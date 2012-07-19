Image 1 of 34 Riders make their way along the Crooked River. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 34 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) heads back to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 34 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) shows off her new Irish TT National Champion kit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 34 Lex Albrecht (Optum) comes past with the top climber's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 34 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) passes by putting in a fast time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 34 Janel Holcomb (Optum) had a happy TT ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 34 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on her way out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 34 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) will be a top worker for the team over the next couple of stages. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 34 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) holds onto the sprint leader jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) on the first leg of the TT course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 34 Carmen Small (Optum) on her way to third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 34 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) tackles the last little climb before finishing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) hammers up the last roller before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 34 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) out of the saddle for the last hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 34 A pretty scene along the Crooked River TT course today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 34 Carmen Small (Optum) was happy with her third place on the today's podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 34 Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) heads into tomorrow's stage defending the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 34 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) lights up the TT course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 34 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager-Livestrong) held onto the sprint jersey for tomorrow's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 34 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) heading out onto the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 34 Sam Johnson (Exergy) sporting the climber's spots in the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 34 Riders get bunched up after the turn around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Exergy) focusing on the road ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 34 Sam Johnson (Exergy) on his way back after the turn around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 34 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) decided to forgo aero equipment today and go retro. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 34 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) giving his all. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 34 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) didn't have time to look around and enjoy the scenery. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis) heads through one of the slow turns along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis) heading in for his stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 34 Tom Zirbel (Optum) tucked in and going fast. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 34 Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 34 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) will be looking for the breaks on tomorrow's hilly course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 34 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) on course to defend his jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 34 A smiles and fun for today's top three women. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) continued her buildup for the upcoming Olympics by stacking up another win Thursday at the stage 2 time trial of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, while Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) knocked out an impressive winning ride in the men's race, putting 1:33 into Francisco Mancebo and taking over the yellow jersey from the Competitive Cyclist team leader.

Starting in Prineville about an hour north east of Bend, Oregon, Thursday's individual time trial offered up another new course after the traditional Skyliners route west of town was scrapped for a 25.7 km out-and-back test that paralleled the scenic Crooked River as it meandered through a canyon south of town.

Starting last, Armstrong powered over the course in 34:40, eclipsing the mark of previous stage leader Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) by 1:17. Carmen Small (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) rounded out the women's podium, coming in 1:27 slower than Armstrong.

The 2008 Olympic time trial champion, who will compete in the 2012 London time trial on Aug. 1 as well as the road race on July 29, joked that her winning streak at Cascade may be part of an elaborate plot on the part of her competitors.

"I've decided that I think the peloton's made a pact, because you know we're all patriotic and we want to send me off to London in good fashion. So I think they're all like, 'Hey, let's make Kristin feel really good about herself.'"

The "pact" has been very effective, as Armstrong has collected three wins in three tries. She now leads Powers in the overall competition by 2:23 and Small by 2:37 heading into Friday's 112 km stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race. Despite the joking, the new course, which will be used for the USA Cycling Masters National Championships later this summer, provided a big challenge for Armstrong.

"This is a true time trial course," she said. "It's going to be a great course for the Masters at the beginning of September. It took true fitness and true focus today. They wanted to make the course a little fairer and flatter than the other course, but I'm not sure which one's harder, to be honest. I may have to vote for this one."

Amaran counting on power of yellow

Before the Crooked River race, Jamis-Sutter Homes' Amaran had never won a time trial in the US, but he broke that drought Thursday by flying over the course in 31:19, just 21 seconds faster than runner-up Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) and 33 seconds faster than Optum's Mike Creed in third.

"It's a bit of a surprise, but I was feeling good just from the start today," Amaran said. "I probably haven't had that feeling in years. I've had the conditions to do a good time trial, but this is the first one I've won in the US, so I'm very, very happy. I've always been right there but never won it. So I'm happy to win today in front of the best TT guys in the country."

Amaran picked the right day to put in his winning time trial ride. With Mancebo finishing a disappointing 14th and losing 1:33, the Cuban national, who has been racing in the US since 2008, also climbed into his first yellow jersey at Cascade. Now he has to defend it through Friday's 148 km road race that finishes on the summit of Mt. Bachelor west of Bend. Amaran said he has raced Cascade three times previously and knows the courses and the climbs well.

