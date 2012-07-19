Trending

Image 1 of 34

Riders make their way along the Crooked River.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 34

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) heads back to the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 34

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) shows off her new Irish TT National Champion kit.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 34

Lex Albrecht (Optum) comes past with the top climber's jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 34

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) passes by putting in a fast time.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 34

Janel Holcomb (Optum) had a happy TT ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 34

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on her way out.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 34

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) will be a top worker for the team over the next couple of stages.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 34

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) holds onto the sprint leader jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) on the first leg of the TT course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 34

Carmen Small (Optum) on her way to third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 34

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) tackles the last little climb before finishing.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) hammers up the last roller before her win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 34

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) out of the saddle for the last hill.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 34

A pretty scene along the Crooked River TT course today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 34

Carmen Small (Optum) was happy with her third place on the today's podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 34

Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) heads into tomorrow's stage defending the best young rider jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 34

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) lights up the TT course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 34

Gavin Mannion (Bontrager-Livestrong) held onto the sprint jersey for tomorrow's stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 34

Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) heading out onto the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 34

Sam Johnson (Exergy) sporting the climber's spots in the TT.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 34

Riders get bunched up after the turn around.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 34

Serghei Tvetcov (Exergy) focusing on the road ahead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 34

Sam Johnson (Exergy) on his way back after the turn around.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) decided to forgo aero equipment today and go retro.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 34

James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) giving his all.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 34

Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) didn't have time to look around and enjoy the scenery.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 34

Luis Amaran (Jamis) heads through one of the slow turns along the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 34

Luis Amaran (Jamis) heading in for his stage win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Optum) tucked in and going fast.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 34

Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) out on course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 34

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) will be looking for the breaks on tomorrow's hilly course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 34

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) on course to defend his jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 34

A smiles and fun for today's top three women.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) continued her buildup for the upcoming Olympics by stacking up another win Thursday at the stage 2 time trial of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, while Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) knocked out an impressive winning ride in the men's race, putting 1:33 into Francisco Mancebo and taking over the yellow jersey from the Competitive Cyclist team leader.

Starting in Prineville about an hour north east of Bend, Oregon, Thursday's individual time trial offered up another new course after the traditional Skyliners route west of town was scrapped for a 25.7 km out-and-back test that paralleled the scenic Crooked River as it meandered through a canyon south of town.

Starting last, Armstrong powered over the course in 34:40, eclipsing the mark of previous stage leader Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) by 1:17. Carmen Small (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) rounded out the women's podium, coming in 1:27 slower than Armstrong.

The 2008 Olympic time trial champion, who will compete in the 2012 London time trial on Aug. 1 as well as the road race on July 29, joked that her winning streak at Cascade may be part of an elaborate plot on the part of her competitors.

"I've decided that I think the peloton's made a pact, because you know we're all patriotic and we want to send me off to London in good fashion. So I think they're all like, 'Hey, let's make Kristin feel really good about herself.'"

The "pact" has been very effective, as Armstrong has collected three wins in three tries. She now leads Powers in the overall competition by 2:23 and Small by 2:37 heading into Friday's 112 km stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race. Despite the joking, the new course, which will be used for the USA Cycling Masters National Championships later this summer, provided a big challenge for Armstrong.

"This is a true time trial course," she said. "It's going to be a great course for the Masters at the beginning of September. It took true fitness and true focus today. They wanted to make the course a little fairer and flatter than the other course, but I'm not sure which one's harder, to be honest. I may have to vote for this one."

Amaran counting on power of yellow

Before the Crooked River race, Jamis-Sutter Homes' Amaran had never won a time trial in the US, but he broke that drought Thursday by flying over the course in 31:19, just 21 seconds faster than runner-up Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) and 33 seconds faster than Optum's Mike Creed in third.

"It's a bit of a surprise, but I was feeling good just from the start today," Amaran said. "I probably haven't had that feeling in years. I've had the conditions to do a good time trial, but this is the first one I've won in the US, so I'm very, very happy. I've always been right there but never won it. So I'm happy to win today in front of the best TT guys in the country."

