:00:38
59Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:38
60Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:00:38
61Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:38
62Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:39
63Caroline Mani0:00:40
64Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:40
65Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:00:41
66Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)0:00:43
67Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)0:00:44
68Rebecca Marsh0:00:46
69Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:48
70Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:00:50
71Maddi Campbell0:00:50
72Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:51
73Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:53
74Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)0:00:54
75Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)0:00:54
76Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)0:00:54
77Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:57
78Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:58
79Alexandra Burton0:00:59
80Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:01:00
81Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:01:01
82Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:01:03
83Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:01:05
84Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)0:01:10
DNSSarah Coney (Trek-Red Truck)
DNSNatascha Piciga

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO0:15:07
2Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling0:00:16
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:00:19
4Vanderkitten0:00:42
5Trek-Red Truck0:00:49
6DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:53
7ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:00:55
8Team Cloud
9SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:01:07
10Metromint Cycling0:01:08
11Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:28

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:04:53
2Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:10
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:00:12
4Julie Emmerman
5Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
6Beth Ann Orton (Team Cloud)0:00:13
7Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
8Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:15
9Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
10Kathryn Hunter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:17
11Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)
12Olivia Dillon (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:18
13Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)
14Maria Luisa Calle (Indeportes Antioquia)
15Lex Albrecht (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:19
16Alison Tetrick (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
17Lauren Komanski (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
18Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
19Karol Ann Canuel (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:20
20Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
21Melinda Mccutcheon (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:21
22Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
23Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:00:22
24Mandy Heintz (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)0:00:23
25Allison Beveridge (Trek-Red Truck)0:00:24
26Miranda Griffiiths (Vanderkitten)0:00:25
27Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO)0:00:26
29Jacqueline Parker
30Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
31Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO)0:00:27
32Justine Clift (Metromint Cycling)0:00:28
33Courteney Lowe0:00:29
34Anna Grace Christiansen (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
35Katherine Reinhart (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
36Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:30
37Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
38Tina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
39Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
40Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:32
41Amy Phillips (Team Cloud)
42Felicia Gomez (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:33
43Joanna Dahl (Metromint Cycling)
44Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
45Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:00:34
46Kathryn Donovan (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
47Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
48Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
49Annalisa Fish (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:35
50Mary Maroon (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
51Leah Thomas (Metromint Cycling)
52Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
53Sarah Barber (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )
54Joy Mcculloch0:00:36
55Leah Guloien (Trek-Red Truck)
56Athena Countouriotis0:00:37
57Sara Bergen (Mighty Riders)
58Jennifer App (Team Cloud)0:00:38
59Bethany Allen (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
60Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
61Sara Bird (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
62Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
63Caroline Mani0:00:39
64Melanie Wong (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:40
65Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling)0:00:41
66Lindsay Fox (Team Cloud)0:00:42
67Shoshauna Routley (Trek-Red Truck)0:00:44
68Rebecca Marsh0:00:45
69Danielle Bradley- Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:48
70Amy Benner (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle)0:00:50
71Maddi Campbell
72Annie Toth (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
73Cady Chintis (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:53
74Erica Greif (Velo Sports Group)0:00:54
75Megan Alderete (Velo Sports Group)
76Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud)
77Misha Fuller (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:57
78Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:00:58
79Alexandra Burton0:00:59
80Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4 )0:01:00
81Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:01:01
82Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling)0:01:03
83Serenity Anderson (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)0:01:04
84Diane Moug (Metromint Cycling)0:01:10

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:05:08
2Kinely Gibson (Trek-Red Truck)0:00:02
3Alizee Brien (Team TIBCO)0:00:03
4Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:00:20
5Maddi Campbell0:00:35
6Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:00:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO0:15:07
2Team Twenty16 Pro Cycling0:00:16
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore0:00:19
4Vanderkitten0:00:42
5Trek-Red Truck0:00:49
6DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:53
7ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing0:00:55
8Team Cloud
9SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:01:07
10Metromint Cycling0:01:08
11Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:28