"I know tomorrow is going to be a hard day, and the group that goes to the top is going to be very small," he said. "I hope to be there. I haven't felt great all year climbing, but I believe the jersey gives extra power, so I'm going to fight for it and try to defend as best I can and end the day with the jersey."

The 25.7 km race of truth caused quite a few disruptions to the closely packed riders in the overall competition. Amaran now leads Mancebo by five seconds, with Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), who finished sixth Thursday, claiming the third spot, just 13 seconds out of the lead. Bissell's Jeremy Vennell benefited from an eighth-place ride and moved into fourth overall, while Creed climbed to fifth. English is now the top Kenda/5-Hour Energy rider, sitting in sixth just 20 seconds off the leader's time.

With time bonuses at the finish of 10, six and four seconds, the Cascade Lakes stage is likely to upset the overall standings once

again, but Jamis team director Sebastian Alexandre said his team is up to the challenge of defending yellow.

"It's going to be a tough day," he said. "But I have confidence in the boys. We have a very good group of people, and we will try to defend the best we can. I'm very confident we can do it."

Prologue winner Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) did not start Thursday's time trial after being involved in the crash near the beginning of Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race and suffering injuries to both hands.

Haga, who is also a concert pianist, finished Wednesday's stage with a broken scaphoid bone in his left hand and another broken bone in his right thumb, but he failed to start Thursday, choosing instead to fly home to Dallas, Texas, where he will undergo medical procedures to repair the broken bones, according to team director Eric Wohlberg.

Full women's results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:34:40 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:17 3 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:27 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:01:55 5 Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:01 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:02 7 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:02:12 8 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:19 9 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 0:02:30 10 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:02:31 11 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 12 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:35 13 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:56 14 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:00 15 Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:03:06 16 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:03:16 17 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:31 18 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:03:32 19 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:35 20 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:46 21 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 22 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:03:50 23 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:53 24 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:03:58 25 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:59 26 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 27 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:05 28 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 0:04:07 29 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:09 30 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 31 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:10 32 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:11 33 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:12 34 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:13 35 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:16 36 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:29 37 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:35 38 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:04:42 39 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 40 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:04:43 41 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:44 42 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:53 43 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:57 44 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:04:58 45 Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:03 46 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:07 47 Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics) 0:05:13 48 Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:05:14 49 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:05:15 50 Lorena Vargas Villamil 0:05:19 51 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:25 52 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 53 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:05:29 54 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:05:35 55 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:39 56 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:05:43 57 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:05:46 58 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:52 59 Kari Studley 0:05:53 60 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:05:55 61 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:05:59 62 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:08 63 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 64 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 0:06:09 65 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:14 66 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:06:15 67 Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:06:17 68 Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:19 69 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:22 70 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 71 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:06:24 72 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:06:28 73 Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) 0:06:30 74 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:32 75 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:44 76 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 77 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:48 78 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:50 79 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:06:55 80 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:56 81 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:07:00 82 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:07:07 83 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:07:19 84 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:07:37 85 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:07:42 86 Kaytie Scott 87 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:07:54 88 Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:04 89 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:09:51 90 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:12:42 DNS Ivy Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY12 1:49:31 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:36 3 Team TIBCO 0:01:06 4 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:57 5 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:05:57 6 Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing 0:06:18 7 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:02 8 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo 0:08:35 9 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:08:40 10 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:11:28 11 BMC Total Care Racing 0:12:10