Amaran picked the right day to put in his winning time trial ride. With Mancebo finishing a disappointing 14th and losing 1:33, the Cuban national, who has been racing in the US since 2008, also climbed into his first yellow jersey at Cascade. Now he has to defend it through Friday's 148 km road race that finishes on the summit of Mt. Bachelor west of Bend. Amaran said he has raced Cascade three times previously and knows the courses and the climbs well.

"I know tomorrow is going to be a hard day, and the group that goes to the top is going to be very small," he said. "I hope to be there. I haven't felt great all year climbing, but I believe the jersey gives extra power, so I'm going to fight for it and try to defend as best I can and end the day with the jersey."

The 25.7 km race of truth caused quite a few disruptions to the closely packed riders in the overall competition. Amaran now leads Mancebo by five seconds, with Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), who finished sixth Thursday, claiming the third spot, just 13 seconds out of the lead. Bissell's Jeremy Vennell benefited from an eighth-place ride and moved into fourth overall, while Creed climbed to fifth. English is now the top Kenda/5-Hour Energy rider, sitting in sixth just 20 seconds off the leader's time.

With time bonuses at the finish of 10, six and four seconds, the Cascade Lakes stage is likely to upset the overall standings once
again, but Jamis team director Sebastian Alexandre said his team is up to the challenge of defending yellow.

"It's going to be a tough day," he said. "But I have confidence in the boys. We have a very good group of people, and we will try to defend the best we can. I'm very confident we can do it."

Prologue winner Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) did not start Thursday's time trial after being involved in the crash near the beginning of Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race and suffering injuries to both hands.

Haga, who is also a concert pianist, finished Wednesday's stage with a broken scaphoid bone in his left hand and another broken bone in his right thumb, but he failed to start Thursday, choosing instead to fly home to Dallas, Texas, where he will undergo medical procedures to repair the broken bones, according to team director Eric Wohlberg.

 

Full women's results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)0:34:40
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:17
3Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:27
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:01:55
5Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:01
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:02
7Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:02:12
8Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:19
9Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:02:30
10Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:31
11Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:35
13Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:56
14Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:00
15Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:03:06
16Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:03:16
17Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:31
18Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:32
19Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:35
20Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:46
21Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
22Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:03:50
23Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:53
24Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:03:58
25Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:59
26Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
27Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:05
28Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:04:07
29Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:09
30Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
31Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:10
32Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:11
33Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:12
34Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:13
35Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:16
36Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:29
37Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:35
38Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:04:42
39Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
40Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:04:43
41Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:44
42Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:53
43Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:57
44Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:04:58
45Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:03
46Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:07
47Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)0:05:13
48Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing)0:05:14
49Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:05:15
50Lorena Vargas Villamil0:05:19
51Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:25
52Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
53Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:05:29
54Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:05:35
55Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:39
56Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:05:43
57Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:05:46
58Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:52
59Kari Studley0:05:53
60Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:55
61Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:59
62Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:08
63Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
64Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:06:09
65Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:14
66Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:06:15
67Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:06:17
68Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:19
69Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:22
70Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
71Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:06:24
72Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:06:28
73Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:06:30
74Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:32
75Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:44
76Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
77Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:48
78Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:50
79Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:06:55
80Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:56
81Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:07:00
82Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:07:07
83Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:07:19
84Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:07:37
85Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:07:42
86Kaytie Scott
87Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:07:54
88Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:04
89Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:09:51
90Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:12:42
DNSIvy Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY121:49:31
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:36
3Team TIBCO0:01:06
4Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:57
5Vanderkitten-Focus0:05:57
6Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing0:06:18
7FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:02
8Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo0:08:35
9SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:08:40
10Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:11:28
11BMC Total Care Racing0:12:10