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 4:04:36 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:23 3 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:37 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:02:41 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:59 6 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:32 7 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:46 8 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:05:14 9 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:47 10 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:06:07 11 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:25 12 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:40 13 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:43 14 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:46 15 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 0:06:48 16 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:07:40 17 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:07:47 18 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 0:07:57 19 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:00 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:03 21 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:12 22 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:08:22 23 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:08:33 24 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:08:38 25 Lorena Vargas Villamil 0:08:46 26 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:09:28 27 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:09:52 28 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:32 29 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:31 30 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:12:00 31 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:12:52 32 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:13:33 33 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:14:38 34 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 35 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:14:48 36 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:49 37 Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:16:05 38 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:17 39 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:17:07 40 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 41 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:17:19 42 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:17:25 43 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:17:32 44 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:17:36 45 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:17:59 46 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:18:21 47 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:18:37 48 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:18:42 49 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:19:30 50 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:19:33 51 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 52 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:19:44 53 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:20:02 54 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 0:20:18 55 Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:20:38 56 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:20:49 57 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:20:58 58 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:17 59 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:21:24 60 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:21:32 61 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:21:34 62 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:21:35 63 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:21:59 64 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:23:34 65 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:24:14 66 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:24:33 67 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:25:22 68 Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing) 69 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:25:36 70 Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:25:48 71 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:26:02 72 Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:26:19 73 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:26:24 74 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:27:01 75 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:27:57 76 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:28:26 77 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:29:20 78 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:32:35 79 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:33:14 80 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:34:03 81 Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics) 0:34:47 82 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:35:50 83 Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:37:08 84 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:37:11 85 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:42:42 86 Kari Studley 0:44:28 87 Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) 0:44:52 88 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:46:27 89 Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:46:54 90 Kaytie Scott 0:50:49

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 6 3 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 4 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 5 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 4 6 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 7 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 3 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 9 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 2 3 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4:11:16 2 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:01:58 3 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:03:12 4 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:12 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:07:58 6 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:10:27 7 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:10:39 8 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:10:52 9 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:19 10 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:57 11 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:12:53 12 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:13:04 13 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:13:22 14 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:09 15 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:14:52 16 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:14:55 17 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:16:54 18 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:17:34 19 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:17:53 20 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:18:56 21 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:19:44 22 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:20:21 23 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:17 24 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:22:40 25 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:26:34 26 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:29:10 27 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:39:47

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY12 12:21:30 2 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:11 3 Team TIBCO 0:03:39 4 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:09:52 5 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:14:03 6 Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing 0:17:18 7 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo 0:23:00 8 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:29:22 9 BMC Total Care Racing 0:49:45 10 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:50:17 11 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:50:55