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)4:04:36
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:23
3Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:37
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:02:41
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:59
6Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:32
7Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:46
8Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:05:14
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:47
10Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:06:07
11Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:25
12Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:40
13Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:43
14Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:46
15Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:06:48
16Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:07:40
17Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:07:47
18Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:07:57
19Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:00
20Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:03
21Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:12
22Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:08:22
23Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:08:33
24Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:08:38
25Lorena Vargas Villamil0:08:46
26Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:28
27Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:09:52
28Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:10:32
29Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:31
30Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:12:00
31Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:12:52
32Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:13:33
33Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:14:38
34Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
35Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:14:48
36Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:49
37Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:16:05
38Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:17
39Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:17:07
40Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
41Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:17:19
42Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:17:25
43Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:17:32
44Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:17:36
45Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:17:59
46Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:18:21
47Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:37
48Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:18:42
49Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:19:30
50Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:19:33
51Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
52Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:19:44
53Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:20:02
54Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:20:18
55Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:20:38
56Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:20:49
57Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:20:58
58Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:21:17
59Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:21:24
60Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:21:32
61Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:21:34
62Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:21:35
63Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:21:59
64Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:23:34
65Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:14
66Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:24:33
67Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:22
68Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)
69Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:25:36
70Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:25:48
71Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:26:02
72Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:26:19
73Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:26:24
74Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:27:01
75Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:27:57
76Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:28:26
77Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:29:20
78Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:32:35
79Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:33:14
80Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:34:03
81Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)0:34:47
82Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:35:50
83Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:37:08
84Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:37:11
85Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:42:42
86Kari Studley0:44:28
87Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:44:52
88Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:46:27
89Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing)0:46:54
90Kaytie Scott0:50:49

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)7pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)6
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)5
4Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)5
5Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)4
6Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
7Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)3
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
9Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)2
3Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)4:11:16
2Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:01:58
3Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:03:12
4Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:12
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:07:58
6Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:10:27
7Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:10:39
8Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:10:52
9Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:19
10Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:57
11Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:12:53
12Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:13:04
13Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:13:22
14Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:09
15Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:52
16Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:14:55
17Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:16:54
18Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:17:34
19Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:17:53
20Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:18:56
21Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:19:44
22Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:20:21
23Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:21:17
24Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:22:40
25Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:26:34
26Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:29:10
27Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:39:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1212:21:30
2Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:11
3Team TIBCO0:03:39
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:09:52
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:14:03
6Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing0:17:18
7Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo0:23:00
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:29:22
9BMC Total Care Racing0:49:45
10Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:50:17
11SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:50:55