Full Men's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:31:19.91 2 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:20.95 3 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:33.01 4 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:38.10 5 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:44.52 6 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:47.11 7 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:49.93 8 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:51.07 9 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:01.56 10 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:02.05 11 Ian Mckissick 0:01:04.27 12 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:04.72 13 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:31.39 14 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:01:32.59 15 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:33.40 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:34.62 17 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:36.59 18 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:37.89 19 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:01:38.03 20 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:01:38.53 21 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:41.93 22 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:43.69 23 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:47.23 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:01:50.38 25 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:52.50 26 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:54.15 27 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:54.62 28 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:54.93 29 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:57.76 30 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:58.60 31 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:02:00.11 32 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:02:00.68 33 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:06.41 34 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:06.64 35 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:07.46 36 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:02:13.16 37 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:02:13.80 38 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:17.13 39 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:02:19.78 40 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:02:26.06 41 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:29.10 42 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:30.83 43 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:31.24 44 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:34.69 45 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:35.87 46 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:36.02 47 Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:02:37.79 48 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:02:41.57 49 Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA) 0:02:43.79 50 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:44.18 51 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:02:45.66 52 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:50.10 53 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:02:55.35 54 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:57.89 55 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:02:58.40 56 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:58.85 57 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:02:59.14 58 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:59.56 59 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:03:00.78 60 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:03:02.27 61 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:03:05.39 62 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:03:07.11 63 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:03:07.97 64 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:11.84 65 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:13.59 66 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:03:17.23 67 Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:03:19.11 68 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:21.01 69 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:03:24.67 70 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:03:26.30 71 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:03:28.38 72 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:03:29.08 73 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:29.13 74 Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:03:29.42 75 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:03:32.27 76 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:03:33.42 77 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:36.37 78 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:39.38 79 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:03:39.56 80 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:40.53 81 Andrew Mccullough 0:03:41.25 82 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:03:41.50 83 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:47.84 84 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:03:48.33 85 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:03:48.54 86 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:03:55.62 87 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:56.20 88 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) 0:03:58.48 89 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:58.58 90 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:00.48 91 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:02.45 92 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:02.64 93 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 0:04:03.35 94 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:08.19 95 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:08.28 96 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:10.38 97 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:11.15 98 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:04:11.81 99 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:04:12.08 100 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:12.13 101 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:04:12.36 102 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:04:13.14 103 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:04:13.42 104 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:04:14.26 105 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:04:19.88 106 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:04:21.89 107 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:22.43 108 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:04:22.67 109 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:25.52 110 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:04:26.15 111 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:04:27.12 112 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:04:35.20 113 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:37.13 114 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:37.51 115 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:04:37.66 116 Joe Dickerson 0:04:39.48 117 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:04:40.42 118 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:41.25 119 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:04:43.35 120 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:45.74 121 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:49.23 122 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:04:51.96 123 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:54.62 124 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:55.13 125 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:04:56.14 126 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:04:58.69 127 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:05:01.59 128 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:05:01.88 129 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:05:04.18 130 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:05:05.34 131 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:05:05.47 132 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:05:07.51 133 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:10.43 134 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:05:10.48 135 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:05:12.77 136 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:12.83 137 Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes) 0:05:13.26 138 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:05:13.56 139 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:05:16.60 140 Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:05:17.33 141 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:05:17.48 142 Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:05:18.84 143 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:05:19.79 144 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:05:24.63 145 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:24.77 146 Michael Jasinski 0:05:29.64 147 Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:05:36.61 148 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:05:45.13 149 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:05:45.81 150 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:05:47.51 151 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:55.90 152 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:05:58.59 153 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 0:06:08.90 154 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:06:09.33 155 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:11.09 156 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:06:14.74 157 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:06:16.14 158 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:06:21.69 159 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:06:28.82 160 Pablo Cruz 0:06:32.03 161 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:06:34.16 162 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:06:38.20 163 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:06:38.67 164 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:06:45.06 165 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:06:46.63 166 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:06:49.90 167 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:06:51.57 168 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:06:51.62 169 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 0:07:01.13 170 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:07.37 171 Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:07:11.98 172 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:07:13.64 173 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:07:19.75 174 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:25.13 175 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:07:28.52 176 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:07:30.02 177 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:07:38.25 178 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:07:39.65 179 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:07:40.52 180 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:55.99 181 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:56.33 182 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:08:08.13 183 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:08:13.84 184 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:08:15.05 185 Arthur Rand 0:08:19.31 186 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:08:44.74 HD Juan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax) 0:11:37.93 HD Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:16:00.58 DNS Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate 1:36:20 2 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:01:08 3 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:12 4 Bontrager LIVESTRONG 0:01:39 5 Jamis Sutter Home 0:01:50 6 CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team 0:02:27 7 California Giant / Specialized 0:02:54 8 Team Exergy 0:03:27 9 Team H& R BLOCK 0:04:08 10 juwi Solar Cycling 0:04:30 11 ELBOWZ RACING 0:05:08 12 Athletix Benefiting Globalbike 0:07:07 13 CashCall Mortgage 0:07:09 14 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:08:04 15 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:55 16 Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes 0:08:56 17 Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood 0:09:38 18 XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO 0:09:48 19 Stage 17 Racing 0:10:39 20 Landis/Trek 0:11:15 21 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:11:47 22 Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear 0:12:08

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 3:35:52 2 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:05 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 4 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 5 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:19 6 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:20 7 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 8 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:40 9 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:42 10 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:49 11 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:51 12 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:56 13 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:04 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:06 15 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:11 16 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:01:21 17 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 18 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:25 19 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:28 20 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:29 21 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:31 22 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:32 23 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:33 24 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:41 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 26 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:49 27 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:55 28 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:01:56 29 Ian Mckissick 0:01:57 30 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:59 31 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:01 32 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:02:07 33 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:14 34 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:02:16 35 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:21 36 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 37 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 38 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:23 39 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:39 40 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 41 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:49 42 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:59 43 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:03:15 44 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:03:25 45 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:32 46 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:03:36 47 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:03:37 48 Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:03:38 49 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:41 50 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:03:47 51 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:59 52 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:03 53 Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA) 0:04:04 54 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:11 55 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:04:18 56 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:04:23 57 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:33 58 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:04:35 59 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:04:38 60 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:04:50 61 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) 0:04:55 62 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:05:03 63 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:04 64 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:05:16 65 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:31 66 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:05:34 67 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:42 68 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:06:20 69 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:24 70 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:06:27 71 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:32 72 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:06:39 73 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:06:44 74 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:07:03 75 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:07:04 76 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:07:10 77 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:07:25 78 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:07:28 79 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:07:33 80 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:35 81 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:07:39 82 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:07:40 83 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:07:43 84 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:08 85 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:08:10 86 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:08:16 87 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:08:37 88 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:08:40 89 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:08:48 90 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:08:55 91 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:23 92 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:09:30 93 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:09:37 94 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:39 95 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:09:49 96 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:09:58 97 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:10:10 98 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:10:37 99 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:10:40 100 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:10:47 101 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 102 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:11:13 103 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:11:41 104 Arthur Rand 0:11:47 105 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:11:58 106 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:12:08 107 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:12:17 108 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:12:35 109 Pablo Cruz 0:12:36 110 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:12:53 111 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:13:07 112 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:13:08 113 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:13:24 114 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:13:45 115 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:13:57 116 Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:14:25 117 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:14:47 118 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:15:48 119 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:15:57 120 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:16:00 121 Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:16:09 122 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:16:37 123 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 124 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:16:51 125 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:17:23 126 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:17:38 127 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:17:52 128 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:17:55 129 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:17:56 130 Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:17:58 131 Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes) 0:18:02 132 Michael Jasinski 0:18:33 133 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:18:43 134 Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:18:45 135 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:18:53 136 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 137 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:18:56 138 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:19:29 139 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:19:40 140 Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:19:45 141 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 0:19:59 142 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:20:09 143 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:20:20 144 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:20:23 145 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:26 146 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 0:21:33 147 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:21:36 148 Andrew Mccullough 0:21:40 149 Joe Dickerson 0:22:05 150 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:22:12 151 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:22:20 152 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:22:29 153 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:22:32 154 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:22:50 155 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:22:59 156 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:23:13 157 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:23:23 158 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:23:40 159 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:23:52 160 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:24:42 161 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:24:47 162 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:25:16 163 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:25:31 164 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:25:45 165 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:26:37 166 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:27:08 167 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:27:51 168 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:28:35 169 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:29:00 170 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:29:06 171 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:29:21 172 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:29:57 173 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:30:07 174 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:30:34 175 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:32:31 176 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:32:49 177 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:33:05 178 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:33:30 179 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:35:26 180 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:36:56 181 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 182 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:37:13 183 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:37:59 184 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:47:29 185 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:48:12 186 Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:50:40

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 7 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 5 3 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 5 4 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 4 5 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 4 6 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 3 7 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 3 8 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 9 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 10 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 pts 2 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 2 3 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3:36:19 2 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:15 3 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:24 4 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:54 5 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:58 6 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:01 7 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:06 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:14 9 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:22 10 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:28 11 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:54 12 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:56 13 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:22 14 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:32 15 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:58 16 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:03:10 17 Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:03:11 18 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:32 19 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:36 20 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:03:44 21 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:03:56 22 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:06 23 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:04:11 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:04:36 25 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:37 26 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:04:49 27 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:05:07 28 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:06:12 29 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:06:36 30 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:06:37 31 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:06:58 32 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:07:06 33 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:08 34 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:07:16 35 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:07:43 36 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:07:49 37 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:08:10 38 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:08:13 39 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:09:03 40 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:09:10 41 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:12 42 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:09:31 43 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:09:43 44 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:10:10 45 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:10:13 46 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:20 47 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:10:46 48 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:11:41 49 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:12:08 50 Pablo Cruz 0:12:09 51 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:14:20 52 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:15:21 53 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:16:10 54 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:16:24 55 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:16:56 56 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:17:11 57 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:17:25 58 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:17:28 59 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:17:29 60 Michael Jasinski 0:18:06 61 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:18:16 62 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:18:26 63 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:18:29 64 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:19:13 65 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:19:42 66 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:19:53 67 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:19:56 68 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:19:59 69 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:21:09 70 Joe Dickerson 0:21:38 71 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:21:53 72 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:22:02 73 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:22:05 74 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:22:23 75 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:22:46 76 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:23:13 77 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:24:20 78 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:24:49 79 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:25:18 80 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:26:10 81 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:28:08 82 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:28:33 83 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:28:39 84 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:29:40 85 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:30:07 86 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:32:22 87 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:32:38 88 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:33:03 89 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:34:59 90 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:36:29 91 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 92 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:37:32 93 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:47:02 94 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:47:45