Full Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:31:19.91
2Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:20.95
3Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:33.01
4Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:38.10
5Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:44.52
6Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:47.11
7Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:49.93
8Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:51.07
9Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01.56
10Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:02.05
11Ian Mckissick0:01:04.27
12Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:04.72
13Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:31.39
14Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:01:32.59
15Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:33.40
16Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:34.62
17Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:36.59
18Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:37.89
19Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:01:38.03
20David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:01:38.53
21Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:41.93
22Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:43.69
23James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:47.23
24Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:01:50.38
25James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:52.50
26Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:54.15
27Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:54.62
28Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:54.93
29Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:57.76
30Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:58.60
31Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:02:00.11
32Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:02:00.68
33Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:06.41
34Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:06.64
35Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:07.46
36Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)0:02:13.16
37Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)0:02:13.80
38Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:17.13
39Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:02:19.78
40Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:26.06
41Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:29.10
42Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:30.83
43Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:31.24
44Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:34.69
45Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:35.87
46Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:36.02
47Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)0:02:37.79
48Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:41.57
49Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)0:02:43.79
50Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:44.18
51Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)0:02:45.66
52Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:50.10
53Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:02:55.35
54James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:57.89
55Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:02:58.40
56Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:58.85
57Stephen Mull (Audi)0:02:59.14
58Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:59.56
59Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:03:00.78
60Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:03:02.27
61Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:03:05.39
62Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)0:03:07.11
63Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:03:07.97
64Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:11.84
65Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:13.59
66Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:03:17.23
67Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:03:19.11
68Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:21.01
69Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:03:24.67
70Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:03:26.30
71Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:03:28.38
72Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:03:29.08
73Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:29.13
74Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)0:03:29.42
75Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:03:32.27
76Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:03:33.42
77Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:36.37
78Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:39.38
79Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:03:39.56
80Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:40.53
81Andrew Mccullough0:03:41.25
82Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:03:41.50
83Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:47.84
84Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:03:48.33
85Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:03:48.54
86Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:03:55.62
87Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:56.20
88Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)0:03:58.48
89Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:58.58
90Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:00.48
91Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:02.45
92David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:02.64
93Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)0:04:03.35
94Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:08.19
95Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:08.28
96Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:10.38
97Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:11.15
98Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:04:11.81
99Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:04:12.08
100Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:12.13
101Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:04:12.36
102Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:04:13.14
103Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:04:13.42
104George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:04:14.26
105Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK)0:04:19.88
106Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:04:21.89
107Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:22.43
108Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:04:22.67
109Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:25.52
110Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:04:26.15
111Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:04:27.12
112Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:04:35.20
113Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:37.13
114Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:37.51
115Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:04:37.66
116Joe Dickerson0:04:39.48
117Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:04:40.42
118Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:41.25
119Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:04:43.35
120Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:45.74
121Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:49.23
122Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:04:51.96
123Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:54.62
124Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:55.13
125Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:56.14
126Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:04:58.69
127Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:05:01.59
128Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:05:01.88
129Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:05:04.18
130Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:05:05.34
131Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:05:05.47
132Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:05:07.51
133Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:10.43
134Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:05:10.48
135Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:05:12.77
136Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:12.83
137Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes)0:05:13.26
138Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:05:13.56
139Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:05:16.60
140Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:05:17.33
141Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:05:17.48
142Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:05:18.84
143Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:05:19.79
144Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:05:24.63
145Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:24.77
146Michael Jasinski0:05:29.64
147Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)0:05:36.61
148Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:05:45.13
149Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:05:45.81
150Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)0:05:47.51
151Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:55.90
152Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:05:58.59
153Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)0:06:08.90
154Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:06:09.33
155Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:11.09
156Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:06:14.74
157Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:06:16.14
158Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:06:21.69
159Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:06:28.82
160Pablo Cruz0:06:32.03
161Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:06:34.16
162Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:06:38.20
163Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:06:38.67
164Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:06:45.06
165Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:06:46.63
166Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:06:49.90
167Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:06:51.57
168Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:06:51.62
169Dylan Jones (VW Boise)0:07:01.13
170Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:07.37
171Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:07:11.98
172Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:07:13.64
173Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:07:19.75
174Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:25.13
175Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:28.52
176Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:07:30.02
177Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:07:38.25
178Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:07:39.65
179Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:07:40.52
180Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:55.99
181Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:56.33
182Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:08:08.13
183Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:08:13.84
184Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:08:15.05
185Arthur Rand0:08:19.31
186Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:08:44.74
HDJuan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax)0:11:37.93
HDMatt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:16:00.58
DNSChad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate1:36:20
2Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:08
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:12
4Bontrager LIVESTRONG0:01:39
5Jamis Sutter Home0:01:50
6CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:02:27
7California Giant / Specialized0:02:54
8Team Exergy0:03:27
9Team H& R BLOCK0:04:08
10juwi Solar Cycling0:04:30
11ELBOWZ RACING0:05:08
12Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:07:07
13CashCall Mortgage0:07:09
14BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:08:04
15Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:55
16Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:08:56
17Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:09:38
18XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO0:09:48
19Stage 17 Racing0:10:39
20Landis/Trek0:11:15
21Horizon Organic/Panache0:11:47
22Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:12:08

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)3:35:52
2Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:05
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
4Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:17
5Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:19
6Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:20
7Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:27
8Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:40
9Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:42
10Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:49
11Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:51
12Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:56
13Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:04
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:06
15Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:11
16Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:21
17Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
18Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:25
19Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:28
20Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:29
21Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:31
22Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:32
23James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:33
24Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:41
25Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
26Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:49
27Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:55
28Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:01:56
29Ian Mckissick0:01:57
30Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:59
31Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:01
32Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:02:07
33Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:14
34Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)0:02:16
35Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:21
36Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
37James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
38Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:23
39Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:39
40Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
41Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:49
42Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:59
43Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:03:15
44Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:03:25
45Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:32
46Stephen Mull (Audi)0:03:36
47Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:03:37
48Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)0:03:38
49James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:41
50Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)0:03:47
51Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:59
52Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:03
53Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)0:04:04
54Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:11
55Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:04:18
56Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:04:23
57Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:33
58Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:04:35
59Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:04:38
60Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:04:50
61Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)0:04:55
62Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:05:03
63Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:04
64Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:05:16
65Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:31
66Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:05:34
67David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:42
68Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:06:20
69Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:24
70Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:06:27
71Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:32
72Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:06:39
73Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:06:44
74Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:07:03
75Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:07:04
76Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:10
77Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:07:25
78Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)0:07:28
79Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:07:33
80Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:35
81Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:07:39
82Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:07:40
83Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:07:43
84Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:08
85Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:08:10
86Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:08:16
87Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:08:37
88Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:08:40
89Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:08:48
90Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:08:55
91Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:23
92Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:09:30
93Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:09:37
94Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:39
95Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:09:49
96Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:09:58
97David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:10:10
98Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:10:37
99Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:10:40
100Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:10:47
101Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
102Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:11:13
103Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:11:41
104Arthur Rand0:11:47
105Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:11:58
106Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:12:08
107Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:12:17
108Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:12:35
109Pablo Cruz0:12:36
110Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:12:53
111Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:13:07
112Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:13:08
113Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:13:24
114Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:13:45
115Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)0:13:57
116Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)0:14:25
117Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:14:47
118Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)0:15:48
119Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:15:57
120Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:16:00
121Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)0:16:09
122Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:16:37
123Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)
124Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:16:51
125Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:17:23
126Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:17:38
127Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:17:52
128Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:17:55
129Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:17:56
130Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:17:58
131Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes)0:18:02
132Michael Jasinski0:18:33
133Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:18:43
134Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:18:45
135Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:18:53
136Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
137Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:18:56
138Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:19:29
139Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:19:40
140Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:19:45
141Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)0:19:59
142Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:20:09
143Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:20:20
144Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:20:23
145Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:26
146Dylan Jones (VW Boise)0:21:33
147Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:21:36
148Andrew Mccullough0:21:40
149Joe Dickerson0:22:05
150Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:22:12
151Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:22:20
152George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:22:29
153Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:22:32
154Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:22:50
155Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:22:59
156Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:23:13
157Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:23:23
158Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:23:40
159Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:23:52
160Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:24:42
161Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:24:47
162Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:25:16
163Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:25:31
164Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:25:45
165Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:26:37
166Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:27:08
167Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:27:51
168Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK)0:28:35
169Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:29:00
170Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:29:06
171Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:29:21
172Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:29:57
173Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:30:07
174Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:30:34
175Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:32:31
176Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:32:49
177Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:33:05
178Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:33:30
179Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:35:26
180Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:36:56
181Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
182Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:37:13
183Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:37:59
184Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:47:29
185Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:48:12
186Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:50:40

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)7pts
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)5
3Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)5
4Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)4
5Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
6Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)3
7Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)3
8James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
9Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
10Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3pts
2Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)2
3Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:36:19
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:15
3Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:24
4Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:54
5Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:58
6Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:01
7James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:06
8Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:14
9Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:22
10Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:28
11Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:54
12Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:56
13Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:22
14Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:32
15Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:58
16Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:03:10
17Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)0:03:11
18Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:32
19Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:36
20Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:03:44
21Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:03:56
22Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:06
23Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:04:11
24Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:04:36
25Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:37
26Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:04:49
27Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:05:07
28Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:06:12
29Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:06:36
30Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:06:37
31Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:06:58
32Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:07:06
33Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:08
34Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:07:16
35Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:07:43
36Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:07:49
37Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:08:10
38Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:08:13
39Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:09:03
40Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:09:10
41Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:12
42Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:09:31
43David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:09:43
44Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:10:10
45Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:10:13
46Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:20
47Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:10:46
48Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:11:41
49Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:12:08
50Pablo Cruz0:12:09
51Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:14:20
52Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)0:15:21
53Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:16:10
54Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:16:24
55Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:16:56
56Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:17:11
57Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:17:25
58Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:17:28
59Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:17:29
60Michael Jasinski0:18:06
61Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:18:16
62Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:18:26
63Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:18:29
64Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:19:13
65Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:19:42
66Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:19:53
67Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:19:56
68Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:19:59
69Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:21:09
70Joe Dickerson0:21:38
71Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:21:53
72George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:22:02
73Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:22:05
74Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:22:23
75Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:22:46
76Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:23:13
77Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:24:20
78Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:24:49
79Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:25:18
80Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:26:10
81Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK)0:28:08
82Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:28:33
83Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:28:39
84Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:29:40
85Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:30:07
86Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:32:22
87Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:32:38
88Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:33:03
89Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:34:59
90Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:36:29
91Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
92Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:37:32
93Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:47:02
94Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:47:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate10:47:48
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:59
3Bontrager LIVESTRONG0:01:10
4Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:01:21
5CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:02:17
6Jamis Sutter Home0:02:24
7Team Exergy0:03:16
8California Giant / Specialized0:05:28
9juwi Solar Cycling0:08:37
10ELBOWZ RACING0:11:20
11Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:12:25
12CashCall Mortgage0:13:01
13Team H& R BLOCK0:14:46
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:17:53
15BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:20:17
16Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:24:32
17XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO0:28:27
18Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:30:55
19Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:32:19
20Horizon Organic/Panache0:39:35
21Landis/Trek0:46:30
22Stage 17 Racing1:04:29

 

